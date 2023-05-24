A map showing the location of Amelia's 1931 View gallery

Pa Picar

Daily Croquetas

$8.00

Ham Croquetas

$6.00

Peruvian Arroz con Pollo fritters

$10.00

Bulgolgi Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Malanga Tots

$10.00

Cuban Nachos

$15.00

Chicharron Battered Mozarella Sticks

$8.00

Korean BBQ Buns

$10.00

Fried PorkBelly

$8.00

Plato Fuerte

Korean Style Frita

$15.00

Camarones Enchilado Jambalaya

$15.00

Arroz Con Salchicha Fried Rice

$15.00

Veggie Fried Rice

$12.00

Grilled Grouper Filet

$23.00

Bento Box Completas

Korean Fried Chicken

$12.00

Spicy and Sweet Tuna Poke Bento

$15.00

Korean BBQ Steak Bento

$15.00

Fried Sweet Chili Tofu Bento

$12.00

Desserts

Timba

$8.00

Sides

Avocado Salad

$4.00

Fried Rice Side

$5.00

Maduros

$3.00

Truffled Potato Wedges

$4.00

White Rice

$2.00

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Jupina

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pirrier

$3.00

Materva

Beer & Wine

La Rubia Draft

$6.00

Maduro Brown Cigar City Draft

$7.00

Black Widow Cider Draft

$8.00

Guava Goose

$7.00

Father Francisco

$8.00

Boom Sauce Double IPA

$8.00

Funky Budda Floridian Weat

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon

$8.00

Alturis Pino Grigio

$8.00

Alturis Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Escorihuela 1884 Malbec

$8.00

Stonwood Chardonnay

$8.00

Vina Real Rose

$8.00

Coffee

Cappuccino

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Cafe Con Leche

$3.00

American Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13601 SW 26th St, Miami, FL 33175

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

