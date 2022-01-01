Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Amaterra

review star

No reviews yet

8150 SW Swede Hill Drive

Portland, OR 97225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Boards + Tartines

Charcuterie Board

$19.00

Pacific Northwest Artisanal Cheese

$19.00

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$23.00

Chef Curated Vegetable & Hummus Board

$16.00

Buratta Board

$23.00

Seafood Board

$29.00

Extra Bread

$3.00

Extra Crackers

$2.00

Serrano Ham Tartine

$17.00

Ahi Tuna Tartine

$17.00

Hummus Tartine

$15.00

Glasses DAY

2017 51W Rose of Barbera

$13.00

2021 Apolloni Rose GLS

$13.00

2017 Brut Argyle GLS

$15.00

2018 Brut Rose Argyle GLS

$17.00

2020 AMA Chard Stark GLS

$16.00

2021 51W PG GLS

$11.00

2018 51W PN Nem GLS

$21.00

2020 Pinot Noir - WV GLS

$19.00

2020 Super Cascadian GLS

$16.00

2019 51W Merlot

$19.00

2018 Eclater GLS

$19.00

2018 51W Petit Verdot

$19.00

Bottles

2017 Argyle Brut BTL

$58.00

2018 Argyle Brut Rose BTL

$65.00

2020 Pinot Noir WV BTL

$45.00

2020 Super Casacdian BTL

$35.00

2018 Eclater BTL

$50.00

2018 51W PN NV BTL

$55.00

2021 Apolloni Rose BTL

$42.00

Flights (Copy)

Variety Flight

$25.00

Wine Club Flight

$25.00

Bottles

2017 Argyle Brut BTL

$58.00

2018 Argyle Brut Rose BTL

$65.00

2021 Apolloni Rose BTL

$42.00

2020 Pinot Noir WV BTL

$45.00

2020 Super Casacdian BTL

$35.00

2018 Eclater BTL

$50.00

2018 51W PN NV BTL

$55.00

Corkage

$20.00

Glasses

2017 Brut Argyle GLS

$15.00

2018 Brut Rose Argyle GLS

$17.00

2017 51W Rose of Barbera

$13.00

2021 Apolloni Rose GLS

$13.00

2020 AMA Chard Stark GLS

$16.00

2021 51W Pinot Gris Gls

$11.00

2020 Pinot Noir - WV GLS

$19.00

2018 51W PN NV GLS

$21.00

2020 Super Cascadian GLS

$16.00

2018 Eclater GLS

$19.00

2019 51W Merlot

$19.00

2018 51W Petit Verdot

$19.00

Flights

Variety Flight

$25.00

Wine Club Flight

$25.00

Guest Wine

2017 Argyle Brut BTL

$58.00

2018 Argyle Brut Rose BTL

$65.00

Abacela Tempranillo 2017

$163.00

Appoloni Pinot Blanc 2021

$55.00

Cana's Feast Nebiollo 2018

$93.00

Carlton HIll Pinot Noir 2019

$130.00

Cristom Chardonnay 2020

$75.00

Forsyth Brio Cabernet Sauvignon 2011

$101.00

Gargantua Syrah 2017

$111.00

Hedges Family Estate 2019

$78.00

James Rahn Pinot Meunier 2017

$104.00

Kontos Merlot 2017

$117.00Out of stock

L'Ecole Syrah, 7Hills 2018

$88.00

Laelaps Cabernet Sauvignon

$121.00

Lundeen Blanc de Blanc 2015

$109.00

Nemarniki Riesling 2020

$61.00

Oak Knoll Pinot Gris BTL

$42.00

Pepper Bridge Trine 2017

$169.00

Revelry Vintners Grenache/Syrah 2018

$104.00

Ryan Rose Tempranillo 2018

$110.00

Sineann Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$109.00

Tyee Pinot Noir 2017

$78.00

Appoloni Pinot Blanc 2021

$55.00

Saviah Syrah 2020

$102.00

La Randonee 2021

$58.00

Cocktails

Negroni

$16.00

Aviation

$16.00

Classic Martini

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Hemingway

$15.00

Gold Margarita

$15.00

Long Island Tea

$18.00

Bee's Knees

$14.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Fall To The Hollenbeck

$16.00

Richmond Gimlet

$15.00

Hot Butternut Rum

$16.00

Ama Sunset

$15.00

Caiparinia

$15.00

Cosmaterra

$14.00

None Of Your Bees Wax

$22.00

Beer

Zoiglhaus Pilsner (TAP)

$7.00

Culmination Amber Ale (TAP)

$7.00

Ecliptic Phazer Hazy IPA (TAP)

$7.00

Breakside Wanderlust IPA (TAP)

$7.00

Widmer Drop Top

$7.00Out of stock

Coors Light

$5.00

WellBeing NA

$7.00

Portland Cider Can

$6.00

Widmer Hefeweizen

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Liquor

Tanqueray

$10.00

Aviation

$11.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Plymouth

$12.00Out of stock

Ransom

$13.00

Aria

$10.00

Gin Mare

$15.00

Camarena Blanco

$10.00

Clas Azule Reposado

$25.00Out of stock

Patron Blanco

$15.00

Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Batanga Reposado

$10.00

Siete Legues Reposado

$14.00

Siete Legues

$17.00

Siete Legues Reposado

$17.00

Arette Gran Clase Extra Anejo

$32.00

123 Reposado

$12.00

123 Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Repo

$18.00

Fortaleza Repo

$23.00Out of stock

Fuenteseca Blanco

$56.00

Patron Roca Blanco

$26.00

Ocho Reposado

$24.00

Ocho Extra Anejo

$80.00

San Matias Extra Anejo

$20.00

Fortaleza Blanco Still Strength

$23.00

Chamucos Extra Anejo

$71.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$30.00

Dovejo Anejo

$25.00

San Matias Anejo

$25.00

Acre Largo Blanco

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah 18

$52.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Prf

$16.00

Elmer T. Lee

$20.00

Evan Williams SB

$15.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Jack Daniels 10 Yr

$18.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$25.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam Rye

$10.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Larceny Barrel Proof

$25.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Michter Sml Batch

$20.00

Midwinter Night's Dram

$35.00

Redbreast

$18.00

Sazerac Rye

$12.00

Stag Jr.

$22.00

Suntori Toki

$14.00

Suntory Hibiki Harm

$22.00

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Whistlepig 10 Rye

$20.00

Woodford

$14.00

Wild Turkey Rye 101

$12.00

Woodford Five malt

$60.00

Weller Antique 107

$22.00Out of stock

Weller 12

$25.00

Weller Special Reserve

$22.00

Rockhill Farms Bourbon

$22.00

Four Roses Sng Brl

$30.00

E.H Taylor Barrel Proof

$30.00

E.H. Taylor SB

$32.00

Wild Turkey Master One

$65.00

Thomas Moore Chard Cask

$26.00

High West High Country Single Malt

$32.00

Michters Rye

$18.00

Blantons

$22.00

Knob Creek 12

$26.00

Bookers

$34.00

Bakers

$26.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$24.00

Blue Spot

$37.00

Red Spot

$75.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$20.00

Jeffersons Ocean #24

$34.00

Jeffersons Ocean #25

$34.00

Woodford Double Oak

$21.00

Woodford Barrel Proof

$50.00

Orphan Barrel Fable & Foll

$56.00

Michters Barrel Strgtg Rye

$36.00

Amador

$11.00

Russels 13

$26.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Old Forester 1920

$24.00

Elijah Craig Toasted

$20.00

Elmer T Lee

$14.00

Weller Full Proof

$25.00

Basil Hayden 10

$22.00

Heaven Hill 17

$100.00

Old Forester Birthday

$56.00

Pendleton

$12.00

Henry McKenna 10 Yr

$27.00

Wild Turkey Unforgotten

$85.00

Old Forester Rye Barrel Proof

$35.00

Havana Club Blanco

$10.00

Flor de Cana 4yr White

$10.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$14.00

Cptn. Morgan Spiced

$10.00

Gosling's Black Seal

$10.00

Mount Gay XO

$15.00

Famosigna De Minas

$13.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Courvoisier

$12.00

Remy Martin

$12.00

H Hine

$15.00

Park 'Borderies' Single Vineyard

$23.00

Germain Robin

$20.00

Nonino Grappan Chardonnay

$25.00

Bailey’s

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Antica Formula

$12.00

Campari

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Fernet

$12.00

Chartrreuse Green

$12.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$15.00

Americano

$15.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

Port

$10.00Out of stock

Johnny Black

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenmorangie 10

$14.00

Talisker Dist. Edition

$19.00

Ardbeg 10yr Islay

$16.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Macallan 12

$18.00

Macallan GD Dbl Cask

$16.00

Macallan 18

$75.00

Laphroaig 10

$16.00

Highland Park 12

$14.00

McCarthy's 6 Yr

$25.00

Westland Garryana

$56.00

Westward Pinot Cask

$28.00

Westward Pinot Cask

$25.00

Glenmorangie Signet

$82.00

Balvenie12

$16.00

Hibiki Harmony

$37.00

Lagavulin 16

$24.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$37.00

Nikka Yoichi

$37.00

Cragganmore Dist Ed

$30.00

Mccarthys 6 Yr Sherry Finish

$35.00

Dalmore Cigar

$72.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$5.00

Tea - Steven Smith

$4.00

Tea - Lord Bergamot #55 black

$4.00

Tea - Meadow #67 chamomile

$4.00

Tea - Peppermint Leaves #45

$4.00

Tea - Fez #39 green

$4.00

Lipton iced tea

$5.00

Sipsmith Iced Tea

$6.00

Juice

Orange

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Cranberry

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Lime

$5.00

Swede Hill Punch

$9.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Soda

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Pelican HOP Water NA

$4.00

Mountain Spring 1L

$8.00

Gold Hour

$4.00

Wyld Blood Orange

$4.00

Wyld Blackberry

$4.00

Refill

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Ginger Ale

Tonic

Water

Apps

Olive & Herb Fagoza Bread

$9.00

House Spiced French Fries

$9.00

Croquette

$15.00

Salmon Cake

$14.00

Nightly Curated Cheese and Charcuterie Board

$23.00

Swede Hill Meatballs

$14.00

Gnocchi

$14.00

Squash Soup

$10.00

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Griddle Cake

$17.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Butternut Squash + Apple

$14.00

Farmer's Market House Salad

$14.00

Beet & Citrus

$14.00

Pear + Spicy Greens

$14.00

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Entrees

8150 Beef Burger

$18.00

The Classic Smashburger

$16.00

Smoked Pork Osso Bucco

$36.00

Prime 10 oz New York Steak & Fries

$54.00

Roasted-Red Wine Chicken

$29.00

Mushroom Risotto

$23.00

Petrale Sole

$38.00

Wild Salmon

$37.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$45.00

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Apple Cake

$12.00

Butternut Squash Flan

$12.00

Purple Cow Ice Cream

$9.00

Seasonal ice cream or sorbet

$7.00

Fudge

$10.00

Dessert Fee

$8.00

Club Fudge

White Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Kid's Menu

Meatballs

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Cheese Burger

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Kid's Seasonal Ice Cream

$5.00

Pasta

$10.00

Kid Steak

$16.00

Kid Salmon

$16.00

Kid Ganache

Kid Apple Cake

$8.00

Kid Fruit

$5.00

Kid Ganache

$8.00

Kid Chicken Breast

$11.00

Gotcha

Event Tasting

Tasting Menu

$75.00

Liquor

Cocktail

$14.00

EVENT Tito's

$14.00

EVENT Aviation Gin

$14.00

EVENT Havana Club Blanco

$14.00

EVENT Maker's Mark

$14.00

EVENT Jameson

$14.00

EVENT Camarena Silver

$14.00

EVENT Hennessy VS

$14.00

EVENT Grey Goose

$16.00

EVENT Hendrick’s GIn

$16.00

EVENT Woodford

$16.00

EVENT Buffalo Trace

$14.00

EVENT Patron

$16.00

EVENT Glenlevit 12

$16.00

Pisco

$16.00

Floridita

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Wine

Wine

$17.00

17 AMA Pinot Noir Willamette Valley

$45.00

17 51W RVM

$20.00

18 51W Pinot Gris

$19.00

21 51W Pinot Noir Rosé

$25.00

19 AMA Chardonnay

$35.00

18 AMA Willamette Valley Pn

$19.00

20 51W Pinot Gris

$12.00

21 51W Rose Pn

$14.00

2017 Pinot Noir - WV GLS

$19.00

2020 51Weeks Pinot Gris

$12.00

21 51 Weeks Rose of PN

$14.00

18 AMA PN WV

$19.00

NA

$1.00

Beer

Beer - Event

$8.00

Cider

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Ecliptic Pilsner

Fat Tire

$7.00

FortGeorge Pils

Maletis Beer

Migration Mo-Haz-Ic

$7.00

Pfriem IPA

Pfriem Pilsner

$7.00

Seek Out

Starburst IPA

Stella Artois

$7.00

Total Domination

$7.00

Wanderlust IPA

Widmer Hefeweizen

$7.00

Zoiglhaus Pilsner

All hours
Sunday11:40 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:40 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:40 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:40 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:40 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8150 SW Swede Hill Drive, Portland, OR 97225

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Elephants Delicatessen - 115 NW 22nd Ave
orange starNo Reviews
115 NW 22nd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurantnext
Bantam Tavern
orange star4.6 • 211
922 NW 21st Ave Portland, WA 97209
View restaurantnext
Southpark Seafood
orange star4.3 • 3,580
901 SW. Salmon St. Portland, OR 97205
View restaurantnext
The Daily Feast
orange star4.4 • 1,566
837 SW 11th Ave Portland, OR 97205
View restaurantnext
Arden
orange star4.7 • 737
417 NW 10th Ave Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
GVB | Beaverton - 1520 NW Bethany Blvd | Beaverton
orange starNo Reviews
1520 NW Bethany Blvd Beaverton, OR 97006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston