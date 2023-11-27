Amedeo Italian Cafe 1181 S Buffalo Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1181 S Buffalo Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Frijoles and Frescas Grilled Tacos
No Reviews
7000 W. Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89117
View restaurant
Milkcow Cafe - Las Vegas - x400 S. RAMPART BLVD., SUITE 140
No Reviews
x400 S. RAMPART BLVD., SUITE 140 Las Vegas, NV 89145
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Wing King - 4235 S. Fort Apache Road
4.2 • 3,817
4235 S. Fort Apache Road Las Vegas, NV 89147
View restaurant