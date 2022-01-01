Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Southern

Amber Ox Public House

1,466 Reviews

$$

525 Prince George St

Williamsburg, VA 23185

VEGGIES & GRAINS

BEET & ASIAN PEAR SALAD

$15.00

CHILE ROASTED APPLE SALAD

$15.00

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$13.00

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00+

SWEET POTATO CHOWDER

$14.00

BOARDS & BAR SNACKS

*EXTRA BISCUIT

$1.00

*EXTRA CHIPS

$1.50

*EXTRA CRACKERS

$1.50

*EXTRA GRILL BREAD

$1.50

BISCUIT BOARD

$12.00

Amber Ox Drop Biscuits . House Butter . Seasonal Preserves . Honeycomb

CHARRED OCTOPUS

$18.00

OAK SMOKED WINGS

$14.00

Oak Smoked Wings . Herb Buttermilk Dressing . B&B Pickles

PUBLIC HOUSE POUTINE

$16.00

Handcut Fries . Bacon Gravy . White Cheddar Curds . Poached Egg . Scallions

SOUTHERN COUNTRY HAM BOARD

$18.00

House Cured Ham . AO Biscuits . Bacon Jam . Pimento Cheese . Pickles . Preserves

VEGGIE BOARD

$18.00

Seasonal Rotating Assortment of Vegetables

WHIPPED PIMENTO CHEESE

$12.00

Smoked Cheddar . Pimento Jam . House Rye Crackers

LARGE PLATES

AO BACON BURGER

$20.00

COUNTRY FRIED CATFISH

$28.00

DUCK BREAST

$34.00

EGGPLANT CAPONATA PASTA

$28.00

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$36.00

SEARED DIVER SCALLOPS

$36.00

SHRIMP & GRITS

$28.00

NC Greentail Shrimp . Tasso Ham Butter Sauce . Grits

STEAK FRITES

$28.00

FEATURE - ROCKFISH

$32.00

DESSERTS

BROWN SUGAR BUTTERNUT CHEESECAKE

$9.00

BRULEE PUMPKIN TART

$9.00

CHOCOLATE PUDDING

$9.00

WHISKEY CARAMELIZED BANANA DONUTS

$9.00

GELATO

$3.00+

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$12.00

KIDS TOAST CASHEW BUTTER & FLUFF SAMMY

$12.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

KIDS AO BURGER

$12.00

EXTRA KID SIDE

$3.00

FIXINS & EXTRAS

HAND CUT FRIES

$5.00

GRITS

$5.00

Side Truffle Aioli

$1.00

DAILY FEATURES

BAKED RAGGED ISLAND

$12.00

WAFFLE WEDNESDAY

$16.00+

WW BEV CHOICE

WW MIMOSA

$4.00

WW BLOODY MARY

$6.00

PRECARIOUS BEER

Chug Rug (4-Pack)

$16.99

Dipped In Ice (4-Pack)

$16.99

Gated Patio (4-Pack)

$15.99

Highgate (4-Pack)

$16.99

Jerk Bait (4-Pack)

$15.99

Kung Fu Kittens (4-Pack)

$16.99

6.6% Our first and most famous hazy NE IPA. Hopped with Citra and El Dorado, soft, fluffy, and dangerous.

Laho Lager (4-Pack)

$13.99

Leaven To Rest (4-pack)

$13.99

AO COCKTAILS

AO Bloody Mary

$12.00

AO Caipirinha

$13.00

Beat To Quarters

$13.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

DESSERT - Spanish Treasure Fleet

$14.00

DESSERT - Top O' The Morning

$13.00

DRAFT - Fall Sangria

$13.00

DRAFT - Lemondrop

$12.00

DRAFT - Manhattan

$14.00

DRAFT - Old Fashioned

$13.00

DRAFT - She Turned Me Into A Newt

$14.00

DRAFT - There's Always Money In The Banana Stand

$15.00

Fall-oma

$14.00

Full English Breakfast

$14.00

Gourd Vibrations

$15.00

Grandma's Got The Goods

$14.00

I Don't Give A Fox

$15.00

Lavender French 75

$11.00

Madame President Martini

$12.00

Not Far From The Tree

$14.00

SLUSHEE - Puka Punch

$12.00Out of stock

Tearin' Up The Beet

$14.00

The Painting Was a Gift, Todd

$12.00

Underneath The Pom Tree

$14.00

SOIREE SOCIETY

DRAFT - FALL SANGRIA

$10.00

DRAFT - LEMONDROP

$10.00

DRAFT - MANHATTAN

$10.00

DRAFT - OLD FASHIONED

$10.00

DRAFT - SHE TURNED ME INTO A NEWT

$10.00

DRAFT - THERE'S ALWAYS MONEY IN THE BANANA STAND

$10.00

RED - BARBOURSVILLE BARBERA RESERVE

$10.00

RED - DAOU CABARNET SAUVIGNON

$10.00

RED - EARLY MTN. FOOTHILLS BLEND

$10.00

RED - OX EYE PINOT NOIR

$10.00

RED - RAPPAHANNOCK CABARNET FRANC

$10.00

RED - WILLIAMSBURG WINERY CLARET

$10.00

RED - WILLIAMSBURG WINERY PETIT VERDOT

$10.00

WHITE - BARBOURSVILLE VERMENTINO RESERVE

$10.00

WHITE - BREAUX ROSE

$10.00

WHITE - BREAUX SAUVIGNON BLANC

$10.00

WHITE - GADINO PINOT GRIGIO

$10.00

WHITE - PAGO DEL CIELO VERDEJO

$10.00

WHITE - RAPPAHANNOCK CHARDONNAY

$10.00

WHITE - WILLIAMSBURG WINERY ALBARINO

$10.00

SLUSHEE - PUKA PUNCH

$10.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amber Ox Public House is a progressive Southern eatery, focused on offering local, seasonally inspired food, cocktails and beer, produced by our on-site brewery, Precarious Beer Project.

Website

Location

525 Prince George St, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

