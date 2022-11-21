Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ambrogio 15 at Skydeck Del Mar

review star

No reviews yet

12841 El Camino Real, Suite

San Diego, CA 92130

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Salamino Picante Pizza
Sausage, Asiago e Porcini Pizza

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.50

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Salamino Picante Pizza

Salamino Picante Pizza

$19.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Rosemary, Garlic EVOO, Grated Parmigiano

Patate e Speck Pizza

Patate e Speck Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella Fiordilatte, Roasted Potatoes, Grated Parmigiano, Black Truffle EVOO, Speck (Smoked Prosciutto)

Sausage, Asiago e Porcini Pizza

Sausage, Asiago e Porcini Pizza

$21.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Homemade Italian Sausage, Porcini Mushroom, Asiago

Bresaola, Rucola e Parmigiano Pizza

$23.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Bresaola, Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano Aged 24M, Arugula, EVOO

Mistaken Margherita Pizza

$23.00

A tribute to Franco Pepe, Italy's Number 1 Pizzaiolo: Mozzarella di Bufala, San Marzano Tomato Reduction, Basil Cream

Burrata e Crudo Pizza

Burrata e Crudo Pizza

$24.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Burrata, Prosciutto Crudo di Parma Aged 20M

Vegana Pizza

Vegana Pizza

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Grilled Veggies, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes

Hannibal Lecter Pizza

Hannibal Lecter Pizza

$23.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Grated Parmigiano, Spicy Salame Calabrese, Homemade Italian Sausage, Guanciale, Red Bell Pepper

Cinque Formaggi Pizza

$21.00

Mozzarella, Asiago, Gorgonzola Dolce, Ricotta, Grated Parmigiano

Seafood Amatriciana Pizza

Seafood Amatriciana Pizza

$25.00

Amatriciana Style Sauce, Ricotta, Crispy Guanciale, Seaweed, New Caledonia Blue Shrimps, Pecorino Cheese

Vegetarian Pizza

$22.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Eggplant, Cherry Tomato, Ricotta, Pesto and Basil

Salads

Caesar Milanese Salad

Caesar Milanese Salad

$24.00

Romaine Lettuce, Breaded Beef Milanese, Focaccia Croutons, Homemade Caesar Dressing, Shaved Parmigiano, Sicilian Anchovies

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Mozzarella , Organic Heirloom Tomatoes, EVOO, Balsamic Glaze from Modena

Ambrogio Prawn Salad

Ambrogio Prawn Salad

$26.00

Red Romaine, Baby Gem, Fresh Strawberries, New Caledonia Blue Shrimps, Creamy Caprino Cheese, Italian Style Guacamole

Insalata Della Casa

Insalata Della Casa

$13.00

Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Focaccia Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, Homemade Balsamic Dressing

Tuna Tartare Salad

Tuna Tartare Salad

$24.00

Marinated Tuna, Fennel, Gaeta Olives, Oranges, Frisee, Crostini, Citronette,

Artisan Focaccia

$5.00

Pasta

Deconstructed Lasagna

Deconstructed Lasagna

$30.50

Beef & Prosciutto Crudo White Ragu, Porcini, Wine Bechamel Sauce, Parmigiano Reggiano

Seared Tuna & Pesto Linguini

$29.50

Linguini Pasta, Seared Tuna, Homemade Pesto, Parmigiano Reggiano, Toasted Pine Nuts

Miami Vice Rigatoni

Miami Vice Rigatoni

$28.50

"Mancini" Mezzi Rigatoni Pasta, Tomato & Burrata Pink Sauce, sautéed Shiitake and Cremini Mushrooms Medley

Spicy Sausage Arrabbiata

$25.50

Gnocchetti Sardi Pasta, Homemade Sausage, Calabrian Chili, Pecorino, San Marzano Tomato Sauce

Filet Mignon Risotto

$33.50

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$22.00

Fried Calamari, Italian Ketchup, Garlic Aioli

Carpaccio di Filetto

$24.00

Italian Meat and Cheese

$39.00

Squash Blossoms

$26.00

Calamari in Porchetta

$24.00

Fried Burrata

$22.00

Dessert

Chocolate & Berries

$13.50

Gelato Vanilla & Amarena

$13.50

Gelato White Coffee

$13.50

Mango Sorbet

$13.50

Pistacchio Dripping

$14.50

Tiramisu

$13.50

Kids Menu

Butter Pasta Kid

$17.50

Cheese Pizza Kid

$17.50

Red Pasta Kid

$17.50

White Pasta Kid

$17.50

Non-Alcoholic

Diet Coke

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Galvanina Blood Orange

$6.00

Galvanina Ginger Ale

$6.00

Galvanina Limonata

$6.00

Sparkling Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Panna Still Water

$7.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Beers

Eppig 10:45 To Denver IPA

$9.00

Eppig Special Lager

$9.00

Baladin Nazionale Blonde Ale

$12.50

Baladin Issac Witbier

$12.50

Baladin L'IPPA

$12.50

Baladin Nora Ancient Egyptian Spiced Beer

$12.50

Sd Beer Week

$5.00

Bubbles BTB

A.Margaine 'Blanc de Blancs Special Club'

