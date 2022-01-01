Amelia's Grille-OIB

- Home
No reviews yet
1564 Market Place Blvd Suite 700
Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28470
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Starters
Wings
Chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
Wings (Double Portion)
Fish Bites
6 wild caught lightly breaded grouper tenders served with house made remoulade sauce.
Fish Bites (Double Portion)
Crab Cakes Appetizer
Three of Steve's famous lump crab cakes served with our House made remoulade sauce.
Basket Hand-Cut French Fries
A heaping portion of our fresh, daily hand cut french fries. Deep fried to a golden brown and lightly salted served with ketchup.
Wild Yellowfin Ahi Tuna
Sushi grade wild caught tuna seasoned with garlic and peppercorns served with fresh greens and a side of soy, ginger and wasabi.
Firecracker Shrimp
Large panko breaded shrimp fried and drizzled with Amelia's sweet heat sauce.
Chips & Queso
Fresh fried tortilla chips served with queso blanco.
Chicken Fingers
Premium fried chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce.
She-Crab soup
Soup Of Day
Please call 910-579-9200 for the Fresh made Soup of the day!
Evening Specials
Salads
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Our famous dark meat chicken salad made daily with Dukes mayo served on a bed of greens and choice of dressing.
Lump Crab Cake Salad
Steve's famous in-house made lump crab cakes served over fresh spinach & mixed greens w/red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced avocado & drizzled w/ our own remoulade sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled buffalo chicken breast over mixed greens w/ red onion, cucumbers, grape tomatoes & crumbled blue cheese.
Quinoa Power Salad
Organic Quinoa w/ fresh sliced avocado, black beans, fire-roasted corn, poblano peppers & onions. Add on Chix, steak, shrimp, salmon or grouper if you like or none at all!
Greek Salad
Romaine hearts & mixed greens with red and green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes. kalamata olives & feta cheese served with traditional olive oil & vinegar dressing. Add on Chix, steak, shrimp, salmon or grouper if you like or none at all!
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts w/shaved aged parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our creamy Ceasar dressing. Add on Chix, steak, shrimp, salmon or grouper if you like or none at all!
Side Salad
Evening Entrèes
Filet Mignon 8oz
8 oz Center cut black angus beef filet aged to perfection & pan seared. Served with a small salad, vegetable of the day and choice of a side!
16 oz 28 day aged black angus Ribeye
28 day Aged black Angus 16 oz trimmed Beef Ribeye. It is melt in your mouth delish! Served with a small salad, vegetable of the day and choice of a side!
Rack Of Ribs
14 oz Thick Cut Pork Chop
14 oz thick cut, juicy pork chop with fresh applesauce. Served with a small salad, vegetable of the day and choice of a side!
Fish of The Day
Wild caught 10 oz Grouper can be blackened or grilled. Served with a small salad, vegetable of the day and choice of a side! *Add 3oz jumbo lump crab drizzled w/our heavenly hollandaise & grilled asparagus +6.95
Naked Fried Chicken
Half of an all Natural, antibiotic free Chicken. Served with a small salad, vegetable of the day and choice of a side!
Stuffed Flounder
Heavenly Salmon
Grilled wild caught Atlantic salmon topped with a creamy fresh dill sauce over sautéed zucchini spirals. Served with a side salad.
Shrimp Creole
Eggplant Rollatini
Fresh sliced eggplant lightly breaded & fried, stuffed w/fresh Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese over Italian Marinara & sautéed zucchini spirals. Served with a side salad.
KETO Shrimp & Zucchini
6 Large grilled shrimp over sautéed spiral zucchini Noodles topped w/Italian Marinara Sauce. Served with a side salad.
Blackened Red Snapper & Jumbo Shrimp
Red snapper blackened with jumbo shrimp served over a bed of rice topped with our spicy creole sauce. Served with a side salad.
Petit Filet Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced petite filet steak w/ caramelized onions & horseradish sauce on our fresh baked batard.
Amelia’s Burger (Dinner)
Angus beef burger topped with Steve's fresh made lump crab cake, crumbled blue cheese & topped with crispy onions served on our brioche bun.
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap
Our famous dark meat chicken salad made daily by Steve served on a wrap w/green leaf lettuce.
Grouper Sandwich
Grilled or Blackened Grouper topped w/lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce on our brioche bun.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Our House made daily lump crab cake served on a brioche bun with remoulade sauce, onions, lettuce & tomato.
Black Bean Veggie Burger (Dinner)
House-made crafted w/quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, red onion, carrots & green peppers, lettuce tomato, drizzled with our house-made remoulade sauce on our Brioche Bun. Comes with your choice of a side.
NY Deli Reuben (Dinner)
A pile of pastrami, slices of melted swiss cheese, kraut and thousand island dressing grilled between 2 slices of deli rye. Comes with your choice of a side.
*The NC Burger (Dinner)
1/2 LB of North Carolina Corn Fed Beef served on our Brioche roll w/ lettuce, Tomato & red onlion.
Evening Sides
Desserts
Beignets & Ice Cream
Cheesecake
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Two Scoops of Ice Cream
Smoked Maple and Bourbon w/Praline Pecans.
Humming Bird Cake
Double Layer Chocolate
Choc Coconut Cake
Whole Cake
Whole Cheesecake
Whole Flourless Cake
Brownie
Coconut Cake
Pumpkin Cheese Cake
Pecan Tarts
Tiramisu
Evening Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids size Chicken fingers served with hand cut french fries and your choice of a beverage.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids size grilled cheese served with hand cut french fried and choice of a beverage.
Kids Hot Dog
A hot dog served with hand cut french fries and choice of a beverage.
Beer
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Mich Ultra
Sam Adams Seasonal
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Guinness
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing (can)
Wicked Weed (can) Pernicious
Wicked Weed (Can) Freak
Wicked Weed (Can) Guilty Pleasures (Stout)
Truly
Yuengling Hersheys
Miller Lite
PBR
Yuengling
$3 Beer Special
Laguinitas IPA
Modelo
Wine/Sparkly
Cupcake Bottle
LaMarca Magnum
Terre di San Venanzio Prosecco Bottle
Dezzani Moscato Bottle
Cupcake Split
Amelias Rose
House Champagne Bottle
No Carb Prosecco
J. Lohr Syrah
J. Lohr 7 Oaks Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
Josh Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Josh Merlot
Borgo Merlot
Borgo Cabernet
Palagetto Chianti
Love Piot Noir
Wine special
J. Lohr Chardonnay
J. Lohr Sauvignon Blanc
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Josh Chardonnay
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
Chateau Ste Michelle Reisling
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
Canyon Road White zin
JOSH pinot Grigio
JOSH Sauv Blanc
J Lohr Special
Proof Ice Cream Pint
NA Beverages
Sweet Iced Tea
Unsweet Iced Tea
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Hot Assorted Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Root Beer
Sprite
Sundrop
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Hot Cocoa
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Tomato Juice
Virgin Bloody Mary
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Tonic w/ lime
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Cranberry
San pell large water 25 oz
Perrier sml water 16 oz
San Pelle 16oz
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1564 Market Place Blvd Suite 700, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28470