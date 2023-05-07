Restaurant header imageView gallery

Amendment XXI 2525 N Columbia Center Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2525 N Columbia Center Blvd

Richland, WA 99352

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Tommy Gun Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Three corn tortilla carnita street tacos topped with cabbage, tomato, cilantro, cotija cheese, cilantro lime & chipotle aioli.

Tommy Gun Steak Tacos

$16.00

Three corn tortilla *steak street tacos topped with cabbage, tomato, cilantro, cotija cheese, cilantro lime & chipotle aioli.


Sharables

Taco Plate

Wings

$16.00

A staple at AXXI since day one! Served with carrots & celery.

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Hand-cut & breaded mozzarella, served with our house-made marinara.

Blind Pig Nachos

$15.00

House-fried corn tortilla chips topped with slow-cooked carnitas, house-made cheese sauce, cilantro, sour cream, & tropical salsa.

Frank's Fries

$8.00

Seasoned fries served with a side of AXXI sauce.

Frank's Garlic Truffle Fries

$13.00

Crispy fries tossed in truffle oil, garlic, green onion, & parmesan cheese.

Carne Asada Fries

$17.00

Fries topped with house-made cheese sauce, *carne asada, onions, sour cream, & Pico de Gallo.

Idaho Nachos

$14.00

Seasoned fries topped with house-made cheese sauce, bacon, & green onions. Served with a side of sour cream & Pico de Gallo.

Mafia Meatballs

$15.00

6 hand-rolled zesty meatballs, topped with house-made marinara. Served with baguette.

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer battered in-house. Crispy & seasoned. Served with a side of AXXI sauce.

Pretzel & Sausage Bites

$14.00

Sliced sausage served with salted, soft pretzel bites & a side of beer cheese.

Salads & Soup

AXXI House Salad

$12.00

Fresh greens, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar, croutons, & dressing.

1/2 AXXI House Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens, grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheddar, croutons, & dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh romaine, parmesan, & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

1/2 Caesar Salad

$9.00

Fresh romaine, parmesan, & croutons tossed in Caesar dressing.

Ty's Cobb

$17.00

Fresh greens, grape tomato, avocado, turkey, bacon, egg, croutons, shredded cheddar, & dressing.

1/2 Ty's Cobb

$12.00

Fresh greens, grape tomato, avocado, turkey, bacon, egg, croutons, shredded cheddar, & dressing.

Soup Du Jour Cup

$7.00

Served fresh daily!

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$5.00

Served fresh daily!

Flatbreads

Marinara Meatball

$15.00

Meatball, parsley, mozzarella, parmesan, & house-made marinara.

Classic Pepperoni

$15.00

Pepperoni, fresh basil, red pepper flakes, mozzarella, & red sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.00

Chicken, bacon, tomato, green onion, mozzzarella, parmesan, & ranch.

Chicken Pesto

$15.00

Chicken, parmesan, mozzarella, garlic, & house-made pesto.

Chimichurri Steak

$15.00

Thinly sliced *tri-tip, roasted red peppers, red onion, provolone, & chimichurri.

Handhelds

B.L.T.

$15.00

Chick Filet

$17.00

In-house fried chicken topped with pickles & special house sauce.

Flapper's French Dip

$16.00

Roast beef on an artisan roll served with a rosemary au jus.

Ritzy Reuben

$17.00

In-house cooked corned beef brisket, sauerkraut, Swiss, & Russian sauce. Served on marbled rye bread.

Pesto Chicken Panini

$16.00

Grilled chicken, house-made pesto, roasted red pepper, spinach, & mozzarella in a panini pressed wheat bread.

B.R.A.T. Panini

$16.00

Bacon, ranch, avocado, smoked turkey, & provolone served in a panini pressed artisan sour dough.

Beer Brat

$15.00

Quarter pound brat grilled to order & served on a stadium bun. Topped with bourbon glazed onions & horseradish mayo.

BBQ Pork Sliders

$15.00

Slow-cooked BBQ pork topped with coleslaw, frizzled onions, & pickle chips.

Shrimp Po' Boy Sliders

$15.00

Hand-breaded shrimp, pickled veggies, tomato, romaine lettuce, & sriracha tarter.

Roast Beast Sliders

$15.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, bourbon glazed onions, & horseradish mayo.

Chicken Parm Sliders

$15.00

House-fried chicken, marinara, & parmesan cheese.

Burgers

AXXI Burger

$15.00

*Hand-pressed beef patty topped with cheddar, LTO, & mayo on a toasted bun.

Bacon Pepperjack Avocado

$18.00

Bacon, pepper jack, avocado, LTO, & mayo on a *hand-pressed beef patty.

Louisiana Purchase

$17.00

A western *cheeseburger topped with bacon, fried onion, Tillamook smoked cheddar, & BBQ sauce.

Nacho Daddy

$17.00

Hand-pressed *beef patty topped with house-made cheese sauce, Pico de Gallo, house-fried corn chips, & cilantro lime aioli.

AXXI Favorites

Tommy Gun Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Three corn tortilla chicken street tacos topped with cabbage, tomato, cilantro, cotija cheese, cilantro lime & chipotle aioli.

Tommy Gun Carnitas Tacos

$15.00

Three corn tortilla carnita street tacos topped with cabbage, tomato, cilantro, cotija cheese, cilantro lime & chipotle aioli.

Tommy Gun Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Three corn tortilla shrimp street tacos topped with cabbage, tomato, cilantro, cotija cheese, cilantro lime & chipotle aioli.

Tommy Gun Steak Tacos

$16.00

Three corn tortilla *steak street tacos topped with cabbage, tomato, cilantro, cotija cheese, cilantro lime & chipotle aioli.

Tillamook Mac

$17.00

Bacon & cavatappi noodles smothered in a blend of melted Tillamook cheese sauce. Served with baguette.

Fish N' Chips

$16.00

2 pieces of battered fish served on a bed of coleslaw with seasoned fries, lemon, & house-made tartar.

2 PC CHICKEN TENDERS

$14.00

2 pieces of hand-breaded chicken breast served with fries, country gravy, & a piece of sourdough toast.

3 PC CHICKEN TENDERS

$17.00

3 pieces of hand-breaded chicken breast served with fries, country gravy, & a piece of sourdough toast.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft cocktails, local beers & elevated American grub in a Prohibition-themed hangout.

Location

2525 N Columbia Center Blvd, Richland, WA 99352

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shade Cafe
orange star4.8 • 23
1299 Fowler St Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar - Kennewick
orange star4.5 • 1,757
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Bruchi’s CheesSteaks & Subs Columbia Mall
orange starNo Reviews
1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd. Suite 425 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Fresh Picks Smoothies & Fruit
orange starNo Reviews
8378 W Grandridge Blvd Ste# 120 Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest Bakery Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
8378 West Grandridge Boulevard Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext
Buriram Bites
orange starNo Reviews
6481 West Skagit Avenue Kennewick, WA 99336
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Richland

The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge - Uptown Richland
orange star4.4 • 1,397
1314 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Bruchi's - Cheesesteaks, Subs, Salads and Burgers
orange star4.2 • 443
1402 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Kagen Coffee & Crepes - 270 Williams Blvd
orange star4.8 • 431
270 Williams Blvd Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Dovetail Joint Restaurant - Uptown Plaza
orange star4.7 • 310
1368 Jadwin Ave Richland, WA 99354
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Richland
orange star4.7 • 168
2675 Queensgate Dr. Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Wine Social
orange star4.9 • 30
702 The Parkway Suite B Richland, WA 99352
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Richland
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Moses Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Yakima
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Ellensburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Wenatchee
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston