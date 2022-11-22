American Elm - Highlands

Cocktails To Go

You can now order cocktails to go or for delivery! They include everything you need to enjoy some of our favorite drinks at home--even the spirits! We provide the ice, juices, syrups, mixers, garnishes, and accouterments already mixed with the same attention and care as if you had your own personal bartender!\ Order a single cocktail or a pack of six! Looking for something more or would like a custom order? Please email Bar Manager, Jesse Torres for more options! jesse@amelm.com