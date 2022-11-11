Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
American
Bars & Lounges

Ambrosia Zaika

225 Reviews

$$

116 Elm st

North Attleboro, MA 02760

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Tikka Masala
Garlic Cilantro Naan
Fresh Butter Chicken

TAKE OUT SPECIALS

**New Dessert** Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$6.00

Topped with Rose syrup

$10 Thursday Pizza Special

$10 Thursday Pizza Special

$10.00Out of stock

Indian Meal for 2

$30.00

Fries

$5.00

Mango Lassi (TOGO)

$5.50

Apps

Buffalo Chicken Samosa

$8.00Out of stock

Butter Chicken Fries

$12.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$9.00

Cheese Paneer Corn Bites

$9.00

Crispy App Platter

$15.00

Dabeli (2 Pc)

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed Veg Pakora

$7.00

Pani Puri

$9.00Out of stock

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

Veg Samosa Chaat

$9.00

Lamb Samosa

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Mac & Chz

$8.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Indo-Chinese Items

Chili Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

Chili Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy Asian Chicken Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Chili Gobhi

$10.00Out of stock

Chili Paneer

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy Asian Vegetable Bites

$10.00Out of stock

Dry Vegetable Manchurian

$10.00Out of stock

Gobhi Manchurian

$10.00Out of stock

Hakka Noodles

$12.00Out of stock

Schezwan Chicken Noodles

$16.00Out of stock

Schezwan Gobhi Noodles

$14.00Out of stock

Schezwan Paneer Noodles

$16.00Out of stock

Tandoor & Tikka

Chicken Sheekh Kebab

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken Tikka Dry (App)

$11.00

Chicken Platter

$20.00

Spice Levels: Lahori Chicken - Medium + Tandoori Chicken - Mild + Malai Chicken - Mild +

Lahori Chicken

$15.00

Tandoori Chicken

$15.00

Malai Chicken

$15.00

Tandoori Lamb Chops App

$22.00

Tandoori Paneer

$15.00Out of stock

Classic Curries & Entrees (with Rice)

All Classic Curries come with White Rice.

Chettinad

$16.00Out of stock

Kadai

$16.00

Korma

$16.00

Malabar

$16.00

Mango Curry

$16.00

Palak

$16.00

Tikka Masala

$16.00

Vindaloo

$16.00

Veg Specialty Curry & Entree (With Rice)

Baingan Bhartha

$15.00

Bombay Pav Bhaji

$15.00

Cheese Butter Masala

$18.00

Chole Chana Masala

$15.00

Corn Paneer Capsicum

$17.00

Crispy Masala Okra

$15.00

Daal Fry (Tadka)

$15.00

Daal Makhani

$15.00

Gobhi Cashew

$18.00Out of stock

Kaju Butter Masala

$18.00

Malai Kofta

$17.00

Malai Mutter Methi Paneer

$17.00

Paneer Bhurji

$17.00

Paneer Makhni (Butter Masala)

$18.00

Shaahi Paneer

$18.00

Shaam Savera

$18.00

Non-Veg Specialty Curry & Entree (with Rice)

All Specialty Curries & Entrees come with White rice.

Bombay Bhaji Chicken

$18.00

Desi Chicken Curry

$17.00

Daal Chicken Makhni

$18.00

Dhania Jeera Chicken

$17.00

Fresh Butter Chicken

$18.00

Lahori Chicken Karahi

$17.00

Malabar Chicken

$17.00

Goan Fish Curry

$18.00

Malabar Shrimp

$18.00

Salmon Makhni

$20.00Out of stock

Egg Bhurji

$15.00Out of stock

Goat Curry

$19.00

Lamb Roganjosh

$18.00

Naan & Rice

Bhature

$4.00

Plain Naan

$4.00

Butter Naan

$4.00

Chili Cheese Naan

$5.00

Chili Cilantro

$4.50

Garlic Only Naan

$4.50

Garlic Cheese Naan

$5.00

Garlic Chili Naan

$4.50

Garlic Cilantro Naan

$4.50

Peshawari Naan

$5.00

Pesto Naan

$4.00

Pesto Cheese Naan

$5.00

Zaika Special Naan

$6.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.50

Potato Kulcha

$4.50

Tandoori Roti (Butter)

$4.00

Tandoori Roti (No Butter)

$4.00

Malabar Paratha

$4.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00Out of stock

Lahori Chicken Rice

$17.00

Biryani

$16.00

Bombay Tava Pulav

$14.00

Palak Rice

$15.00

Veg Chaat Rice

$15.00

Veg Fried Rice

$14.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Asian Chopped Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Chopped Veg Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy Chickpea Chopped Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Manchurian Soup

$5.00Out of stock

Roasted Tomato Soup

$5.00

Kids & Sides

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Chili Onion Salad

$3.00

Extra Pav (Bulkie)

$2.00

Fries

$5.00

Kids Fingers

$8.00

Kids Penne Alfredo

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Penne Marinara

$7.00Out of stock

Onion Salad

$2.00

Plain Yogurt

$3.00

Raita (4 Oz)

$2.50

Raita (8 Oz)

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00Out of stock

Side Mint Chutney (8oz)

$5.00

Side Onion Chutney (8oz)

$5.00

Side Tamarind Chtuney (8oz)

$5.00

Side Sauteed Vegetables

$4.00Out of stock

Tikka Sauce 8 Oz

$8.00

Fried Papad

$3.00

Masala Papad

$5.00

Roasted Papad

$3.00

Dessert

Carrot Halwa

$5.00Out of stock

Creamy Chocolate

$6.00

Gulab Jamoon

$5.00

Mango Cheesecake

$6.00

Mango Kheer (Rice Pudding)

$6.00Out of stock

Plain Kheer (Rice Pudding)

$6.00Out of stock

**New Dessert** Pistachio Ricotta Cake

$6.00

Topped with Rose syrup

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Modern Indian cuisine with American fusion items.

Website

Location

116 Elm st, North Attleboro, MA 02760

Directions

Gallery
Ambrosia Zaika image
Ambrosia Zaika image
Ambrosia Zaika image
Ambrosia Zaika image

Similar restaurants in your area

Box Seats Restaurant & Bar - North Attleboro
orange star3.2 • 208
500 E Washington St North Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurantnext
The Chieftain Pub - 23 Washington Street
orange starNo Reviews
23 Washington Street Plainville, MA 02762
View restaurantnext
Towne Tavern & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
11 Robert F Toner Boulevard North Attleborough, MA 02763
View restaurantnext
Cibo Matto Caffe
orange star4.6 • 3,398
254 Chauncy St Mansfield, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
The Gavel Public House
orange star4.2 • 838
36 South St Wrentham, MA 02093
View restaurantnext
Flynn's Irish Pub
orange starNo Reviews
219 NORTH MAIN STREET MANSFIELD, MA 02048
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in North Attleboro

Havana Cafe - North Attleboro
orange star4.6 • 479
329 N Washington St North Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurantnext
Los Antojitos Restaurant & Bar - 45 N Washington st North Attleboro
orange star4.4 • 392
45 N Washington St North Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurantnext
Briggs Cafe
orange star4.5 • 40
295 Kelley Blvd,Briggs Nursery North Attleboro, MA 02760
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Attleboro
Plainville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Pawtucket
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Foxboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Woonsocket
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston