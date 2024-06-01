Carriage House Bakery & Foods 2479 Aurora Pike
2479 Aurora Pike
Aurora, WV 26705
Coffee
Regular Coffee Drinks
- House Reserve$2.00+
A light to medium blend that is balanced and smooth to be enjoyed by sitting back and relaxing.
- Farmer's Morning$2.00+
Farmer's Morning - This coffee is a bold medium roast of beans from the highlands of Bali, Indonesia and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Local farmers were provided coffee seed stock after a volcano blast in 1963 to encourage growth of the coffee agriculture. Pesticides and chemicals are illegal to use on any of the crops there. We proudly support farmers and agriculture.
- Thank you$2.00+
Thank You - Our dark roast with a taste of honey spice
- Mountain Top$2.00+
Mountain Top -A very, very dark Italian roast. This is a single origin, high mountain grown, fair-trade coffee bean from Columbia. The Supremo bean can be roasted without becoming bitter, resulting in a smooth coffee. Start your day on the Mountain Top!
- Decaf (Mountain Water)$2.00+
Mountain Water - Medium Decaf a wonderful coffee with no after taste
- Chillin' Cold Brew$2.00+
Chillin'- Medium/Dark Cold Brew with Hints of Apricot, Citrus and Honey
- Flavored Cozy Caramel, Vanilla, Rum$2.25+
Cozy, Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Flavored Coffee -Enjoy this alcohol, gluten, allergen, and sugar free coffee by a warm fire on a snowy day or iced in the summer. The Colombian Supremo beans are roasted in small batches and then flavor combinations added with no artificial flavoring. This coffee is wonderful with a cinnamon roll or dessert!
Espresso Drinks
- Espresso$2.50+
2 fluid ounces of espresso from Wolf Creek Falls - Medium wash processed beans with a taste of caramel and stone fruit
- Latte$3.25+
2 fluid ounces of espresso and 8 ounces of frothy milk
- Macchiato$3.75
4 fluid ounces of espresso and 1 ounce frothy milk
- Flat White$3.75
4 fluid ounce of espresso, 4 ounces of frothy milk with a foam top
- Cappuccino$3.75
4 fluid ounces of espresso, 4 ounces of steamed milk, and 4 ounces of frothy milk
- Cortado$3.75
4 fluid ounces of steamed milk with 4 fluid ounces of espresso
- The Rudi Mocha Chocolate and Cream$4.25
Served Hot - Just like our chocolate and cream pup, Rudi, it is fiesty and sweet! 2 fluid ounces of espresso, chocolate syrup, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream!
- The Grady Caramel and Cream$4.25
Served Hot - Our born on St. Patrick's Day Daschund, Grady, is pleased to be honored with this warm drink! It's 2 fluid ounces of espresso, caramel syrup, steamed milk and topped with whipped cream!
