Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad
Pizza

Amato's - St. John Street

69 Reviews

$

364 Maine Mall Road

South Portland, ME 04106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich
Cheese Pazzo Bread
Large Roast Beef Italian

Classic Sandwiches

Large Classic Italian Cold Cut

$11.49

genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone

Large Amato's Original Italian Sandwich

$8.99

ham, cheese, all the veggies

Large Double Real Italian

$10.99

Large Veggie Italian

$9.99

vegetarian version of the original

Large All Natural Turkey Italian

$10.99

built with all-natural turkey

Large Roast Beef Italian

$10.99

robust + delicious - packed with flavor

Large Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian

$10.99

spiced + seasoned italian salami

Lg Pepperoni Italian

$10.99

Large Tuna Salad Italian

$10.49

an ode to our days on the waterfront

Large Chicken Salad Italian

$10.49

mixed + made with all white meat

Small Classic Italian Cold Cut

$9.49

genoa salami, capicola, prosciutto, provolone

Small Amato's Original Italian Sandwich

$7.49

ham, cheese, all the veggies

Small Double Real Italian

$8.99

Small Veggie Italian

$8.49

vegetarian version of the original

Small All Natural Turkey Italian

$8.99

built with all-natural turkey

Small Roast Beef Italian

$8.99

robust + delicious - packed with flavor

Small Genoa Salami & Provolone Italian

$8.99

spiced + seasoned italian salami

Small Tuna Salad Italian

$8.89

an ode to our days on the waterfront

Small Chicken Salad Italian

$8.89

mixed + made with all white meat

Sm Pepperoni Italian

$8.99

Hot Sandwiches

Large Meatball Parmigiana

$10.49

hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one

Large Chicken Parmigiana

$10.49

breaded tenders + our signature sauce

Large Angus Steak & Cheese

$11.99

made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)

$10.49

regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Large Grilled Pepper Chicken

$11.49

grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Large BLT

$9.50

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Small Meatball Parmigiana

$8.99

hearty, saucy, filling - this is the one

Small Chicken Parmigiana

$8.99

breaded tenders + our signature sauce

Small Angus Steak & Cheese

$9.99

made with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Small Chicken Tender (Regular or Buffalo)

$8.99

regular or buffalo with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Small Grilled Pepper Chicken

$9.49

grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms

Small BLT

$6.99

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Wraps

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

American cheese, onions, pickles, cucumber, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Grilled Chicken Club Wrap

$11.29

bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.79

mixed with celery + mayo

Angus Steak & Cheese Wrap

$11.49

American cheese, lettuce, tomato + mayo

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

lettuce + tomato

Chicken Bacon Ranch (Regular or Buffalo) Wrap

$11.49

lettuce + tomato, regular or buffalo chicken

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$10.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

romaine lettuce + romano cheese

Pizza

9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza

9" Small Cheese BYO Pizza

$9.00

Pazzo's

Cheese Pazzo Bread

Cheese Pazzo Bread

$7.25

fresh-baked dough seasoned with garlic, cheese + herbs, served with a marinara dipping sauce

Pasta

Pasta Dinner with Sauce

$8.99

Pasta Dinner with Meatballs

$11.99

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$10.99

Garlic Bread Stick

$2.99

Garlic Bread Loaf

$6.50

Single Italian Sausage

$2.50

Single Meatball

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

Website

Location

364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland, ME 04106

Directions

Gallery
Amato's image
Amato's image
Amato's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Amato's - South Portland
orange star3.4 • 69
1108 Broadway South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Amato's - Scarborough
orange star3.9 • 650
234 US Route 1 Scarborough, ME 04074
View restaurantnext
Amato's - Westbrook
orange star3.2 • 49
120 Main Street Westbrook, ME 04092
View restaurantnext
Coals - Bayside
orange starNo Reviews
118 Preble Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Radici - Una Pizzeria
orange star4.5 • 6
52 Washington Ave Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
orange star4.8 • 1,975
166 Cumberland Ave Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in South Portland

b.good - xxSouth Portland
orange star4.3 • 940
200 Gorham Rd South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Judy Gibson
orange star5.0 • 299
171 Ocean St South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Foulmouthed Brewing
orange star4.5 • 194
15 Ocean St South Portland, ME 04106
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Portland
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Kennebunk
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston