Food Menu

Appetizers

Soul Rolls

$12.50Out of stock

Egg rolls stuffed with candied yams, jerk chicken and Tisha’s gourmet Mac and cheese

Jerk Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips topped with shredded jerk chicken, tomato's, Monterey jack cheese, green onion and a special sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip and Chips

$13.79

Spinach, artichokes, sweet onions, creamy cheeses served with tortilla chips.

Jerk Wings

$12.00

Four Grilled jerk chicken wings

Combo Plate

$20.00

Jerk chicken wings, spinach and artichoke dip and jerk chicken nacho

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp deep fried and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing

Lunch

ribeye steak topped with lettuce, tomatoes and our special mayo

Catfish Sandwich

$13.00

Catfish Fillet fried to perfection served on a bun topped with our special Remoulade sauce, lettuce and tomato

Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.50

Deep fried bone in pork chop served on a bun topped with our special sauce lettuce and tomato

Vegan Soul food Cup

$14.25

Sweet potatoes, jerked jack fruit and portabella mushrooms topped with our creamy Vegan Mac,

Tanker Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Tanks ribeye steak grilled served on a bun and topped with our special sauce, lettuce and tomato

Entree

Salmon alfredo

$30.00

Grilled or fried salmon paired with our creamy alfredo sauce on a bed of pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Grilled chicken breast paired with our creamy alfredo sauce on a bed of pasta

Shrimp alfredo

$27.00

Grilled shrimp Seasoned to Perfection paired with our creamy Alfredo sauce on a bed of pasta.

Fried Catfish

$26.00

2 pieces of catfish filet Seasoned and fried to Perfection

Blackened Catfish

$30.00

Two Blackened catfish Seasoned and grilled to Perfection served on a bed of dirty rice.

Salmon

$28.00

10oz Grilled or fried Salmon cooked to Perfection

Ribeye steak

$45.00

Well-marbled Seasoned to perfection 14 oz ribeye steak.

Tisha's Soul food plate

$20.00

"Tisha’s Soul Food Cup on a Plate" Candied yams, shredded jerk or slow roasted chicken and our Gourmet Mac and Cheese.

Lamb chops

$44.95

3 lollipops seasoned to perfection with our special spices.

Dark Meat Fried chicken

$19.00

Three pieces of dark meat chicken Seasoned and Fried to perfection. Two legs and a thigh

White meat Fried chicken

$22.00

Three pieces of white meat chicken Seasoned and Fried to perfection. A breast and two wings

Surf and Turf

$55.00

12oz Ribeye steak and grilled jumbo shrimp

Stuffed Turkey Legs

$25.50Out of stock

Vegan Vegetable Alfredo

$23.00

FRIED PORKCHOPS

$19.99

Two bone in pork chops fried and seasoned to perfection

VEGAN CAULIFLOWER STEAK

$18.00

SURF AND TURF PASTA CHICKEN AND STEAK

$38.99

Grilled chicken breast and steak on a bed of pasta topped with our creamy Alfredo sauce

SURF AND TURF PASTA CHICKEN STEAK SHRIMP

$45.00

Grilled shrimp, grilled chicken and steak on a bed of pasta topped with our creamy Alfredo sauce

SURF AND TURF PASTA STEAK AND SHRIMP

$43.00

SURF AND TURF PASTA CHICKEN AND SHRIMP

$35.00

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp on a bed of pasta topped with our creamy Alfredo sauce

Jerk chicken alfredo

$28.00

Grilled jerk chicken breast on a bed of pasta topped with our creamy Jerk Alfredo sauce

Seafood pasta

Seafood pasta

$42.99

Grilled jumbo shrimp, scallops and lump crab meat served in a creamy sauce on a bed of pasta

Smothered Pork Chops

$19.99

Ox Tails with Gravy

$30.00

Kids Meal

Kids soft drinks comes with meal

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

KIDS ALFREDO

$8.00

KIDS MAC N CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS DRINK

$3.00

KIDS SMOOTHIE

$6.00

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$3.00

Sides

Dirty rice

$6.50

Tisha's Famous Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Collard Greens W/ Smoked Turkey

$6.50

Candied yams

$6.50

Green beans with smoked turkey

$6.50

RED MASHED POTATOES

$6.50

DRESSING

$7.50

Soul Food Sunday

BEEF SHORT RIBS

$22.00

FRIED CHICKEN WHITE MEAT

$21.00

FRIED CHICKEN-DARK MEAT

$19.00

Ox Tails with Gravy

$30.00

Pot Roast

$25.00

Smothered Pork Chops

$19.99

STUFFED TURKEY LEG ONE SIDE

$25.00

FRIED CATFISH

$25.00

POP

$3.95

SIDE OF POTATO SALAD

$4.50

ADD A PIECE

SMOTHERED CHICKEN WHITE

$23.00

SMOTHERED CHICKEN DARK

$20.00

EXTRA SIDE

$5.50

EXTRA SIDEOF MAC

$6.00

EXTRA SIDE OF CABBAGE

$4.50

Peach cobbler

$6.00

Peach cobbler cheesecake

$6.00

Kids meal chicken leg

$8.00

Desserts

Served with Vanilla Ice Cream

Peach Cobbler/ Ice Cream

$10.00

CARAMEL CAKE

$5.75

SOUL FOOD CUPS

4 ITEM SOUL FOOD CUP

$14.25

3 ITEM SOUL FOOD CUP

$13.50

Drink Menu

COCKTAIL MENU

COSMO

$10.00

ABSOLUT CITRON LEMON JUICE SIMPLE SYRUP CRANBERRY JUICE GARNISHED WITH A LEMON WHEEL SERVED MARTINI STYLE UP

FUZZY NAVEL

$6.00

HENNY ISLAND

$14.00

HENNESSY, BLUE CURACAO, PINEAPPLE JUICE, MALIBU, GARNISHED WITH A PINEAPPLE

HOUSE MARGARITA

$7.00

LONG ISLAND

$12.00

REMY ISLAND

$15.00

REMY, BLUE CURACAO, PINEAPPLE JUICE, MALIBU, GARNISHED WITH A PINEAPPLE

ROYAL PEACH LEMONADE

$13.00

CROWN ROYAL PEACH PEACH SCHNAPPS PEACH LEMONADE STRAWBERRRY PUREE SWIRL GARNISHED WITH STRAWBERRIES AND LEMONS

SCREWDRIVER

$6.00

STRAWBERRY DAIQURI

$12.00

TEQUILA SUNRISE

$8.00

TOP SHELF LONG ISLAND

$15.00

AM STONE SOUR

$8.00

MANGONADA

$14.00

Frozen mango puree,chamoy and tajin lime Patron reposado

Butterfly Passion

PassionFruit Sour Mix with Malibu Passion fruit topped with butterfly tea

Martini

$8.00

Peach mojito

$14.00

Mermaid water

$9.00

Peach Sangria

$7.00

Hawaiian Hammer

$9.00

HARD strawberry lemonade liquor

$7.00

Pineapple Maui

$9.00

Fever Water

$9.00

COGNAC/BRANDY

REMY MARTIN

$12.00

HENNESSY

$9.00

DUSSE

$10.00

COURVOISIER

$8.00

PAUL MASSON

$7.00

HOUSE BRANDY

$6.00

DOUBLE REMY

$20.00

DOUBLE HENNESSY

$16.00

DOUBLE DUSSE

$15.00

DOUBLE COURVOISIER

$14.00

DOUBLE PAUL

$12.00

DOUBLE HOUSE BRANDY

$10.00

REMY 1738

$15.00

DOUBLE 1738

$28.00

CORDIALS

TRIPLE SEC

$6.00

AMARETTO

$6.00

PEPPERMINT SCHANPPS

$6.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$6.00

XRATED

$8.00

GRAND MARNIER

$8.00

GIN

SEAGRAMS

$7.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$9.00

HOUSE GIN

$6.00

DOUBLE SEAGRAMS

$12.00

DOUBLE BOMBAY

$16.00

DOUBLE HOUSE GIN

NON ALCOHOLIC MOCKTAILS

TROPICAL BERRY MOJITO MOCKTAIL

$8.00

STRAWBERRY PASSION DAIQUIRI MOCKTAIL

$8.00

PINA COLADA Mocktail

$8.00

Ambiance Punch Mocktail

$8.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$5.95

PEACH LEMONADE

$5.95

PASSIONFRUIT LEMONADE

$5.95

S. Pelligrino

$7.00

MANGO LEMONADE

$5.95

STRAWBERRY SOUR MOCKTAIL

$8.00

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$5.95

Mangonada MOCKTAIL

$8.50

Butterfly Passion MOCKTAIL

RUM

MALIBU

$8.00

BACARDI

$8.00

HOUSE RUM

$6.00

DOUBLE MALIBU

$14.00

DOUBLE BACARDI

$14.00

DOUBLE HOUSE RUM

$10.00

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

AMBIANCE PUNCH

$14.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE, ORANGE JUICE, SOUR MIX, BACARDI RUM, GRENADINE, TOPPED WITH A FLOAT OF CAPTAIN ON TOP

