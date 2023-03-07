Ambrosia Greek Eatery 892 Illinois Route 59
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
892 Illinois Route 59, Bartlett, IL 60103
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bartlett
Savoury Restaurant & Pancake Cafe - 782 West Bartlett Road
4.4 • 1,676
782 West Bartlett Road Bartlett, IL 60103
View restaurant