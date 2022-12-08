  • Home
  • Amarone Ristorante & Bar - 1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah WA
Amarone Ristorante & Bar 1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah WA

No reviews yet

1084 NE Park Dr

Issaquah, WA 98029

Popular Items

Side of Baggette
Green Beans Veneto
Vuo Fa L’Americano Pasta Alfredo

To Start

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Green Beans Veneto

$15.00

Insalata Caesar

$14.00

Insalata Amarone

$12.00

Main Dishes

Steak and Lobster Ravioli

$68.00

Lamb shank pomodoro

$38.00

Halibut Special

$49.00

Rigatoni al Kobe Bolognese

$32.00

Clam Linguini

$36.00

Risotto al Tartufo Nero e Funghi

$32.00

Maccheroni Aragosta parmigiano

$38.00

Linguine Piccante al pesto Gamberoni

$36.00

Pollo Tre Modi

$32.00

Rigatoni Gorgonzola

$19.00

Spicy Pasta arrabbiata con porcini

$19.00

Vuo Fa L’Americano Pasta Alfredo

$36.00

Ravioli di Costata di manzo

$48.00

Spaghetti Lobster Saffron

$38.00

Fettuccini Melanzana Parmigiano

$29.00

Pasta Vegetariana Italiano

$22.00

Sides

Side of Baggette

$5.00

Side of Gluten Free Bread

$6.00

Side of seasonal veggie

$9.00

Side of Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Side of Prawns

$15.00

Size of Grilled Steak

$18.00

Deserts

Crème Brûlée

$12.00Out of stock

Pistachio Gelato

$12.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$14.00

Chocolate Sumapaz

$14.00

Exotic Bomba

$12.00

Chocolate Marquis

$12.00

Kids Menu

Junior Pasta

$12.00

Kids scoop of Ice cream

$5.00

Kids Double scoop of Ice cream

$7.00

Brunch

Omelet

$23.00

Bacon and Eggs

$17.00

Eggs Benedict

$18.00

Burrito

$19.00

French Toast

$16.00

Steak and Egg

$46.00

Side of Potato

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of fruit

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Amarone Ristorante & Bar! We are serving authentic Italian cuisine from Issaquah highlands.

Location

1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah, WA 98029

