  • Home
  • /
  • Corvallis
  • /
  • American Dream Pizza - Campus - 2525 NW Monroe Ave
A map showing the location of American Dream Pizza - Campus 2525 NW Monroe AveView gallery

American Dream Pizza - Campus 2525 NW Monroe Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2525 NW Monroe Ave

Corvallis, OR 97330

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Create Your Own Large
Create Your Own Medium
Cookie Special (3 Cookies)

Pizza (Online)

Meat Slices

Slice of Dream Special

Slice of Dream Special

$7.25

Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato

Slice of Corvegas

Slice of Corvegas

$7.25

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)

Slice of Omaha or Bust

Slice of Omaha or Bust

$7.25

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro

Slice of Zorba

Slice of Zorba

$7.25

Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion

Slice of Spartan v. Raider

Slice of Spartan v. Raider

$4.70

BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)

Slice of Marilyn Monroe

Slice of Marilyn Monroe

$6.40

Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato

Slice of Hoodoo You Love

Slice of Hoodoo You Love

$6.40

Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple

Slice of Rat Pack Special

Slice of Rat Pack Special

$7.25

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive

Slice of Tejano

Slice of Tejano

$7.25

BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro

Slice of Dimple Hill

Slice of Dimple Hill

$7.25

Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Slice of Dog Running

Slice of Dog Running

$7.25

Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke

Slice of Mary's Peak

Slice of Mary's Peak

$7.25

Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive

Slice of The Bent

Slice of The Bent

$8.10

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive

Slice of Bob Marley

Slice of Bob Marley

$6.40

Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive

Veggie Slices

Slice of Vegan Love

$8.10

GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula

Slice of Edward Abbey

Slice of Edward Abbey

$6.40

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke

Slice of Caro Amico

Slice of Caro Amico

$5.55

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil

Slice of Eclipse

Slice of Eclipse

$6.40

Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive

Slice of Benny's Delight

Slice of Benny's Delight

$6.40

Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke

Slice of Bill Walton

Slice of Bill Walton

$8.10

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato

Slice of Margharita

Slice of Margharita

$5.55

Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil

Slice of Rocket Science

Slice of Rocket Science

$8.10

Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan

Slice of Bike-E

Slice of Bike-E

$7.25

Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil

Slice of Herbivore

Slice of Herbivore

$7.25

Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion

Create Your Own Pizzas

Create Your Own Slice

Create Your Own Slice

$3.00

Create Your Own Mini

$10.00

Create Your Own Medium

$18.00

Create Your Own Large

$22.00

Meat Pizzas

Mini Dream Special

$16.25

Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato

Medium Dream Special

Medium Dream Special

$28.00

Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato

Large Dream Special

$34.50

Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato

Mini Corvegas

$16.25

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)

Medium Corvegas

$28.00

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)

Large Corvegas

$34.50

Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)

Mini Omaha or Bust

$16.25

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro

Medium Omaha or Bust

$28.00

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro

Large Omaha or Bust

Large Omaha or Bust

$34.50

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro

Mini Zorba

$16.25

Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion

Medium Zorba

$28.00

Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion

Large Zorba

$34.50

Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion

Mini Spartan v. Raider

$12.50

BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)

Medium Spartan v. Raider

$22.00

BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)

Large Spartan v. Raider

Large Spartan v. Raider

$27.00

BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)

Mini Marilyn Monroe

$15.00

Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato

Medium Marilyn Monroe

Medium Marilyn Monroe

$26.00

Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato

Large Marilyn Monroe

Large Marilyn Monroe

$32.00

Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato

Mini Hoodoo You Love

$15.00

Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple

Medium Hoodoo You Love

$26.00

Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple

Large Hoodoo You Love

Large Hoodoo You Love

$32.00

Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple

Mini Rat Pack Special

$16.25

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive

Medium Rat Pack Special

$28.00

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive

Large Rat Pack Special

$34.50

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive

Mini Tejano

$16.25

BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro

Medium Tejano

$28.00

BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro

Large Tejano

$34.50

BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro

Mini Dimple Hill

$16.25

Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Medium Dimple Hill

$28.00

Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Large Dimple Hill

$34.50

Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion

Mini Dog Running

$16.25

Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke

Medium Dog Running

Medium Dog Running

$28.00

Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke

Large Dog Running

$34.50

Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke

Mini Mary's Peak

$16.25

Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive

Medium Mary's Peak

$28.00

Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive

Large Mary's Peak

Large Mary's Peak

$34.50

Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive

Mini The Bent

$17.50

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive

Medium The Bent

$30.00

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive

Large The Bent

$37.00

Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive

Mini Bob Marley

Mini Bob Marley

$15.00

Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive

Medium Bob Marley

$26.00

Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive

Large Bob Marley

$32.00

Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive

Veggie Pizzas

Mini Vegan Love

$16.25

White Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula

Medium Vegan Love

$28.00

GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula

Large Vegan Love

$34.50

GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula

Mini Edward Abbey

Mini Edward Abbey

$15.00

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke

Medium Edward Abbey

$26.00

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke

Large Edward Abbey

$32.00

Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke

Mini Caro Amico

$13.75

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil

Medium Caro Amico

$24.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil

Large Caro Amico

$29.50

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil

Mini Eclipse

$15.00

Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive

Medium Eclipse

Medium Eclipse

$26.00

Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive

Large Eclipse

$32.00

Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive

Mini Benny's Delight

$15.00

Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke

Medium Benny's Delight

$26.00

Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke

Large Benny's Delight

$32.00

Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke

Mini Bill Walton

Mini Bill Walton

$17.50

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato

Medium Bill Walton

$30.00

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato

Large Bill Walton

$37.00

Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato

Mini Margharita

Mini Margharita

$13.75

Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil

Medium Margharita

$24.00

Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil

Large Margharita

$29.50

Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil

Mini Rocket Science

$17.50

Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan

Medium Rocket Science

$30.00

Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan

Large Rocket Science

$37.00

Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan

Mini Bike-E

Mini Bike-E

$16.25

Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil

Medium Bike-E

$28.00

Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil

Large Bike-E

$34.50

Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil

Mini Herbivore

$16.25

Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion

Medium Herbivore

$28.00

Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion

Large Herbivore

$34.50

Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion

Calzone

Calzone - Pizza Turnover Supreme

$13.50

This monster pizza turnover is a Dream classic. We fold our Dream dough over fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and TWO toppings of your choice included

Salads

Create Your Own Dream Salad

$7.25

Treat yourself to an exceptional salad, the best in town. All Dream salads start with a generous portion of freshly chopped romaine and green leaf lettuce, red cabbage and carrots. Choose ONE topping.

Greek Salad

$8.95

Herb Chicken, Feta, Artichoke Heart

Roman Holiday Salad

$8.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato

BLT Salad

$8.95

Warm Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Green Pepper

The Beav Salad

$8.95

Arugula, Gorgonzola, Roasted Red Pepper

Other Food & Sides

Twisted Breadsticks

One Dream Stick

$1.50

Hand twisted breadsticks made from our Dream dough. Baked in our pizza ovens and brushed with garlic butter, Dream sticks are great with salads or dipped in Ranch or Pizza sauce. 1 Stick

Three Dream Sticks

Three Dream Sticks

$4.00

Hand twisted breadsticks made from our Dream dough. Baked in our pizza ovens and brushed with garlic butter, Dream sticks are great with salads or dipped in Ranch or Pizza sauce. 3 Sticks

Homemade Cookies

One Cookie

$1.50

Every morning these chocolate chip cookies come fresh out of our ovens all thick and gooey, hot and chocolatey. Go for it!

Cookie Special (3 Cookies)

$4.00

Every morning these chocolate chip cookies come fresh out of our ovens all thick and gooey, hot and chocolatey. Go for it!

A Dozen Cookies

$14.00

One Day-Old Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Three Day-Old Cookies

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Pesto

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Of Italian

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Herb Olive Oil

Side of Garlic Butter

Soft Drinks & Stuff

N/A Drinks

2-Liter Soda

$3.75

Henry's Root Beer

$3.00

Reed's Ginger Brew

$3.00

Izze - Clementine

$3.00

Izze - Grapefruit

$3.00

Izze - Blackberry

$3.00

Humm Kombucha - Strawberry

$6.00

Humm Kombucha - Blueberry

$6.00

Humm Kombucha - Lime

$6.00

Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Cups (12oz)

Paper Plates

Forks

Napkins

Parmesan Packets

Red Pepper Packets

bottled water

$2.00

Lunch Special

1 Topping Slice & 1 Topping Salad Lunch Special

$8.95

1-Topping Slice and a 1 -Topping Salad, 11am to 3pm Daily

2 Topping Slice & House Salad Lunch Special

$8.95

Cheese Slice & 2 Topping Salad Lunch Special

$8.95

Retail

Dough

Med. Dough Ball

$3.00

Large Dough Ball

$4.00

Mini G.F. Dough Skin

$2.00

Med. G.F. Dough Skin

$3.00

Large G.F. Dough Skin

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2525 NW Monroe Ave, Corvallis, OR 97330

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Bo & Vine Corvallis
orange starNo Reviews
110 NW 3rd St Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Block 15 Restaurant & Brewery - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
300 SW Jefferson Ave. Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Caves - 308 SW 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
308 SW 3rd St Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
American Dream Pizza - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
214 SW 2nd St Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
The Peacock Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
125 SW 2ND ST Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corvallis

Tacovore - Corvallis
orange star4.2 • 484
2503 NW Kings Blvd Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001069 - Corvallis Market Center
orange star4.5 • 10
1580 NW 9th St. Corvallis, OR 97330
View restaurantnext
Miguel's Mexican Cuisine
orange star5.0 • 7
520 SW 4th Street Corvallis OR Corvallis, OR 97333
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corvallis
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Newport
review star
No reviews yet
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
Lincoln City
review star
No reviews yet
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston