Ambler Vegan Company
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Ambler Vegan Co. is Ambler's first semi-raw, whole-food plant-based vegan cafe featuring delicious creative healthful foods. Plant-Based Food that Loves You Back!
20 East Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002
