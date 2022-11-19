Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ameri-Kor Seafood South Hill VA

112 Reviews

111 Brook Ave

South Hill, VA 23970

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Seafood

(#1) Ameri-Kor Seafood Box

$25.99

(#2) 12 Pc Shrimp

$13.99
(#3) Shrimp Box

(#3) Shrimp Box

$16.99

(#4) Clam Box

$14.99

(#5) Scallop Box

$19.99

(#6) Oyster Box

$19.99

(#7) Fish Lunch Box (Whiting)

$11.99

(#8) Fish Dinner Box (Whiting)

$18.99

(#9) Cat-Fish Lunch Box

$11.99

(#10) Cat Fish Dinner Box

$18.99

(#11) Flounder Box

$19.99

(#12) 6pc-Trout Family Box

$18.99

(#12) 8pc-Trout Family Box

$20.99

(#12) 10pc-Trout Family Box

$22.99

(#12) 12pc- Trout Family Box

$24.99

(2pc) Slice Bread

$0.75

Cooked (Small) Fish (ea)

$2.59

(2) Pc Tilapia F/F & H/P

$14.99

(4) Pc Tilipia F/F & H/P

$21.99

French Fries And H/p (ea)

$4.99

1 Pc Oysters Or Scallops.

$2.99

8 Pc.Oysters Or Scallops

$17.99

Special Spot Fish

$2.99

Cheese

$0.99

Chicken

(#13) 4-Pc Chicken Wing

$10.99

(#14) Chicken Lunch Box

$14.99

(#15) Chicken Dinner Box

$18.99

(#16) Chicken Jumbo Box

$24.99

(#17) (6-pc) Breast Tenderloin Box

$13.99

(#17) (8-Pc) Breast Tenderloin Box

$17.99

(#21) (8-pc) Nuggets

$10.99

(#21) (12-pc) Nuggets

$12.99

(#21) (16-pc) Nuggets

$15.99

(#21) (20-pc) Nuggets

$18.99

(#21) (30-pc) Nuggets

$21.99

(#22) (Sm) Gizzard

$8.99

(#22) (Lg) Gizzard

$18.99

(#23) (Sm) Livers

$8.99

(#23) (Lg) Livers

$18.99

(#24) (20 pc) Party Winglets

$25.99

(#24) (40-pc) Party Winglets.

$35.99

(#24) (60-pc) Party Winglets.

$45.99

(#24) (80-pc) Party Winglets.

$55.99

8 Pc Hot Winglets

$14.99

12 Pc Hot Winglets

$18.99

16 Pc Hot Winglets

$22.99

20 Pc Hot Winglets

$26.99

Combination

(#18) Shrimp & Fish Box

$18.99

(#19) Shrimp & Chicken Box

$19.99

(#20) Chicken & Fish Box

$19.99

(2pc) Slice Bread

$0.75

Chicken Nuggets

(#21) (8-pc) Nuggets

$10.99

(#21) (12-pc) Nuggets

$12.99

(#21) (16-pc) Nuggets

$15.99

(#21) (20-pc) Nuggets

$18.99

(#21) (30-pc) Nuggets

$21.99

Sandwiches

(2 Pc) Trout Sandwich

$8.99

(2 pc) Whiting Sandwich

$8.99

(2 Pc) Cat Fish Sandwich

$8.99

(2pc) Tilapia Sandwich

$10.99

(2pc) Flounder Sandwich

$15.99

(2pc) Crab Cake Sandwich

$8.99

(2pc) Slice Bread

$0.75

Small Fish (Ea)

$2.59

Special Sandwiiches

$7.99

Add Cheese

$0.99

Appetizers

(3-pc) Crab Sticks

$5.99

Cole Slaw

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

(12-pc) Hush Puppies

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Fresh Potato Wedges

$4.99

Shrimp Egg Roll (ea)

$5.99

Deviled Crabs (ea)

$8.99

(6-pc) Hush Puppies

$3.99

Fresh Shrimp Salad (lb)

$19.99

Seafood Salad (ea)

$8.99

Fried Potato (Spiral)

$2.99

Kim Chi Soup (Lg)

$25.99

Kim Chi Soup (M)

$15.99

Korean Spicy Noodles

$15.99

Fresh Veg Mix

$2.99

Sushi Roll (ea)

$16.99

Extra Shrimp (ea)

$3.99

Spicy Deviled Crab W/Shrimp

$10.99

Fried Crabs (ea)

$8.99

(4 Pc) Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$8.99

French Fries And H/p (ea)

$4.99

H/M Cornbread (2 Ea)

$0.99

Green Bin

$1.99

Tuna Salad

$4.99

Ritz Crackers.

$0.99

(L) Seafood Salad

$16.99

(12) Pc Jumbo Shrimp G/B/S

$24.99

Fish w/Soy Sauce

$24.99

(L) Fresh Veg Mix

$5.99

(L) Spinach w/Mussel Soup

$24.99

(L) Crabs Soup

$29.99

(L) Seafood Soup

$24.99

(L) Egg Soup

$19.99

(L) Birthday Seaweed Soup

$24.99

Home Made F/F

$4.99

Home Made P/W

$4.99

Home Made Oning Ring

$4.99

Home Made H/p

$4.99

Special Seafood Salad

$7.99

Korean Bulgogi

$24.99

(4 Pc) Frying Dumping

$7.99

Super Lump Crab Salad (Lb)

$29.99

Live Soft Shell Crabs (Raw)

$10.99

Live Soft Shell Crabs (Hot Tax)

$10.99

Beef Bone Broth Soup

$15.99

Black Been Noodle

$15.99

Cheese Cake (Pc)

$0.99

Chicken Party Wings

(#24) (20 pc) Party Winglets

$25.99

(#24) (40-pc) Party Winglets.

$35.99

(#24) (60-pc) Party Winglets.

$45.99

(#24) (80-pc) Party Winglets.

$55.99

Fish by (LB)

Black Bass,(lb)

$10.99

Blue Fish (lb)

$8.99

Butter Fish (lb)

$8.99

Cat Fish (lb)

$13.99

Cod Fish (lb)

$18.99

Croaker Fish (lb)

$8.99

Fresh Flounder (lb)

$17.99

Lake Trout (lb)

$8.99

King Mackerel, (lb)

$15.99

(Bushel) Shell Oysters

$140.00

(1/2-Bush) Shell Oysters

$75.00

Shell Oysters (Lb)

$6.99

White Perch, (lb)

$8.99

Porgie Fish (lb)

$8.99

Red Snapper (lb)

$18.99

Rock Fish (lb)

$14.99

Fresh Salmon (lb)

$18.99

Spot Fish (lb)

$8.99

Tilapia Fish (lb)

$8.99

Tuna (lb)

$24.99

Frozen Block Whiting, Skin On

$45.99

Frozen Block Whiting Skin Off

$39.99

Roe Shad (lb)

$8.99

White Bass (Lb)

$10.99

Whiting Fish Skin On (Lb)

$13.99

Blue Fin Tuna

$54.99

Lake Trout - Cleaned (Lb)

$13.99

Special Price Fish (Lb)

$7.99

Pan Trout Fish

$8.99

Fresh Fillet Grouper

$24.99

Tilapia Filet

$19.99

Whiting Skin Off (Lb)

$14.99

Whole Squid (Frozen)

$10.99

Fresh Grouper

$18.99

Mahi Mahi

$24.99

Lobby Shelf Items

12oz House Autry Crunchy Fish Fry

12oz House Autry Crunchy Fish Fry

$4.99
2lb House Autry Seasoned Seafood Breading Mix

2lb House Autry Seasoned Seafood Breading Mix

$6.99
2lb Moss Fine Gd Plain White Corn Meal

2lb Moss Fine Gd Plain White Corn Meal

$4.99
2lb Moss Hush Puppy Mix w/Onions

2lb Moss Hush Puppy Mix w/Onions

$5.99
2lb Moss Plain Yellow Corn Meal

2lb Moss Plain Yellow Corn Meal

$4.99
2lb Moss Seafood Breader

2lb Moss Seafood Breader

$5.99
2lb Moss Self-Rising White Corn Meal

2lb Moss Self-Rising White Corn Meal

$5.99
2lb Moss Spicy Breader Mix

2lb Moss Spicy Breader Mix

$7.99
5.75lb Zatarains Fish-Fri

5.75lb Zatarains Fish-Fri

$15.99
5lb House Autry Seafood Breading Mix

5lb House Autry Seafood Breading Mix

$15.99
8oz House Autry Chicken Breader

8oz House Autry Chicken Breader

$4.99

9 Oz House Autry Cat Fish Fry Mix

$4.99

8 Oz House Autry Chicken Breader

$4.99

10 Oz Fish Fry

$3.99
48oz Crisco Oil

48oz Crisco Oil

$9.99
48oz Wesson Oil

48oz Wesson Oil

$8.99

48 oz Wesson Calona Oil

$9.99
8oz Mustard, Organic Yellow

8oz Mustard, Organic Yellow

$5.99
2.3Old Bay Seasoning, Less Sodium

2.3Old Bay Seasoning, Less Sodium

$4.99
6oz Old Bay Seasoning

6oz Old Bay Seasoning

$8.99
2.5oz Old Bay Seasoning, Hot

2.5oz Old Bay Seasoning, Hot

$5.99
13.5oz Old Bay, Less Sodium

13.5oz Old Bay, Less Sodium

$19.99
17.3oz Red Chili Paste

17.3oz Red Chili Paste

$11.99
5.25oz Soul Seasoning

5.25oz Soul Seasoning

$4.99
7oz Steak Seasoning

7oz Steak Seasoning

$3.99
16oz Vinegar, Apple Cider

16oz Vinegar, Apple Cider

$3.99
16oz Vinegar, White Distilled

16oz Vinegar, White Distilled

$3.99

3 Oz Zatarain's Crab Boil

$4.99

Garlic Salt

$3.99

Chicken Seasoning

$3.99

French Fry Seasoning

$3.99

24 Oz Old Bay Seasoning

$24.99

Fish Seasoning

$3.99

Seasoned Salt

$15.99

Old Bay Seasoning (Lb)

$18.99

7.5 Lb Oldbay Seasoning.

$99.99

16 Oz Old Bay Seasoning

$19.99

Crab Boil 4.5 Lb

$19.99
12oz Heinz Cocktail Sauce

12oz Heinz Cocktail Sauce

$5.99
10.5 Oz House Autry Cocktail Sauce

10.5 Oz House Autry Cocktail Sauce

$5.99
11.64oz Korean Sushi Sauce

11.64oz Korean Sushi Sauce

$6.99
12oz Louisiana Hot Sauce

12oz Louisiana Hot Sauce

$5.99
12oz KraftTartar Sauce

12oz KraftTartar Sauce

$5.99
6oz Texas Pete Hot Sauce

6oz Texas Pete Hot Sauce

$3.99
12oz Texas Pete Hot Sauce

12oz Texas Pete Hot Sauce

$4.99
3.17oz Wasabi Sauce

3.17oz Wasabi Sauce

$10.99
12oz Frank's Buffalo Red Hot Wings

12oz Frank's Buffalo Red Hot Wings

$6.99
Frank's Original Red Hot Wings

Frank's Original Red Hot Wings

$6.99

9.25 Oz Sauce

$8.99

Horse Radish

$5.99

Sushi Wasabi

$10.99

9 Oz House Autry Cooktail

$5.99

10.5 Oz Spice Cocktail

$6.99

10.25 Tar Tar Sauce

$5.99

20 Oz Yellow Mustard

$4.99

2 Lb Tomato Ketchup

$6.99

Heinz Vinegar

$5.99

Old Bay Hot Sauce

$7.99

Louisiana Tar Tar Sauce

$5.99
Nut Cracker (Single)

Nut Cracker (Single)

$8.99
Nut Cracker Set (Good Cook)

Nut Cracker Set (Good Cook)

$10.99
Nut Cracker Set (Faberware)

Nut Cracker Set (Faberware)

$10.99
Oyster Knife

Oyster Knife

$10.99
Crab Cracker

Crab Cracker

$8.99
Crab Mallet

Crab Mallet

$4.99

Shuckaneer

$10.99

Tools

$10.99

Seafood Sheller

$10.99

Deli Case Items

1Lb Shrimp (Med)

$18.99

2Lb Shrimp (Med)

$18.99

1Lb Shrimp (Jumbo)

$28.99

2Lb Shrimp (Jumbo)

$28.99

Whole Dungeness Crab (Lb)

$35.99

(L) Snow Crab Legs (Lb)

$35.99

King Crab Legs (Lb)

$59.99
(Backfin) Crab Meat (Lb)

(Backfin) Crab Meat (Lb)

$45.99

*

Dungeness Crab Leg (Lb)

$45.99

Deviled Crabs (ea)

$7.99

Jumbo Soft Shell Crab (ea)

$12.99
Herring Roe

Herring Roe

$12.99

Salt Herring (Out Of Stock)

$7.99

Kim Chi (Lb)

$15.99

Oyster (Pine)

$29.99

Fresh Scallops (Lb)

$39.99

Craw Fish (Lb)

$12.99

Meat Craw Fish (Lb)

$19.99

Fresh Clams (dz)

$13.99

Frozen Mussels (Lb)

$12.99

Frog Leg (Lb)

$12.99

Lobster Tails (Lb)

$49.99

Alligator Meat (Lb)

$24.99

(Claw) Crabmeat

$35.99

Super Lump Crab Meat.

$45.99

1\2 Gal Oysters

$79.99

One Gal Oysters

$149.99

Whales Soft Shell Crabs

$12.99

Oyster Bay Leg Style (Lb)

$4.99

Oyster Bay Supreme Flakes (Lb)

$5.99

(J) Snow Crab Legs

$35.99

20 Oz Salt Herring

$14.99

Special Price Crab Legs (Lb)

$29.99

Crab Meat Backfin

$45.99Out of stock

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat (Lb)

$54.99

Quarters Oysters

$45.99

Baby Octopus (Lb)

$12.99

COOKED by LB (HOT TAX)

Black Bass (Lb)

$10.99

Blue Fish (Lb)

$8.99

Butter Fish (Lb)

$8.99

Lake Trout - Cleaned (Lb)

$13.99

Cod Fish (Lb)

$19.99

Croaker (Lb)

$8.99

Fresh Flounder (Lb)

$15.99

Lake Trout (Lb)

$8.99

King Mackerel (Lb)

$11.99

Special Price Fish (Lb)

$7.99

Red Snapper (Lb)

$17.99

Rock Fish (Lb)

$10.99

Salmon Fish (Lb)

$17.99

Spot Fish (Lb)

$8.99

Tilapia Fish (Lb)

$8.99

Tuna (Lb)

$20.99

Whiting Fish Skin On (Lb)

$13.99

Porgie Fish (Lb)

$8.99

Pan Trout Fish (Lb)

$7.99

Red Grouper Fish (Lb)

$12.99

1LB Fresh (STEAMED) Shrimp

$18.99

2LB+Fresh (STEAMED) Shrimp

$18.99

1LB Jumbo (STEAMED) Shrimp

$28.99

1LB Super Jumbo Shrimp

$39.99

2LB+Jumbo (STEAMED) Shrimp

$28.99

2LB+(FRIED ) Jumbo Shrimp

$30.99

Dungeness Crab Leg,(LB)

$45.99

King Crab Leg (LB)

$59.99

(L) Snow Crab Leg, (LB)

$35.99

Lump Crab Meat (Lb)

$24.99

Whole Dungeness Crab, (LB)

$35.99

Jumbo Soft Shell Crabs, (Ea)

$10.99

Herring Roe

$11.99

Salt Herring (LB)

$7.99

Korean Kim Chi (LB)

$15.99

(Pint) Oysters

$28.99

Frog Leg (Lb)

$10.99

Craw Fish (Lb)

$12.99

Meat Craw Fish (Lb)

$15.99

(Frozen) Mussels (LB)

$12.99

Fresh Clams (dz)

$13.99

Lobster Tails (LB)

$49.99

Fresh Scallops, (LB)

$34.99

Butter Seasoning (Lb)

$4.00

Garic Butter Seosoning (Lb)

$5.00

Whales Soft Shell Crabs (Ea)

$12.99

(J) Snow Crab Legs

$35.99

(M) Shrimp (Clean)

$21.99

Jumbo Shrimp (Clean)

$31.99

Special Price Crab Legs (Ib)

$29.99

Blue Crabs

Blue Crabs

Blue Crabs (Hot Tax)

Soda

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.39
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.39
Cherry Pepsi

Cherry Pepsi

$2.39
Mango Pepsi

Mango Pepsi

$2.39
Gingerale

Gingerale

$2.39
Lemonade, Minute Maid

Lemonade, Minute Maid

$2.39
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.39
+

+

$1.59
Dr.pepper

Dr.pepper

$2.39
Sun Drop

Sun Drop

$2.39
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.39
+

+

$1.59
Root Beer, A & W

Root Beer, A & W

$2.39
Sprite

Sprite

$2.39
Strawberry Crush

Strawberry Crush

$2.39
Water, Dasani

Water, Dasani

$2.39

Brisk Ice Tea

$2.39

Crush Grape

$1.99

Cresh Orange

$2.39

Gold Peck (Sweet Tea)

$3.99

Gold Peck Green Tea

$3.99

Pure Leaf (Ex) Sweet Tea

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Two Great Cultures = One Great Taste! Our store promotes a harmonious environment of friendship & family. We're small in size but very clean and you won't smell like other seafood places when you leave. Come, enjoy & share your experience with us!

Website

Location

111 Brook Ave, South Hill, VA 23970

Directions

Gallery
Ameri-Kor Seafood image
Ameri-Kor Seafood image
Ameri-Kor Seafood image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bringleton's Coffee House
orange star4.9 • 209
126 N Mecklenburg Ave South Hill, VA 23970
View restaurantnext
Pizza Hut Express of Bracey
orange starNo Reviews
2883 Highway Nine-O-Three Bracey, VA 23919
View restaurantnext
Up to You Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
-876 Madison St Boydton, VA 23917
View restaurantnext
Ray-Ray's Diner
orange starNo Reviews
31155 Christanna Highway Dundas, VA 23938
View restaurantnext
Blue Jay Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
141 S Main St Littleton, NC 33469
View restaurantnext
Devilish Delights Desserts and Grill - 1350 S. Main St. ste. 105
orange starNo Reviews
1350 S. Main St. ste. 105 Blackstone, VA 23824
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Hill

Bringleton's Coffee House
orange star4.9 • 209
126 N Mecklenburg Ave South Hill, VA 23970
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Hill
Petersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Midlothian
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston