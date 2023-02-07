A map showing the location of Amelia’s Hangar 8834 State Hwy 3View gallery

Amelia’s Hangar 8834 State Hwy 3

No reviews yet

8834 State Hwy 3

Bremerton, WA 98312

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Scrambles and Skillets

Veggie Scramble

$13.99

Homestyle potatoes with diced tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & bell peppers scrambled with 3 eggs.

All Meat Scramble

$16.99

Homestyle potatoes diced Ham, bacon and sausage scrambled with 3 eggs and topped with cheddar cheese

Ranch Skillet

$15.99

Home style potatoes, bell peppers, onions, diced ham and bacon topped with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs cooked any style. Served with toast.

Breakfast Plates

The Wright Brothers

$14.99

Two eggs cooked any style. Served with your choice of 4 strips of bacon ,4 sausage links OR slice of grilled ham with your choice of hashbrowns OR four-dollar sized pancakes. served with toast

The Spruce Goose

$14.50

Two eggs cooked any style served with 2 sausage links, 2 slices of bacon, golden hashbrowns AND four-dollar sized pancakes with your choice of toast

The Red Baron

$9.99

Served with hashbrowns and 2 eggs cooked any style. No breakfast meat or toast.

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$10.99+

House made loaded with sausage and cream

Prime Rib Hash

$16.99

House made prime rib hash and two eggs cooked any style. Served with your choice of toast.

Country Fried Steak

$15.99

Beef cube steak topped with sausage country gravy and two eggs cooked any style served with golden hashbrowns

New York Steak

$19.50

New York Steak (8 oz) and two eggs cooked any style, hashbrowns or four-dollar sized pancakes. Your Choice of Toast.

Three Egg Omelets

Cheese Burger Omelet

$15.99

Fresh ground beef, sausage and bacon with diced onion and cheddar cheese

The Garden Omelet

$14.99

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Onions, Jack and Cheddar Cheese and avocado.

Denver Omelet

$15.99

Diced Ham, Bell Peppers, Onion, Cheddar Cheese.

Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99+

Served with butter and warm syrup

The Hanger

$10.99

Two eggs cooked any style2 pancakes, 2 slices of bacon, two eggs cooked any style.

Belgian Waffle

$8.99

Served with butter and warm syrup

French Toast

$11.99+

Thick sliced Montana Wheat bread, dipped in a creamy vanilla custard and grilled to perfection. Served with butter, warm syrup and lightly dusted with powdered sugar

The Red Eye

$13.99

French Toast sandwich made with layered sliced ham, cheddar cheese and 2 eggs. Served with a side of maple syrup for dipping

Breakfast Sides

Egg (1)

Toast

Biscuit

English muffin

Hashbrowns

Fresh Fruit

Cottage cheese

Side Sausage Gravy

Sausage Links Full Order

Sausage Links ½ Order

Breakfast Ham Steak

Bacon Full Order

Bacon ½ Order

Plant Based Bacon Full Order

Plant Based Bacon ½ Order

Turkey Bacon Full Order

Turkey Bacon ½ Order

Sandwiches/Burgers/Dips

GRILLED FOUR CHEESE

$12.99

Cheddar, Swiss and Mozzarella, Gouda all melted together on Rustic Sourdough

GRILLED CAPRESE

$13.99

Fresh sliced Mozzarella, tomato layered on rustic sourdough with basil pesto.

CRAB LADDER

$22.99

Triple decker toasted sour dough with our crab salad mixture with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado

PRIME RIB DIP

$19.99

Slow roasted Prime Rib thinly sliced. Served on grilled French bread. Served with Au Jus.

AMELIA’S BURGER

$16.99

This is our classic deluxe cheddar cheese burger served on grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced red onions, pickles with our house made sauce.

FRED’S BURGER

$18.99

Bacon Burger with gouda and Swiss cheese loaded with bacon jam, lettuce tomato, sliced red onions and pickles with our house made sauce. Served on a grilled brioche bun.

LOCKHEED VEGETARIAN BURGER

$18.99

Black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles and veganaise. Served in a Lettuce wrap.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.99

Chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour then breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles aioli sauce on a brioche bun.

Soups and Salads

Our Salad Dressing choices are: Blue Cheese, Ranch, Honey Mustard, Thousand Island, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Oil & Vinegar

AMELIA’S CIOPPINO

$24.99

Our take on Cioppino. A tomato fish stock with hints of flavors of fennel, garlic and herbs loaded with shrimp, salmon, clams and scallops. Served with garlic bread

FRENCH ONION

$8.99

Rich beef stock loaded with caramelized onions, house made crouton and melted gruyere cheese.

CLAM CHOWDER

$0.00+

Made in house with carrots, bacon, onion, celery, potatoes, cream and lots of clams.

GRILLED CAESAR SALAD

$10.99

Half of romaine heart grilled and drizzled with our house made Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.

CHEF SALAD

$16.99

mixed greens and romaine with julienned turkey and ham, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers with a sliced hard-boiled egg.

SEAFOOD LOUIE

$24.99

chopped romaine with crab, shrimp, scallops, tomatoes, sliced hard-boiled egg and asparagus spears.

STUFFED AVOCADO

$22.99

Our delicious crab salad mixture stuffed into an avocado half and served on a bed of greens.

Baskets

FISH AND CHIPS

$21.99

8 ounces of PNW Cod hand tempura batter. Served with fries and house made coleslaw

CHICKEN STRIPS

$15.99

Hand Breaded chicken tenders fried to a golden brown, served with fries and house made coleslaw.

CLAM STRIPS

$17.99

Tender clams breaded and fried and served with fries and coleslaw.

SHRIMP BASKET

Breaded and deep-fried Shrimp served with fries and coleslaw

APPETIZERS (Dinner)

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.99

House made served with parmesan flat bread chips.

STEAMER CLAMS

$17.99

One pound of local clams steamed in nectar with nitrate free bacon, onions, wine and finished with cream. Served with garlic bread.

PRAWN SKEWERS

$17.99

Marinated and broiled. Served with an orange sesame sauce

OYSTERS ON HALF SHELL

$16.99

Baked with diced Asian Pear, fresh zest of ginger and lime.

STEAK BITES

$16.99

Steak bites sauteed in butter and olive oil with garlic and sprinkled with Blue Cheese

DINNERS

CHICKEN PICCATA

$24.99

Chicken breast with seasoned flour, sauteed and served with lemon caper sauce

CHICKEN MARSALA

$24.99

chicken breast with seasoned flour served in a mushroom, onion marsala sauce

CHICKEN OSCAR

$29.99

Sauteed chicken breast with seasoned flour. topped with asparagus, crab meat and bearnaise sauce.

STEAKS

FILET MINGON 6oz

$42.50

FILET MINGON 8oz

$48.50

NEW YORK STEAK 8oz

$34.99

NEW YORK STEAK 12oz

$36.99

T BONE STEAK 16oz

$43.99

RIBEYE 10oz

$34.99

RIBEYE 14oz

$38.99

SIRLOIN STEAK Baseball cut 8oz

$26.99

SIRLOIN STEAK Reg Cut 10oz

$29.99

SEAFOOD

SALMON

$35.50

Pacific Northwest Salmon Served with Pesto Butter.

CEDAR WRAPPED SALMON

$31.50

Pacific Northwest Salmon marinated in soy, sesame, rice vinegar, fresh ginger and garlic with green onions.

PRAWN SCAMPI

$29.99

Sauteed in wine with garlic and capers.

PAN FRIED OYSTER

$32.99

Seasoned floured and pan fried

PASTA

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$28.50

Parmesan crusted chicken breast served with capellini pasta and homemade marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread.

SEAFOOD LINGUNINI

$29.99

Crab, Clams and Prawns sauteed in wine with garlic and lemon tossed with linguini. Served with garlic bread.

