Amato's - Bath
39 Reviews
$
111 Centre Street
Bath, ME 04530
Lobster Roll
Lg Cold Sandwiches
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut
genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Large Double Real Italian
Large Veggie Italian
vegetarian version of the original
Large All Natural Turkey Italian
built with all-natural turkey
Large Roast Beef Italian
robust + delicious - packed with flavor
Large Ham & Swiss Italian
a tangy twist on the original
Large Pepperoni Italian
not just for pizza - perfect in a sandwich
Large Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian
spiced + seasoned italian salami
Large Capicola & Provolone Italian
smoked + spiced
Large Eggplant Italian
fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor
Large Tuna Salad Italian
an ode to our days on the waterfront
Large Chicken Salad Italian
mixed + made with all white meat
Sm Cold Sandwiches
Small Classic Italian Cold Cut
genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone
Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
ham, cheese, all the veggies
Small Double Real Italian
Small Veggie Italian
vegetarian version of the original
Small All Natural Turkey Italian
built with all-natural turkey
Small Roast Beef Italian
robust + delicious - packed with flavor
Small Ham & Swiss Italian
a tangy twist on the original
Small Pepperoni Italian
not just for pizza - perfect in a sandwich
Small Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian
spiced + seasoned italian salami
Small Capicola & Provolone Italian
smoked + spiced
Small Eggplant Italian
fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor
Small Tuna Salad Italian
an ode to our days on the waterfront
Small Chicken Salad Italian
mixed + made with all white meat
Lg Hot Sandwiches
Large Meatball Parmigiana
hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one
Large Sausage Parmigiana
a sweet, italian specialty
Large Chicken Parmigiana
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
Large Eggplant Parmigiana
fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor
Large Angus Steak & Cheese
made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
Large Grilled Sausage
sweet italian sausage with grilled, onions, peppers
Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Large Grilled Pepper Chicken
grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
Large BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Large Poor Boy
ham, melted pizza cheese, tomatoes
Sm Hot Sandwiches
Small Meatball Parmigiana
hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one
Small Sausage Parmigiana
a sweet, italian specialty
Small Chicken Parmigiana
breaded tenders + our signature sauce
Small Eggplant Parmigiana
fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor
Small Angus Steak & Cheese
made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
Small Grilled Sausage
sweet italian sausage with grilled, onions, peppers
Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)
regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Small Grilled Pepper Chicken
grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms
Small BLT
bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo
Wraps
Veggie Wrap
American cheese, onions, pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato + mayo
Grilled Chicken Club Wrap
bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo
Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap
mixed with celery + mayo
Angus Steak & Cheese Wrap
American cheese, lettuce, tomato + mayo
Grilled Chicken Wrap
lettuce + tomato
Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap
lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken
Turkey Bacon Wrap
American cheese, lettuce, tomato
Eggplant Wrap
fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine lettuce + romano cheese
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty 9" Pizza.
9" Small Giovanni's Pizza
9" Small All Meat Pizza
ham, pepperoni, sausage + hamburger
9" Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
9" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
9" Small Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza
garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella
9" Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza
grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers + alfredo sauce
9" Small Veggie Pizza
tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, + olives
9" Small Greek Pizza
spinach, greek olives, tomatoes + feta cheese
Specialty 14" Pizza
14" Large Giovanni's Pizza
14" Large All Meat Pizza
ham, pepperoni, sausage + hamburger
14" Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
14" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
14" Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza
garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella
14" Large Grilled Chicken Alfredo Pizza
grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers + alfredo sauce
14" Large Veggie Pizza
tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers + olives
14" Large Greek Pizza
spinach, greek olives, tomatoes + feta cheese
Specialty 16" Pizza
16" Ex-Large Giovanni's Pizza
16" Ex-Large All Meat Pizza
ham, pepperoni, sausage + hamburger
16" Ex-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
16" Ex-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
16" Ex-Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza
garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozarella
16" Ex- Large Grilled Chicken & Alfredo Pizza
grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers + alfredo sauce
16" Ex-Large Veggie Pizza
tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers + olives
16" Ex-Large Greek Pizza
spinach, greek olives, tomatoes + feta cheese
Calzones
All Meat Calzone
ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger
Grilled Chicken & Spinach Calzone
garlic, tomatoes, provolone, mozzarella
Veggie Calzone
fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, olives
Pepperoni, Mushroom & Sausage Calzone
one of our all-time classic calzones
Sausage, Onion & Green Pepper Calzone
a hearty mix of meat + veggies
Italian Cold Cut Calzone
genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Calzone
carbs + a few more carbs - go run a marathon
Angus Steak Calzone
onions, mushrooms, green peppers
Build Your Own Calzone
create a masterpiece
Pazzo & Stuffers
Cheese Pazzo Bread
fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce
Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese
meat = ham + pepperoni OR veggie = spinach + broccoli -- served with a marinara dipping sauce
Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese
meat = ham + pepperoni OR veggie = spinach + broccoli -- served with a marinara dipping sauce
Pasta Dinners
Lasagna Dinners
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Sauce
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Meatballs
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Meat Sauce
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Sausage
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Sauce
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Meatballs
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Meat Sauce
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Sausage
Specialty Pasta Dinners
Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner
Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner
Grilled Chicken (with Garlic Sauce) Dinner
garlic sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli
Grilled Chicken (with Tomato Basil Sauce) Dinner
tomato basil sauce, green + red peppers, mushrooms
Baked Mac & Cheese Dinner
four cheese blend
Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner
Pasta Buckets
Pasta Bucket with Sauce
Pasta Bucket with Meat Sauce
Pasta Bucket with 4 Meatballs with Sauce
Pasta Bucket with 4 Meatballs with Meat Sauce
Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages with Sauce
Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages with Meat Sauce
Combo Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages and 4 Meatballs with Sauce
Combo Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages and 4 Meatballs with Meat Sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo Bucket
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken Bucket
Pasta Extras
Salads
Chips
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902