Other Drinks
Bottled Drinks
- Coca Cola Sparkling Soft Drinks$2.39
20 Fluid Ounce Bottle
- Waters$2.39
20 Fluid Ounce Bottle
- Gold Peak Bottled Teas$2.59
18.5 Fluid Ounce Bottle
- Monster Energy Drinks$3.50
16 Fluid Ounce Can
- Minute Maid Lemonade Drinks$2.39
20 Fluid Ounce Bottles
- Minute Maid Juice Drinks$2.39
12 Fluid Ounce Bottles
- Core Power Protein Drinks$4.75
14 Fluid Ounce Bottles
- Fairlife UFM Milk$3.95
14 Fluid Ounce Bottles 2% Milk
- Tum-E Yummies$2.25
10.1 Fluid Ounce Bottles
- BodyArmour$3.75
16 Fluid Ounce Bottles
Hot Tea
Grab & Go
Baked Goods
Pastry
- Jumbo Cinnamon Roll$2.75
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 300-500 Calories
- Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls - 1/2 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)$14.95
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 340-500 Calories each
- Jumbo Cinnamon Roll - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)$28.95
Large Cinnamon Roll with White Butter Cream Frosting 340-500 Calories each
- Donuts$1.50
- Donuts - 1/2 Dozen$8.50
- Dozen Donuts - Baker's Dozen$17.75
- Long John Donut$1.75
- Long John Donut - 1/2 Dozen$9.75
- Long John Donut - Baker's Dozen$19.75
Baked Goods
- Pepperoni Rolls$2.75
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories
- Pepperoni Rolls - 1/2 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)$14.00
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories Each
- Pepperoni Rolls - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)$24.95
Large roll of soft bread, slightly brushed with butter while warm, with a pepperoni center. 360 Calories Each
- Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake - piece$3.25
Gluten free flour, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, milk, flavoring, with pecans and butter cream glaze. 365 Calories
- Gluten Free Cinnamon Coffee Cake (may order ahead for freshness)$16.95
Gluten free flour, brown sugar, eggs, vegetable oil, milk, flavoring, with pecans and butter cream glaze. 365 Calories per serving. Serves 9
- Cookie - Single$1.50
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day
- Cookies - 1/2 Dozen$7.00
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day
- Cookies - 1 Dozen (may order ahead for freshness)$13.50
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day
- Cake - Single Slice$3.25
Selection From Fresh Baked of the Day
- Cakes - (may order in Advance for Freshness)
Call for pricing based on the type of cake
- Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce$4.50
A delicious bread pudding with nutmeg flavoring, raisins and topped with a caramel sauce. 377 Calories
- Gluten Free Bread Pudding with Caramel Sauce$4.95
A delicious gluten free bread pudding with nutmeg flavoring, raisins and topped with caramel sauce. 377 Calories
Packaged Coffee & Merch
Bagged Coffee
- House Reserve Coffee - Light$18.95
A light to medium blend that is balanced and smooth to be enjoyed by sitting back and relaxing.
- Farmer's Morning Coffee - Medium$18.95
Famer's Morning - This coffee is a bold medium roast of beans from the highlands of Bali, Indonesia and Rainforest Alliance Certified. Local farmers were provided coffee seed stock after a volcano blast in 1963 to encourage growth of the coffee agriculture. Pesticides and chemicals are illegal to use on any of the crops there. We proudly support farmers and agriculture.
- Thank you Coffee - Dark$18.95
Thank You - Our dark roast with a taste of honey spice
- Mountain Top Coffee - Colombian Supremo Bean with Dark Italian Roast$18.95
Mountain Top -A very, very dark Italian roast. This is a single origin, high mountain grown, fair-trade coffee bean from Colombia. The Supremo bean can be roasted without becoming bitter, resulting in a smooth coffee. Start your day on the Mountain Top!
- Decaf - Mountain Water Coffee - Medium$18.95
Mountain Water - Medium Decaf a wonderful coffee with no after taste
- Chillin' - Medium-Dark Cold Brew Coffee$18.95
Chillin'- Medium/Dark Cold Brew with HInts of Apricot, Citrus and Honey
- Flavored Cozy Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Coffee - Medium$18.95
Cozy, Caramel, Vanilla, Rum Flavored Coffee -Enjoy this alcohol, gluten, allergen, and sugar free coffee by a warm fire on a snowy day or iced in the summer. The Colombian Supremo beans are roasted in small batches and then flavor combinations added with no artificial flavoring. This coffee is wonderful with a cinnamon roll or dessert!
- Espresso Blend- Wolf Creek Falls Coffee -Medium$18.95
2 fluid ounces of espresso from Wolf Creek Falls - Medium wash processed beans with a taste of caramel and stone fruit
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! Try our coffees and bakery items, place an order to go or special order for larger quantities! If you have a special dietary restrictions let us know. It is our pleasure to work with you to provide foods that meet your requirements on a special order basis. We appreciate your feedback - contact@carriagehousebakeryfoods.com
