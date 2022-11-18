Ambassador Hotel Restaurants

Restaurant header imageView gallery

2308 W Wisconsin Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53233

Bakery

Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Raisin White Chocolate Chip Sugar

Muffin

$3.00

Bagel

$3.00

Scone

$5.00

Breakfast Items

Ala Carte

Eggs Benedict

$11.95

Omelet

$9.95

Smoothie Bowl

$4.95

choice of plain Greek or vanilla yogurt topped with choice of granola, chia seeds, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, banana slices, pineapple, mango, dried coconut, almonds

Coffee Drinks

Americano

Apple Crisp Machiato

Caffe Misto

Café Latte

Café Mocha

Cappuccino

Caramel Machhiato

Coffee Refill

$0.50

Cold Brew

Espresso

$2.50

Freshly Brewed Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Shaken Espresso

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$0.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$0.50

White Chocolate Mocha

Frappuccinos

Apple Crisp Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino

Coffee Frappuccino

Java Chip Frappuccino

Matcha Green Tea

Mocha Frappuccino

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino

Strawberries & Creme Frappuccino

Vanilla Bean Frappuccino

White Chocolate Frappuccino

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

Steamer

Refreshers

Dragon Drink

Mango Dragonfruit w/ Lemonade

Mango Dragonfruit w/ Water

Paradise Drink

Pineapple Passionfruit

Pineapple Passionfruit with Lemonade

Pink Drink

Strawberry Acai w/ Lemonade

Strawberry Acai w/ Water

Tea Drinks

Chai Tea Latte

Matcha Green Tea Latte

London Fog Latte

Royal English Breakfast Tea Latte

Brewed Hot Tea

Iced Black Tea

Iced Green Tea

Iced Passion Tea

Iced Black Tea Lemonade

Iced Green Tea Lemonade

Iced Passion Tea Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

Sandwiches

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

WI Cheddar on Texas Toast with Choice of Fries or Tots

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Rigattoni in House Cheese Sauce

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Burger with WI Cheddar and choice of fries ot tots

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Three Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers with choice of fries or tots

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Choice of grilled or breaded with lettuce, tomato and mayo with fries or tots

Kids Pizza

$7.00

9" crust, pizza sauce and cheese

Fruit Punch

$2.00

In a cup with a lid

Ice Cream

$2.50

1 scoop of vanilla ice cream with your choice of toppings

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

14" rustic crust, BBQ sauce, smoked chicken breast, mozzarella, Italian spices

Build Your Own Classic Pizza

$13.00

pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian herbs

Cheese & Garlic Dippers

$12.00

14" rustic crust, garlic & herb spread, mozarealla served withhouse marinara

Margherita

$16.00

14" rustic crust, garlic roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil

Fig Proscuitto

$18.00

garlic roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil

Burgers

Wisconsin Cheeseburger

$12.00

WI cheddar, bacon, lettuce. Tomato, onion on Brioche

Sandwiches

B.L.A.T.

$13.00

bacon, lettuce, avoado, tomato, mayo on Texas toast

Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

breaded or grilled chicken, tomato, romaine and choice of one cheese and one sauce

Appetizers

Baked Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

rigatoni, Wisconsinite Weiss Beer Cheese, panko

Bam Bam Shrimp

$14.00

Wisconsinite Weiss Beer Cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped, hot honey, ranch

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$12.00

yellow curds, gluten free beer battered, house seasoning, ranch

Butcher Board

$26.00

locally curated cheeses with an assortment of accompaniments

Chicken and Waffles

$10.00

Wisconsinite Weiss Beer Cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped, hot honey, ranch

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Chorizo Stuffed Dates

$11.00

Wisconsinite Weiss Beer Cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped, hot honey, ranch

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Wisconsinite Weiss Beer Cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped, hot honey, ranch

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

fresh sprouts tossed in sweet chili sauce

Jambalaya Arancini

$11.00

Wisconsinite Weiss Beer Cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped, hot honey, ranch

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Wisconsinite Weiss Beer Cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped, hot honey, ranch

MKE Pretzel Bites

$12.00

warm pretzel bites

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$11.00

burger with your choice of sides, cheese and toppings served with choice of side

Wisconsin Cheeseburger

$13.00

WI cheddar, bacon, lettuce. Tomato, onion on Brioche

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$7.00

Crème Brulee

$7.00

Mint Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake

$7.00

Entrée

Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Gnocchi

$20.00

Pan Roasted Chicken Breast

$22.00

Pork Tenderloin

$25.00

Short Ribs

$33.00

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

14" rustic crust, BBQ sauce, smoked chicken breast, mozzarella, Italian spices

Build Your Own Classic Pizza

$13.00

pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian herbs

Cheese & Garlic Dippers

$12.00

14" rustic crust, garlic & herb spread, mozarealla served withhouse marinara

Fig Proscuitto

$18.00

garlic roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil

Margherita

$16.00

garlic roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil

Salads

AMB Wedge Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, olive oil, hard boiled egg, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons

Garden Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, tomato medley, WI cheddar, croutons

Grilled Tenderloin Salad

$16.00

grilled romaine heart, tenderloin steak, blue cheee crumbles, onions, cucumbers, tomato medley

Side Salad

$4.00

Squash Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

B.L.A.T.

$13.00

bacon, lettuce, avoado, tomato, mayo on Texas toast

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Pulled Pork

$12.00

pulled pork, bourbon honey BBQ sauce, house slaw, haystack onion rings on a brioche bun

Reuben

$14.00

Turkey & Cranberry

$13.00

turkey breast, smoked Gouda, cranberry sauce, mixed greens, mayo on Texas toast

Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

breaded or grilled chicken, tomato, romaine and choice of one cheese and one sauce

Sides

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Pasta Salad

$4.00

Side Tots

$3.50

Soup

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$5.00

Fresh soup made daily

Soup of the Day - Cup

$3.00

Fresh soup made daily

Specials

Friday Fish Fry

$16.00

Friday Shrimp Special

$18.00

Special $10

$10.00

Special $11

$11.00

Special $12

$12.00

Special $13

$13.00

Special $14

$14.00

Special $15

$15.00

Special $16

$16.00

Special $17

$17.00

Special $18

$18.00

Special $19

$19.00

Special $20

$20.00

Special $21

$21.00

Special $22

$22.00

Special $23

$23.00

Special $25

$25.00

Special $26

$26.00

Special $27

$27.00

Special $28

$28.00

Special $29

$29.00

Special $30

$30.00

Special $31

$31.00

Special $32

$32.00

Special $33

$33.00

Special $34

$34.00

Special $35

$35.00

Special $36

$36.00

Special $37

$37.00

Special $38

$38.00

Special $39

$39.00

Special $40

$40.00

Pizzas

BBQ Chicken

$17.00

14" rustic crust, BBQ sauce, smoked chicken breast, mozzarella, Italian spices

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

14" rustic crust, Buffalo sauce, smoked chicken breast, mozzarella, blue cheese crumble, Italian spices

Build Your Own Classic Pizza

$13.00

pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella, Italian herbs

Cheese & Garlic Dippers

$12.00

14" rustic crust, garlic & herb spread, mozarealla served withhouse marinara

Hawaiian

$16.00

14" rustic crust, Canadian bacon, pineapple, red onions, mozzarella, Italian spices

Margherita

$16.00

14" rustic crust, garlic roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fresh basil

Burgers

Build Your Own Burger

$10.00

Choose your toppings, served with choice of tots or fries

Marquette Burger

$15.00

blue cheese crumbles, golden caramelized balsamic onions, brie cheese, brioche

MKE Burger

$15.00

sausage blend patty, bacon, beer cheese spread, beer braised oniopns, sauerkraut on pretzel bun

Wisconsin Cheeseburger

$12.00

WI cheddar, bacon, lettuce. Tomato, onion on Brioche

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Jalepenos

$14.00

Wisconsinite Weiss Beer Cheese stuffed, bacon wrapped, hot honey, ranch

Baked Mac n' Cheese

$12.00

rigatoni, Wisconsinite Weiss Beer Cheese, panko

Beer Battered Cheese Curds

$12.00

yellow curds, gluten free beer battered, house seasoning, ranch

Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese

$15.00

rigatoni, Wisconsinite Weiss Beer Cheese, buffalo chicken breast, topped with crispy panko breadcrumbs

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Hand breaded chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Chicken Thighs

$15.00

smoked & fried

Chips & Salsa

$7.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

fresh sprouts tossed in sweet chili sauce

MKE Pretzel Bites

$12.00

warm pretzel bites

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$14.00

cream cheese, parmesan, artichoke hearts,spinach served with naan dippers

Totchos

$14.00

tots topped with our house chili, Wisconsinite Weiss Beer Cheese sauce, scallions, sour cream, pickled red onion and jalapenos

Butcher Board

$26.00

locally curated cheeses with an assortment of accompaniments

Sides

Side Fries

$3.50

Side Garlic Parmesan Fries

$4.75

Side Tots

$3.50

Soup

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$5.00

Fresh soup made daily

Soup of the Day - Cup

$3.00

Fresh soup made daily

Salads

AMB Cobb Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, bacon, ham, turkey, avocado, hard boiled egg, cheddar, Gouda, tomato medley, cucumber, blue cheese

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, olive oil, hard boiled egg, Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan, croutons

Grilled Tenderloin Salad

$16.00

grilled romaine heart, tenderloin steak, blue cheee crumbles, onions, cucumbers, tomato medley

Side Salad

$4.00

mixed greens, tomato medley, WI cheddar, croutons

Sandwiches

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

blacked salmon with balsamic mixed greens, tomato, red onion, avocado and roasted red pepper spread on tomato & herb foccacia

B.L.A.T.

$13.00

bacon, lettuce, avoado, tomato, mayo on Texas toast

Grilled Caprese

$14.00

fresh mozzarella, garlic roasted tomatoes, pesto, fresh basil, balsamic reduction on Texas toast

Ham & Brie

$14.00

ham, brie cheese, granny smith apples, tomatoes, mixed greens on Texas toast

Pulled Pork

$12.00

pulled pork, bourbon honey BBQ sauce, house slaw, haystack onion rings on a brioche bun

Tenderloin Steak Bomb

$18.00

tenderloin steak, sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms, smoked Gouda on toasted hoagie

Turkey & Cranberry

$13.00

turkey breast, smoked Gouda, cranberry sauce, mixed greens, mayo on Texas toast

Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

breaded or grilled chicken, tomato, romaine and choice of one cheese and one sauce

Slider Trio - Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Slider Trio - BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Fitz features a menu of bold, creative flavors, crafted with influences from yesteryear. The Fitz’s name is a nod to F. Scott Fitzgerald and his energy and creative storytelling throughout the roaring twenties, the decade during which The Ambassador Hotel was founded. The Fitz offers breakfast, lunch, dinner, Saturday & Sunday brunch, each of which celebrates the rich history of the hotel with a contemporary take on the classics.

Website

Location

2308 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53233

Directions

