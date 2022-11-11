Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amelie's Cakes

review star

No reviews yet

157 E Main Street

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Macaron Gateaux
Sprinkle Chiffon
German Chocolate

Signature Cakes

We have our chef’s favorite composed cakes available at the Amélie’s location nearest you! We know, we know, it’s not literally “a piece of cake”—sometimes it’s hard to choose!
Macaron Gateaux

Macaron Gateaux

$18.95

Our macaron gâteau consists of three layers of cookies and two layers of buttercream filling and are approximately six inches in diameter. (No modifications to the design of the macaron gâteau) This dessert typically serves around 8 - 10 people (add-ons may be an additional fee). Choose from any of our year-round or seasonal flavors.

Fraise

Fraise

Vanilla Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, Vanilla Pastry Cream with Fresh Strawberries, Candied Toasted Almonds and Glazed Strawberries

Chocolate Raspberry

Chocolate Raspberry

Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Buttercream, Raspberry Mousse, Chocolate Curls, Ganache, Fresh Raspberries

Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Blueberry

Lemon Chiffon, Lemon Buttercream, Blueberry Marmalade, Lemon Curd, Fresh Blueberries

German Chocolate

German Chocolate

Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Buttercream, Gooey Pecan and Coconut Filling, Ganache Drip, Toasted Pecan and Coconut Masking and Topping

Tuxedo

Tuxedo

Chocolate Chiffon, Chocolate Ganache, Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Curls

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

Vanilla Chiffon, Coconut Buttercream, Cream Cheese Mousse, Toasted Coconut Masking

Sprinkle Chiffon

Sprinkle Chiffon

Sprinkle Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, White Chocolate Mousse, Sprinkles Masking

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

Vanilla Chiffon, Coffee Buttercream, Milk Chocolate Cappuccino Mousse, Ganache Drip, Coffee Beans

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel - Vanilla Chiffon, Vanilla Buttercream, Salted Caramel Mousse, Caramel Drip

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue - Lemon Chiffon, Meringue, Lemon Curd

Create Your Own Cake

Select from our featured design options to customize the style of your cake for an additional cost. If none are selected, the original house design will be prepared.

Create Your Own Cake

Pick from the following options of cake designs. Once determined what design is desired, you pick the cake flavor and filling.

Naked

Naked

The naked cake is a cake style that omits the majority of buttercream you would typically see on the exterior of a cake. Cake layers are baked and stacked with plenty of filling to add flavor and moisture to the cake and served without an outer layer of buttercream.

Ganache Drip

Ganache Drip

$10.00

Melted chocolate ganache cascading down the side of the cake appearing as chocolate drips masking the cake.

Smooth Color Ombre

Smooth Color Ombre

An ombre is a chunkier, sectioned color shift, where a gradient is a smooth blending of colors. Picking from our pastel colors, the color will appear darkest at the bottom of the cake getting lighter in shades as progressing up the cake.

Rosettes

Rosettes

A rose-shaped decoration, typically made of buttercream, masking the outside of the cake. You can also pick from any of our pastel colors to have the rosettes done with.

Color Drip

Color Drip

Melted white chocolate ganache, dyed with one of our pastel colors, cascading down the side of the cake appearing as color drips masking the cake.

Angled Texture Line

Angled Texture Line

$5.00

Buttercream masking the outside of the cake in angled textured lines.

Color Smear

Color Smear

A choice of a single pastel color mixed with buttercream masking the outside of the cake to appeared to be smeared on the cake.

Multicolor Smear

Multicolor Smear

A choice of a multiple pastel colors mixed with buttercream masking the outside of the cake to appeared to be smeared on the cake.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Order one of Amelie's signature cakes or create your own type of cake with a special design!

Location

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
orange star4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Knowledge Perk Coffee - Rock Hill 130 W. White St.
orange starNo Reviews
130 W. White St. Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
157 E Main Street Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Kounter
orange star4.7 • 568
135 E Main Street Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Empire Pizza Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
Food Truck Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
WingBonz
orange star4.4 • 6,194
1027 Oakland Ave Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rock Hill

Empire Pizza - Rock Hill
orange star4.6 • 10,100
1405 Riverchase Blvd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
Empire Pizza - Newport
orange star4.6 • 9,226
4811 Old York Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
WingBonz
orange star4.4 • 6,194
1027 Oakland Ave Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Rock Hill, SC
orange star4.6 • 2,912
2732 Celanese Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
orange star4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Rock Hill SC
orange star4.0 • 632
819 Terrace Park Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rock Hill
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clover
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston