Franklin Sliders Company

review star

No reviews yet

158 Front St suite 110

Franklin, TN 37064

The Classic Sliders
Hot Chicken Sliders
Gouda Mac and Cheese Bites

Gouda Mac and Cheese Bites

$8.00
Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$8.00
Deviled Eggs

$8.00
Fried Dill Pickles

$8.00

All American Mac

$9.00

Pork, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion

Just Mac

$9.00

Classic Mac and Cheese

Pit Master Mac

$9.00

Pork, BBQ Sauce, Crispy Onion, Pickles

Ranch Mac

$9.00

Chicken, Ranch, Crispy Onions, Tomatoes

Hot Chicken Sliders

$12.00+

Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, A18 Slaw, Potato Bun

Mini Dogs

$12.00+

Beef, Pickled Carrot & Onion, Jalapeno, Dijon Mustard, Hotdog Bun

Boom Boom Sliders

$12.00+

Chicken, Boom Boom Sauce, Pickled Jalapeno, Crispy Onion, A18 Slaw, Dill Pickle, Brioche Bun

The Classic Sliders

$12.00+

Beef, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickled Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mayo, Soy, Potato Bun

Prohibition Sliders

$12.00+

Pork, BBQ Sauce, A18 Slaw, Crispy & Pickled Onion, Potato Bun

Red Eye Sliders

$12.00+

Beef, Asian BBQ Sauce, Pickled Onion & Carrot, Cilantro, Cucumber, Bao Bun

Georgia Peach Sliders

$12.00+

Pulled Chicken, Peach BBQ Sauce, Jack Cheese, Dill Pickle, Brioche Bun

Seoul City Sliders

$12.00+

Beef, Lettuce, Korean Sweet & Spicy Sauce, Pickled Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Soy, Brioche Bun

All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club in the heart of Westhaven, Tennessee

158 Front St suite 110, Franklin, TN 37064

