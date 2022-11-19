- Home
Ameri-Kor Seafood South Hill VA
112 Reviews
111 Brook Ave
South Hill, VA 23970
Seafood
(#1) Ameri-Kor Seafood Box
$25.99
(#2) 12 Pc Shrimp
$13.99
(#3) Shrimp Box
$16.99
(#4) Clam Box
$14.99
(#5) Scallop Box
$19.99
(#6) Oyster Box
$19.99
(#7) Fish Lunch Box (Whiting)
$11.99
(#8) Fish Dinner Box (Whiting)
$18.99
(#9) Cat-Fish Lunch Box
$11.99
(#10) Cat Fish Dinner Box
$18.99
(#11) Flounder Box
$19.99
(#12) 6pc-Trout Family Box
$18.99
(#12) 8pc-Trout Family Box
$20.99
(#12) 10pc-Trout Family Box
$22.99
(#12) 12pc- Trout Family Box
$24.99
(2pc) Slice Bread
$0.75
Cooked (Small) Fish (ea)
$2.59
(2) Pc Tilapia F/F & H/P
$14.99
(4) Pc Tilipia F/F & H/P
$21.99
French Fries And H/p (ea)
$4.99
1 Pc Oysters Or Scallops.
$2.99
8 Pc.Oysters Or Scallops
$17.99
Special Spot Fish
$2.99
Cheese
$0.99
Chicken
(#13) 4-Pc Chicken Wing
$10.99
(#14) Chicken Lunch Box
$14.99
(#15) Chicken Dinner Box
$18.99
(#16) Chicken Jumbo Box
$24.99
(#17) (6-pc) Breast Tenderloin Box
$13.99
(#17) (8-Pc) Breast Tenderloin Box
$17.99
(#21) (8-pc) Nuggets
$10.99
(#21) (12-pc) Nuggets
$12.99
(#21) (16-pc) Nuggets
$15.99
(#21) (20-pc) Nuggets
$18.99
(#21) (30-pc) Nuggets
$21.99
(#22) (Sm) Gizzard
$8.99
(#22) (Lg) Gizzard
$18.99
(#23) (Sm) Livers
$8.99
(#23) (Lg) Livers
$18.99
(#24) (20 pc) Party Winglets
$25.99
(#24) (40-pc) Party Winglets.
$35.99
(#24) (60-pc) Party Winglets.
$45.99
(#24) (80-pc) Party Winglets.
$55.99
8 Pc Hot Winglets
$14.99
12 Pc Hot Winglets
$18.99
16 Pc Hot Winglets
$22.99
20 Pc Hot Winglets
$26.99
Combination
Chicken Nuggets
Sandwiches
Appetizers
(3-pc) Crab Sticks
$5.99
Cole Slaw
$4.99
French Fries
$4.99
(12-pc) Hush Puppies
$4.99
Onion Rings
$4.99
Fresh Potato Wedges
$4.99
Shrimp Egg Roll (ea)
$5.99
Deviled Crabs (ea)
$8.99
(6-pc) Hush Puppies
$3.99
Fresh Shrimp Salad (lb)
$19.99
Seafood Salad (ea)
$8.99
Fried Potato (Spiral)
$2.99
Kim Chi Soup (Lg)
$25.99
Kim Chi Soup (M)
$15.99
Korean Spicy Noodles
$15.99
Fresh Veg Mix
$2.99
Sushi Roll (ea)
$16.99
Extra Shrimp (ea)
$3.99
Spicy Deviled Crab W/Shrimp
$10.99
Fried Crabs (ea)
$8.99
(4 Pc) Jumbo Fried Shrimp
$8.99
French Fries And H/p (ea)
$4.99
H/M Cornbread (2 Ea)
$0.99
Green Bin
$1.99
Tuna Salad
$4.99
Ritz Crackers.
$0.99
(L) Seafood Salad
$16.99
(12) Pc Jumbo Shrimp G/B/S
$24.99
Fish w/Soy Sauce
$24.99
(L) Fresh Veg Mix
$5.99
(L) Spinach w/Mussel Soup
$24.99
(L) Crabs Soup
$29.99
(L) Seafood Soup
$24.99
(L) Egg Soup
$19.99
(L) Birthday Seaweed Soup
$24.99
Home Made F/F
$4.99
Home Made P/W
$4.99
Home Made Oning Ring
$4.99
Home Made H/p
$4.99
Special Seafood Salad
$7.99
Korean Bulgogi
$24.99
(4 Pc) Frying Dumping
$7.99
Super Lump Crab Salad (Lb)
$29.99
Live Soft Shell Crabs (Raw)
$10.99
Live Soft Shell Crabs (Hot Tax)
$10.99
Beef Bone Broth Soup
$15.99
Black Been Noodle
$15.99
Cheese Cake (Pc)
$0.99
Chicken Party Wings
Fish by (LB)
Black Bass,(lb)
$10.99
Blue Fish (lb)
$8.99
Butter Fish (lb)
$8.99
Cat Fish (lb)
$13.99
Cod Fish (lb)
$18.99
Croaker Fish (lb)
$8.99
Fresh Flounder (lb)
$17.99
Lake Trout (lb)
$8.99
King Mackerel, (lb)
$15.99
(Bushel) Shell Oysters
$140.00
(1/2-Bush) Shell Oysters
$75.00
Shell Oysters (Lb)
$6.99
White Perch, (lb)
$8.99
Porgie Fish (lb)
$8.99
Red Snapper (lb)
$18.99
Rock Fish (lb)
$14.99
Fresh Salmon (lb)
$18.99
Spot Fish (lb)
$8.99
Tilapia Fish (lb)
$8.99
Tuna (lb)
$24.99
Frozen Block Whiting, Skin On
$45.99
Frozen Block Whiting Skin Off
$39.99
Roe Shad (lb)
$8.99
White Bass (Lb)
$10.99
Whiting Fish Skin On (Lb)
$13.99
Blue Fin Tuna
$54.99
Lake Trout - Cleaned (Lb)
$13.99
Special Price Fish (Lb)
$7.99
Pan Trout Fish
$8.99
Fresh Fillet Grouper
$24.99
Tilapia Filet
$19.99
Whiting Skin Off (Lb)
$14.99
Whole Squid (Frozen)
$10.99
Fresh Grouper
$18.99
Mahi Mahi
$24.99
Lobby Shelf Items
12oz House Autry Crunchy Fish Fry
$4.99
2lb House Autry Seasoned Seafood Breading Mix
$6.99
2lb Moss Fine Gd Plain White Corn Meal
$4.99
2lb Moss Hush Puppy Mix w/Onions
$5.99
2lb Moss Plain Yellow Corn Meal
$4.99
2lb Moss Seafood Breader
$5.99
2lb Moss Self-Rising White Corn Meal
$5.99
2lb Moss Spicy Breader Mix
$7.99
5.75lb Zatarains Fish-Fri
$15.99
5lb House Autry Seafood Breading Mix
$15.99
8oz House Autry Chicken Breader
$4.99
9 Oz House Autry Cat Fish Fry Mix
$4.99
8 Oz House Autry Chicken Breader
$4.99
10 Oz Fish Fry
$3.99
48oz Crisco Oil
$9.99
48oz Wesson Oil
$8.99
48 oz Wesson Calona Oil
$9.99
8oz Mustard, Organic Yellow
$5.99
2.3Old Bay Seasoning, Less Sodium
$4.99
6oz Old Bay Seasoning
$8.99
2.5oz Old Bay Seasoning, Hot
$5.99
13.5oz Old Bay, Less Sodium
$19.99
17.3oz Red Chili Paste
$11.99
5.25oz Soul Seasoning
$4.99
7oz Steak Seasoning
$3.99
16oz Vinegar, Apple Cider
$3.99
16oz Vinegar, White Distilled
$3.99
3 Oz Zatarain's Crab Boil
$4.99
Garlic Salt
$3.99
Chicken Seasoning
$3.99
French Fry Seasoning
$3.99
24 Oz Old Bay Seasoning
$24.99
Fish Seasoning
$3.99
Seasoned Salt
$15.99
Old Bay Seasoning (Lb)
$18.99
7.5 Lb Oldbay Seasoning.
$99.99
16 Oz Old Bay Seasoning
$19.99
Crab Boil 4.5 Lb
$19.99
12oz Heinz Cocktail Sauce
$5.99
10.5 Oz House Autry Cocktail Sauce
$5.99
11.64oz Korean Sushi Sauce
$6.99
12oz Louisiana Hot Sauce
$5.99
12oz KraftTartar Sauce
$5.99
6oz Texas Pete Hot Sauce
$3.99
12oz Texas Pete Hot Sauce
$4.99
3.17oz Wasabi Sauce
$10.99
12oz Frank's Buffalo Red Hot Wings
$6.99
Frank's Original Red Hot Wings
$6.99
9.25 Oz Sauce
$8.99
Horse Radish
$5.99
Sushi Wasabi
$10.99
9 Oz House Autry Cooktail
$5.99
10.5 Oz Spice Cocktail
$6.99
10.25 Tar Tar Sauce
$5.99
20 Oz Yellow Mustard
$4.99
2 Lb Tomato Ketchup
$6.99
Heinz Vinegar
$5.99
Old Bay Hot Sauce
$7.99
Louisiana Tar Tar Sauce
$5.99
Nut Cracker (Single)
$8.99
Nut Cracker Set (Good Cook)
$10.99
Nut Cracker Set (Faberware)
$10.99
Oyster Knife
$10.99
Crab Cracker
$8.99
Crab Mallet
$4.99
Shuckaneer
$10.99
Tools
$10.99
Seafood Sheller
$10.99
Deli Case Items
1Lb Shrimp (Med)
$18.99
2Lb Shrimp (Med)
$18.99
1Lb Shrimp (Jumbo)
$28.99
2Lb Shrimp (Jumbo)
$28.99
Whole Dungeness Crab (Lb)
$35.99
(L) Snow Crab Legs (Lb)
$35.99
King Crab Legs (Lb)
$59.99
(Backfin) Crab Meat (Lb)
$45.99
*
Dungeness Crab Leg (Lb)
$45.99
Deviled Crabs (ea)
$7.99
Jumbo Soft Shell Crab (ea)
$12.99
Herring Roe
$12.99
Salt Herring (Out Of Stock)
$7.99
Kim Chi (Lb)
$15.99
Oyster (Pine)
$29.99
Fresh Scallops (Lb)
$39.99
Craw Fish (Lb)
$12.99
Meat Craw Fish (Lb)
$19.99
Fresh Clams (dz)
$13.99
Frozen Mussels (Lb)
$12.99
Frog Leg (Lb)
$12.99
Lobster Tails (Lb)
$49.99
Alligator Meat (Lb)
$24.99
(Claw) Crabmeat
$35.99
Super Lump Crab Meat.
$45.99
1\2 Gal Oysters
$79.99
One Gal Oysters
$149.99
Whales Soft Shell Crabs
$12.99
Oyster Bay Leg Style (Lb)
$4.99
Oyster Bay Supreme Flakes (Lb)
$5.99
(J) Snow Crab Legs
$35.99
20 Oz Salt Herring
$14.99
Special Price Crab Legs (Lb)
$29.99
Crab Meat Backfin
$45.99Out of stock
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat (Lb)
$54.99
Quarters Oysters
$45.99
Baby Octopus (Lb)
$12.99
COOKED by LB (HOT TAX)
Black Bass (Lb)
$10.99
Blue Fish (Lb)
$8.99
Butter Fish (Lb)
$8.99
Lake Trout - Cleaned (Lb)
$13.99
Cod Fish (Lb)
$19.99
Croaker (Lb)
$8.99
Fresh Flounder (Lb)
$15.99
Lake Trout (Lb)
$8.99
King Mackerel (Lb)
$11.99
Special Price Fish (Lb)
$7.99
Red Snapper (Lb)
$17.99
Rock Fish (Lb)
$10.99
Salmon Fish (Lb)
$17.99
Spot Fish (Lb)
$8.99
Tilapia Fish (Lb)
$8.99
Tuna (Lb)
$20.99
Whiting Fish Skin On (Lb)
$13.99
Porgie Fish (Lb)
$8.99
Pan Trout Fish (Lb)
$7.99
Red Grouper Fish (Lb)
$12.99
1LB Fresh (STEAMED) Shrimp
$18.99
2LB+Fresh (STEAMED) Shrimp
$18.99
1LB Jumbo (STEAMED) Shrimp
$28.99
1LB Super Jumbo Shrimp
$39.99
2LB+Jumbo (STEAMED) Shrimp
$28.99
2LB+(FRIED ) Jumbo Shrimp
$30.99
Dungeness Crab Leg,(LB)
$45.99
King Crab Leg (LB)
$59.99
(L) Snow Crab Leg, (LB)
$35.99
Lump Crab Meat (Lb)
$24.99
Whole Dungeness Crab, (LB)
$35.99
Jumbo Soft Shell Crabs, (Ea)
$10.99
Herring Roe
$11.99
Salt Herring (LB)
$7.99
Korean Kim Chi (LB)
$15.99
(Pint) Oysters
$28.99
Frog Leg (Lb)
$10.99
Craw Fish (Lb)
$12.99
Meat Craw Fish (Lb)
$15.99
(Frozen) Mussels (LB)
$12.99
Fresh Clams (dz)
$13.99
Lobster Tails (LB)
$49.99
Fresh Scallops, (LB)
$34.99
Butter Seasoning (Lb)
$4.00
Garic Butter Seosoning (Lb)
$5.00
Whales Soft Shell Crabs (Ea)
$12.99
(J) Snow Crab Legs
$35.99
(M) Shrimp (Clean)
$21.99
Jumbo Shrimp (Clean)
$31.99
Special Price Crab Legs (Ib)
$29.99
Blue Crabs
Soda
Coca Cola
$2.39
Cherry Coke
$2.39
Cherry Pepsi
$2.39
Mango Pepsi
$2.39
Gingerale
$2.39
Lemonade, Minute Maid
$2.39
Mountain Dew
$2.39
$1.59
Dr.pepper
$2.39
Sun Drop
$2.39
Pepsi
$2.39
$1.59
Root Beer, A & W
$2.39
Sprite
$2.39
Strawberry Crush
$2.39
Water, Dasani
$2.39
Brisk Ice Tea
$2.39
Crush Grape
$1.99
Cresh Orange
$2.39
Gold Peck (Sweet Tea)
$3.99
Gold Peck Green Tea
$3.99
Pure Leaf (Ex) Sweet Tea
$3.99
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Two Great Cultures = One Great Taste! Our store promotes a harmonious environment of friendship & family. We're small in size but very clean and you won't smell like other seafood places when you leave. Come, enjoy & share your experience with us!
Location
111 Brook Ave, South Hill, VA 23970
Gallery
