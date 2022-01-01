Amelia's Grille-OIB imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Amelia's Grille-OIB

review star

No reviews yet

1564 Market Place Blvd Suite 700

Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28470

Order Again

Popular Items

*The NC Burger (Dinner)
Grouper Sandwich
Basket Hand-Cut French Fries

Starters

Wings

$10.95

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce.

Wings (Double Portion)

$17.95

Fish Bites

$12.95

6 wild caught lightly breaded grouper tenders served with house made remoulade sauce.

Fish Bites (Double Portion)

$23.95

Crab Cakes Appetizer

$15.95

Three of Steve's famous lump crab cakes served with our House made remoulade sauce.

Basket Hand-Cut French Fries

$5.95

A heaping portion of our fresh, daily hand cut french fries. Deep fried to a golden brown and lightly salted served with ketchup.

Wild Yellowfin Ahi Tuna

$15.95

Sushi grade wild caught tuna seasoned with garlic and peppercorns served with fresh greens and a side of soy, ginger and wasabi.

Firecracker Shrimp

$14.95

Large panko breaded shrimp fried and drizzled with Amelia's sweet heat sauce.

Chips & Queso

$8.95

Fresh fried tortilla chips served with queso blanco.

Chicken Fingers

$9.95

Premium fried chicken tenderloins served with your choice of sauce.

She-Crab soup

$8.95

Soup Of Day

$5.95

Please call 910-579-9200 for the Fresh made Soup of the day!

Evening Specials

Soup Of The Day

$6.95

Surf And Turf

$24.95

Lasagna

$18.95

Meatball Spagetti

$14.95

Braised Short Rib

$17.95

Salads

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$13.95

Our famous dark meat chicken salad made daily with Dukes mayo served on a bed of greens and choice of dressing.

Lump Crab Cake Salad

$19.95

Steve's famous in-house made lump crab cakes served over fresh spinach & mixed greens w/red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced avocado & drizzled w/ our own remoulade sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled buffalo chicken breast over mixed greens w/ red onion, cucumbers, grape tomatoes & crumbled blue cheese.

Quinoa Power Salad

$12.95

Organic Quinoa w/ fresh sliced avocado, black beans, fire-roasted corn, poblano peppers & onions. Add on Chix, steak, shrimp, salmon or grouper if you like or none at all!

Greek Salad

$12.95

Romaine hearts & mixed greens with red and green peppers, red onion, grape tomatoes. kalamata olives & feta cheese served with traditional olive oil & vinegar dressing. Add on Chix, steak, shrimp, salmon or grouper if you like or none at all!

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine hearts w/shaved aged parmesan cheese and croutons tossed in our creamy Ceasar dressing. Add on Chix, steak, shrimp, salmon or grouper if you like or none at all!

Side Salad

$3.95

Evening Entrèes

Filet Mignon 8oz

$32.95

8 oz Center cut black angus beef filet aged to perfection & pan seared. Served with a small salad, vegetable of the day and choice of a side!

16 oz 28 day aged black angus Ribeye

$32.95

28 day Aged black Angus 16 oz trimmed Beef Ribeye. It is melt in your mouth delish! Served with a small salad, vegetable of the day and choice of a side!

Rack Of Ribs

$22.95

14 oz Thick Cut Pork Chop

$20.95

14 oz thick cut, juicy pork chop with fresh applesauce. Served with a small salad, vegetable of the day and choice of a side!

Fish of The Day

$26.95

Wild caught 10 oz Grouper can be blackened or grilled. Served with a small salad, vegetable of the day and choice of a side! *Add 3oz jumbo lump crab drizzled w/our heavenly hollandaise & grilled asparagus +6.95

Naked Fried Chicken

$20.95

Half of an all Natural, antibiotic free Chicken. Served with a small salad, vegetable of the day and choice of a side!

Stuffed Flounder

$28.95

Heavenly Salmon

$24.95

Grilled wild caught Atlantic salmon topped with a creamy fresh dill sauce over sautéed zucchini spirals. Served with a side salad.

Shrimp Creole

$19.95

Eggplant Rollatini

$18.95

Fresh sliced eggplant lightly breaded & fried, stuffed w/fresh Mozzarella & Ricotta Cheese over Italian Marinara & sautéed zucchini spirals. Served with a side salad.

KETO Shrimp & Zucchini

$18.95

6 Large grilled shrimp over sautéed spiral zucchini Noodles topped w/Italian Marinara Sauce. Served with a side salad.

Blackened Red Snapper & Jumbo Shrimp

$22.95

Red snapper blackened with jumbo shrimp served over a bed of rice topped with our spicy creole sauce. Served with a side salad.

Petit Filet Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Thinly sliced petite filet steak w/ caramelized onions & horseradish sauce on our fresh baked batard.

Amelia’s Burger (Dinner)

$18.95

Angus beef burger topped with Steve's fresh made lump crab cake, crumbled blue cheese & topped with crispy onions served on our brioche bun.

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.95

Our famous dark meat chicken salad made daily by Steve served on a wrap w/green leaf lettuce.

Grouper Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled or Blackened Grouper topped w/lettuce, tomato and remoulade sauce on our brioche bun.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.95

Our House made daily lump crab cake served on a brioche bun with remoulade sauce, onions, lettuce & tomato.

Black Bean Veggie Burger (Dinner)

$12.95

House-made crafted w/quinoa, black beans, sweet potatoes, red onion, carrots & green peppers, lettuce tomato, drizzled with our house-made remoulade sauce on our Brioche Bun. Comes with your choice of a side.

NY Deli Reuben (Dinner)

$14.95

A pile of pastrami, slices of melted swiss cheese, kraut and thousand island dressing grilled between 2 slices of deli rye. Comes with your choice of a side.

*The NC Burger (Dinner)

$14.95

1/2 LB of North Carolina Corn Fed Beef served on our Brioche roll w/ lettuce, Tomato & red onlion.

Evening Sides

Small Side Of Fries

$3.95

Small Side Salad

$3.95

Small Side Caesar Salad

$3.95

Cole slaw

$3.95

Vegetable of the Day

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.95

Side Queso

$4.00

Rice

$2.75

Desserts

Beignets & Ice Cream

$9.95

Cheesecake

$6.50

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$5.95

Smoked Maple and Bourbon w/Praline Pecans.

Humming Bird Cake

$8.00

Double Layer Chocolate

$8.00

Choc Coconut Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Whole Cake

$50.00

Whole Cheesecake

$40.00Out of stock

Whole Flourless Cake

$40.00

Brownie

$6.00

Coconut Cake

$6.50

Pumpkin Cheese Cake

$6.50

Pecan Tarts

$4.25

Tiramisu

$6.00

Evening Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids size Chicken fingers served with hand cut french fries and your choice of a beverage.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids size grilled cheese served with hand cut french fried and choice of a beverage.

Kids Hot Dog

$6.95

A hot dog served with hand cut french fries and choice of a beverage.

Beer

Budweiser

$4.25

Bud Light

$4.25

Coors Light

$4.25

Mich Ultra

$4.25

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.25

Corona Extra

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

Guinness

$5.25

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing (can)

$5.25

Wicked Weed (can) Pernicious

$5.25

Wicked Weed (Can) Freak

$5.25

Wicked Weed (Can) Guilty Pleasures (Stout)

$5.25Out of stock

Truly

$4.00

Yuengling Hersheys

$3.50Out of stock

Miller Lite

$3.50

PBR

$2.50

Yuengling

$4.00

$3 Beer Special

$3.00

Laguinitas IPA

$5.25

Modelo

$3.00

Wine/Sparkly

Cupcake Bottle

$38.00

LaMarca Magnum

$65.00

Terre di San Venanzio Prosecco Bottle

$26.00

Dezzani Moscato Bottle

$30.00

Cupcake Split

$9.00

Amelias Rose

$29.00

House Champagne Bottle

$21.00

No Carb Prosecco

$33.00

J. Lohr Syrah

$29.00

J. Lohr 7 Oaks Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$26.00

Josh Merlot

$29.00

Borgo Merlot

$19.00

Borgo Cabernet

$19.00

Palagetto Chianti

$24.00

Love Piot Noir

$23.00

Wine special

$25.00

J. Lohr Chardonnay

$29.00

J. Lohr Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$26.00

Josh Chardonnay

$26.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio

$49.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Reisling

$26.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$17.00

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$17.00

Canyon Road White zin

$17.00

JOSH pinot Grigio

$26.00

JOSH Sauv Blanc

$20.00

J Lohr Special

$25.00

Proof Ice Cream Pint

Proof Ice Cream Pint

$11.99

NA Beverages

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.65

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.65

Hot Coffee

$1.95

Iced Coffee

$1.95

Hot Assorted Tea

$1.95

Coke

$2.65

Diet Coke

$2.65

Lemonade

$2.65

Root Beer

$2.65

Sprite

$2.65

Sundrop

$2.65

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.65

Cranberry Juice

$2.65

Pineapple Juice

$2.65

Apple Juice

$2.65

Grapefruit Juice

$2.65

Tomato Juice

$2.65

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.95

Ginger Ale

$2.65

Club Soda

$2.65

Tonic w/ lime

$2.65

Red Bull

$3.95

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.95

Red Bull Cranberry

$3.95

San pell large water 25 oz

$4.25

Perrier sml water 16 oz

$2.95

San Pelle 16oz

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1564 Market Place Blvd Suite 700, Ocean Isle Beach, NC 28470

Directions

Amelia's Grille-OIB image

Map