PRIME RIB STOGANOFF

$32.50

Slow roasted Prime Rib cut into julienned strips, cooked in a demi-glaze sauce with sauteed mushrooms and onions, tossed with egg noodles topped with dallop of sour cream.

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

AMF

$10.00

Appletini

$9.00

B-52 SHOT

$8.50

B-52 Coffee

$9.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Brandy Alexander

$9.00

Bushwacker

$10.00

Buttery Nipple shot

$8.50

Cape Cod

$5.75

Captain Cooler

$8.50

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Coco Loco

$10.50

Coffee Nudge

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Electric Iced Tea

$12.00

Gibson

$6.50

Gimlet

$6.50

Greyhound

$5.75

Hot Buttered Rum

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$6.00

Hurricane

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Lynchberg Lemonade

$9.50

Mai Tai

$11.50

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Cadillac

$13.00

Martini

$9.50

Martini, Chocolate

$10.50

Martini, Espresso

$10.50

Martini, Espresso Mocha

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mudslide

$11.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$7.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$5.75

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.75

White Russian

$7.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.75

Absolut

$9.75

Belvedere

$10.50

Bakon Vodka

$13.00

Grey Goose

$10.25

Grey Goose Citron

$10.25

Kettle One

$10.00

Tito's

$9.00

Heritage Citus

$8.00

Heritage Huckleberry

$6.75

Heritage Mango

$6.75

Heritage Raspberry

$6.75

Heritage Vanilla

$6.75

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Peach

$7.00

Smirnoff Pink Lemonade

$7.00

Smirnoff

$6.75

Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.00

Stoli

$7.50

Gin

Well Gin

$5.75

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Dry Fly

$9.25

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$5.75

Barcardi Gold

$8.50

Bacardi Silver

$8.50

Bacardi Limon

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$7.00

Meyers

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.75

Sauza Hornito's White

$11.00

Cuervo Silver

$9.25

Don Julio Anejo

$17.50

Patron Silver

$11.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$5.75

Angels Envy

Black Velvet

$5.75

Clan MacGregor

$5.75

Crown Royal

$10.25

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Knob Creek

Pendleton

$10.50

Makers Mark

$11.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

Crown Apple

$10.65

Crown Peach

$11.50

Peanut Butter Whiskey

$10.50

Jameson

$10.25

Jack Daniels Rye

$8.75

Rich & Rare

$5.75

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Fireball

$5.75

Scotch/Bourbon

BSB

$6.65

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Glenn Fiddish 12 Year

$7.50

Glenlivet 12 year

$12.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$1.00

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

$12.75

Grand Marnier

$13.75

Baileys

$11.00

Jagermeister

$9.50

Kahlua

$7.50

Lemoncello

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Blue Curaco

$5.00

Chambord

$11.50

Midori

$8.25

Peach Schnapps

$5.75

Peppermint Schnapps

Triple Sec

$4.00

Dry Vermouth

Sweet Vermouth

Crème de Menthe Green

$7.00

Crème de Menthe white

$7.00

Buttershots

$5.75

Sloe Gin

$6.75

E&J Brandy

$5.75

Hennessey Vs Cognac

$15.25

Rumpleminze

$9.50

Draft Beers

Sample Draft 8oz

$4.00

Sample Draft 16oz

$6.00

Sample Draft 24oz

$9.00

Bottled Beers

Sample Bottle

$6.00

Canned Beers

Sample Canned

$6.00

Red Wine

Pinot Noir (Glass)

$8.00

Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$35.00

White Wine

Chardonnay (Glass)

$9.00

Chardonnay (Bottle)

$40.00

Rose/Champagne

Table Rose (Glass)

$8.00

Table Rose (Bottle)

$30.00

House Champagne (Glass)

$7.00

House Champagne (Bottle)

$47.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

8834 State Hwy 3, Bremerton, WA 98312

Directions

