Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Amelia's Taqueria Brighton Ave

1,715 Reviews

$

180 Brighton Avenue

Allston, MA 02134

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burritos

Grilled Chicken Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Chicken Burrito

Spicy Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)

Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)

$10.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Tofu Burrito (V)

Grilled Tofu Burrito (V)

$10.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Tofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$11.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Beef Burrito

Spicy Beef Burrito

$11.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$11.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$11.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Tofu Quesadilla (V)

Grilled Tofu Quesadilla (V)

$10.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Tofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla (V)

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla (V)

$10.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Shrimp Quesadilla

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Beef Quesadilla

Spicy Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Steack, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$4.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$3.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Tofu Tacos

Grilled Tofu Tacos

$3.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Tofu, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Vegetable Tacos

Grilled Vegetable Tacos

$3.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$5.50

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Beef Tacos

Spicy Beef Tacos

$4.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Chicken Tacos

Spicy Chicken Tacos

$3.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$4.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$4.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Chimichanga

Carnitas Chimichanga

Carnitas Chimichanga

$12.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Grilled Tofu Chimichanga (V)

Grilled Tofu Chimichanga (V)

$11.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Grilled Vegetable Chimichanga (V)

Grilled Vegetable Chimichanga (V)

$11.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Shrimp Chimichanga

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Spicy Beef Chimichanga

Spicy Beef Chimichanga

$12.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Spicy Chicken Chimichanga

Spicy Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Al Pastor Chimichanga

Al Pastor Chimichanga

$12.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Steak Chimichanga

Steak Chimichanga

$12.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Mexican Bowl

Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl

Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl

$10.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl

Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl

$10.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Grilled Vegetable Mexican Bowl (V)

Grilled Vegetable Mexican Bowl (V)

$10.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Grilled Tofu Mexican Bowl (V)

Grilled Tofu Mexican Bowl (V)

$10.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, GrilledTofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Steak Mexican Bowl

Steak Mexican Bowl

$11.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Spicy Beef Mexican Bowl

Spicy Beef Mexican Bowl

$11.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Carnitas Mexican Bowl

Carnitas Mexican Bowl

$11.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Al Pastor Mexican Bowl

Al Pastor Mexican Bowl

$11.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Shrimp Mexican Bowl

Shrimp Mexican Bowl

$13.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Nachos

Carnitas Nachos

Carnitas Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto , Black or Refried Beans , Carnitas, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Grilled Chicken Nachos

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto , Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Grilled Tofu Nachos (V)

Grilled Tofu Nachos (V)

$10.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto , Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Tofu, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Shrimp Nachos

Shrimp Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Bean, Shrimp, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Spicy Beef Nachos

Spicy Beef Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Bean, Spicy Beef, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Spicy Chicken Nachos

Spicy Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Chicken, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Al Pastor Nachos

Al Pastor Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Pork, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans, Steak, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Sides

Large Guacamole

Large Guacamole

$3.50
Chips & Large Baja Salsa

Chips & Large Baja Salsa

$4.00
Chips & Large Guacamole

Chips & Large Guacamole

$5.50

Chips & Large Queso Dip

$4.50
Large Fried Plantain

Large Fried Plantain

$4.95
Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$3.00
Cilantro White Rice (V)

Cilantro White Rice (V)

$3.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$3.00
Vegan Pinto Beans

Vegan Pinto Beans

$3.00
Chips

Chips

$2.50
Large Sour Cream

Large Sour Cream

$1.75

Drinks

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Can of Soda

$2.75

Pick your can!

Water

$2.25

Cascada Soda

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Seasonal Aguas Frescas

$3.00

Salads

Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, Tomato, Cucumber, red onion, avocado, cheese and tortilla chips

Amelia's Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, Tomato, Cucumber, red onion, avocado, cheese and tortilla chips

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

180 Brighton Avenue, Allston, MA 02134

Directions

Gallery
Amelia's Taqueria image
Amelia's Taqueria image

Similar restaurants in your area

OliToki - Fast | Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
76 Brighton Ave. Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
ALLSTON - Lone Star Taco Bar
orange starNo Reviews
479 Cambridge st Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
Burro Bar Brookline
orange starNo Reviews
1667 Beacon Street Brookline, MA 02446
View restaurantnext
Achilito’s Taqueria Brighton
orange star4.5 • 192
160 Chestnut Hill ave Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Amelia's Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
1936 Beacon Street Brighton, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Allston

The Scoop N Scootery Allston
orange star4.8 • 1,107
75 Linden St Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
FoMu Ice Cream
orange star5.0 • 253
481 Cambridge St Allston, MA 02134
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston