$325.00

Basement small party

$425.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Bacon Bleu Smash Burger

$12.00

Four ounces of our custom beef blend with Bleu cheese crumbles, applewood bacon and our Bleu cheese dressing on a brioche bun. Side of lettuce, tomato & raw onion.

BBQ Smash Burger

$12.00

Four ounces of our custom beef blend with applewood smoked bacon, our homemade BBQ sauce and smoked gouda on a brioche bun. Side of lettuce, tomato & raw onion.

Beyond Burger

$16.00

8 oz. Beyond burger with lettuce, tomato and onion. Your choice of vegan or brioche bun. Served with Homemade Fries. Sub Sweet Potato Fries $1

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Your choice of beef or chicken, served with American cheese and fried onions on a long roll.

Chicken BLT

$15.00

Roasted chicken breast served with spicy ranch, toasted tomato, applewood smoked bacon, and arugula on a brioche bun.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk battered chicken served with spicy slaw, pickles, and tomato on a brioche bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk Battered Chicken tossed in our Housemade Buffalo Sauce topped with lettuce & pickles on a brioche bun. Served with Homemade Fries. Sub sweet potato fries $1

Signature Smash Burger

$10.00

Four ounces of our custom beef blend with American cheese, pickle and special sauce on a brioche bun.

Vegan Chili Cheese Burger

$17.00

8 oz. Beyond Burger topped with your choice of Vegan Cheddar or American Cheese, Vegan Chili and Raw Onion on a Vegan Bun. Served with Homemade Fries. Sub Sweet Potato Fries $1

Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Plant based chicken tossed in our Housemade Vegan Buffalo Sauce topped with lettuce and pickles on a Vegan bun. Served with Homemade Fries. Sub Sweet Potato Fries $1

Vegan Sloppy Joe

$14.00

Starters

Ambassador Crab Fries

$14.00

House fries topped with lump crab, old bay and cheese sauce.

Ambassador Street Nachos

$14.00

Homemade tricolor tortilla chips topped with your choice or roasted chicken or seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeño, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Ambassador Wings

$15.00

Eight jumbo wings served with celery, carrots and Bleu Cheese. Choose from one of our homemade sauces

Broccoli Cheddar Mac

$12.00

Generous portions of Broccoli and macaroni with Mozzarella, Gruyere and our Homemade Cheddar Cheese Sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Battered Cauliflower mixed in our house made Buffalo or sauce of your choice served with celery and Bleu Cheese dressing.

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$13.00

Stuffed with chopped Ribeye, American cheese and fried onions. Served with spicy ketchup.

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$13.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Spiced buttermilk and cornmeal battered pickles served with ranch dip.

Homemade Fry Basket

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Covered with Parmesan Cheese served with Marinara

Pub Pretzel

$6.00

With Craft Beer Cheese Dip and Mexican Street Corn Dip

Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar cheese, roasted chicken OR wild mushrooms. Served with avocado dip and tomato salsa.

Romaine Wedge Salad

$7.00

Topped with bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, and Bleu Cheese.

Sauces

$1.00

Tacos

$10.00

3 Corn Tortillas Stuffed with your choice of: - braised beef, pickled jalapeño and salsa roja or - roasted chicken, scallions and salsa verde or - roasted mushrooms, mushroom spread and arugula

Vegan Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Plant based chicken with Housemade Fries. Served with Vegan Barbecue sauce. Sub Sweet Potato Fries $1

Vegan Street Nachos

$9.00

Homemade tricolor tortilla chips topped with melted vegan cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno, guacamole and pico de gallo. Add Vegan Chili ~ $4

Salads

Romaine Wedge Salad

$7.00

Topped with bacon, cherry tomato, red onion, and Bleu Cheese.

Garden Salad

$7.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, cheddar & bacon tossed in ranch dressing

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

635 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123

