Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

157 E Main Street

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Create Your Own Sandwich
Quiche
Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese

Holiday and Gifts

Pure Intentions Bagged Coffee

Pure Intentions Bagged Coffee

$12.95
Harney and Sons Tea Tin

Harney and Sons Tea Tin

$9.95

Harney and Sons Tea Tins with 20 tea sachets.

Sandwiches

Create Your Own Sandwich

Create Your Own Sandwich

$9.50

Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.

Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad

Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad

$8.75

Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad

Apple Pecan Chicken Salad

$8.75

Our signature chicken salad mixed with diced apples and pecans served on a croissant.

Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese

Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese

$8.75

Herb marinated and baked chicken, sundried tomato aioli, house made pesto, fresh spinach and goat cheese on a toasted French baguette.

Classic French Dip

Classic French Dip

$9.50

Sliced Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Swiss cheese on a toasted baguette served with au jus.

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$9.50

Thinly sliced ham, gruyere béchamel cheese spread, Dijon mustard, toasted on a sliced croissant. Finished with melted Swiss over the top.

Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Tartines

Fig, Bacon, & Brie

Fig, Bacon, & Brie

$5.25+

A thin spread of fig marmalade, with strips of crisp bacon and melted brie on baguette served open face.

Ham & Swiss

Ham & Swiss

$5.25+

Chopped black forest ham mixed with our béchamel cheese spread on a toasted baguette, open face with Swiss cheese melted over top.

Tomato & Pesto

Tomato & Pesto

$5.00+

Sliced tomatoes over our in-house made pesto with mozzarella melted over top, on an open face baguette.

Salmon Tartine

Salmon Tartine

$5.75+

Tartine topped with our house-made blue cheese spread, pulled salmon, topped with picked onions and celery seed.

Morning Delights

French Toast

French Toast

$8.50

2 slices of cinnamon brioche loaf, sliced in half, topped with powdered sugar. Served with maple syrup on the side.

Pumpkin Caramel French Toast

Pumpkin Caramel French Toast

$9.25Out of stock

2 slices of cinnamon brioche loaf, sliced in half, topped with house-made pumpkin caramel and pumpkin seeds. Served with the option of maple syrup on the side.

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$4.75

Overnight oats served with seasonal toppings!

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$4.50

Vanilla yogurt made with our in-house made granola and optional fresh seasonal berries.

Quiche

Quiche

$7.25

A slice of a savory French tart consisting of pastry crust filled with egg custard. Also available in crustless version. **If you are placing an order for the future, please call the bakery to ensure the flavor you see today will be available on the date of your future order.**

French Toast Platter(french toast with eggs and bacon)

$12.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Soups

Soups

$4.99+
Salads

Salads

$4.50+

Mixed greens topped with seasonal ingredients served with dressing on the side.

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$8.75

Your choice of a cup of our in-house made soup and a side salad.

Breads & Spreads

Baguette

Baguette

$4.25+

A long thin loaf of french bread with a crisp crust. Served with the option of butter and jam.

A La Carte Items

A La Carte | Proteins

$1.00

A La Carte | Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

A side of scrambled eggs, your choice of regular or egg whites

A La Carte | Bacon

$2.00

A side of 3 strips of bacon

A La Carte | Sausage

$2.50

2 Sausage Patties

A La Carte | Beyond Sausage

$3.00

Bag Of Chips

$1.50

A La Carte | Cheese

$2.00

A La Carte | Fruit

$3.50

Dry Pastries- Croissants, Danish, Tea Cakes

Chocolate Brownie Cookie

Chocolate Brownie Cookie

$3.25

Your favorite fudge brownie in a cookie!

Palmier

Palmier

$1.75

A heart shaped crispy puff pastry made with butter and sugar.

Coconut Macaroon

Coconut Macaroon

$1.99

Gluten free sweet toasted coconut mounds

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

$2.10Out of stock

Classic Coconut Macroons filled with a dark chocolate ganache.

Tea Cakes

Tea Cakes

$2.20

A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors: -Almond -Carrot Cake

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry cream cheese muffin topped with sweet and salty streusel.

Apple Almond Cream Turnover

Apple Almond Cream Turnover

$4.00

Puff pastry filled with cinnamon spiced apples and almond cream.

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar and topped with a cream cheese icing.

Pecan Pull Apart

Pecan Pull Apart

$4.20

Rolled danish dough with cinnamon sugar topped with cinnamon smear and toasted in pecans. Taking our famous iced cinnamon pull apart and pecan sticky bun and combining them into a divine masterpiece!

Fresh Fruit Danish

Fresh Fruit Danish

$4.40

Cream cheese filled danish with fresh glazed fruit on top

Classic Croissant

Classic Croissant

$2.60

Light, flakey buttered croissant.

Almond Twice Baked Croissant

Almond Twice Baked Croissant

$4.40

Our classic buttered croissant, dipped in simple syrup, filled with almond cream and re-baked, then dusted with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant

Chocolate Twice Baked Croissant

$4.40

Our chocolate croissant filled with almond cream and rebaked, then dusted with powder sugar and more almonds.

Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$3.60Out of stock

Danish dough filled with cream cheese.

Pumpkin Danish

Pumpkin Danish

$4.25Out of stock

Danish dough filled with our pumpkin filling and topped with cream cheese icing and mixed spices.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.40

A light, flakey buttered croissant with a layer of chocolate.

Cold Pastries- Macarons, Eclairs, Brownies

Box of Love: 1 dozen variety

Box of Love: 1 dozen variety

$27.00

12 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed . With each purchase $1.00 will being donated to Crisis Assistance Ministries.

Half Dozen Assorted Macarons

Half Dozen Assorted Macarons

$14.00

6 assorted French Macarons flavors. No substitutions allowed .

French Macaron

French Macaron

$2.50

Please note that our flavors and availability change daily and may vary. Year around flavors: Vanilla Bean, Chocolate Ganache, Lemon, Raspberry (DF), Cotton Candy, Cookie Dough, Orange (DF), Pistachio, Cafe Au Lait, Lavender Lemon, Salted Caramel Brownie, Birthday Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake Seasonal Flavors: Chai Latte, Butterfinger, Brown Butter Pecan, Caramel Apple

Salted Caramel Brownie

Salted Caramel Brownie

$2.60

Our signature Brownie! A fudge brownie topped with sea salted caramel. (GF)

Mini Mousse Cup -Assorted Flavors

Mini Mousse Cup -Assorted Flavors

$1.99

Mini chocolate cups filled with a variety of mousses. Chefs selection only. Flavors vary daily. (GF)

Salted Caramel Brownie Layer Torte

Salted Caramel Brownie Layer Torte

$5.30

A chocolate almond sponge cake, salted caramel mush, chocolate cake with chocolate chucks, caramel mousse, topped with swirled caramel and ganache.

Chocolate Layer Torte

Chocolate Layer Torte

$5.30

A pate sucree base, alternating layers of chocolate joconde cake and choclate mousse, topped with dark chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Petit Gateaux

Chocolate Petit Gateaux

$5.99

Simple syrup soaked chocolate chiffon, chocolate mousse filled and covered in chocolate ganache, masked in feuilletine

Strawberry Shortcake Petit Gateaux

Strawberry Shortcake Petit Gateaux

$5.99

Vanilla Chiffon cake with a strawberry pastry cream filling, chantilly cream and topped with fresh strawberries.

Large MousseCup

Large MousseCup

$6.14

A chocolate cup filled with chocolate mousse topped with a ganache dipped strawberry. (GF)

Vanilla Eclair

Vanilla Eclair

$3.45

Pate a Choux filled with a vanilla pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$5.30

A creamy vanilla egg-based custard finished with caramelized sugar. (GF)

Napoleon

Napoleon

$5.30

Alternating layers of baked puff pastry and diplomat cream topped with fondant.

S'mores Entremet

S'mores Entremet

$6.40

Graham cracker topped with a marshmallow mousse filled with ganache and finished with a toasted meringue.

Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$3.45

Pate a Choux filled with a chocolate pastry cream and dipped in chocolate ganache.

Vegan Créme Brulée

$5.40Out of stock

Tarts

Apple Cobbler Mini Tart

Apple Cobbler Mini Tart

$2.80

A mini version of our apple cobbler tart.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Tart

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mini Tart

$2.80

Mini version of Chocolate pate sucree crust filled with a creamy peanut butter center, topped with milk chocolate ganache and sprinkled with sea salt.

Fresh Fruit Mini Tart

Fresh Fruit Mini Tart

$2.80

A mini version of our fresh fruit tarts made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh fruits and shiny apricot glaze!

Key Lime Mini Tart

Key Lime Mini Tart

$2.80

A mini version of our key lime tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with key lime filling topped with a toasted meringue.

Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart

Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart

$2.80

A mini version of our lemon raspberry tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.

Mirror Mini Tart

Mirror Mini Tart

$2.80

A mini version of our mirror tart with a pâte sucrée crust, baked almond cream center, topped with a chocolate ganache and raspberry preserve.

Mixed Berry Mini Tart

Mixed Berry Mini Tart

$2.80

A mini version of our mixed berry tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.

Pecan Mini Tart

Pecan Mini Tart

$2.80

A mini version of our pecan tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with a whole pecan and apricot glaze.

Pumpkin Mini Tart

Pumpkin Mini Tart

$2.80

Mini Spiced pumpkin filling topped with cream cheese mousse and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Apple Cobbler Tart

Apple Cobbler Tart

$5.30

A flakey pâte sucrée crust with spiced apples and topped with a streusel.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart

Chocolate Peanut Butter Tart

$5.30

Chocolate pate sucree crust filled with a creamy peanut butter center, topped with milk chocolate ganache and sprinkled with sea salt.

Fresh Fruit Tart

Fresh Fruit Tart

$5.99

A personal size tart made with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with vanilla pastry cream and then topped with assorted fresh seasonal fruits and shiny apricot glaze!

Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$5.30

A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with key lime custard topped with a toasted meringue.

Lemon Raspberry Tart

Lemon Raspberry Tart

$5.30

A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.

Mirror Tart

Mirror Tart

$5.30

A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust, baked almond cream center, topped with chocolate ganache and raspberry preserve.

Mixed Berry Tart

Mixed Berry Tart

$5.30

A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and fresh berries topped with an apricot glaze.

Peach Tart

Peach Tart

$5.30

A personal size tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust baked with almond cream and freshly sliced peaches topped with a shiny apricot glaze.

Pecan Tart

Pecan Tart

$5.30

A personal tart with a flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with pecans and a brown sugar filling topped with whole pecans and an apricot glaze.

Pumpkin Tart

Pumpkin Tart

$5.30

Spiced pumpkin filling topped with cream cheese mousse and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Hot Beverages

Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.95+

12-16 ounces of Brewed Pure Intentions Coffee. Can only be served hot.

Brewed Coffee + Espresso

Brewed Coffee + Espresso

$3.95+

12-16 ounces of brewed coffee with a double shot of espresso. Can only be served hot.

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$3.15+

12-16 ounces of Brewed coffee and steamed milk. Can only be served hot.

Salted Caramel Apple Cider

Salted Caramel Apple Cider

$3.90+

Salted Caramel Apple Syrup, Steamed apple juice, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.90+

Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)

Hot White Chocolate

Hot White Chocolate

$3.90+

Dark chocolate sauce and milk (12-16oz)

Steamers

Steamers

$3.50+

Steamed milk with a flavor of your choosing.

Espresso Beverages

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$2.50

Double ristretto espresso (1.5oz) Can be served hot or iced

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.80+

European style cappuccino (8-12oz) Espresso with steamed milk and foam.

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso enveloped in water. Can be served hot or iced.

Café Latte

Café Latte

$4.35+

Espresso and milk. Can be served hot or iced

Café Mocha

Café Mocha

$4.60+

Dark chocolate sauce, espresso, and milk.

Salted Caramel Café Mocha

Salted Caramel Café Mocha

$4.70+

Dark chocolate, caramel, vanilla bean, espresso, milk, whipped cream, and sea salt.

Café Marcotter

Café Marcotter

$4.70+

A layered latte with vanilla bean, milk, espresso, caramel sauce, and sea salt.

S'mores Latte

S'mores Latte

$4.70+

Marshmallow Syrup, MIlk Chocolate Sauce, Espresso, MIlk, Marshmallow Whipped Cream and Graham Cracker Crumbs

Teas

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Loose leaf tea sachet and hot water. Just add steamed milk to make it an Au Lait.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.55+

Classic black English Breakfast tea over ice (16oz). Served Sweet or Unsweet.

Blackberry Sweet Tea

Blackberry Sweet Tea

$2.75+

Our English breakfast tea combined with blackberry syrup.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.70+

Chai black tea, milk and masala spice blend.

Pumpkin Chai Latte

Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.70+

Pumpkin Pie Syrup, Milk, Chai and topped with Chai spice.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.70+

Matcha tea with the options to add syrups and/or milk. Served Iced or hot.

Signature Cold Beverages

Cafe Fouette

Cafe Fouette

$4.70+

Quad espresso, vanilla bean, shaken with ice and topped with cream. Served iced.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.55+

Classic black English Breakfast tea over ice (16oz). Served Sweet or Unsweet.

Blackberry Sweet Tea

Blackberry Sweet Tea

$2.75+

Our English breakfast tea combined with blackberry syrup.

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.95+

Pure Intentions Coffee brewed on ice (16oz)

Create Your Own Soda

$4.00

Create your own twist on a sparkling soda with choice of syrup(s) over ice and option of cream.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.00+

Freshly squeezed lemon juice, flavored simple syrup, ice and sparkling water (16oz)

Creme Brulee French Soda

Creme Brulee French Soda

$3.50

Vanilla bean simple syrup, sparkling water, ice, caramel and a kiss of cream (16oz)

Lavender Honey French Soda

Lavender Honey French Soda

$3.50

Our traditional Lavender Honey French Soda brought back with a twist! Lavender Honey syrup, sparkling water, ice and topped with honey drizzle.

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Apple Juice

$2.00+

Milk

$1.50
Caramel Apple Butter French Soda

Caramel Apple Butter French Soda

$4.25

Caramel apple syrup mixed with sparkling water and topped with cream, ice and caramel drizzle.

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.88

20 fl. oz. bottle of Dasani water

Perrier

Perrier

$2.24
Canned Sodas

Canned Sodas

$1.50

Options of: Coke, Diet Coke, or Sprite

Classic Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew

$3.75

Pure Intentions Coffee Classic Cold Brew. Normal iced coffee, still beverage. (12 oz)

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$3.75

Pure Intentions Coffee Nitro Cold Brew. Rich and creamy, with bubbles. (12 oz)

AHA Sparkling Water

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our mission is to foster a feast for the senses and create a unique experience for each person who walks through our doors. We aim to inspire, challenge, comfort and nourish while creating community and fellowship.

Website

Location

157 E Main Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

Gallery
Amelie's French Bakery image
Amelie's French Bakery image
Amelie's French Bakery image
Amelie's French Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Lights Juicery & Cafe
orange star4.8 • 587
16631 Lancaster Hwy Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Amélie’s French Bakery and Café
orange starNo Reviews
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B Charlotte, NC 28226
View restaurantnext
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
4015 Craft Street Charlotte, NC 28217
View restaurantnext
Cafe Monte French Bakery and Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108 Charlotte, NC 28210
View restaurantnext
Park Sushi - 6601 Morrison Blvd
orange star5.0 • 12
6601 Morrison Blvd Charlotte, NC 28211
View restaurantnext
Suárez Bakery
orange star4.5 • 33
4245 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rock Hill

Empire Pizza - Rock Hill
orange star4.6 • 10,100
1405 Riverchase Blvd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
Empire Pizza - Newport
orange star4.6 • 9,226