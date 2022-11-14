Amelia's Taqueria Huntington
309 Huntington Avenue
Boston, MA 02115
Burritos
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Chicken Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Tofu Burrito (V)
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Tofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Steak Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Beef Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Carnitas Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Al Pastor
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Shrimp Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Gluten Friendly
No Gluten Grilled Chicken Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
No Gluten Spicy Chicken Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
No Gluten Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
No Gluten Grilled Tofu Burrito (V)
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Tofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
No Gluten Steak Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
No Gluten Spicy Beef Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
No Gluten Carnitas Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
No Gluten Al Pastor Burrito
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Quesadilla
Carnitas Quesadilla
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Tofu Quesadilla (V)
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Tofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla (V)
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Beef Quesadilla
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Steak Quesadilla
Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Steack, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Tacos
Carnitas Tacos
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Tofu Tacos
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Tofu, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Vegetable Tacos
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Shrimp Tacos
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Beef Tacos
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Spicy Chicken Tacos
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Al Pastor Tacos
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Steak Tacos
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Chimichanga
Carnitas Chimichanga
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Grilled Chicken Chimichanga
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Grilled Tofu Chimichanga (V)
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Grilled Vegetable Chimichanga (V)
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Shrimp Chimichanga
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Spicy Beef Chimichanga
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Spicy Chicken Chimichanga
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Al Pastor Chimichanga
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Steak Chimichanga
Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!
Mexican Bowl
Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Grilled Vegetable Mexican Bowl (V)
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Grilled Tofu Mexican Bowl (V)
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, GrilledTofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Steak Mexican Bowl
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Spicy Beef Mexican Bowl
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Carnitas Mexican Bowl
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Al Pastor Mexican Bowl
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Shrimp Mexican Bowl
Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.
Nachos
Carnitas Nachos
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto , Black or Refried Beans , Carnitas, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto , Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Grilled Tofu Nachos (V)
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto , Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Tofu, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Shrimp Nachos
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Bean, Shrimp, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Spicy Beef Nachos
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Bean, Spicy Beef, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Spicy Chicken Nachos
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Chicken, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Al Pastor Nachos
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Pork, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Steak Nachos
Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans, Steak, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.
Combo Meals
Grilled Chicken Taco + Fries
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Vegetable Taco + Fries
Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.
Grilled Chicken Burrito + Fries
Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.