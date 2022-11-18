Ambassador Hotel Restaurants

Restaurant info

The Fitz features a menu of bold, creative flavors, crafted with influences from yesteryear. The Fitz’s name is a nod to F. Scott Fitzgerald and his energy and creative storytelling throughout the roaring twenties, the decade during which The Ambassador Hotel was founded. The Fitz offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, Saturday & Sunday brunch, each of which celebrates the rich history of the hotel with a contemporary take on the classics.

