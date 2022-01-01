Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Amazing Pizza & More

review star

No reviews yet

273 Cabot street

Beverly, MA 01915

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LG - Cheese
LG - Make Your Own
LG - Pepperoni

LARGE PIZZA

LG - Make Your Own

$15.95+

We make it, you call it

LG - Cheese

LG - Cheese

$15.95+

San Marzano Sauce topped w/ Oregano, & our 3 cheeses - BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Mild Provolone Cheese and hand grated Pecorino Romano finish

LG - Pepperoni

LG - Pepperoni

$17.95+

The Big Cheese + Roni

LG - J & J's Fave

LG - J & J's Fave

$19.95+

Genoa Salami, White Onion, Green Pepper & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

LG - My Memere

LG - My Memere

$17.95+

BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Slices, Fresh Basil, EVOO

LG - Amazing

LG - Amazing

$18.95+

Our homemade Meat Sauce & 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

LG - Opening Day

LG - Opening Day

$19.95+

Sweet Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, White Onion & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

LG - Big Island Bob

LG - Big Island Bob

$18.95+

Hawaiian Ham, Fresh Pineapple & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

LG - Parma

LG - Parma

$20.95+

Brushed EVOO, Fresh Mozzarella & loads of Crimini Mushrooms Finished w/ imported Di Parma Prosciutto, Organic Arugula, Truffle Oil Drizzle & hand grated Pecorino Romano

LG - tSunami

LG - tSunami

$22.95+

Brushed w/ Cabot Butter, Wild Gulf Shrimp marinated in EVOO, Lemon, Garlic & White Wine & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

LG - Buffalo Bleu

LG - Buffalo Bleu

$21.95+

Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing base topped w/ Chicken in Frank's Hot Sauce, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella. Finishes with Chopped Scallions & Homemade Ranch Dressing

LG - Field Of Dreams

LG - Field Of Dreams

$18.95+

Loaded w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Green & Red Peppers, Crimini Mushrooms, Red & White Onions, Spinach & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

LG - Jax flavours

LG - Jax flavours

$18.95+

Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, Green & Red Peppers, Rosemary, Goat & Fresh Mozzarella cheeses, EVOO

LG - Steak Bomb

LG - Steak Bomb

$24.95+

Shaved Grass Fed NZ Prime Ribeye, American Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Green & Red Peppers, White & Red Onions, Crimini Mushrooms, White Wine Salami & Copa

LG - Meaty

LG - Meaty

$24.95+

Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatballs, Genoa Salami & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

LG - Lasagna

LG - Lasagna

$22.95+

Homemade Meat Sauce, Spinach, Calabro Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & Pecorino Romano

SMALL PIZZA

Small - Make Your Own

$12.95+

We make it, you call it

Small - Cheese

Small - Cheese

$12.95+

San Marzano Sauce topped w/ Oregano, & our 3 cheeses - BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Mild Provolone Cheese and hand grated Pecorino Romano finish

Small - Pepperoni

Small - Pepperoni

$14.95+

The Big Cheese + Roni

Small - J & J's Fave

Small - J & J's Fave

$16.95+

Genoa Salami, White Onion, Green Pepper & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

Small - My Memere

Small - My Memere

$14.95+

BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Slices, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Small - Amazing

Small - Amazing

$15.95+

Our homemade Meat Sauce & 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

Small - Opening Day

Small - Opening Day

$16.95+

Sweet Italian Sausage, Green Peppers, White Onion & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

Small - Big Island Bob

Small - Big Island Bob

$15.95+

Hawaiian Ham, Fresh Pineapple & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

Small - Parma

Small - Parma

$16.95+

Brushed EVOO, Fresh Mozzarella & loads of Crimini Mushrooms Finished w/ imported Di Parma Prosciutto, Organic Arugula, Truffle Oil Drizzle & hand grated Pecorino Romano

Small - tSunami

Small - tSunami

$18.95+

Brushed w/ Cabot Butter, Wild Gulf Shrimp marinated in EVOO, Lemon, Garlic & White Wine & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

Small - Buffalo Bleu

Small - Buffalo Bleu

$17.95+

Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing base topped w/ Chicken in Frank's Hot Sauce, Red Onion, Fresh Mozzarella. Finishes with Chopped Scallions & Homemade Ranch Dressing

Small - Field Of Dreams

Small - Field Of Dreams

$15.95+

Loaded w/ Sliced Tomatoes, Green & Red Peppers, Crimini Mushrooms, Red & White Onions, Spinach & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

Small - Jax flavours

Small - Jax flavours

$15.95+

Kalamata Olive, Red Onion, Green & Red Peppers, Rosemary, Goat & Fresh Mozzarella cheeses, EVOO

Small - Steak Bomb

Small - Steak Bomb

$19.95+

Shaved Grass Fed NZ Prime Ribeye, American Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella, Green & Red Peppers, White & Red Onions, Crimini Mushrooms, White Wine Salami & Copa

Small - Meaty

Small - Meaty

$19.95+

Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage, Homemade Meatballs, Genoa Salami & our 3 cheeses - Fresh BelGioioso Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & hand grated Pecorino Romano Finish

Small - Lasagna

Small - Lasagna

$17.95+

Homemade Meat Sauce, Spinach, Calabro Ricotta, Fresh Mozzarella, Mild Provolone & Pecorino Romano

SANDWICHES

Amazing Claire

Amazing Claire

$13.00

Our Homemade Meat Sauce w/ Grilled Crimini Mushrooms, Red & White Onion, Red & Green Peppers & Fresh Mozzarella Cheese

BLT

BLT

$13.00

Thick Sliced Applewood Smoked Bacon, Crisp Romaine, Tomato & Mayo

Buffalo MadNess

Buffalo MadNess

$13.00

Roasted Chicken in Frank’s sauce w/ Bleu Cheese Dressing & Crisp Romaine Lettuce, topped w/ Bleu Cheese Crumbles

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$12.25

Chicken tossed in Mayo, Nestled in Romaine w/ Sliced Tomato

Chix Feta

Chix Feta

$13.00

Marinated Grilled Chicken, Feta, Romaine Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Red Onion, Shaved Carrot, Tomato & Herb Dressing

Classic Italian

Classic Italian

$13.00

Genoa salami, Soppressata, Ham, Coppa, Mortadella, Mild Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Green & Red Peppers, Red Onion, Our Homemade Pickles, EVOO & Herb Dressing

Mama Meatball

Mama Meatball

$13.00

Homemade Meatballs topped w/ Pecorino Romano

Oh My, Parma!

Oh My, Parma!

$13.00

Imported Di Parma Prosciutto, Mild Provolone, Tomato, Mixed greens, Red Pepper & Red Onion drizzled w/ Herb EVOO

Perfect Chix

Perfect Chix

$14.00

Marinated Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion & Mayo

Steak Bomb

Steak Bomb

$17.00

Shaved Grass Fed NZ Prime Ribeye, American Cheese, Green & Red Peppers, White & Red Onions, Crimini Mushrooms, White Wine Salami & Coppa

T B M

T B M

$12.00

Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar, Sea salt & Black Pepper

The Monster

The Monster

$12.00

Slow Cooked n Grilled Sweet Italian Sausage, Green & Red Peppers, White & Red Onion

Veggies for Doris

Veggies for Doris

$11.00

Fresh Grilled Vegetables tossed in Herb Dressing

Yumma

Yumma

$12.00

Hummus, Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Red Onion, Shaved Carrot & Mixed Greens

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Our Hand Breaded Chicken, Baked to Perfection with our 3 Cheese Blend

Steak and Cheese

$13.95

ENTREE (OO)

Chicken Parm

Chicken Parm

$14.95+

Hand Breaded Chicken, Baked with Fresh Homemade Marinara, BeGioioso Fresh Mozzarella & Provolone. Served over Fresh Pasta with Marinara, Topped w/ Pecorino Romano

Chicken Picatta

Chicken Picatta

$16.95+

Marinated Chicken Tenders, Sautéed w/ Fresh Lemon, Cabot Butter, Capers, Garlic, Shallots & White Wine. Served over Fresh Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95+

Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp, Fresh Tomato, Red Bell Pepper & Organic Spinach sautéed in Cabot Butter, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice & White Wine. Served Over Fresh Pasta

Bolognese

Bolognese

$15.95+

Our Homemade Amazing Meat Sauce , Served Over Fresh Pasta, Topped Fresh Mozzarella and Pecorino Romano

Fresh Made Pasta

$10.95+

Our Daily Selection of Fresh Pasta

SALADS (00)

Amazing Salad

Amazing Salad

$13.00

Hummus, served w/ Green & Red pepper Shaved Carrot, Kalamata Olives, Crimini Mushrooms, Cucumber, Red Onion & Side of Bread

Caesar

Caesar

$8.00+

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Pecorino Romano, Anchovies & Homemade Ceasar Dressing

Garden

Garden

$7.00+

Organic Mixed Greens, Tomato Wedges, Green & Red Peppers, Red Onion, Shaved Carrot, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives. Served w/ Herb Vinaigrette

Greek

Greek

$7.95+

Crisp Romaine/ Organic Mixed Greens, Feta, Cucumber, Tomato, Shaved Carrot, Red onion, Green & Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives

Popeye

Popeye

$12.00

Organic Baby Spinach, Raw Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, Roasted Beets, Cucumber, Tomato Wedges, Red Onion. Served w/ mix of EVOO, Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar & Fresh Squeezed Lemon

The Wedgie

The Wedgie

$12.00

Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Kalamata Olives, Shaved Carrot, Tomato Wedges, Red Onion, Cucumber, Homemade Bleu Cheese Dressing & Blue Cheese Crumbles

SOUPS (00)

Soup of the Day

$5.95

SIDES & DESSERTS

Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$2.50
Chips

Chips

$2.50
Cheesy Garlic Stix

Cheesy Garlic Stix

$12.95

3 Meatballs with sauce

$7.50

Sausage

$5.95

Side Of Dressing

$1.95
Side Of Bread

Side Of Bread

Breaded Chicken 1pc

$6.95Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$5.95

N.A. DRINKS (00)

Water

$2.00

Pellegrino

$2.75

Boyland

$2.75

Polar Seltzer

$2.50

Pure Leaf

$2.50

Spindrift

$2.75

Mash

$3.50

Poppi

$3.50

Nantucket Nectar

$2.95Out of stock

street fair

Chz Slice

$5.00

Pep Slice

$6.00

Cookie

$3.00

Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

273 Cabot street, Beverly, MA 01915

Directions

Gallery
Amazing pizza image
Banner pic
Amazing pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Longboards - 72 Wharf Street
orange starNo Reviews
72 Wharf Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Flying Saucer Pizza Company
orange star4.8 • 825
118 Washington Street Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
The Double Bull Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
210 Andover Street Peabody, MA 01960
View restaurantnext
Panini Pizzeria - Danvers
orange starNo Reviews
11 Maple St. Danvers, MA 01923
View restaurantnext
Vesuvius
orange starNo Reviews
2 Paridise Road Salem, MA 01970
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beverly

Toscana Bar Italiano - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 2,051
90 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Soma - Beverly
orange star4.7 • 1,597
256 Cabot St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Lolo Poke
orange star4.8 • 1,192
503 Rantoul St Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
FRANK Restaurant and Market
orange star4.5 • 1,144
112 Rantoul Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
La Victoria Taqueria - Beverly
orange star4.6 • 1,077
6 Wallis Street Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Rossetti Restaurant of Beverly
orange star4.7 • 792
142 Brimbal Ave: Unit 8 Beverly, MA 01915
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beverly
Marblehead
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Danvers
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Swampscott
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Peabody
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lynn
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Ipswich
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston