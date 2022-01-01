Sandwiches
Salad
Pizza
Amato's - St. John Street
69 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902
Location
364 Maine Mall Road, South Portland, ME 04106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near South Portland