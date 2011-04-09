A map showing the location of Ambro's OMG! Bar and Grill 1367 Wabash AvenueView gallery

Ambro's OMG! Bar and Grill 1367 Wabash Avenue

1367 Wabash Avenue

Terre Haute, IN 47807

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Starters

Ultimate Nachos

$14.49

Mini Ultimate Nachos

$7.99

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Loaded Tots

$8.99

French Fries

$4.99

Tator Tots

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Cheese Stix

$8.99

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Nachos

$5.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Sandwiches

OMG! BBQ

$11.99

Philly

$11.99

BBLT

$11.99

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.99

OMG! Tenderloin

$14.99

Italian Beef

$11.99

Grilled Veggie Sandwich

$11.99

Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Sloppy Joe Special

$8.99

Wings

(6) Traditional Wings

$9.99

(12) Traditional Wings

$16.99

(6) Boneless Wings

$7.99

(12) Boneless Wings

$14.99

Spicy BBQ

$0.80

Mild bbq

$0.80

Ranch

$0.80

Blue cheese

$0.80

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$5.99

Chef Salad

$9.99

Salad One Trip

$10.99

Salad Buffett

$14.99

Burgers

OMG! Peanut Butter Burger

$10.99

1/2 Lb Steak Burger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

1/4 Lb Steak Burger

$6.49

1/2 Lb Patty Melt

$10.99

Mains

Smoked Manhattan

$12.99

Fish & Chips

$10.99

Fish Fry

$13.99

Catfish fry

$13.99

Pizza

9" OMG! BBQ

$11.99

9" Meat Lovers

$11.99

9" Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

9" Supreme

$13.99

9" Veggie Lover

$10.99

9" Build Your Own

$10.99

9" Italian Beef

$14.99

Pizza Lunch Buffet

$12.99

Kids Pizza Buffet

$5.99

14" OMG! BBQ

$15.99

14" Meat Lovers

$15.99

14" Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

14" Supreme

$17.99

14" Veggie Lover

$14.99

14" Build Your Own

$14.99

14" Italian Beef

$18.99

Sides/Add Ons

Fries

$2.49

Tots

$2.49

Homemade Chips

$2.49

Beer Cheese

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Garden Salad

$2.49

Cheese Fries

$2.49

Cheese Tots

$2.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.49

Onion Rings

$2.49

Mac Salad

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.49

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Potato Salad

$2.49

Spicy Bbq

$0.80

Mild Bbq

$0.80

Sour Cream

$0.80

Ranch

$0.80

Horsey Sauce

$0.80

Honey Mustard

$0.80

Cocktail Sauce

$0.80

Marinara

$0.80

Blue Cheese

$0.80

Jalapinos

$0.80

Medican Street Corn

$3.00

Drinks

Beer

Bud Light Draft

$1.85

Michelob Ultra Draft

$1.85

Michelob Amberbock Draft

$1.85

Busch Light Draft

$1.85

Coors Light Draft

$1.85

Splash Draft

$3.00

Wango Tango Draft

$6.02

Stella Artois Draft

$3.00

Miller Lite Draft

$1.85

Joker Draft

$3.00

Draft punch card

$18.00

Afterburner Splash

$6.00

Adler Oktoberfest

Beatbox Hard Punch

Big Wave Golden Ale

Boiler Black

$6.50

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Next

$3.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.50

Budweiser Bottle

$2.75

Budweiser Select

$3.00

Budweiser Zero

$3.00

Bush Light

$3.00

Cidergeist Swizzle

$5.00

Coors Lite

$3.00

Corona Extra

$3.98

Estrella Jalisco

$4.00

Goose IPA

$5.00

Hazy Beer Hug

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Can

$2.75

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Redbridge

$2.00

Shock Top Belgian White

$3.50

Space Dust IPA

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stella Cidre

$4.50

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Yuengling Light Lager

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Busch Can

$2.75

Busch Bottle

$3.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$3.98

Busch Light Bottle

$3.00

Bud Light Can

$2.75

Guiness

$5.00

Mom Water

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00

ATG - A Beer

$5.00

ATG - Citra Ass Down

$5.00

ATG - The Brown Note

$5.00

ATG - Pool Boi Light

$5.00

ATG - 35K

$5.00

ATG - Loo-A-Vuhl Pale

$5.00

Modelo

$4.50

Domestic Bottle Or Can

$13.00

Pabst Bottle

$3.00

Ciderboy

$4.50

domestic bucket

$13.00

Wine

Glass 101 North Moscato

Glass Moscato

$4.00

Glass Chardonnay

Glass 101 North Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Glass White Zinfendel

Glass Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Bottle 101 North Moscato

Bottle Moscato

Bottle Chardonnay

Bottle 101 North Cabernet Sauvignon

Bottle White Zinfandel

Bottle Pinot Grigio

Liquors

Crown

$5.00+

Crown Apple

$5.00+

Dewars

$5.00+

Fireball

$4.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jameson

$9.00+

Screwball

$5.00+

Jack single barrel

$6.50+

Canadian club

$5.00+

Seagram's 7

$5.00+

Southern comfort

$5.00+

Yukon jack

$6.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.00+

Knob Creek

$6.00+

Maker's Mark

$6.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$5.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Old Forester

$7.00+

Makers Mark 46

$7.00+

Knob Creek (Copy)

$6.00+

Elijah Craig rye

$8.00+

Elijah Craig small batch

$8.00+

Jefferson ocean

$8.00+

Jeffersons reserve

$8.00+

Jefferson reserve twin oak

$8.00+

Jefferson very small batch

$8.00+

Wyoming

$7.00+

Yellowstone

$7.00+

Four roses

$6.50+

Rabbit hole cavehill

$7.00+

Rabbit hole heigold

$7.00+

Uncle nearest

$7.00+

garrison brothers

$7.00+

wild turkey rare breed

$7.00+

larceny small batch

$7.00+

whistlepig old world rye

$7.00+

LUCA MARIANO OLD AMERICAN

$7.00+

LEE W SINCLAIR

$7.00

CALUMET 8

$7.00

CALUMET 10

$7.00

CALUMET SMALL BATCH

$7.00

GARRISON BROTHERS

$7.00

Bacardi

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Well rum

$2.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Well

$2.50+

Grey Goose

$6.00+

Tito's

$6.00+

UV Blue

$2.50

Well

$2.50+

Smirnoff

$4.00+

wheatly

$6.00+

El Espolon

$5.00+

Jose Cuervo Gold

$5.00+

PAtron

$6.00+

Well

$2.50+

Don Julio

$20.00

Butterscotch Scnapps

$3.00

Peachtree Schnapps

$3.00

Rootbeer Schnapps

$3.00

Watermelon

$3.00

Amaretto

$5.00+

Blue Curacao

$3.50+

Martini & Rossi

$5.00+

Triple Sec

Disarano

$6.00

Ameretto

$5.00

OMG Specialty Cocktails

Long Island

$7.00

Martini

$9.00

Margaritas

$7.00

Trash Can

$9.00

OMG 3 Licker Ass Kicker

$7.00

Liquid Marijuana

$9.00

Shot

$6.00

Crown Apple Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Keith Jackson

$7.00

Orange Tea

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Mini Beer

$6.00

Classic Bloody Mary

$7.00+

Old Fashion

$7.00

Sex On the Beach

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

pepsi

diet pepsi

$2.75

N/A Beverages (Copy)

Fountain Soda

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Water

Event Water

$1.00

Goast Blu Raz

$3.00

Ghost Redberry

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Buffet Menu

Tuesday

Mexican Buffet

$12.99

Wednesday

Weenie Bar

$9.99

Thursday

Pizza Lunch Buffet

$12.99

Sunday

Bloody Mary Bar

$14.99

Bloody w/ Brunch

$21.99

Brunch Bar

$10.99

2nd Trip Bloody Mary

$10.00

Friday

Pizza Lunch Buffet

$12.99

dessert

cookies

choc chip carmel

$1.50

kids menu

main entree

chicken strips

$5.99

corn dog

$5.99

peanut butter and jelly

$5.99

hot dog

$5.99

grilled cheese

$5.99

KIDS DRINKS

PEPSI

$1.99

D PEPSI

$1.99

LEMONAIDE

$1.99

MT DEW

$1.99

D MT DEW

$1.99

SWEET TEA

$1.99

UNSWEET TEA

$1.99

SIERRA MIST

$1.99

DR PEPPER

$1.99

WATER

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1367 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute, IN 47807

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

