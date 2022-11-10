- Home
Amélie’s French Bakery and Café
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B
Unit 34B
Charlotte, NC 28226
Popular Items
Sandwiches
Create Your Own Sandwich
Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.
Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
Apple Pecan Chicken Salad
Our signature chicken salad mixed with diced apples and pecans served on a croissant.
Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese
Herb marinated and baked chicken, sundried tomato aioli, house made pesto, fresh spinach and goat cheese on a toasted French baguette.
Classic French Dip
Sliced Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette served with au jus.
Croque Monsieur
Thinly sliced ham, gruyere béchamel cheese spread, Dijon mustard, toasted on a sliced croissant. Finished with melted Swiss over the top.
Cheese Sandwich
Tartines
Fig, Bacon, & Brie
A thin spread of fig marmalade, with strips of crisp bacon and melted brie on baguette served open face.
Ham & Swiss
Chopped black forest ham mixed with our béchamel cheese spread on a toasted baguette, open face with Swiss cheese melted over top.
Tomato & Pesto
Sliced tomatoes over our in-house made pesto with mozzarella melted over top, on an open face baguette.
Salmon Tartine
Tartine topped with our house-made blue cheese spread, pulled salmon, topped with picked onions and celery seed.
Morning Delights
French Toast
2 slices of cinnamon brioche loaf, sliced in half, topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup on the side.
Pumpkin Caramel French Toast
2 slices of cinnamon brioche loaf, sliced in half, topped with house-made pumpkin caramel and pumpkin seeds. Served with the option of maple syrup on the side.
Overnight Oats
Overnight oats served with seasonal toppings!
Yogurt & Granola
Vanilla yogurt made with our in-house made granola and optional fresh seasonal berries.
Quiche
A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version. **If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**
French Toast Platter(french toast with eggs and bacon)
Soups & Salads
Breads & Spreads
A La Carte Items
A La Carte | Proteins
A La Carte | Scrambled Eggs
A side of scrambled eggs, your choice of regular or egg whites
A La Carte | Bacon
A side of 3 strips of bacon
A La Carte | Sausage
2 Sausage Patties
A La Carte | Beyond Sausage
Bag Of Chips
A La Carte | Cheese
A La Carte | Fruit
Dry Pastries- Croissants, Danish, Tea Cakes
Chocolate Brownie Cookie
Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!
Palmier
A heart shaped crispy puff pastry made with butter and sugar.
Coconut Macaroon
Gluten free sweet toasted coconut mounds
Chocolate Coconut Macaroons
Classic Coconut Macroons filled with a dark chocolate ganache.
Tea Cakes
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors: -Almond -Carrot Cake
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.
Apple Almond Cream Turnover
Puff pastry filled with cinnamon spiced apples and almond cream.
Cinnamon Roll
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.
Pecan Pull Apart
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar topped with cinnamon smear and toasted in pecans. Taking our famous iced cinnamon pull apart and pecan sticky bun and combining them into a divine masterpiece!