Amato's - Biddeford

419 Reviews

$

458 Alfred St

Biddeford, ME 04005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pazzo Bread
Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$19.95Out of stock

Lg Cold Sandwiches

Fresh-Baked Signature Bread | Ham | Cheese | Tomatoes | Green Peppers | Onions | Greek Olives | Pickles | Salt | Pepper | Oil
Large Classic Italian Cold Cut

Large Classic Italian Cold Cut

$10.95

genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone

Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich

Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich

$6.95

ham, cheese, all the veggies

Large Double Real Italian

Large Double Real Italian

$9.95
Large Veggie Italian

Large Veggie Italian

$6.95

vegetarian version of the original

Large All Natural Turkey Italian

Large All Natural Turkey Italian

$10.95

built with all-natural turkey

Large Roast Beef Italian

Large Roast Beef Italian

$10.95

robust + delicious - packed with flavor

Large Ham & Swiss Italian

Large Ham & Swiss Italian

$9.95

a tangy twist on the original

Large Pepperoni Italian

Large Pepperoni Italian

$9.50

not just for pizza - perfect in a sandwich

Large Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian

Large Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian

$9.50

spiced + seasoned italian salami

Large Capicola & Provolone Italian

Large Capicola & Provolone Italian

$9.50

smoked + spiced

Large Eggplant Italian

Large Eggplant Italian

$10.50Out of stock

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Large Tuna Salad Italian

Large Tuna Salad Italian

$9.95

an ode to our days on the waterfront

Large Chicken Salad Italian

Large Chicken Salad Italian

$9.95

mixed + made with all white meat

Sm Cold Sandwiches

Fresh-Baked Signature Bread | Ham | Cheese | Tomatoes | Green Peppers | Onions | Greek Olives | Pickles | Salt | Pepper | Oil
Small Classic Italian Cold Cut

Small Classic Italian Cold Cut

$8.50

genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone

Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich

Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich

$5.85

ham, cheese, all the veggies

Small Double Real Italian

Small Double Real Italian

$7.25
Small Veggie Italian

Small Veggie Italian

$5.85

vegetarian version of the original

Small All Natural Turkey Italian

Small All Natural Turkey Italian

$7.75

built with all-natural turkey

Small Roast Beef Italian

Small Roast Beef Italian

$7.75Out of stock

robust + delicious - packed with flavor

Small Ham & Swiss Italian

Small Ham & Swiss Italian

$7.25

a tangy twist on the original

Small Pepperoni Italian

Small Pepperoni Italian

$6.95

not just for pizza - perfect in a sandwich

Small Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian

Small Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian

$6.95

spiced + seasoned italian salami

Small Capicola & Provolone Italian

Small Capicola & Provolone Italian

$6.95

smoked + spiced

Small Eggplant Italian

Small Eggplant Italian

$7.50Out of stock

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Small Tuna Salad Italian

Small Tuna Salad Italian

$7.50

an ode to our days on the waterfront

Small Chicken Salad Italian

Small Chicken Salad Italian

$7.50

mixed + made with all white meat

Lg Hot Sandwiches

Large Meatball Parmigiana

Large Meatball Parmigiana

$9.95

hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one

Large Sausage Parmigiana

Large Sausage Parmigiana

$10.95

a sweet, italian specialty

Large Chicken Parmigiana

Large Chicken Parmigiana

$9.95

breaded tenders + our signature sauce

Large Eggplant Parmigiana

Large Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.50Out of stock

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Large Angus Steak & Cheese

Large Angus Steak & Cheese

$11.50

made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large Grilled Sausage

Large Grilled Sausage

$10.50

sweet italian sausage with grilled, onions, peppers

Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)

Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)

$10.25

regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Large Grilled Pepper Chicken

Large Grilled Pepper Chicken

$10.95

grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large BLT

Large BLT

$9.50

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Large Poor Boy

Large Poor Boy

$8.95

ham, melted pizza cheese, tomatoes

Sm Hot Sandwiches

Small Meatball Parmigiana

Small Meatball Parmigiana

$7.25

hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one

Small Sausage Parmigiana

Small Sausage Parmigiana

$8.25

a sweet, italian specialty

Small Chicken Parmigiana

Small Chicken Parmigiana

$7.25

breaded tenders + our signature sauce

Small Eggplant Parmigiana

Small Eggplant Parmigiana

$7.95Out of stock

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Small Angus Steak & Cheese

Small Angus Steak & Cheese

$9.50

made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Small Grilled Sausage

Small Grilled Sausage

$7.95

sweet italian sausage with grilled, onions, peppers

Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)

Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)

$7.50

regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Small Grilled Pepper Chicken

Small Grilled Pepper Chicken

$8.75

grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Small BLT

Small BLT

$6.75

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Wraps

Fresh Wraps
Veggie Wrap

Veggie Wrap

$8.25

American cheese, onions, pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Grilled Chicken Club Wrap

Grilled Chicken Club Wrap

$10.75

bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.75

mixed with celery + mayo

Angus Steak & Cheese Wrap

Angus Steak & Cheese Wrap

$10.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.50

lettuce + tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap

$10.95

lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken

Turkey Bacon Wrap

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Eggplant Wrap

Eggplant Wrap

$8.50Out of stock

fried eggplant delivers amazing flavor

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

romaine lettuce + romano cheese

Build Your Own Pizza

Build a masterpiece
9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza

9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza

$8.25

14" Large Cheese BYO Pizza

$14.00

16" Ex-Large Cheese BYO Pizza

$18.00

Specialty 9" Pizza.

Our Famous Recipes
9" Small Giovanni's Pizza

9" Small Giovanni's Pizza

$10.95
9" Small All Meat Pizza

9" Small All Meat Pizza

$10.95

ham, pepperoni, sausage + hamburger

9" Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

9" Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.95
9" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

9" Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.95
9" Small Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza

9" Small Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$10.95

garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella

9" Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

9" Small Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$10.95

grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers + alfredo sauce

9" Small Veggie Pizza

9" Small Veggie Pizza

$10.95

tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, + olives

9" Small Greek Pizza

9" Small Greek Pizza

$10.95

spinach, greek olives, tomatoes + feta cheese

Specialty 14" Pizza

Our Famous Recipes
14" Large Giovanni's Pizza

14" Large Giovanni's Pizza

$18.95
14" Large All Meat Pizza

14" Large All Meat Pizza

$18.95

ham, pepperoni, sausage + hamburger

14" Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.95
14" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

14" Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.95
14" Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza

14" Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$18.95

garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozzarella

14" Large Grilled Chicken Alfredo Pizza

14" Large Grilled Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.95

grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers + alfredo sauce

14" Large Veggie Pizza

14" Large Veggie Pizza

$18.95

tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers + olives

14" Large Greek Pizza

14" Large Greek Pizza

$18.95

spinach, greek olives, tomatoes + feta cheese

Specialty 16" Pizza

Our Famous Recipes
16" Ex-Large Giovanni's Pizza

16" Ex-Large Giovanni's Pizza

$21.95
16" Ex-Large All Meat Pizza

16" Ex-Large All Meat Pizza

$21.95

ham, pepperoni, sausage + hamburger

16" Ex-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" Ex-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.95
16" Ex-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

16" Ex-Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95
16" Ex-Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza

16" Ex-Large Grilled Chicken & Spinach Pizza

$21.95

garlic, tomatoes, provolone + mozarella

16" Ex- Large Grilled Chicken & Alfredo Pizza

16" Ex- Large Grilled Chicken & Alfredo Pizza

$21.95

grilled chicken, broccoli, roasted red peppers + alfredo sauce

16" Ex-Large Veggie Pizza

16" Ex-Large Veggie Pizza

$21.95

tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers + olives

16" Ex-Large Greek Pizza

16" Ex-Large Greek Pizza

$21.95

spinach, greek olives, tomatoes + feta cheese

Calzones

Contains a blend of provolone and mozzarella cheeses, chopped tomatoes + sauce
All Meat Calzone

All Meat Calzone

$11.50

ham, pepperoni, sausage, hamburger

Grilled Chicken & Spinach Calzone

Grilled Chicken & Spinach Calzone

$12.50

garlic, tomatoes, provolone, mozzarella

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$11.50

fresh tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, olives

Pepperoni, Mushroom & Sausage Calzone

Pepperoni, Mushroom & Sausage Calzone

$11.50

one of our all-time classic calzones

Sausage, Onion & Green Pepper Calzone

Sausage, Onion & Green Pepper Calzone

$11.50

a hearty mix of meat + veggies

Italian Cold Cut Calzone

Italian Cold Cut Calzone

$11.50

genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Calzone

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce Calzone

$11.50

carbs + a few more carbs - go run a marathon

Angus Steak Calzone

Angus Steak Calzone

$12.50

onions, mushrooms, green peppers

Build Your Own Calzone

Build Your Own Calzone

$10.35

create a masterpiece

Pazzo & Stuffers

Often Imitated, Never Duplicated
Cheese Pazzo Bread

Cheese Pazzo Bread

$6.25

fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce

Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese

Half Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese

$7.25

meat = ham + pepperoni OR veggie = spinach + broccoli -- served with a marinara dipping sauce

Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese

Dozen Stuffers Choice of Meat, Veggie or Cheese

$12.50

meat = ham + pepperoni OR veggie = spinach + broccoli -- served with a marinara dipping sauce

Pasta Dinners

Pasta Dinner with Sauce

Pasta Dinner with Sauce

$8.95
Pasta Dinner with Meatballs

Pasta Dinner with Meatballs

$7.95
Pasta Dinner with Sausage

Pasta Dinner with Sausage

$11.75
Baked Pasta Dinner with Sauce

Baked Pasta Dinner with Sauce

$10.95
Baked Pasta Dinner with Meatballs

Baked Pasta Dinner with Meatballs

$12.95
Baked Pasta Dinner With Sausage

Baked Pasta Dinner With Sausage

$13.75

Lasagna Dinners

4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Sauce

4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Sauce

$10.95
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Meatballs

4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Meatballs

$12.95
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Meat Sauce

4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Meat Sauce

$13.45
4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Sausage

4-Cheese Lasagna Dinner with Sausage

$13.75
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Sauce

Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Sauce

$11.95
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Meatballs

Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Meatballs

$13.95
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Meat Sauce

Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Meat Sauce

$14.45
Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Sausage

Meat Stuffed Lasagna Dinner with Sausage

$14.75

Specialty Pasta Dinners

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$13.75
Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$13.75Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Alfredo Dinner

$13.75

Grilled Chicken (with Garlic Sauce) Dinner

$13.75

garlic sauce, roasted red peppers, broccoli

Grilled Chicken (with Tomato Basil Sauce) Dinner

$13.75

tomato basil sauce, green + red peppers, mushrooms

Baked Mac & Cheese Dinner

Baked Mac & Cheese Dinner

$10.50

four cheese blend

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$10.25

Pasta Buckets

Pasta Bucket with Sauce

Pasta Bucket with Sauce

$15.35
Pasta Bucket with Meat Sauce

Pasta Bucket with Meat Sauce

$17.55
Pasta Bucket with 4 Meatballs with Sauce

Pasta Bucket with 4 Meatballs with Sauce

$19.75
Pasta Bucket with 4 Meatballs with Meat Sauce

Pasta Bucket with 4 Meatballs with Meat Sauce

$21.95
Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages with Sauce

Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages with Sauce

$20.85
Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages with Meat Sauce

Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages with Meat Sauce

$22.95
Combo Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages and 4 Meatballs with Sauce

Combo Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages and 4 Meatballs with Sauce

$24.95
Combo Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages and 4 Meatballs with Meat Sauce

Combo Pasta Bucket with 4 Sausages and 4 Meatballs with Meat Sauce

$27.50
Fettuccine Alfredo Bucket

Fettuccine Alfredo Bucket

$17.55
Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken Bucket

Fettuccine Alfredo with Chicken Bucket

$21.95

Pasta Extras

Garlic Bread Stick

Garlic Bread Stick

$2.95
Garlic Bread Loaf

Garlic Bread Loaf

$6.25
Single Italian Sausage

Single Italian Sausage

$2.20
Single Meatball

Single Meatball

$2.00

Salads

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$9.75
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.55
Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.75
Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$9.75
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.75
Caesar w/Grilled Chicken

Caesar w/Grilled Chicken

$9.75
Dinner Salad

Dinner Salad

$4.95Out of stock
Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.75

Chips

Humpty Dumpty BBQ 3oz

Humpty Dumpty BBQ 3oz

$1.49Out of stock
Humpty Dumpty Salt & Vinegar 3oz

Humpty Dumpty Salt & Vinegar 3oz

$1.49Out of stock
Humpty Dumpty All Season 3oz

Humpty Dumpty All Season 3oz

$1.49Out of stock
Doritos Cool Ranch 3oz

Doritos Cool Ranch 3oz

$2.29
Doritos Nacho Cheese 3oz

Doritos Nacho Cheese 3oz

$2.29
Lays Plain 3oz

Lays Plain 3oz

$2.29
Lays Salt & Vinegar 3oz

Lays Salt & Vinegar 3oz

$2.29
Lays Sour Cream 3oz

Lays Sour Cream 3oz

$2.29

Drinks

Coke 20oz

Coke 20oz

$2.59
Diet Coke 20oz

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.59
Fanta 20oz

Fanta 20oz

$2.59
Sprite 20oz

Sprite 20oz

$2.59
Dasani 20oz

Dasani 20oz

$2.35
Vitamin Water 20oz (random flavor unless requested)

Vitamin Water 20oz (random flavor unless requested)

$2.85
Monster Energy 20oz (random flavor unless requested)

Monster Energy 20oz (random flavor unless requested)

$3.89

Desserts

Plain Whoopie

Plain Whoopie

$3.05
Peanut Butter Whoopie

Peanut Butter Whoopie

$3.05Out of stock
Brownie

Brownie

$3.15
Cream Cheese Brownie

Cream Cheese Brownie

$3.15
Walnut Brownie

Walnut Brownie

$3.15Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.79
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.79Out of stock
Party Cookie

Party Cookie

$1.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

Website

Location

458 Alfred St, Biddeford, ME 04005

Directions

