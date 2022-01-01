American Bar and Grill
53 Reviews
$
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
The American Bar and Grill is a family owned and operated corner bar established in 1987. We provide high quality bar food to an eclectic demographic. We have a dynamic atmosphere celebrating food, drink, art, culture, music and the individual. It’s our goal to ensure a unique social and dining experience.
1081 N Plum St, Lancaster, PA 17601
