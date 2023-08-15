Cakes

Signature Cakes

We have our chef’s favorite composed cakes available at the Amélie’s location nearest you! We know, we know, it’s not literally “a piece of cake”—sometimes it’s hard to choose!
Macaron Gateaux

$18.95

Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.

Fraise

Vanilla Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, Vanilla Pastry Cream with Fresh Strawberries, Candied Toasted Almonds and Glazed Strawberries

Chocolate Raspberry

Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Buttercream, Raspberry Mousse, Chocolate Curls, Ganache, Fresh Raspberries

Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Chiffon, Lemon Buttercream, Blueberry Marmalade, Lemon Curd, Fresh Blueberries

German Chocolate

Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Buttercream, Gooey Pecan and Coconut Filling, Ganache Drip, Toasted Pecan and Coconut Masking and Topping

Tuxedo

Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Curls

Coconut Cream

Vanilla Chiffon, Coconut Buttercream, Cream Cheese Mousse, Toasted Coconut Masking

Sprinkle Chiffon

Sprinkle Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, White Chocolate Mousse, Sprinkles Masking

Cappuccino

Vanilla Chiffon, Coffee Buttercream, Milk Chocolate Cappuccino Mousse, Ganache Drip, Coffee Beans

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel - Vanilla Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, Salted Caramel Mousse, Caramel Drip

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue - Lemon Chiffon, Meringue, Lemon Curd

Create Your Own Cake

Select from our featured design options to customize the style of your cake for an additional cost. If none are selected, the original house design will be prepared.

Create Your Own Cake

Pick from the following options of cake designs. Once determined what design is desired, you pick the cake flavor and filling.

Naked

The naked cake is a cake style that omits the majority of buttercream you would typically see on the exterior of a cake. Cake layers are baked and stacked with plenty of filling to add flavor and moisture to the cake and served without an outer layer of buttercream.

Ganache Drip

$10.00

Melted chocolate ganache cascading down the side of the cake appearing as chocolate drips masking the cake.

Smooth Color Ombre

An ombre is a chunkier, sectioned color shift, where a gradient is a smooth blending of colors. Picking from our pastel colors, the color will appear darkest at the bottom of the cake getting lighter in shades as progressing up the cake.

Rosettes

A rose-shaped decoration, typically made of buttercream, masking the outside of the cake. You can also pick from any of our pastel colors to have the rosettes done with.

Color Drip

Melted white chocolate ganache, dyed with one of our pastel colors, cascading down the side of the cake appearing as color drips masking the cake.

Angled Texture Line

$5.00

Buttercream masking the outside of the cake in angled textured lines.

Color Smear

A choice of a single pastel color mixed with buttercream masking the outside of the cake to appeared to be smeared on the cake.

Multicolor Smear

A choice of a multiple pastel colors mixed with buttercream masking the outside of the cake to appeared to be smeared on the cake.

Letter Cake

Letter Cake Options

$49.95

Tarts

8" Tarts

8" Apple Cobbler Tart

$27.25

A pâte sucrée crust filled with spiced apple filling topped with crumbly baked streusel. Typically serves 6-8 people.

8" French Silk Tart

$27.25

A pâte sucrée crust filled with chocolate pastry cream topped with Chantilly cream and chocolate curls. Typically serves 6-8 people.

8" Fresh Fruit Tart

$27.25

A pâte sucrée crust filled with vanilla pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh seasonal fruits and shiny apricot glaze! Typically serves 6-8 people.

8" Key Lime Tart

$27.25

A pâte sucrée crust filled with lime custard and topped with a toasted meringue. Typically serves 6-8 people.

8" Lemon Raspberry Tart

$27.25

A pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries. Typically serves 6-8 people.

8" Mixed Berry Tart

$27.25

A pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with a shiny apricot glaze. Typically serves 6-8 people.

8" Peach Tart

$27.25

A pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and sliced peaches topped with a shiny apricot glaze. Typically serves 6-8 people.

8" Pecan Tart

$27.25

A pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with whole pecans and an apricot glaze. Typically serves 6-8 people.

8" Oreo Peanut Butter Pie

$27.25

Oreo Crust filled with Oreo peanut butter mousse topped with ganache rosettes

Quiche

12" Quiche

$40.00

Our 12" whole quiche that we make and serve in-house, now available to take home and enjoy! Available options are Spinach, Tomato and Mozzarella or Lorraine: Bacon, Caramelized Onions and Gruyere.