CLASSIC OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

MUDDLED ORANGES AND CHERRIES, MAKERS MARK, BITTERS

HENNY SIDECAR

$14.00

HENNESSY, LEMON JUICE, SIMPLE SYRUP

PEACH LEMONDROP MARTINI

$13.00

PEACH PUREE, ABSOLUTE VODKA, LEMON JUICE, SIMPLE SYRUP, SUGAR RIM (MARTINI)

STRAWBERRY DUSSE

$15.00

STRAWBERRY PUREE, SOUR MIX, DUSSE

STRAWBERRY MANGO MARGARITA

$14.00

PATRON, TRIPLE SEC, HOUSE MADE MANGO SOUR, STRAWBERRY PUREE GARNISHED WITH LIME AND STRAWBERRY

STRONG ISLAND

$15.00Out of stock

BEEFETER PINK GIN ABSOLUTE STRAWBERRY VODKA MALIBU RUM PEACH SCHAPPS PINEAPPLE JUICE SPRITE

TROPICAL BERRY MOJITO

$14.00

STRAWBERRY PUREE, GUAVA PUREE, PASSIONFRUIT PUREE SOUR MIX BACARDI

PINA COLADA

$13.00

STRAWBERRY PASSIONFRUIT DAIQUIRI

$13.00

PINAPPLE PATRON XL

$35.00

PALOMA

$14.00

Patron,Squirt,lime Chamoy and Tajin Rim

MANGO PALOMA

$15.00

Mango puree, Patron, Squirt, chamoy and tajin rim

BLACKBERRY MARGARITA

$14.00

MIAMI VICE

$14.00

TEQUILA

1800

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Double Blanco

$17.00

Double shot 1800

$13.00

Double shot of Jose Cuervo

$11.00

Double shot Patron

$15.00

Double shot Reposado

$17.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

PATRON SILVER

$8.00

Shot of 1800

$7.00

Shot of Blanco

$9.00

Shot of Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Shot of Patron

$8.00

Shot of Reposado

$10.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$9.00

DOUBLE CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$16.00

CASAMIGO REPOSADO

$9.00

DOUBLE CASAMIGO REPOSADO

$16.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$9.00

Double Patron Reposado

$16.00

1942

$35.00

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

HOUSE VODKA

$6.00

ROCKN VODKA

$9.00

TITOS

$8.00

DOUBLE TITOS

$14.00

DOUBLE ABSOLUT

$14.00

DOUBLE ROCKN

$15.00

DOUBLE HOUSE VODKA

$10.00

DOUBLE GREY GOOSE

$16.00

VODKA GIMLET

$10.00

ABSOLUT CITRON

$8.00

DOUBLE ABSOLUT CITRON

$14.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

CROWN ROYAL PEACH

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL VANILLA

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL APPLE

$7.00

CROWN ROYAL WHISKEY

$7.00

CROWN APPLE DOUBLE

$13.00

CROWN PEACH DOUBLE

$13.00

CROWN VANILLA DOUBLE

$13.00

CROWN ROYAL DOUBLE

$13.00

MAKERS MARK

$8.00

MAKERS MARK DOUBLE

$14.00

JACK DANIELS

$7.00

DOUBLE JACK DANIELS

$12.00

DOUBLE PEACH CROWN

$15.00

BEER

MILLER LITE

$4.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

COORS LT

$4.00

MODELO

$5.00

CORONA

$5.00

WINE

MOSCATO

$6.00

CHARDONNAY

$6.00

ROSE

$6.00

PINOT NOIR

$6.00

DRINK SPECIAL

LONG ISLAND SPECIAL

$10.00

BLUE OCEAN

$10.00

JUICE

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.95

ORANGE JUICE

$3.95

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.95

MOTHERS DAY BRUNCH

UNLIMITED MIMOSAS

$25.00

MIMOSAS

$8.00

Faux-Mosa

$6.00

WILDBERRY SMOOTHIE

$8.00

KIDS WILDBERRY SMOOTHIE

$6.00

Blueberry Mojito

$13.00

SHOTS

LEMONDROP SHOT

$8.00

Vegan Menu

Vegan Cauliflower Steak

Spinach, cherry tomatoes in creamy vegan sauce

Vegan Cauliflower Steak

$18.00

Soft Drinks

SODA

PEPSI

$3.95

STARRY

$3.95

LEMONADE

$3.95

MT DEW

$3.95

RASPBERRY ICE TEA

$3.95

DIET PEPSI

$3.95

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

RED BULL

REGULAR RED BULL

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.95