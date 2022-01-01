Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Salad

Ambler Vegan Company

review star

No reviews yet

20 East Butler Avenue

Ambler, PA 19002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Plain Banana Whip ("Bye Bye, ice cream!")
Loaded Bean Bowl

Brrgrrs are here! Coconut/Curry Chickpea Bowls are here!

AVCo Avocado Flatbread (single)

AVCo Avocado Flatbread (single)

$8.50

Single AVCo CeleryBread Topped with Dehydrated CeleryBread Avocado & House-Made Pico de Gallo Raw Sweet Marinara & Cashew/Pumpkin Seed Crema Served on Small Bed of Greens

AVCo Avocado Flatbread (double)

AVCo Avocado Flatbread (double)

$14.50

Dehydrated CeleryBread x 2 Avocado & House-Made Pico de Gallo Raw Sweet Marinara & Cashew/Pumpkin Seed Crema Served on Small Bed of Greens

Vegan Caesar Salad

Vegan Caesar Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad with cashew/pumpkin seed Caesar dressing. AVCo CeleryBread Strips.

"Who U Callin' Chicken?" Salad

"Who U Callin' Chicken?" Salad

$13.95

Signature Chickpea Blend (Reminiscent of Chicken Salad) Served on Fresh Greens w/Four Corners of Vegetables Balsamic Date or Creamy Garlic Cashew Dressing

Heartbeet Hummus Salad

Heartbeet Hummus Salad

$13.95

Signature AVCo Pink Hummus Fresh Greens w/Four Corners of Vegetables Light Sprinkle of Shredded Beets Balsamic Date or Cashew/Pumpkin Seed Crema

Loaded Bean Bowl

Loaded Bean Bowl

$15.50

Grain of the Day, Fresh Greens, Beans, Roasted Sweet Potato, HeartBeet Hummus, Mushrooms, Avocado, Nutritional Yeast & Cashew/Pumpkin Seed Crema

Fall Cinnamon/Curry Chickpea Bowl

$15.50

Grain of the Day, Fresh Greens, Cinnamon/Curry Chick Peas, Roasted Butternut Squash, Apples, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pumpkin Seeds & Balsamic Date Dressing

Red Pepper/Beet Brrgrr

Red Pepper/Beet Brrgrr

$12.00

6 oz Beet Brrgr (beets, red peppers, carrots, onions, flax seed, sunflower seeds apple cider vinegar) served on AVCo Celery Bread with Greens, Carrots, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cashew/Pumpkin Seeed Crema and Sweet Marinara

Banana Berry Smoothie

Banana Berry Smoothie

$9.00

Frozen banana & blackberry smoothie with apple, dates, and a touch of vanilla. 16 oz.

Piña Smoothie

Piña Smoothie

$9.00

Frozen banana, pineapple, coconut, date smoothie with touches of lime. 16 oz.

Greeña Smoothie

Greeña Smoothie

$9.00

Frozen banana, pineapple, coconut, date, kale smoothie with touches of lime. 16 oz.

Kwik Smoothie aka The Dublin

Kwik Smoothie aka The Dublin

$9.00

Frozen banana, strawberry, date smoothie with touches vanilla and beet for rich color. 16 oz.

Choc.Kale.Lotta Smoothie

Choc.Kale.Lotta Smoothie

$9.00

Frozen banana, almonds, carob powder and kale smoothie. 16 oz.

Green Abundance aka The GA Smoothie

$9.00

Frozen banana, apple, kale, and dates with touches of ginger and cinnamon. 16 oz.

Plain Banana Whip ("Bye Bye, ice cream!")

$5.00+

Better-Than-Ice-Cream, Frozen-Banana Treat Created the Old-School Way Using the Champion Juicer.

Specialty Banana Whip

Specialty Banana Whip

$7.50+

Better-Than-Ice-Cream, Frozen-Banana, Fruit, and Toppings Treat Created the Old-School Way Using the Champion Juicer.

Banana Taco

Banana Taco

$6.00+

A Whole Banana Cradled in a Banana Pancake with Strawberry/Date Sauce, Fresh Fruit and Nut/Seed/Cacao/Coconut Crumble on Top!

Deer Park Water

$1.00

Spindrift Seltzer Water

$1.50

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.00

T-Shirts

AVCo. Purple Logo TShirt

AVCo. Purple Logo TShirt

Official Purple AVCo Logo T-Shirt! AVCo Logo on Front. "Eat Plants" Message on Back.

Philly VegFest Apple Green Logo TShirt

Philly VegFest Apple Green Logo TShirt

Official Green Apple Philly Vegfest Logo T-Shirt! Liberty Bell Red Pepper Logo on Front. "Eat Plants" Message on Back.

Plants

Baby Cactus

$4.50

Supplements

21st Century B-12

21st Century B-12

$15.00Out of stock

5000 mcg Cyanocobalamin B12 Supplement from 21st Century

Books

The China Study

The China Study

$17.00

Snacks

Deglet Dates 1.5 lbs

$8.00
Kale Chips. 3 oz

Kale Chips. 3 oz

$6.00

HouseMade AVCo Kale Chips

3-Pack of CeleryBread (approx 6 oz)

$6.00

Single Pancake/Crepe

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Ambler Vegan Co. is Ambler's first semi-raw, whole-food plant-based vegan cafe featuring delicious creative healthful foods. Plant-Based Food that Loves You Back!

Location

20 East Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002

Directions

Gallery
Ambler Vegan Company image
Ambler Vegan Company image
Ambler Vegan Company image

Popular restaurants in Ambler

Sushi Hatsu
orange star5.0 • 975
51 E. Butler PIke Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Ambler
orange star4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Forest & Main Brewing Company - Butler Taproom
orange star4.3 • 697
241 North Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Bridgets Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 206
8 West Butler Avenue Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
KC's Alley - 10 West Butler Avenue
orange star4.0 • 199
10 West Butler Avenue Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Mokja
orange star4.7 • 136
9 N Main Street Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ambler
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Lansdale
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston