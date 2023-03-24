American Dream Pizza - Campus 2525 NW Monroe Ave
No reviews yet
2525 NW Monroe Ave
Corvallis, OR 97330
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Pizza (Online)
Meat Slices
Slice of Dream Special
Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato
Slice of Corvegas
Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)
Slice of Omaha or Bust
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro
Slice of Zorba
Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion
Slice of Spartan v. Raider
BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)
Slice of Marilyn Monroe
Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato
Slice of Hoodoo You Love
Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple
Slice of Rat Pack Special
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive
Slice of Tejano
BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro
Slice of Dimple Hill
Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion
Slice of Dog Running
Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke
Slice of Mary's Peak
Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive
Slice of The Bent
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive
Slice of Bob Marley
Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive
Veggie Slices
Slice of Vegan Love
GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula
Slice of Edward Abbey
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke
Slice of Caro Amico
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil
Slice of Eclipse
Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive
Slice of Benny's Delight
Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke
Slice of Bill Walton
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato
Slice of Margharita
Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
Slice of Rocket Science
Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan
Slice of Bike-E
Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil
Slice of Herbivore
Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion
Create Your Own Pizzas
Meat Pizzas
Mini Dream Special
Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato
Medium Dream Special
Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato
Large Dream Special
Italian Sausage, American Bacon, Mushroom, Black Olive, Tomato
Mini Corvegas
Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)
Medium Corvegas
Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)
Large Corvegas
Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke Hearts, Pesto (as a topping)
Mini Omaha or Bust
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro
Medium Omaha or Bust
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro
Large Omaha or Bust
BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Pineapple, Fresh Cilantro
Mini Zorba
Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion
Medium Zorba
Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion
Large Zorba
Herb Chicken, Feta, Mushroom, Artichoke Heart, Red Onion
Mini Spartan v. Raider
BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)
Medium Spartan v. Raider
BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)
Large Spartan v. Raider
BBQ Pulled Pork & Pineapple (...they both rock!)
Mini Marilyn Monroe
Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato
Medium Marilyn Monroe
Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato
Large Marilyn Monroe
Pepperoni, American Bacon, Green Pepper, Fresh Tomato
Mini Hoodoo You Love
Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple
Medium Hoodoo You Love
Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple
Large Hoodoo You Love
Jerk Chicken, Roasted Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple
Mini Rat Pack Special
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive
Medium Rat Pack Special
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive
Large Rat Pack Special
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, Ground Beef, Mushroom, Black Olive
Mini Tejano
BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro
Medium Tejano
BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro
Large Tejano
BBQ Sauce, Herb Chicken, Smoked Gouda, Red Onion, Cilantro
Mini Dimple Hill
Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion
Medium Dimple Hill
Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion
Large Dimple Hill
Turkey Sausage, Bacon, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion
Mini Dog Running
Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke
Medium Dog Running
Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke
Large Dog Running
Canadian Bacon, Sun-Dried Tomato, Gouda, Mushroom, Artichoke
Mini Mary's Peak
Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive
Medium Mary's Peak
Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive
Large Mary's Peak
Pesto Sauce, Herb Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Feta, Black Olive
Mini The Bent
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive
Medium The Bent
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive
Large The Bent
Pepperoni, Extra Cheese, American Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Black Olive
Mini Bob Marley
Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive
Medium Bob Marley
Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive
Large Bob Marley
Jerk Chicken, Mushroom, Red Onion, Black Olive
Veggie Pizzas
Mini Vegan Love
White Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula
Medium Vegan Love
GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula
Large Vegan Love
GF Crust, Herbed Olive Oil, Vegan Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Sun-Dried Tomato, Kalamata Olive, Fresh Arugula
Mini Edward Abbey
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke
Medium Edward Abbey
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke
Large Edward Abbey
Pesto Sauce, Sun-Dried Tomato, Feta, Artichoke
Mini Caro Amico
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil
Medium Caro Amico
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil
Large Caro Amico
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Fresh Basil
Mini Eclipse
Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive
Medium Eclipse
Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive
Large Eclipse
Feta, Artichoke Heart, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive
Mini Benny's Delight
Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke
Medium Benny's Delight
Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke
Large Benny's Delight
Roasted Potatoes, Smoke Gouda, Caramelized Onions, Artichoke
Mini Bill Walton
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato
Medium Bill Walton
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato
Large Bill Walton
Mushroom, Black Olive, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Zucchini, Fresh Tomato
Mini Margharita
Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
Medium Margharita
Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
Large Margharita
Herbed Olive Oil, Cooked Fresh Tomato, Fresh Garlic, Fresh Basil
Mini Rocket Science
Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan
Medium Rocket Science
Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan
Large Rocket Science
Pesto Sauce, Feta, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, topped with Fresh Arugula and Shaved Parmesan
Mini Bike-E
Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil
Medium Bike-E
Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil
Large Bike-E
Herbed Olive Oil, Asiago, Artichoke, Kalamata, Fresh Tomato, Basil
Mini Herbivore
Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion
Medium Herbivore
Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion
Large Herbivore
Feta, Fresh Garlic, Black Olive, Pepperoncini, Red Onion
Calzone
Salads
Create Your Own Dream Salad
Treat yourself to an exceptional salad, the best in town. All Dream salads start with a generous portion of freshly chopped romaine and green leaf lettuce, red cabbage and carrots. Choose ONE topping.
Greek Salad
Herb Chicken, Feta, Artichoke Heart
Roman Holiday Salad
Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Fresh Tomato
BLT Salad
Warm Bacon, Fresh Tomato, Green Pepper
The Beav Salad
Arugula, Gorgonzola, Roasted Red Pepper
Other Food & Sides
Twisted Breadsticks
One Dream Stick
Hand twisted breadsticks made from our Dream dough. Baked in our pizza ovens and brushed with garlic butter, Dream sticks are great with salads or dipped in Ranch or Pizza sauce. 1 Stick
Three Dream Sticks
Hand twisted breadsticks made from our Dream dough. Baked in our pizza ovens and brushed with garlic butter, Dream sticks are great with salads or dipped in Ranch or Pizza sauce. 3 Sticks
Homemade Cookies
One Cookie
Every morning these chocolate chip cookies come fresh out of our ovens all thick and gooey, hot and chocolatey. Go for it!
Cookie Special (3 Cookies)
Every morning these chocolate chip cookies come fresh out of our ovens all thick and gooey, hot and chocolatey. Go for it!
A Dozen Cookies
One Day-Old Cookie
Three Day-Old Cookies
Side of Sauces
Soft Drinks & Stuff
N/A Drinks
2-Liter Soda
Henry's Root Beer
Reed's Ginger Brew
Izze - Clementine
Izze - Grapefruit
Izze - Blackberry
Humm Kombucha - Strawberry
Humm Kombucha - Blueberry
Humm Kombucha - Lime
Sparkling Apple Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Cups (12oz)
Paper Plates
Forks
Napkins
Parmesan Packets
Red Pepper Packets
bottled water
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2525 NW Monroe Ave, Corvallis, OR 97330
Photos coming soon!