Amaru Pisco Bar 8413 Northern Blvd

8413 Northern Blvd

Jackson Heights, NY 11372

Appetizers

Salchipapas AM

$10.00

Anticuchos AM

$20.00

Empanadas AM

$10.00

Alitas

$14.00

Gambas al Ajillo

$12.00

Cebiches

Choros a la Chalaca AM

$15.00

Ceviche Pescado AM

$20.00

Ceviche Nikkei AM

$20.00

Ceviche Mixto AM

$24.00

Entrees

Arroz Chaufa AM

$18.00

Lomo Saltado AM

$24.00

Aeropuerto AM

$22.00

Entraña a la Parrilla AM

$26.00

Sanguchitos Chicharron AM

$14.00

Sanguchitos Lomo AM

$14.00

Sanguchitos Pollo AM

$13.00

Beverages

Inca Kola

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Life Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 4:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 pm - 4:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 4:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 4:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 4:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 4:00 am
8413 Northern Blvd, Jackson Heights, NY 11372

