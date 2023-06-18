Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
380 South College Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Food-Sandwiches, Soups, Quiche
Sandwiches
Create Your Own Sandwich
Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.
Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad
Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.
Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Salad
Our signature Chicken Salad with diced jalapenos and shredded cheddar on a croissant
Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese
Herb marinated and baked chicken, sundried tomato aioli, house made pesto, fresh spinach and goat cheese on a toasted rosemary ciabatta.
Classic French Dip
Sliced Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Mozzarella cheese on a toasted baguette served with au jus.
Croque Monsieur
Thinly sliced ham, gruyere béchamel cheese spread, Dijon mustard, toasted on a sliced croissant.