Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

380 South College Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

Food-Sandwiches, Soups, Quiche

Sandwiches

Create Your Own Sandwich

$10.50

Create your own sandwich by building it how you want. Pick from our specialty made breads, whimsical spreads, and a variety of toppings.

Amelie's Signature Chicken Salad

$10.50

Our signature house recipe chicken salad on a classic croissant.

Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Salad

$10.50

Our signature Chicken Salad with diced jalapenos and shredded cheddar on a croissant

Chicken, Pesto & Goat Cheese

$10.95

Herb marinated and baked chicken, sundried tomato aioli, house made pesto, fresh spinach and goat cheese on a toasted rosemary ciabatta.

Classic French Dip

$10.50

Sliced Roast Beef, Caramelized Onions and Mozzarella cheese on a toasted baguette served with au jus.

Croque Monsieur

$10.25

Thinly sliced ham, gruyere béchamel cheese spread, Dijon mustard, toasted on a sliced croissant.