Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

Sunday 8:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Monday 7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Tuesday 7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Wednesday 7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Thursday 7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Friday 7:30 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm