American Burger - Smithtown

review star

No reviews yet

80 East Main Street

Smithtown, NY 11787

Steakburgers + Chef Inspired

Southwestern Bison Chipotle

Southwestern Bison Chipotle

$13.25

A zesty custom blend bison Chipotle infused burger, topped with pepper jack cheese and served over a black bean & corn salsa with our homemade mojo.sauce on a buttery brioche bun

Wagyu Wellington

Wagyu Wellington

$13.25

Our Grand Champion burger. Deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce

Lamb Harissa

Lamb Harissa

$13.25Out of stock

A spicy custom blend lamb harissa infused burger, with Feta, cucumber, raw red onions, spring mix, ruby-red beef steak tomato and tzatziki. 800cal

All American Bacon Cheese Burger

All American Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions, 1000 Island and American Cheese

Mac Attack

Mac Attack

$11.25

Crispy Bacon, Mac and Cheese, Ketchup and Grilled Onions

Route 66

Route 66

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce

Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Bacon Onion Marmalade, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese on a Pretzel Bun

Bacon, Blue & BBQ

$12.00

BBQ Blitz

$12.00

Chicken, Turkey & Dogs

BYO Chicken Sandwich

BYO Chicken Sandwich

$8.75
California Turkey Burger

California Turkey Burger

$11.25

Avocado, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Pico de gallo, Chipotle Ranch and Lettuce on Brioche Bun

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$11.25

Swiss Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Tomato and Mayo on a Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Mild Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce and Tomato on Brioche Bun

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.00
Build Your Own Hot Dog

Build Your Own Hot Dog

$6.25
Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$8.00
New York Dog

New York Dog

$7.50

Sauerkraut and Mustard

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Build Your Own

Bison Chipotle BYO Burger

Bison Chipotle BYO Burger

$11.00
Lamb Harissa BYO Burger

Lamb Harissa BYO Burger

$11.00Out of stock
BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$9.25
Turkey BYO Burger

Turkey BYO Burger

$8.75
Beyond BYO Burger

Beyond BYO Burger

$9.50
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.25

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.75
Tots

Tots

$3.75
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$4.50
Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$7.00
Deep River Chips

Deep River Chips

Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$7.00
Fries/ O. Rings Combo

Fries/ O. Rings Combo

$6.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.50
Cup of Cheese

Cup of Cheese

$1.50

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$8.00

Spring Mix, tomato, cucumbers, shredded cheese and choice of dressing

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, Tortilla strips, pico de gallo, black beans, corn salsa, cheddar cheese, avocado spread and chipotle ranch

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Spring Mix, fried chicken, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion, tomatoes, cucumbers with choice of dressing

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$8.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mac 'N Cheese

$8.00

Soft Drinks & Bottled Water

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.75

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.75

Desserts

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.75

Deluxe Box Set

Onion Rings Box Set

Onion Rings Box Set

$5.75
Sweet Potato Fries Box Set

Sweet Potato Fries Box Set

$5.75

Box Set

Chips Box Set

Chips Box Set

$3.49Out of stock
French Fries Box Set

French Fries Box Set

$4.75
Tater Tots Box Set

Tater Tots Box Set

$4.75
Cole Slaw Box Set

Cole Slaw Box Set

$4.75

Shakes, Rattle & Roll

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.75
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.75
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.75
Cookies & Cream Shake

Cookies & Cream Shake

$5.75

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup

$5.75

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We're offering curbside pickup now. Call us when you arrive at the restaurant and we will bring your order out to you!

80 East Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787

American Burger image
American Burger image
American Burger image

