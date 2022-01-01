Restaurant header imageView gallery

American Bar and Grill

53 Reviews

$

1081 N Plum St

Lancaster, PA 17601

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
5 Wings
Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

Appetizers

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

Cheesesteak Spring Rolls

$10.50

Sliced rib eye, American cheese

Fried Asian Cauliflower

Fried Asian Cauliflower

$11.00

3 hand dredged flash fried cauliflower. Served with Asian Slaw, Chives and slathered in our General Tso’s sauce...

Large Nachos

Large Nachos

$15.00

MONTEREY JACK, CHEEDER, JALAPENOS, ONIONS, TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES

Onion Rings

$8.00
Adult Chicken Fingers Fries

Adult Chicken Fingers Fries

$10.00

Side Of Fries

$4.50
Blackened Ahi Risotto

Blackened Ahi Risotto

$15.00

BLACKENED AHI TUNA, ASIAGO RISOTTO WITH OYSTER MUSHROOMS, CHARRED TOMATO SAUCE.

Vegetarian Chili Cheese Fries

$14.00

RED CHILI & GOAT CHEESE SERVED OVER FRIES

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$8.50

10 Wings

$16.50

15 Wings

$24.75

20 Wings

$33.00

Bleu & Celery

$1.50

Ranch & Celery

$1.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Celery

$1.00

Side Suicide

$0.75

Side Hot

$0.50

Side Med

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Old Bay

$0.50

Side Garlic Parm

$0.75

Side Southwest

$0.50

Sandwiches

Tuna Burger

Tuna Burger

$19.00

SEARED TUNA, ASIAN SLAW, WASABI MAYO

Hamburger

Hamburger

$13.00

8 OZ WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, AND 2 TOPPINGS, ADDITIONAL TOPPING $1.25 EACH. CHEDDAR/AMERICAN/SWISS/BLUE CHEESE/MUSHROOM/ONION/BACON/JALAPENO

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00

SLICED RIB EYE, AMERICAN CHEESE, ONIONS

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$13.00

SEASONED TENDERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLUE CHEESE, CHOOSE YOUR SAUCE FROM OUR WING SAUCE OPTIONS

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$15.00

THREE HOUSE TEMPURA BATTERED COD SOFT TACOS, WITH ASIAN SLAW, ARUGULA, AND CILANTRO AOLI. SERVED WITH FRIES

Veggie Quesadilla [V]

Veggie Quesadilla [V]

$14.25

ASSORTED VEGGIES, CHEDDAR, SALSA, SOUR CREAM

Grilled Pastrami

Grilled Pastrami

$15.00

CARMELIZED ONIONS, COOPER SHARP CHEESE, FRESH DILL, SPICY BROWN MUSTARD ON GRILLED RYE

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

BREADED CHICKEN, ARUGULA, PICKLE, SPICY MAYO

Impossible Meatball Sub [V]

Impossible Meatball Sub [V]

$14.50

PLANT BASED MEAT BALLS, MARINARA SAUCE, PESTO & MOZZERELLA

Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$16.00

3 CRISPY TERYAKI GLAZED PORK BELLY TACOS TOPPED WITH PINAPPLE SALSA, ARUGULA, AND PICKLED RED ONIONS. SERVED WITH FRIES

Jalapeno Meatball Hoagie

Jalapeno Meatball Hoagie

$15.00

JALAPENO MEATBALLS, SPICY RED CHILI CORN SALSA, SHREDDED CHEDDAR ON A TOASTED HOAGIE ROLL. SREVED WITH FRIES.

Pizza

Small Red & White Pizza

Small Red & White Pizza

$12.00

MARINARA, MOZZARELLA

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

BBQ sauce, cheese, red opinion and banana peppers

Soups & Salads

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$7.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.50

grilled caesar salad with roasted red pepper, parm. cheese and crutons

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00
Cajun Chicken Salad

Cajun Chicken Salad

$14.00

SPRING MIX, TOMATO, RED ONION, JALAPENO, BLACK OLIVES, SHREDDED CHEDDAR

Large House Salad

$10.00

Small House Salad

$5.00
Sesame Tuna Salad

Sesame Tuna Salad

$20.00

SESAME CRUSTED TUNA OVER A BED OF MIXED GREENS TOMATO, RED ONIONS AND WONTON STRIPS

Greek Salad

$12.00

Sides

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Celery

$1.00

Bleu Cheese & Cel

$1.75

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Guac

$2.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Pickles

$0.75

BLT

$7.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Extra Toasted Bread

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$1.50

Mayo

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Fatna Orange

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Club soda

Coffee

$2.00

Red Bull Can

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.75

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mini Cheese Burger

$5.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:45 pm
The American Bar and Grill is a family owned and operated corner bar established in 1987. We provide high quality bar food to an eclectic demographic. We have a dynamic atmosphere celebrating food, drink, art, culture, music and the individual. It’s our goal to ensure a unique social and dining experience.

1081 N Plum St, Lancaster, PA 17601

American Bar and Grill image
American Bar and Grill image
American Bar and Grill image
American Bar and Grill image

