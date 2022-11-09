Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Amelia's Bistro - Jersey City

973 Reviews

$$

187 Warren St

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Popular Items

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
N.Y. Strip with Truffle Fries
Mozzarella Sticks

Kid's Dinner

Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

served with french fries

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Plate

$12.00

Served with jasmine rice and broccoli

Kid's Sliders

$10.00

2 sliders served with straw fries

Macaroni & Cheese

$10.00

plain, three cheese

Penne Pasta w/ Butter

$8.00

Penne Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce

$8.00

Kid's Penne Vodka

$10.00

Lunch/Brunch (Available 10:30 AM - 3:30 PM, M-F)

Avocado Toast

$19.00

two poached eggs, dill, red onion, reggiano

Bistro Benedict

$15.00

ham, english muffin, hollandaise sauce

Breakfast Flatbread

Breakfast Flatbread

$16.00

herb ricotta, potato gratin, applewood bacon, scrambled eggs

Buffalo Chicken Penne

$20.00

chicken strips tossed in a creamy buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, cherry tomatoes

Farm House Skillet

$16.00

eggs, pan fried potatoes, onion, bacon, tomato, spinach & cheddar

Fresh Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00
Fried Chicken & Waffles

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

maple syrup & coleslaw

Lobster Hash & Eggs

$28.00

poached eggs, toasted baguette

Seared Atlantic Salmon

$20.00

mashed potato, wilted greens, caper beurre blanc

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$22.00

cavatappi, four cheese béchamel, truffle breadcrumbs

Spanish Omelet

$17.00

smoked chorizo, potato, herbs, manchego

Three Egg Platter

$14.00

choice of ham, bacon or sausage, brunch potatoes, toast

Tapas

Tikka Meatballs

$10.00

toasted pita, spicy curry sauce

Kimchi Fries

Kimchi Fries

$14.00

shredded short rib, Korean slaw, wasabi mutz

Tofu Spring Rolls

$11.00

served with spicy lime peanut sauce gluten-free

Quinoa Avocado Toast

Quinoa Avocado Toast

$15.00

avocado mousse, cherry tomato, jalapeno, cilantro

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.00

pepperoni, tomato butter

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

zesty lime, cilantro, tomato, red onion, chips

Rib Lollipops

$12.00

coleslaw & cannonball sauce

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

thai chili ginger soy

Appetizers

Kung-Pao Cauliflower

Kung-Pao Cauliflower

$12.00

ginger mango, orange, cashews ir sub buffalo sauce w/ bacon

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbs

Ginger Mango Glazed Chicken

Ginger Mango Glazed Chicken

$11.00

fried chicken strips, sweet & spicy ginger mango glaze or sub buffalo style

Buffalo Chicken App

$11.00

Crackling Calamari

$16.00

parmesan crusted, cherry peppers, garlic, capers, lemon, baby arugula, served with lemongrass dressing

Truffle Mac & Chesse

Truffle Mac & Chesse

$14.00

applewood bacon, goat cheese, gruyere, mascarpone, mushrooms, toasted bread crumbs

Soups

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

chicken, vegetables, cilantro, avocado, lime, tortilla chips

Tomato & Cheddar Soup

$10.00

Entree Salads

Small Garden Salad

$9.00

Small Caesar Salad

$10.00
BLT Wedge

BLT Wedge

$15.00

applewood bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, buttermilk ranch gluten-free

Organic Quinoa Salad

$19.00

toasted garbanzo, red cabbage, radish, grapes, capers, cranberries, fresh herbs, honey lime vinaigrette gluten-free & vegan

Shaved Brussels Sprouts & Kale Caesar Salad

$16.00

kale, romaine lettuce, Brussels sprouts, parmigiano-reggiano cheese, Caesar dressing

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

Mediterranean Chicken Salad

$20.00

grilled chicken, greens, tomato, cucumber, artichokes, onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese, balsamic dressing

Plant-Based Power Grain Bowl

Plant-Based Power Grain Bowl

$20.00

red quinoa, farro, brussels sprouts, kale, avocado, garbanzo beans, vegan tofu vinaigrette vegan

Baby Arugula Salad

$15.00

reggiano, marcona almonds, lemon, olive oil

Spiced Shrimp Kale Salad

$20.00

island spiced shrimp, kale, sesame peanut dressing

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$19.00

caramelized pears, gorgonzola, cranberries, applewood bacon, almonds, greens, lemongrass vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$18.00
Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$22.00

cucumber, avocado, carrot, cabbage, radish, jalapeño, ginger, jasmine rice, Thai peanut sauce

Large Caesar Salad

$15.00

Large Garden Salad

$14.00

Flatbread

Triple Mushroom Flatbread Pizza

Triple Mushroom Flatbread Pizza

$18.00

assorted wild mushrooms, truffle oil, mozzarella

Flame Grilled Pizza

Flame Grilled Pizza

$18.00

goat and gruyère cheese, artichoke, sun-dried tomato, red onion, fresh basil, balsamic reduction

Fresh Mozzarella Pizza

$18.00

pesto, basil, tomato

Buffalo Pizza

Buffalo Pizza

$17.00

blue cheese crumbles, red onion, mozzarella

Handhelds

1/2 Pound Black Angus Burger

$16.00

Amelia's Philly Cheese

$18.00

peppers, onions, provolone

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.00

Caprese Sandwich

$11.00

fresh mozzarella, roasted pepper, tomato, basil, olive oil, on foccacia

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Chipotle Club

$18.00

grilled chicken or roasted turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, tomato, smoked gouda, chipotle mayo

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

coleslaw, white cheddar, onion, honey mustard, on brioche

House Made Veggie Quinoa Burger

$17.00

white bean, tomato, pickled onion, chipotle, cajun straw fries

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$26.00

celery, old-bay mayo, brioche bun choice of garden salad or straw fries

Mini Kobe Burgers

Mini Kobe Burgers

$18.00

trio of Kobe beef burgers, straw fries

Roasted Turkey Reuben

$17.00

sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing

Thai Wraps

Thai Wraps

$18.00

red cabbage, bok choy, ginger, scallions, sesame seeds, Thai peanut sauce

Entrees

Airline Chicken Breast

Airline Chicken Breast

$28.00

roasted potatoes, asparagus, herb jus Gluten free

Chicken Italiano

Chicken Italiano

$25.00
Chilean Sea Bass

Chilean Sea Bass

$35.00

miso, wasabi, sushi rice

Churrasco Anticuchero

Churrasco Anticuchero

$28.00

Peruvian skirt steak, yucca mash, sweet plantains, salsa criolla Gluten free

Cuban Ropa Vieja

$27.00

braised shredded beef, bell peppers, pickled onion, fried plantains, Spanish rice Gluten free

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$29.00

four cheese béchamel, Maine lobster, truffle bread crumbs

Mac & Cheese Entree

$22.00

Penne alla Vodka

$20.00

Roasted "Tandoori" Cauliflower

$26.00

tahini yogurt, red quinoa pilaf, raisins, cashews, baby spinach, charred heirloom tomato Gluten free and vegetarian

Roasted Nova Scotia Salmon

$29.00

butternut squash, chorizo, buttermilk-foam, toasted pepitas Gluten free

Braised Beef Boneless Short Ribs

Braised Beef Boneless Short Ribs

$28.00

herbed hash browns, roasted brussels sprouts

Shrimp Penne Pesto

Shrimp Penne Pesto

$26.00

fresh mozzarella, arugula, kalamata olives

N.Y. Strip Au Poivre

N.Y. Strip Au Poivre

$36.00

sweet potato skillet, roasted brussels sprouts

N.Y. Strip with Truffle Fries

$32.00

N.Y Strip steak served with parmesan Truffle fries

Sides

Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$6.50

Spanish Rice

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

N/a Bev

Apple

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Café Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Choc Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

COKE

$3.95

Cranberry

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.95

Decaf Espresso

$4.50

Decaf Latte

$5.50

DIET COKE

$3.95

Espresso

$4.50

Fresh OJ

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Herbal Teas

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.95

Kids Juice

$3.00

Kids Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

LG Figi

$8.00

LG Pellagrino

$8.00

Milk

$4.50

Pineapple

$4.00

Sm Figi

$4.50

SM Pellagrino

$4.50

Sprite

$3.95

Tomato

$4.00

Tonic

$3.50

Dessert

Caramel Flan

$8.00

Cheese Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Amelia's Homemade Tiramisu

$8.00

Ultimate Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Dessert Crepes

$9.00

Campfire S'mores Flatbread

$14.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Giant Brownie

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Amelia's Bistro located in Historic Paulus Hook in Jersey City, making it the perfect spot for brunch, lunch or dinner. Enjoy a refreshing cocktail or simply tantalize your appetite with an original New American cuisine. Indulge in the rustic flavors of home-style cuisine while soaking in the vibrant, whimsical, trendy environment offering a bouquet of flavors including homemade pasta, breads, fresh seafood and meats. All of this, combined with our hand selected fine wine's to enhance your dining experience. That warm welcoming and convivial place where people can meet and greet and feel instantly at home. Casual and upbeat, an easy place to frequent that serves every need from business lunches and cozy dinners with friends, to daily drink specials, gourmet food delivered or to go, and simply the best weekend brunch there is. An easy walk from your home or office and quick blocks from the Light Rail, Path train and Ferry. We invite you to stop in anytime.

Location

187 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

Directions

