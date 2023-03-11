Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amelia Wynn Winery Bistro 390 Winslow Way E

review star

No reviews yet

390 Winslow Way E

Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Delightful Cuisine & Award Winning Wines on Bainbridge Island

Location

390 Winslow Way E, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizzeria Bruciato
orange starNo Reviews
236 Winslow Way East Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Cafe Hitchcock Bainbridge Island
orange starNo Reviews
129 Winslow Way East Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Seabird
orange starNo Reviews
133 Winslow Way East Suite #100 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Ba Sa Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 415
101 Winslow Ave E Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Proper Fish
orange star4.7 • 935
112 Madison Ave N Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 887
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bainbridge Island

Proper Fish
orange star4.7 • 935
112 Madison Ave N Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
SuBI Japanese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 887
403 Madison Ave N Suite 150 Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Hammy's Burgers
orange star4.0 • 416
4688 LYNWOOD CENTER RD NE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Ba Sa Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 415
101 Winslow Ave E Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
The Marketplace
orange star4.3 • 123
4738 Lynwood Center Rd Ne Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Commuter Comforts
orange star4.1 • 113
270 Olympic Dr SE Bainbridge Island, WA 98110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bainbridge Island
Bremerton
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Silverdale
review star
Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (658 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Edmonds
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston