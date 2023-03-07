A map showing the location of Ambrosia Greek Eatery 892 Illinois Route 59View gallery

Ambrosia Greek Eatery 892 Illinois Route 59

review star

No reviews yet

892 Illinois Route 59

Bartlett, IL 60103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

On A Pita

Gyros

Gyros

$9.29+
Chicken gyro

Chicken gyro

$9.29+
Chicken Souvlaki

Chicken Souvlaki

$9.29+
Pork Souvlaki

Pork Souvlaki

$9.29+
Ambrosia

Ambrosia

$9.29+
Greek Burger

Greek Burger

$9.29+
Falafel

Falafel

$9.29+

On A Plate

Gyros Plate

Gyros Plate

$12.49+
Chicken Gyro Plate

Chicken Gyro Plate

$12.49+
Chicken Souvlaki Plate

Chicken Souvlaki Plate

$12.49+
Pork Souvlaki Plate

Pork Souvlaki Plate

$12.49+
Ambrosia Plate

Ambrosia Plate

$12.49+
Greek Burger Plate

Greek Burger Plate

$12.49+
Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$12.49+

Traditional Favorites

Pasticho

Pasticho

$13.49+
Mousaka

Mousaka

$13.79+
Dolmades

Dolmades

$13.29+

Spaghetti Bolognese

$12.49
Greek Chicken

Greek Chicken

$13.49+
Tiropita

Tiropita

$9.49+
Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$12.29+
Fasolaki

Fasolaki

$9.99+
Meditteranean Spread

Meditteranean Spread

$10.69+
Leg of Lamb

Leg of Lamb

$23.99+
Lamb Shank

Lamb Shank

$24.99+
Ambrosia Combo

Ambrosia Combo

$16.49+

Sample Platter Includes: Pastichio Dolmades Pork Souvlaki Gyro Rice Potatoes Pita Bread Tzatziki

American Favorites

Cheeseburger

$10.69+

Hot Dog

$7.29+

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.49+

Fried Shrimp

$10.49+

Soup and Salads

Avgolemono Soup

Avgolemono Soup

$4.49+
Horiatiki Salad

Horiatiki Salad

$9.49
Ambrosia Salad

Ambrosia Salad

$9.69

Iceburg lettuce Tomatoes Cucumbers Onions Sundries Tomatoes Figs Chickpeas Artichokes Raisins WALNUTS

Side Salad

$3.49

Side Greek Salad

$4.29

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.29
Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$5.99
Greek Potatoes

Greek Potatoes

$4.59
Greek Rice

Greek Rice

$4.29
Saganaki

Saganaki

$8.49
Side Briam

Side Briam

$5.99
Side Fasolaki

Side Fasolaki

$5.49
Side Hummus with pita

Side Hummus with pita

$4.49
Side Tzatziki with pita

Side Tzatziki with pita

$3.99
Side Tirokafteri with pita

Side Tirokafteri with pita

$4.49
Side Olive Spread with pita

Side Olive Spread with pita

$4.49
Side Dolmades

Side Dolmades

$4.69
Side Pastichio

Side Pastichio

$7.99
Side Mousaka

Side Mousaka

$8.29
Side Spanakopita

Side Spanakopita

$6.99
Side Tiropita (4)

Side Tiropita (4)

$7.99
Feta Cheese

Feta Cheese

$5.29

Feta cheese topped with olive oil and oregano

Side Falafel (4)

$4.99

4 Falafel with Tzatiki Sauce

Extras

Pita Bread

$1.50

Side Meat

$4.50+

Extra Tzatziki

$0.75

Salad Dressing

$0.50+

Tzatziki (12 oz)

$6.99

Desserts

Homemade Greek Yogurt

$3.99
Baklava

Baklava

$4.95

Rice Pudding

$3.99

Loukoumades

$6.50

Kourambiedes (Almond Cookie)

$1.50+

Almond Cookies

Small Baklava

$1.99

Family Size Baklava (8 Small)

$11.99
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$4.25

Baklava Cheesecake

$5.35

Galaktoboureko

$5.85

Specials

Greek Sausage

$12.58+

1 Pound of Gyro

$18.99

Zeus Burger

$11.49+

Kids Menu

Kids Gyro

$8.99+

Kids Chicken Gyro

$8.99+

Kids Chicken Souvlaki

$8.99+

Kids Pork Souvlaki

$8.99+

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99+

Kids Spaghetti w/butter

$8.99+

Kids Grilled Cheese Pita

$8.99+

Beverages

Fountain Drinks

Brisk Unsweetend Tea

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Crush Orange

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.99

Brisk Rasberry Tea

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mist Twist

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Pepsi Wild Cherry

$2.99

Red Diamond Watermelon Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Red Diamond Unsweet Tea

$2.99Out of stock

Greek Coffee

Greek Coffee

$2.95+
Frappe

Frappe

$4.25

Bottled Water

Bottle Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino Bottle

$3.00

Perierr Bottle

$2.75

Bottled Soda

Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Canned Drinks

Canned Soda (Optional)

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Sparking Water Can

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Mountain Dew

Groceries

Imported Groceries

Ambrosia Olive Oil

$18.00

Organic Mountain Organo

$6.99

Organic Mountain Tea

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

892 Illinois Route 59, Bartlett, IL 60103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

HOOT DOGS, INC.
orange starNo Reviews
150 BARTLETT PLAZA BARTLETT, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 165
391 Bartlett Plaza Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
One Taco Dos Tequilas
orange starNo Reviews
274 East Devon Avenue Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
JC’s Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 543
130 W BARTLETT AVE BARTLETT, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
Atlas Chicken - Bartlett
orange starNo Reviews
1048 Army Trail Road Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
Beef Shack - Bartlett
orange star4.4 • 997
30W100 Army Trail Rd Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bartlett

Savoury Restaurant & Pancake Cafe - 782 West Bartlett Road
orange star4.4 • 1,676
782 West Bartlett Road Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
Beef Shack - Bartlett
orange star4.4 • 997
30W100 Army Trail Rd Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
JC’s Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 543
130 W BARTLETT AVE BARTLETT, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
O'Hare's Pub & Restaurant
orange star4.1 • 165
391 Bartlett Plaza Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bartlett
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (12 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston