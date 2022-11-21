Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar

Restaurant info

Ambrogio15 Del Mar is a more upscale, but still casual version than our Pacific Beach Restaurant. We will have gourmet Pizzas developed by our partnership with Michelin-starred Milanese chef Silvio Salmoiraghi, his partner Choi Cheolhyeok, and gastronome Paolo Tucci. Additionally, the chefs will also offer a five-course gourmet tasting menu for 15-20 diners at a time featuring Italian dishes and global meat and seafood entrees, with a vast menu of natural Italian wines and French Champagnes.

Website