$259.00

Dom-Perignon

$499.00

Gran Cret Dosage Zero Villa Parens

$89.00

Gran Rose´ Dosage Zero Villa Parens

$129.00

Krug Grand Cuvee´ 169 Edition

$499.00

Prosecco 'Purofol'

$54.00

Prosecco Cartizze Superiore

$69.00

Prosecco Rose´ 'Baccarat'

$54.00

Rosé BTB

Carignano Rosato

$56.00

Pinot Nero Rose´ 'Frizzante'

$47.00

Rosato di Negramaro

$49.00

Rose´ 'Cave´'

$59.00

Orange BTB

Albana 'Sabbiagialla'

$69.00

Bianco Macerato 'Modus Bibendi'

$89.00

Pinot Grigio Ramato

$54.00

Pinot Gris 'Graupert'

$59.00

Tsolikouri

$65.00

Whites BTB

Erbaluce di Caluso 'Al Bacio'

$49.00

Friulano

$68.00

Greco di Tufo '1'

$51.00

Grillo-Viogner

$47.00

Malvasia

$65.00

Rielsing 'Frizzante'

$49.00

Riesling 'Felice'

$69.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$68.00

Verdicchio 'Arsicci'

$47.00

Verdicchio 'Origini'

$63.00

Vermentino 'Seipiu'

$232.00

Vermentino di Gallura Superiore

$55.00

Reds BTB

Amarone della Valpolicella

$99.00

Barbaresco 'Gudru'

$74.00

Barbaresco Riserva 'Anveje'

$150.00

Barbaresco Riserva 'Riscossa'

$140.00

Barbaresco Riserva 3L Jeroboam

$566.00

Barbera Appassito

$54.00

Barbera-Bonarda 'Vignamorello'

$89.00

Barolo

$99.00

Barolo Riserva

$230.00

Barolo Riserva 3L Jeroboam

$2,499.00

Bolgheri IGT Toscana

$299.00

Bonarda 'Povromme'

$86.00

Bovale 'Cangrande'

$79.00

Bovale 'Sapienti'

$149.00

Brunello di Montalcino

$109.00

Brunello di Montalcino 'Castello Romitorio' 2006

$330.00

Brunello di Montalcino Riserva 'Il Bosco di Grazia' 2012

$220.00

Cabernet Franc 'Carso'

$59.00

Cabernet Sauvignon 'La Tosa'

$125.00

Carignano del Sulcis

$55.00

Carignano del Sulcis Riserva '6Mura'

$99.00

Chianti Riserva

$43.00

Garnacha Tintorera 'Doble Pasta'

$54.00

Grignolino d'Asti

$53.00

Isole dei Nuraghi 'Rubinus'

$69.00

Merlot 'Zirlo'

$92.00

Montefalco Rosso

$55.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo

$42.00

Nerello Mascalese

$76.00

Nero d'Avola - Syrah

$49.00

Pinot Nero 'Ruttars'

$89.00

Rosso di Montalcino

$52.00

Ruche´di Castagnole Monferrato

$64.00

Sagrantini di Montefalco

$219.00

Schioppettino

$72.00

Supertascan 'Iroso'

$72.00

Supertuscan 'Prezioso'

$129.00

Supertuscan 'Schidione'

$500.00

Taurasi

$89.00

Tazzelenghe

$66.00

Valtellina Superiore Riserva 'L'Enrico'

$109.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Ambrogio15 Del Mar is a more upscale, but still casual version than our Pacific Beach Restaurant. We will have gourmet Pizzas developed by our partnership with Michelin-starred Milanese chef Silvio Salmoiraghi, his partner Choi Cheolhyeok, and gastronome Paolo Tucci. Additionally, the chefs will also offer a five-course gourmet tasting menu for 15-20 diners at a time featuring Italian dishes and global meat and seafood entrees, with a vast menu of natural Italian wines and French Champagnes.

12841 El Camino Real, Suite, San Diego, CA 92130

