Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Southern
Amber Ox Public House
1,466 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Amber Ox Public House is a progressive Southern eatery, focused on offering local, seasonally inspired food, cocktails and beer, produced by our on-site brewery, Precarious Beer Project.
Location
525 Prince George St, Williamsburg, VA 23185
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurant
The Brass Tap - Williamsburg VA #095
4.5 • 376
4904 Courthouse Street Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurant
Honey Butter's Kitchen - Monticello
No Reviews
4680 Unit 17 Monticello Ave Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Williamsburg
Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurant
Miyaki Sushi and Grill - Williamsburg
4.4 • 1,293
5601 Richmond Rd Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurant
More near Williamsburg