Amayar Kitchen

40 Reviews

111 East Passaic Street

Maywood, NJ 07607

Appetizers

Palata

$9.00
Veggie Fritters

Veggie Fritters

$9.00

Fried assorted vegetables with our signature chili sauce

Spring Roll

$7.00

Potato Samosa

$7.00

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Burmese Tea Leaf Salad

$8.00

Traditional Burmese pickled tea leave with fried garlic/beans/sesame seeds and cabbabe and tomatoes

Tofu Salad

$8.00

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Noodles

Coconut Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.00

Shan Noodle

$12.00

Pork/Chicken in tomato sauce with white thin noodles

Bait Noodles

$14.00

assorted seafood in fried flat noodles

Mohinga

$12.00

peppered fish soup with thin rice noodles

SeeJet Noodles

$14.00

fried garlic and roast duck with yellow flat noodles

NanJee Noodles

NanJee Noodles

$12.00

Thick white noodles with chicken

Kyae Oh Noodle Soup

Kyae Oh Noodle Soup

$15.00

Thin rice noodles with pork meatballs, offal, and green vegetables in pork bone broth

Kyae Oh Seejet

$15.00

Curry and more

Chicken and Potato Curry

$12.00

Beef Curry

$15.00

Pork Curry

$12.00

Egg Curry

$12.00

Shrimp Curry

$15.00

Mixed Veggie Curry

$12.00

Fish Fillet

$15.00

Steamed Rice with Assorted Veggies

$12.00

Side Dishes

White Rice

$2.00

Coconut Rice

$3.00

Tomato Chutney

$5.00

Balachaung

$5.00

Veggie Special

$5.00

Sato Chips

$3.00

Plain Palata

$3.00

Burmese Steamed Peas

$5.00

Chinpound Sour Leaf

$10.00

Dried Fish

$15.00

Desserts

Pandan Coconut Drink

$5.00

Faluda

$5.00

Coconut Sticky Rice Cake in Banana Leaf

$6.00

Assorted Burmese Cakes/Jellies

$5.00

Drinks

Grass Jelly Juice

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Burmese Iced Tea

$4.00

Burmese Hot Tea

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Dried Tea Leaves

Jasmine Green Tea

$10.00

Special Green Tea

$10.00

Purple Tea

$15.00

Pure Green Tea

$10.00

Pure Black Tea

$10.00

Natural Green Tea

$3.00

Special Green Tea (bag)

$5.00

White Tea

$10.00

Noodles and Rice

Shan Half Tray

$40.00

Mohinga Half Tray

$40.00

Nanjee Half Tray

$40.00

Seejet Half Tray

$60.00

Bait Half Tray

$60.00

Fried Noodle Half Tray

$40.00

Seafood Noodle Half Tray

$60.00

Fried Rice Half Tray

$40.00

Shrimp Fried Rice Half Tray

$60.00

Beef Fried Rice Half Tray

$50.00

Curries

Chicken Potato Curry

$50.00

Beef Curry

$60.00

Pork Curry

$60.00

Shrimp Curry

$80.00

Appetizers

Assorted Appetizer Tray

$40.00

Palata Tray

$40.00

Veggie Fritters Tray

$40.00

Spring Roll Tray

$40.00

Samosa Tray

$40.00

Potato Cutlet Tray

$40.00

Chicken Satay Tray

$40.00

Salad Tray

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family-style restaurant serving authentic Burmese food

111 East Passaic Street, Maywood, NJ 07607

Amayar Kitchen image
Amayar Kitchen image

