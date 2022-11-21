Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Ambrogio15 Del Mar is a more upscale, but still casual version than our Pacific Beach Restaurant. We will have gourmet Pizzas developed by our partnership with Michelin-starred Milanese chef Silvio Salmoiraghi, his partner Choi Cheolhyeok, and gastronome Paolo Tucci. Additionally, the chefs will also offer a five-course gourmet tasting menu for 15-20 diners at a time featuring Italian dishes and global meat and seafood entrees, with a vast menu of natural Italian wines and French Champagnes.
Location
12841 El Camino Real, Suite, San Diego, CA 92130
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marufuku Ramen Del Mar - 12841 el camino real Suite 204
No Reviews
12841 el camino real Suite 204 San diego, CA 92130
View restaurant
URBN - One Paseo - One Paseo
No Reviews
12895 Paseo Village Way Suite 1200 San Diego, CA 92130
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant