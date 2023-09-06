FOOD

STARTERS

Aguachile

$19.00

Seared Scallops

$22.00

Small Soup

$4.00

Soup

$7.00

Corn Fritters

$8.00

House Made Ricotta and Fig

$14.00

Fried Brussels

$9.00

House Potato Chips

$8.00

Bavarian Cheese Fondue

$10.00

Salt & Pepper Calamari

$17.00

Blackened Seared Ahi

$17.00

SALADS

Steak Salad

$26.00

Prawn & Elote Salad

$23.00

Wild Salmon Nicoise Salad

$23.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$10.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

House Quinoa Burger

$15.00

Club Sandwich

$18.00

Classic French Dip

$15.00

Herb Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

LARGE PLATES

Pasta Primavera

$19.00

Alaskan Pan Seared Halibut

$38.00

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Tenderloins

$16.00

Prawn Linguine

$23.00

Flat Iron Steak

$34.00

New York with Chimichurri

$40.00

Ribeye and Prawns

$50.00

Citrus Glazed Salmon

$26.00

Mango Chutney Pork Chop

$26.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Risotto Special

$24.00

Classic Fried Chicken

$24.00

DESSERTS

Blackberry Biscuit

$15.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Brandied Apple Crisp

$9.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Ricotta Doughnuts

$7.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

SIDES

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Fondue

$5.00

Side Chimichurri

$1.00

Side Adobo Prawns (4)

$12.00

Side of Prawns (5)

$10.00

Side of Salmon

$12.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Fried Chicken

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Roasted Vegetables

$5.00

Side of Fries

$7.00

Side Pretzel

$5.00

Rustic Bread

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side Ahi Tuna

$10.00

BEVERAGES

BAR NA BEVERAGES

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Casamara Club Soda Onda

$6.00

Casamara Club Soda Alta

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Premium Mocktail

$10.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Caffe Umbria Cold Brew

$5.00

Bottled Root Beer

$5.00

House Lemonade

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Humm Kombucha Coconut Lime

$6.00

Humm Kombucha Mango Passionfruit

$6.00

NA BEVERAGES

Umbria Coffee

$4.00

Umbria Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Orange Soda

$4.00

Soda Water

Milk

$6.00