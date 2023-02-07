Amelia’s Hangar 8834 State Hwy 3
8834 State Hwy 3
Bremerton, WA 98312
Scrambles and Skillets
Veggie Scramble
Homestyle potatoes with diced tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & bell peppers scrambled with 3 eggs.
All Meat Scramble
Homestyle potatoes diced Ham, bacon and sausage scrambled with 3 eggs and topped with cheddar cheese
Ranch Skillet
Home style potatoes, bell peppers, onions, diced ham and bacon topped with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs cooked any style. Served with toast.
Breakfast Plates
The Wright Brothers
Two eggs cooked any style. Served with your choice of 4 strips of bacon ,4 sausage links OR slice of grilled ham with your choice of hashbrowns OR four-dollar sized pancakes. served with toast
The Spruce Goose
Two eggs cooked any style served with 2 sausage links, 2 slices of bacon, golden hashbrowns AND four-dollar sized pancakes with your choice of toast
The Red Baron
Served with hashbrowns and 2 eggs cooked any style. No breakfast meat or toast.
Biscuits and Sausage Gravy
House made loaded with sausage and cream
Prime Rib Hash
House made prime rib hash and two eggs cooked any style. Served with your choice of toast.
Country Fried Steak
Beef cube steak topped with sausage country gravy and two eggs cooked any style served with golden hashbrowns
New York Steak
New York Steak (8 oz) and two eggs cooked any style, hashbrowns or four-dollar sized pancakes. Your Choice of Toast.
Three Egg Omelets
Pancakes, French Toast & Waffles
Buttermilk Pancakes
Served with butter and warm syrup
The Hanger
Two eggs cooked any style2 pancakes, 2 slices of bacon, two eggs cooked any style.
Belgian Waffle
Served with butter and warm syrup
French Toast
Thick sliced Montana Wheat bread, dipped in a creamy vanilla custard and grilled to perfection. Served with butter, warm syrup and lightly dusted with powdered sugar
The Red Eye
French Toast sandwich made with layered sliced ham, cheddar cheese and 2 eggs. Served with a side of maple syrup for dipping
Breakfast Sides
Sandwiches/Burgers/Dips
GRILLED FOUR CHEESE
Cheddar, Swiss and Mozzarella, Gouda all melted together on Rustic Sourdough
GRILLED CAPRESE
Fresh sliced Mozzarella, tomato layered on rustic sourdough with basil pesto.
CRAB LADDER
Triple decker toasted sour dough with our crab salad mixture with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado
PRIME RIB DIP
Slow roasted Prime Rib thinly sliced. Served on grilled French bread. Served with Au Jus.
AMELIA’S BURGER
This is our classic deluxe cheddar cheese burger served on grilled brioche bun with lettuce, tomatoes, sliced red onions, pickles with our house made sauce.
FRED’S BURGER
Bacon Burger with gouda and Swiss cheese loaded with bacon jam, lettuce tomato, sliced red onions and pickles with our house made sauce. Served on a grilled brioche bun.
LOCKHEED VEGETARIAN BURGER
Black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, pickles and veganaise. Served in a Lettuce wrap.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Chicken breast dredged in seasoned flour then breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles aioli sauce on a brioche bun.
Soups and Salads
AMELIA’S CIOPPINO
Our take on Cioppino. A tomato fish stock with hints of flavors of fennel, garlic and herbs loaded with shrimp, salmon, clams and scallops. Served with garlic bread
FRENCH ONION
Rich beef stock loaded with caramelized onions, house made crouton and melted gruyere cheese.
CLAM CHOWDER
Made in house with carrots, bacon, onion, celery, potatoes, cream and lots of clams.
GRILLED CAESAR SALAD
Half of romaine heart grilled and drizzled with our house made Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.
CHEF SALAD
mixed greens and romaine with julienned turkey and ham, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers with a sliced hard-boiled egg.
SEAFOOD LOUIE
chopped romaine with crab, shrimp, scallops, tomatoes, sliced hard-boiled egg and asparagus spears.
STUFFED AVOCADO
Our delicious crab salad mixture stuffed into an avocado half and served on a bed of greens.
Baskets
FISH AND CHIPS
8 ounces of PNW Cod hand tempura batter. Served with fries and house made coleslaw
CHICKEN STRIPS
Hand Breaded chicken tenders fried to a golden brown, served with fries and house made coleslaw.
CLAM STRIPS
Tender clams breaded and fried and served with fries and coleslaw.
SHRIMP BASKET
Breaded and deep-fried Shrimp served with fries and coleslaw
APPETIZERS (Dinner)
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
House made served with parmesan flat bread chips.
