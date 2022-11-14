Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amelia's Taqueria Huntington

183 Reviews

$

309 Huntington Avenue

Boston, MA 02115

Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)
Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl

Burritos

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)

$10.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Tofu Burrito (V)

$10.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Tofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Steak Burrito

$11.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Beef Burrito

$11.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Carnitas Burrito

$11.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Al Pastor

$11.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Gluten Friendly

No Gluten Grilled Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

No Gluten Spicy Chicken Burrito

$12.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla, with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

No Gluten Grilled Vegetable Burrito (V)

$12.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

No Gluten Grilled Tofu Burrito (V)

$12.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Tofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

No Gluten Steak Burrito

$13.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Steak Burrito, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

No Gluten Spicy Beef Burrito

$13.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

No Gluten Carnitas Burrito

$13.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

No Gluten Al Pastor Burrito

$13.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Quesadilla

Carnitas Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Tofu Quesadilla (V)

$10.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Tofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Vegetable Quesadilla (V)

$10.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Beef Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled, choice of tortilla, choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried beans, Steack, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$4.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$3.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Tofu Tacos

$3.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Tofu, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Vegetable Tacos

$3.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Shrimp Tacos

$5.80

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Beef Tacos

$4.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Spicy Chicken Tacos

$3.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Al Pastor Tacos

$4.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Steak Tacos

$4.99

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Chimichanga

Carnitas Chimichanga

$12.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Grilled Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Grilled Tofu Chimichanga (V)

$11.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Grilled Vegetable Chimichanga (V)

$11.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Spicy Beef Chimichanga

$12.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Spicy Chicken Chimichanga

$11.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Al Pastor Chimichanga

$12.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Steak Chimichanga

$12.99

Prepared Just like Burrito, then it’s deep fried in pure Vegetable oil and topped with our special Amelia’s sauce!

Mexican Bowl

Grilled Chicken Mexican Bowl

$10.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Spicy Chicken Mexican Bowl

$10.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Grilled Vegetable Mexican Bowl (V)

$10.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Grilled Tofu Mexican Bowl (V)

$10.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, GrilledTofu, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Steak Mexican Bowl

$11.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Steak, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Spicy Beef Mexican Bowl

$11.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Beef, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Carnitas Mexican Bowl

$11.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Al Pastor Mexican Bowl

$11.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Spicy Pork, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Shrimp Mexican Bowl

$13.99

Served with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Shrimp, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa and 2 corn tortillas.

Nachos

Carnitas Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto , Black or Refried Beans , Carnitas, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto , Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Grilled Tofu Nachos (V)

$10.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto , Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Tofu, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Shrimp Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Bean, Shrimp, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Spicy Beef Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Bean, Spicy Beef, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Spicy Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Chicken, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Al Pastor Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans , Spicy Pork, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Steak Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, choice of Vegan Pinto, Black or refried Beans, Steak, sour cream, melted cheese, Pico De Gallo.

Combo Meals

Grilled Chicken Taco + Fries

$7.50

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Vegetable Taco + Fries

$7.50

Fresh 4" hot corn tortillas , Choice of Vegan base Pinto, Black or Refried Beans, Grilled Vegetable, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.

Grilled Chicken Burrito + Fries

$13.99

Steamed, choice of tortilla with choice of Mexican or Cilantro white rice, choice of Vegan base Pinto or Black Beans or Refried Beans, Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and choice of Salsa.