Indian

Ambrosia

267 Reviews

$$

840 Petaluma Blvd N

Petaluma, CA 94952

STARTERS

Samosa

$7.00

Chicken 65

$10.00

Avocado Bhel

$9.00

Malabar Cajun Prawn

$13.00

Vegetable Roll

$8.00

Tempura Pakoras

$10.00

VEGAN

Vegetable Jhalfrazi

$15.00

Baingan Bharta

$15.00

Khile Phool

$15.00

Okra Masala

$15.00

Kali Dal

$14.00

Yellow Spinach Dal

$14.00

Jeera Aloo

$14.00

Coconut Veggies

$18.00

Channa Masala

$14.00

Aloo Palak

$14.00

Vegetable Kolhapuri

$17.00

ENTREES

Murgh Khushka

$20.00

Lamb Shank

$26.00

Boti Tikka Masala

$26.00

Bass Moiley

$32.00

Pudina Murgh

$19.00

Channa Lamb Chop

$36.00

CLASSIC

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Karahi Chicken

$18.00

Lamb Vindaloo

$22.00

Palak Paneer

$18.00

Shrimp Curry

$22.00

Lamb Korma

$22.00

Coconut Prawns

$22.00

Vegetable korma

$16.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00

Malai Kofta

$15.00

GRILL

Char Boiled Chicken

$16.00+

Lamb Chops

$36.00

Lamb boti Kabab

$26.00

Chicken Tukra

$18.00

Murgh Malai

$17.00

Grilled Vegetables

$18.00

Salmon Steak

$30.00

Haryali Jhinga

$28.00

Royal Mix Grill

$30.00

RICE & BIRYANI

Peas Pulao

$9.00

Kashmiri Pulao

$11.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Vegetable Biryani

$15.00

Chicken Biryani

$17.00

Lamb Biryani

$19.00

Shrimp Biryani

$22.00

SIDES

Raita

$4.00

Papad

$3.00

Onion Salad

$3.00

Achar

$3.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Mint Chutney

$3.00

Tamarind Chutney

$3.00

BREADS

Plain Naan

$3.00

Roti

$3.00

Laccha Parantha

$4.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Kashmiri Naan

$5.00

Olive Naan

$4.00

Pesto Naan

$5.00

Ambrosia Naan

$6.00

Aloo Prantha

$4.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Assorted Bread Basket

$12.00

DESSERTS

Bread Pudding/Van Ice Cream

$9.00

Gulab Jamun/Van Ice Cream

$7.00

Strawberry Short

$8.00

Rasmalai

$7.00

Kulfi

$6.00

Kheer

$7.00

SOUPS & SALAD

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$7.00

CHICKEN SHORBA

$9.00

FIG ARUGULA SALAD

$11.00

SAMIS LEGENDARY SALAD

$10.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Salty Lassi

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Masala Chai

$5.00

Perrier

$7.00

Evian

$7.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

WINE

Test Wine

$10.00+

BEER

Taj small

$7.00

Taj big

$12.00

Stella

$7.00

Tremor

$7.00

805

$7.00

Bont Amber ale

$7.00

Scrimshaw

$7.00

Race 5 ipa

$7.00

Lagunitas

$8.00

Modelo

$6.00

VEGAN BRUNCH

PLATTER

$25.00

Buffet

Buffet

$29.00

Belly dance night

Lamb rack

$36.00

Lamb curry

$24.00

Shrimp coconut

$26.00

Chicken tikka masala

$22.00

B Bharta

$18.00

Veg coco

$19.00

P paneer

$19.00

Pesto naan

$6.00

G naan

$5.00

Naan

$4.00

B pudding

$10.00

Pisang goreng

$9.00

Samosa

$7.00

Pakora

$10.00

Lamb shank

$34.00

Valentine combo

Combo

$110.00

Bento lunch

Veg Bento box

$12.00

Non-veg Be to Box

$13.00

Kebabs

Combo 1

$75.00

Combo 2

$95.00

Combo 3

$125.00

Grilled salmon

$7.00

Tofu tikka

$7.00

Mix veg

$8.00

Lamb sheek

$7.00

Sides & salads

Caesar salad

$5.00

Greek salad

$5.00

Tikka sauce

$3.00

Mint sauce

$3.00

Mango

$3.00

Roti

$3.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Wine

$5.00

Beer

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Water bottle

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

840 Petaluma Blvd N, Petaluma, CA 94952

Directions

Gallery
Ambrosia image
Ambrosia image

