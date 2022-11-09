Restaurant header imageView gallery

American Flatbread - Rockport

399 Commercial Street

Rockport, ME 04856

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

LG Medicine Wheel
Evolution Salad
LG Vermont Homemade Sausage

Salads

Bleu Salad

Bleu Salad

$10.75

Evolution salad with Great Hill Dairy bleu cheese

Evolution Salad

Evolution Salad

$8.25

local sustainably harvested, sweet leaf lettuces with celery, carrots, toasted sesame seeds, Maine sea kelp and our house made ginger-tamari vinaigrette

Goat Salad

Goat Salad

$10.75

Evolution salad with Valley View Farms goat cheese

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.75

Mesclun and sweet leaf lettuces, celery, carrots, pickled red onions, feta, wood-grilled chicken with our ginger tamari vinaigrette.

Moroccan Meatball Salad

$16.75Out of stock

Mesclun and sweet leaf lettuces, topped with our mediterranean slaw, toasted almonds, sunset acres farm goat cheese, Moroccan Meatballs made with grass-fed Aldermere Farm beef with our ginger tamari vinaigrette.

No Boundaries

$8.25

Take our evolution salad and add any combo of... Veggies ($1.25 each or 2 or more for $2.75), Cheeses ($2.50 each), Meats ($3.50 each)

Salmon Salad

$17.50Out of stock

Mesclun and sweet leaf lettuces, cucumbers, carrots, pickled red onions, sunset acres farm goat cheese, oven roasted Faroe Island Atlantic Salmon with our ginger tamari vinaigrette.

Farmers Market Salad

$13.50Out of stock

Changes Frequently: Please call for updated description!

SM Flatbreads

Sm 1/2 & 1/2

choose a first half and a second half

Sm Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.50

House made buffalo sauce, oven-roasted cauliflower, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, blue cheese drizzle.

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

House made buffalo sauce, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, house made blue cheese drizzle.

Sm Carne Special

$15.00

Changes Weekly!

Sm Cheese & Herb

Sm Cheese & Herb

$11.25

mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Hawaiian

$14.50

tomato sauce, bacon, pineapple, , mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Medicine Wheel

Sm Medicine Wheel

$12.25

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Pepperoni & Peppers

Sm Pepperoni & Peppers

$14.25

tomato sauce, all-natural uncured pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Potato & Chive

$13.50

oven-roasted potatoes, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, topped with fresh chives & sour cream drizzle

Sm Puncuated Equilibrium

Sm Puncuated Equilibrium

$13.50

Kalamata olives, Valley View Farms goat cheese, red onion, rosemary, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Vegan

Sm Vegan

$12.00

tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushroom, spinach, Kalamata olives, garlic oil, herb blend. add Vegan cheese $2.50

Sm Veggie Special

$14.00

Changes Weekly!

Sm Vermont Homemade Sausage

Sm Vermont Homemade Sausage

$14.25

maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Plain Medicine Wheel

$10.00

just our tomato sauce, garlic oil & herbs (no cheese) add your own toppings

LG Flatbreads

Changes weekly! Week of 10/29-11/5 ALL NATURAL PULLED PORK SHOULDER WITH SLICED APPLES FROM KIMBALLS FARM, CABOT CHEDDAR CHEESE, ORGANIC CARMELIZED ONIONS, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN ORGANIC HERB MIX. FINISHED WITH A CRANBERRY DRIZZLE

LG 1/2 & 1/2

choose a first half and a second half

LG Buffalo Cauliflower

$22.50

Craic's Mill City Red local hot sauce, oven-roasted cauliflower, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, arugula, buttermilk ranch dressing

LG Buffalo Chicken

$22.50

House made buffalo sauce, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, house made blue cheese drizzle

LG Carne Special

$24.00

Changes Weekly!

LG Cheese & Herb

LG Cheese & Herb

$15.25

mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Hawaiian

$22.50

tomato sauce, bacon, pineapple,mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Medicine Wheel

LG Medicine Wheel

$17.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Pepperoni & Peppers

LG Pepperoni & Peppers

$20.75

tomato sauce, all-natural uncured pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Potato & Chive

$21.50

oven-roasted potatoes, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, topped with fresh chives & sour cream drizzle

LG Punctuated Equilibrium

LG Punctuated Equilibrium

$21.50

Kalamata olives, Valley View Farms goat cheese, red onion, rosemary, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Vegan

LG Vegan

$17.75

tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushroom, spinach, Kalamata olives, garlic oil, herb blend. add Vegan cheese $3.50

LG Veggie Special

$22.00

Changes Weekly!

LG Vermont Homemade Sausage

LG Vermont Homemade Sausage

$22.25

maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Lg Plain Medicine Wheel

$15.00

just our tomato sauce, garlic oil & herbs (no cheese) add your own toppings

GF Flatbreads

Beyond Meat Meatballs, tomato sauce, white onion, green pepper, vegan cheese and herb blend

GF 1/2 & 1/2

$6.00

choose a first half and a second half

GF Buffalo Cauliflower

$19.50

house made buffalo sauce, oven-roasted cauliflower, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, house made blue cheese drizzle

GF Buffalo Chicken

$20.50

housemade buffalo sauce, bacon, pineapple mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, blue cheese drizzle

GF Carne Special

$21.00

Changes Weekly!

GF Cheese & Herb

GF Cheese & Herb

$17.25

mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Hawaiian

$20.50

Tomato sauce, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Medicine Wheel

GF Medicine Wheel

$18.25

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Pepperoni & Peppers

GF Pepperoni & Peppers

$20.25

tomato sauce, all-natural uncured pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Potato & Chive

$19.50

oven-roasted potatoes, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, topped with fresh chives & sour cream drizzle

GF Puncuated Equillibrium

GF Puncuated Equillibrium

$19.50

Kalamata olives, Valley View Farms goat cheese, red onion, rosemary, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Vegan

GF Vegan

$18.00

tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushroom, spinach, Kalamata olives, garlic oil, herb blend. add Vegan cheese $2.50

GF Veggie Special

$20.00

Changes Weekly!

GF Vermont Homemade Sausage

GF Vermont Homemade Sausage

$20.25

maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Plain Medicine Wheel

$16.00

just our tomato sauce, garlic oil & herbs (no cheese) add your own toppings

Desserts

1/2 Brownie Sundae

1/2 Brownie Sundae

$5.00

warmed 1/2 brownie served with one scoop of Shaw Farm ice cream, warm homemade Taza chocolate sauce and our maple whipped cream.

Brownie Plain

$4.00
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$7.25

warmed brownie served with 2 scoops of Shaw Farm ice cream, warm homemade Taza chocolate sauce and our maple whipped cream

GF Brownie Plain

$6.00

GF Brownie Sundae

$9.75

warmed gluten free brownie served with two scoops of Shaw Farm ice cream, warm homemade Taza chocolate sauce and our maple whipped cream

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Two ginerbread molasses cookies with 1 scoop of Shaw Farm ice cream in the middle

Ice Cream- 1 Scoop

$3.00

Shaw Farm ice cream

Ice Cream- 2 Scoops

$5.00

Shaw Farm ice cream

Maine Root Float

$6.00

Maine Root's root beer served with Shaw Farm ice cream

Maine Root Orange Soda Float

$6.00

Maine Root's mandarin orange soda with Shaw Farm ice cream

Sides

Side Blue Cheese

$2.00

Side Chicken

$3.50

Side Goat Cheese

$2.00

Side Shredded Mozzarella

$2.00

Side Parmesan

$2.00

Side Pork

$3.50

Side Pepperoni

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Vegan Cheese

$2.00

Cracky Bread

$4.25

T-SHIRTS

FLATBREAD T-SHIRTS $20

$20.00+

STAFF T-SHIRT $12

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Choc Milk

$3.00

Coca Cola

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Hot Lemonade

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

MEM Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

MR Ginger Beer

$3.00

MR Orange Soda

$3.00

MR Root Beer

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50

Tea Unsweetened

$3.25

MR Blueberry Soda

$3.00

MR Sarsparilla

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

399 Commercial Street, Rockport, ME 04856

Directions