STEAMER CLAMS
One pound of local clams steamed in nectar with nitrate free bacon, onions, wine and finished with cream. Served with garlic bread.
PRAWN SKEWERS
Marinated and broiled. Served with an orange sesame sauce
OYSTERS ON HALF SHELL
Baked with diced Asian Pear, fresh zest of ginger and lime.
STEAK BITES
Steak bites sauteed in butter and olive oil with garlic and sprinkled with Blue Cheese
SOUPS AND SALADS (Dinner)
AMELIA’S CIOPPINO
Our take on Cioppino. Tomato fish stock with hints of flavors of fennel, garlic and herbs loaded with shrimp, salmon and clams. Served with garlic bread.
FRENCH ONION
Rich beef stock loaded with caramelized onions, house made crouton and melted gruyere cheese.
GRILLED CAESAR SALAD
Half of romaine heart grilled and drizzled with our house made Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.
CHEF SALAD
mixed greens and romaine with julienned turkey and ham, Swiss cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers with a sliced hard-boiled egg.
SEAFOOD LOUIE
chopped romaine with crab, shrimp, scallops, tomatoes, sliced hard-boiled egg and asparagus spears.
STUFFED AVOCADO
Our delicious crab salad mixture stuffed into an avocado half and served on a bed of greens.
BASKETS (Dinner)
FISH AND CHIPS
8 ounces of PNW Cod hand tempura batter. Served with fries and house made coleslaw
CHICKEN STRIPS
Hand Breaded chicken tenders fried to a golden brown, served with fries and house made coleslaw.
CLAM STRIPS
Tender clams breaded and fried and served with fries and coleslaw.
PRAWN BASKET
Breaded and deep-fried Prawn served with fries and coleslaw
DINNERS
CHICKEN PICCATA
Chicken breast with seasoned flour, sauteed and served with lemon caper sauce
CHICKEN MARSALA
chicken breast with seasoned flour served in a mushroom, onion marsala sauce
CHICKEN OSCAR
Sauteed chicken breast with seasoned flour. topped with asparagus, crab meat and bearnaise sauce.
STEAKS
SEAFOOD
SALMON
Pacific Northwest Salmon Served with Pesto Butter.
CEDAR WRAPPED SALMON
Pacific Northwest Salmon marinated in soy, sesame, rice vinegar, fresh ginger and garlic with green onions.
PRAWN SCAMPI
Sauteed in wine with garlic and capers.
PAN FRIED OYSTER
Seasoned floured and pan fried
PASTA
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Parmesan crusted chicken breast served with capellini pasta and homemade marinara sauce. Served with garlic bread.
SEAFOOD LINGUNINI
Crab, Clams and Prawns sauteed in wine with garlic and lemon tossed with linguini. Served with garlic bread.
PRIME RIB STOGANOFF
Slow roasted Prime Rib cut into julienned strips, cooked in a demi-glaze sauce with sauteed mushrooms and onions, tossed with egg noodles topped with dallop of sour cream.
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
AMF
Appletini
B-52 SHOT
B-52 Coffee
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Brandy Alexander
Bushwacker
Buttery Nipple shot
Cape Cod
Captain Cooler
Chocolate Martini
Coco Loco
Coffee Nudge
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Electric Iced Tea
Gibson
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Buttered Rum
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Jager Bomb
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Lynchberg Lemonade
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Margarita Cadillac
Martini
Martini, Chocolate
Martini, Espresso
Martini, Espresso Mocha
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Pina Colada
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Vodka
Well Vodka
Absolut
Belvedere
Bakon Vodka
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Kettle One
Tito's
Heritage Citus
Heritage Huckleberry
Heritage Mango
Heritage Raspberry
Heritage Vanilla
Pinnacle Whipped
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Peach
Smirnoff Pink Lemonade
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Watermelon
Stoli
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Black Velvet
Clan MacGregor
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Pendleton
Makers Mark
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Peanut Butter Whiskey
Jameson
Jack Daniels Rye
Rich & Rare
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Fireball
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Chartreuse, Green
Cointreau
Drambuie
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Baileys
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Lemoncello
Apple Pucker
Blue Curaco
Chambord
Midori
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Triple Sec
Dry Vermouth
Sweet Vermouth
Crème de Menthe Green
Crème de Menthe white
Buttershots
Sloe Gin
E&J Brandy
Hennessey Vs Cognac
Rumpleminze
Bottled Beers
Canned Beers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
8834 State Hwy 3, Bremerton, WA 98312
