Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ambar - Capitol Hill 523 8th St SE

review star

No reviews yet

523 8th St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Ambar is the first modern, international Balkan cuisine restaurant in DC. Inside three locations in Belgrade, Arlington and Washington DC, Ambar blends tradition and heritage with creativity and modern design. The result is an unforgettable visitor experience that reaches all the senses with delicious food, unbelievable drinks and an atmosphere that blends comfort and high style. From rich food, fine furniture, interior design and the widest choice of the finest Balkan rakias, to our first class service – every detail is meticulously woven into unique experience that will leave you breathless. Welcome to the best of the Balkans.

Location

523 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ophelia's Fish House
orange star4.2 • 229
501 8th St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Stadium Sports Bar + Smokehouse
orange star3.6 • 80
300 Tingey St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
District Doughnut - Barracks Row
orange starNo Reviews
749 8th St Se Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Lavagna
orange starNo Reviews
539 8th Street Southeast Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
TaKorean - The Yards
orange starNo Reviews
1212 4th Street SE Washington DC, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Khin's Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
202 M St SE Washington DC, DC 20003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Beau Thai - Shaw
orange star4.7 • 7,815
1550 7th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (125 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston