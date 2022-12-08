Amarone Ristorante & Bar 1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah WA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Amarone Ristorante & Bar! We are serving authentic Italian cuisine from Issaquah highlands.
Location
1084 NE Park Dr, Issaquah, WA 98029
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BB's Teriyaki Grill - Issaquah
No Reviews
1568 Highlands Dr. NE, Ste 120 Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Issaquah
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Issaquah
4.5 • 2,983
715 NW Gilman Blvd Issaquah, WA 98027
View restaurant
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Issaquah
4.6 • 1,371
6150 E Lake Sammamish Pkwy SE Issaquah, WA 98029
View restaurant