Bars & Lounges
Franklin Sliders Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Amendment XVIII Cocktail Club in the heart of Westhaven, Tennessee
Location
158 Front St suite 110, Franklin, TN 37064
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Franklin
Brixx Wood Fired Pizza + Craft Bar - Franklin
4.5 • 901
1550 W McEwen Dr Franklin, TN 37067
View restaurant