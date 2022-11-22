American Elm - Highlands
4132 West 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80212
Popular Items
Bar Snacks
Starters
Salads
Pastas
Creamy Casarecce
River Bear bacon, oyster mushrooms, roasted garlic, spring peas, creamy parmesan sauce
Cacio E Pepe
house made bucatini, pecorino romano, grana padano, parsley
Spicy Cavatelli
local sausage, charred broccolini, smoked stracciatella, house red sauce
Beet Pesto Pasta
Carbonara
Mains
Seared Scallops (gf)
cauliflower bisque, broccolini, Mystic Mountain mushrooms, golden raisins, blood orange butter
Crispy Trout Almondine
almond crusted trout, carrots, snap peas, quinoa, roasted garlic chile oil
Impossible Burger (vg/gf)
6oz Impossible patty, local gluten-free bun, vegan cheddar, LTO, house pickles, fries
Center Cut Ribeye Frites (gf)
ribeye center cut, bone marrow butter, arugula salad, fries
French Dip
slow roasted and shaved ribeye, horseradish aioli, Grateful Bread roll, au jus, fries
Elm Burger
8oz. house-ground ribeye patty, smoked white cheddar, LTO, Grateful Bread bun, house pickles, fries
Steak Frites (gf)
ribeye cap, bone marrow butter, arugula salad, fries
14oz Ribeye
Cowboy Cut
Roast Half Chicken (gf)
mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, pickled fresno chile, chimichurri, demi glace
Seared Salmon
Farro StirFry
Fish Special
Sides
Kids
Dessert
Add Ons
$ Marrow Butter
$ Butter
$ Grill Bread
$ Crostini
Gluten Free Crackers
$ Crudite
$ Honey Mustard
$ Dijon Mustard
$ Yellow Mustard
$ Side Au Jus
$ Demi Glace
$ BBQ Sauce
$ Raw Horseradish
$ Parmesan
$ Single Bulg Wrap (1)
$ (1) Dev Egg
2 piece Shrimp
$ Impossible Meat
$ Pork Belly
$ add 1 Scallop
$ Single 7oz Trout
$ Fresno Chilis
$Sub Smoked Cheddar
$Side Ceaser Dressing
$A1
$ Sub Side Ceaser
$Salmon
$Butternut Squash Vin
$Pesto
Red Onion Jam
$ Mignoette
Griller Chicken Breast
$ Ancho Chili
$ Arugula Salad
Side Grits
Holi
Shrimp Bread 4
Chili Oil
Add Jalepeno
Gf Hoggie
Chimi
Balsamic Vin
Event Dessert
Light Fare
Brunch Staples
Basic Breakfast
2 eggs any style, smashed tots, choice of meat, white or wheat toast
Biscuits & Gravy
brown butter biscuits, cracked pepper & sausage gravy, smashed tots
Banana Pancakes
strawberry chantilly, candied walnuts, rosé syrup
Stuffed French Toast (vt)
chai spiced mascarpone, brown sugar syrup, carmelized apples, candied walnuts
Shrimp & Grits (gf)
jumbo shrimp, Grateful Bread grist, Tabasco butter, charred broccolini, smoked cheddar
Steak & Eggs (gf)
7oz ribeye, smashed tots, arugula salad, bone marrow hollandaise
Chef Special
Between Bread
Breakfast Sandwich
fried egg, Grateful Bread brioche, white american cheese, pork belly, salsa verde
French Dip
slow roasted ribeye, horseradish aioli, Grateful Bread bun, au jus, smashed tots
Elm Burger
8oz. house-ground ribeye patty, smoked white cheddar, LTO, Grateful Bread bun, house pickles, fries
Impossible Burger (vg/gf)
6oz Impossible patty, local gluten-free bun, vegan cheddar, LTO, house pickles, fries
Sides
Pork Belly
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Bacon
Single Sausage Patty
One Egg
Two Eggs
Tots
Am Elm Style Tots
Fries (vg/gf)
classic
Sweet Potato Fries
Fresh Fruit
1/2 Grapefruit
Side Salad
Toast
Biscuit
Side of Grits
Single Pancake
Two Sausage Patties
side Avocado
Side Salad
smaller version of the mixed greens
Cheese Eggs
Steak Salad
Shrimp Cocktail
Brunch NA Drinks
Add Ons
Side Syrup
Side Butter
Side Jelly
Side Jumbo Shrimp
Side Bacon
Single Egg
Side Sausage Patties
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tots
Side Fresh Fruit
Side Brunch Side Salad
Side 1/2 Grapefruit + Sugar
$ Side Au Jus
Side Hollandaise
Side Ranch
Side Mayo
Side BBQ
Side Honey Mustard
Side Dijon
Side Horsey
Side Calabrian Aioli
Side Horseradish Aioli
Single French Toast
Grill Bread
Bluberry Vinn
Bar Snacks
Cocktails To Go
Honey Nut Chex Mix
Per Colorado State law, all alcoholic beverage orders for takeout or delivery must be accompanied by food. Please select this option if you are not ordering a full meal and would just like a snack to satisfy this requirement.
Cuba Libre Two Cocktail Party Pack
The classic Cuba Libre gets an upgrade with Crested Butte's Montanya Oro Rum and Mexican Coca-Cola. You get two 50ml bottles rum and a 12 oz bottle of Coke. Plus fresh lime wedges, ice cubes, and straws. Easy, delicious, and refreshing!
Ranch Water - Four Pack
Looking for a cool and crisp drink that has ZERO sugar? This smokey rendition of the West Texas classic includes everything you need: 200ml (~6.76oz) glass flask of Rey Campero Espadin, a four-pack of Topo Chico Mineral Water bottles, fresh limes, and straws.
Absolut Elyx Vodka Moscow Mule 2 pack
The classic Moscow Mule is here! Absolut Elyx Single Estate Vodka is our spirit of choice, but you can choose between Tequila, Mezcal, Bourbon, or Scotch! Comes with Top Note Ginger Beer, Limes, Ice, and Straws.
Paloma - Single Cocktail
The Paloma is the most popular cocktail in Mexico. And how can it not be? It combines everything that is great with Agave into one seriously delicious drink. Ours is made with Tequila Arette Blanco, fresh grapefruit and lime juice, a touch of sugar, salt (it’s not a Paloma without it!), and probably one of the best sodas out there: Jarritos Grapefruit. This is how you make a proper Paloma!
Paloma - Four Cocktail Party
The Paloma is the most popular cocktail in Mexico. And how can it not be? It combines everything that is great with Agave into one seriously delicious drink. Ours is made with Tequila Arette Blanco, fresh grapefruit and lime juice, a touch of sugar, salt (it’s not a Paloma without it!), and probably one of the best sodas out there: Jarritos Grapefruit. This is how you make a proper Paloma!
Margarita - Single Cocktail
The Margarita is arguably the most popular cocktail in America. And why not? With ingredients like our upgraded version made with Tequila Arette Blanco, a blend of dry curacao and orange liqueurs, fresh lime juice, and a touch of kosher salt, its easy to see how a tart and boozy drink like this isn't the perfect sip for our balmy spring days!
Margarita - Four Cocktail Party Pack
The Margarita is arguably the most popular cocktail in America. And why not? With ingredients like our upgraded version made with Tequila Arette Blanco, a blend of dry curacao and orange liqueurs, fresh lime juice, and a touch of kosher salt, its easy to see how a tart and boozy drink like this isn't the perfect sip for our balmy spring days!
Old Fashioned - Single Cocktail
Quite possibly the most popular cocktail in the US, our Old-Fashioned is the perfect bold blend of richness, spice, and bravado. Ours is made with Evan Williams Bottled in Bond Bourbon, a gorgeous two-inch cube of crystal-clear ice, rich demerara sugar syrup, our house blend of bitters, and a lemon peel for their aromatic oils. It’s the just the thing you need for some alone time on your armchair.
Old Fashioned - Six Cocktail Party
Quite possibly the most popular cocktail in the US, our Old-Fashioned is the perfect bold blend of richness, spice, and bravado. Ours is made with Evan Williams Bottled in Bond Bourbon, a gorgeous two-inch cube of crystal-clear ice, rich demerara sugar syrup, our house blend of bitters, and a lemon peel for their aromatic oils. It’s the just the thing you need for some alone time on your armchair.
Negroni - Single Cocktail
The quintessential stirred boozy and bitter drink. We make ours with Family Jones House Gin, our house Vermouth and Campari blend, and serve it on a large two-inch crystal clear ice cube. Try it with a different gin and find your favorite combination!
Negroni - Five Cocktail Party
The quintessential stirred boozy and bitter drink. We make ours with Family Jones House Gin, our house Vermouth and Campari blend, and serve it on a large two-inch crystal clear ice cube. Try it with a different gin and find your favorite combination!
Featured Wines
BTL Laurent Perrier Brut Champagne 375ml
Half bottle of bubbles to start your Holiday off the right way!
BTL Idlewild Flora & Fauna Sparkling
Since the explosion of Pet Nat and more "homegrown" sparklers producers have been tinkering and making unique, often limited quantity, and off the wall sparkling wine. Idlewild specializes in Italian varietals grown in California. This terroir driven wine expresses wet stone, jasmine, orange blossom and a tension that binds it all together.
BTL Genot-Boulanger Bourgogne Rouge
This domaine was created by two Parisians in 1975. The style is very non-interventionist. Fresh autumn earth with dusty raspberries and a zippy finish. One of our favorite Pinot Noir expressions.
BTL Castello di Verduno Langhe Nebbiolo
Grapes from Barbaresco vineyards (Faset & Rabaja) give this easily approachable Nebbiolo lip-smacking, crunchy red fruit with a sturdy backbone and characteristic rose petals. This wine pairs well across many dishes and preferences.
Wine
GL Jax Y3
GL Pratsch Gruner Veltliner
GL Les Trois Couronnes Rosé
GL Arte Latino Cava
Louis Roederer, ‘Philippe Starck’, Brut Nature, Champagne '09
dense strength, clarity of chalk, with touches of wild cherry
Louis Roederer, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne '11
Laurent Perrier, Brut la Cuvée, Champagne (375mL)
Delamotte, Brut Champagne
Palmer & Co, Brut Réserve, Champagne
Louis de Grenelle, ‘Corail’, Brut Rosé, Saumur, Loire Valley
Venturini-Baldini, ‘Montelocco’, Lambrusco
Jaume Serra, ‘Arte Latino’, Brut Cava
citrus zest, minerality, lively bubbles
Fantinel, Brut Extra Dry Prosecco
soft bubbles with delicate floral and orchard fruit notes
Tiefenbrunner, Vigneti delle Dolomiti, Pinot Grigio, Alto Adige
Domaine Weinbach, ‘Reserve Personelle’, Riesling, Alsace
Domaine de la Chauviniere, Muscadet Sevre-et-Maine, Loire
Bodegas Zarate, Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain
Hobo Wine Co. Folk Machine, ‘White Light’, White Blend, California
Walter Scott, ‘X Novo Vineyard’, Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills, Willamette Valley
Matthiasson, ‘No.1 Village’, Chardonnay, Napa Valley
Dobbes, Grenache Blanc, Rouge Valley, OR
Capensis, Chardonnay, Western Cape, South Africa
BTL Bodega Alegre Valgañón, ‘Rioja Blanco’,
Les Trois Couronnes, Cotes de Rhone, France
Innocent Bystander Moscato Rosé
Bernabeleva, ‘Camino de Navaherreros’, Garnacha, Madrid, Spain
Tenuta di Fessina, ‘Erse’, Nerello Mascalese, Etna Rosso, Sicily
Blood Root, Pinot Noir, Sonoma
Perrin Nature Côtes du Rhône
Monkshood Cellars, Syrah, White Water Vineyard, Minturn, Colorado
Copain, Syrah, Mendocino County, CA
Murphy Goode, Red Blend, California
Halter Ranch, ‘Synthesis’, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles
Gradis’ciutta, ’Collio’, Cabernet Franc, Friuli-Venezia Giulia
Redemption, Zinfandel, Sonoma County
Di Costanzo, ‘DI CO’, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
Stonestreet, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rockfall Vineyard, Napa Valley
La Jota Vineyard Co, Cabernet Sauvignon, Howell Mountain, CA
Stag's Leap Wine Cellars, 'Artemis', Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
Silver Oak, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
Cardinale, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
Beer
Brunch Drinks!
Mimosa Pack
This package include a full bottle of Jaume Serra 'Arte Latino' Brut Cava, and your choice of freshly-squeezed Orange or Grapefruit juice, or both!
Bloody Mary Pack
Everything you need for six full-sized Bloody Mary's at home! Includes garnishes, rimming salt, mix, ice, and your choice of spirit! Made with Burns & McCoy Habanero & Bacon Bloody Mary Mix.
Spirit Bottles To Go
BTL Derrumbes San Luis Potosí
BTL Vago Elote Espadín
BTL Vago Ensamble en Barro, Tio Rey
BTL Vago Espadín, Emigdio Jarquín
BTL Vago Espadín, Joel Barriga
BTL Vago Colorado Batch, Joel Barriga
BTL Arette Blanco (1 liter)
BTL Arette Reposado
BTL Caballito Cerrero Blue Weber
BTL Caballito Cerrero Chato
BTL Fortaleza Blanco 375ml
BTL Fortaleza Blanco “Lote 100”
BTL Fortaleza ‘Winter Blend’ 2020
BTL Habitation Velier Forsyths 502 WP
BTL Hampden Estate pure single 60
BTL Foursquare 2008 12 year
BTL Foursquare Sagacity 12 year
BTL Foursquare Détente, 10 year
BTL Real McCoy 3 year
BTL Real McCoy 12 year
BTL Probitas
BTL Hamilton Pot Still 8 year
BTL LM&V Clairin Casimir
BTL LM&V Clairin Rocher
BTL LM&V Clairin Sajous
BTL LM&V Clairin Vaval
BTL Providence “First Drops”
BTL Montanya Platino
BTL Montanya Oro
BTL Montanya Exclusiva
BTL Montanya Valentia
BTL Avuá Prata
BTL Angel's Envy Cask Strength Bourbon 2020
BTL Cream of Kentucky 11.5 year
BTL Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
BTL Evan Williams Bottled in Bond
BTL Henry McKenna 10 year BIB
BTL W.L. Weller 12 year
BTL Parker’s Heritage 8 year
BTL Pikesville 110°
BTL Rittenhouse BIB
BTL PM Spirits Street Pumas’ Blended
BTL Cobrafire eau de vie de Raisin
BTL Cyril Zang 00 eau de vie de Cidre
BTL Domaine d’Espérance VS Bas Armagnac
BTL Marie Duffau Armagnac Hors d’Age
BTL Paul Beau VS Cognac
BTL Roger Groult Calvados Pays d’Auge Réserve
BTL Sacred Bond American Brandy
BTL Sainte Louise Brandy
BTL Family Jones House Gin
BTL Svöl Danish Aquavit
BTL Svöl Swedish Aquavit
BTL Absolut Elyx Single Estate Vodka
BTL Family Jones House Vodka
BTL Ketel One Vodka
BTL House Amaro
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Highlands neighborhood eatery and bar serving elevated american fare and classic cocktails.
4132 West 38th Ave, Denver, CO 80212