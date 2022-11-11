- Home
- /
- Rock Hill
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
157 E Main Street
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Sandwiches
Create Your Own Sandwich
Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.
Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
Apple Pecan Chicken Salad
Our signature chicken salad mixed with diced apples and pecans served on a croissant.
Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese
Herb marinated and baked chicken, sundried tomato aioli, house made pesto, fresh spinach and goat cheese on a toasted French baguette.
Classic French Dip
Sliced Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette served with au jus.
Croque Monsieur
Thinly sliced ham, gruyere béchamel cheese spread, Dijon mustard, toasted on a sliced croissant. Finished with melted Swiss over the top.
Cheese Sandwich
Tartines
Fig, Bacon, & Brie
A thin spread of fig marmalade, with strips of crisp bacon and melted brie on baguette served open face.
Ham & Swiss
Chopped black forest ham mixed with our béchamel cheese spread on a toasted baguette, open face with Swiss cheese melted over top.
Tomato & Pesto
Sliced tomatoes over our in-house made pesto with mozzarella melted over top, on an open face baguette.
Salmon Tartine
Tartine topped with our house-made blue cheese spread, pulled salmon, topped with picked onions and celery seed.
Morning Delights
French Toast
2 slices of cinnamon brioche loaf, sliced in half, topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup on the side.
Pumpkin Caramel French Toast
2 slices of cinnamon brioche loaf, sliced in half, topped with house-made pumpkin caramel and pumpkin seeds. Served with the option of maple syrup on the side.
Overnight Oats
Overnight oats served with seasonal toppings!
Yogurt & Granola
Vanilla yogurt made with our in-house made granola and optional fresh seasonal berries.
Quiche
A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version. **If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**
French Toast Platter(french toast with eggs and bacon)
Soups & Salads
Breads & Spreads
A La Carte Items
A La Carte | Proteins
A La Carte | Scrambled Eggs
A side of scrambled eggs, your choice of regular or egg whites
A La Carte | Bacon
A side of 3 strips of bacon
A La Carte | Sausage
2 Sausage Patties
A La Carte | Beyond Sausage
Bag Of Chips
A La Carte | Cheese
A La Carte | Fruit
Dry Pastries- Croissants, Danish, Tea Cakes
Chocolate Brownie Cookie
Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!
Palmier
A heart shaped crispy puff pastry made with butter and sugar.
Coconut Macaroon
Gluten free sweet toasted coconut mounds
Chocolate Coconut Macaroons
Classic Coconut Macroons filled with a dark chocolate ganache.
Tea Cakes
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors: -Almond -Carrot Cake
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.
Apple Almond Cream Turnover
Puff pastry filled with cinnamon spiced apples and almond cream.
Cinnamon Roll
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.
Pecan Pull Apart
Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar topped with cinnamon smear and toasted in pecans. Taking our famous iced cinnamon pull apart and pecan sticky bun and combining them into a divine masterpiece!
Fresh Fruit Danish
Cream cheese filled danish with fresh glazed fruit on top
Classic Croissant
Light, flakey buttered croissant.
Almond Twice Baked Croissant
Our classic buttered croissant, dipped in simple syrup, filled with almond cream and re-baked, then dusted with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant
Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.
Cheese Danish
Danish dough filled with cream cheese.
Pumpkin Danish
Danish dough filled with our pumpkin filling and topped with cream cheese icing and mixed spices.
Chocolate Croissant
A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.
Cold Pastries- Macarons, Eclairs, Brownies
Box of Love: 1 dozen variety
12 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed . With each purchase $1.00 will being donated to Crisis Assistance Ministries.
Half Dozen Assorted Macarons
6 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .
French Macaron
Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary. Year around flavors: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Ganache, Lemon, Raspberry (DF), Cotton Candy, Cookie Dough, Orange (DF), Pistachio, Cafe Au Lait, Lavender Lemon, Salted Caramel Brownie, Birthday Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake Seasonal Flavors: Chai Latte, Butterfinger, Brown Butter Pecan, Caramel Apple
Salted Caramel Brownie
Our signature Brownie! A fudge brownie topped with sea salted caramel. (GF)
Mini Mousse Cup -Assorted Flavors
Mini chocolate cups filled with a variety of mousses. Chefs selection only. Flavors vary daily. (GF)
Salted Caramel Brownie Layer Torte
A chocolate almond sponge cake, salted caramel mush, chocolate cake with chocolate chucks, caramel mousse, topped with swirled caramel and ganache.
Chocolate Layer Torte
A pate sucree base, alternating layers of chocolate joconde cake and choclate mousse, topped with dark chocolate ganache.
Chocolate Petit Gateaux
Simple syrup soaked chocolate chiffon, chocolate mousse filled and covered in chocolate ganache, masked in feuilletine
Strawberry Shortcake Petit Gateaux
Vanilla Chiffon cake with a strawberry pastry cream filling, chantilly cream and topped with fresh strawberries.
Large MousseCup
A chocolate cup filled with chocolate mousse topped with a ganache dipped strawberry. (GF)
Vanilla Eclair
Pate a Choux filled with a vanilla pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.
Creme Brulee
A creamy vanilla egg-based custard finished with caramelized sugar. (GF)
Napoleon
Alternating layers of baked puff pastry and diplomat cream topped with fondant.
S'mores Entremet
Graham cracker topped with a marshmallow mousse filled with ganache and finished with a toasted meringue.
Chocolate Eclair
Pate a Choux filled with a chocolate pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.
Vegan Créme Brulée
Tarts
Apple Cobbler Mini Tart
A mini version of our apple cobbler tart.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Tart
Mini version of Chocolate pate sucree crust filled with a creamy peanut butter center, topped with milk chocolate ganache and sprinkled with sea salt.
Fresh Fruit Mini Tart
A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
Key Lime Mini Tart
A mini version of our key lime tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with key lime filling topped with a toasted meringue.
Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
A mini version of our lemon raspberry tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
Mirror Mini Tart
A mini version of our mirror tart with a pâte sucrée crust, baked almond cream center, topped with a chocolate ganache and raspberry preserve.
Mixed Berry Mini Tart
A mini version of our mixed berry tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.
Pecan Mini Tart
A mini version of our pecan tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with a whole pecan and apricot glaze.
Pumpkin Mini Tart
Mini Spiced pumpkin filling topped with cream cheese mousse and dusted with cinnamon sugar.
Apple Cobbler Tart
A flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced apples and topped with a streusel.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart
Chocolate pate sucree crust filled with a creamy peanut butter center, topped with milk chocolate ganache and sprinkled with sea salt.
Fresh Fruit Tart
A personal size tart made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with vanilla pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh seasonal fruits and shiny apricot glaze!
Key Lime Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with key lime custard topped with a toasted meringue.
Lemon Raspberry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
Mirror Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust, baked almond cream center, topped with chocolate ganache and raspberry preserve.
Mixed Berry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.
Peach Tart
A personal size tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and freshly sliced peaches topped with a shiny apricot glaze.
Pecan Tart
A personal tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with whole pecans and an apricot glaze.
Pumpkin Tart
Spiced pumpkin filling topped with cream cheese mousse and dusted with cinnamon sugar.
Hot Beverages
Brewed Coffee
12-16 ounces of Brewed Pure Intentions Coffee. Can only be served hot.
Brewed Coffee + Espresso
12-16 ounces of brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso. Can only be served hot.
Café au Lait
12-16 ounces of Brewed coffee and steamed milk. Can only be served hot.
Salted Caramel Apple Cider
Salted Caramel Apple Syrup, Steamed apple juice, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce
Hot Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)
Hot White Chocolate
Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)
Steamers
Steamed milk with a flavor of your choosing.
Espresso Beverages
Double Espresso
Double ristretto espresso (1.5oz) Can be served hot or iced
Cappuccino
European style cappuccino (8-12oz) Espresso with steamed milk and foam.
Americano
Espresso enveloped in water. Can be served hot or iced.
Café Latte
Espresso and milk. Can be served hot or iced
Café Mocha
Dark chocolate sauce, espresso, and milk.
Salted Caramel Café Mocha
Dark chocolate, caramel, vanilla bean, espresso, milk, whipped cream, and sea salt.
Café Marcotter
A layered latte with vanilla bean, milk, espresso, caramel sauce, and sea salt.
S'mores Latte
Marshmallow Syrup, MIlk Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, MIlk, Marshmallow Whipped Cream and Graham Cracker Crumbs
Teas
Hot Tea
Loose leaf tea sachet and hot water. Just add steamed milk to make it an Au Lait.
Iced Tea
Classic black English Breakfast tea over ice (16oz). Served Sweet or Unsweet.
Blackberry Sweet Tea
Our English breakfast tea combined with blackberry syrup.
Chai Tea Latte
Chai black tea, milk and masala spice blend.
Pumpkin Chai Latte
Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Milk, Chai and topped with Chai spice.
Matcha Latte
Matcha tea with the options to add syrups and/or milk. Served Iced or hot.
Signature Cold Beverages
Cafe Fouette
Quad espresso, vanilla bean, shaken with ice and topped with cream. Served iced.
Iced Tea
Classic black English Breakfast tea over ice (16oz). Served Sweet or Unsweet.
Blackberry Sweet Tea
Our English breakfast tea combined with blackberry syrup.
Iced Coffee
Pure Intentions Coffee brewed on ice (16oz)
Create Your Own Soda
Create your own twist on a sparkling soda with choice of syrup(s) over ice and option of cream.
Lemonade
Freshly squeezed lemon juice, flavored simple syrup, ice and sparkling water (16oz)
Creme Brulee French Soda
Vanilla bean simple syrup, sparkling water, ice, caramel and a kiss of cream (16oz)
Lavender Honey French Soda
Our traditional Lavender Honey French Soda brought back with a twist! Lavender Honey syrup, sparkling water, ice and topped with honey drizzle.
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Caramel Apple Butter French Soda
Caramel apple syrup mixed with sparkling water and topped with cream, ice and caramel drizzle.
Bottled Beverages
Bottled Water
20 fl. oz. bottle of Dasani water
Perrier
Canned Sodas
Options of: Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite
Classic Cold Brew
Pure Intentions Coffee Classic Cold Brew. Normal iced coffee, still beverage. (12 oz)
Nitro Cold Brew
Pure Intentions Coffee Nitro Cold Brew. Rich and creamy, with bubbles. (12 oz)
AHA Sparkling Water
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.
157 E Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730