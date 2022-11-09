American Flatbread - Rockport
399 Commercial Street
Rockport, ME 04856
Salads
Bleu Salad
Evolution salad with Great Hill Dairy bleu cheese
Evolution Salad
local sustainably harvested, sweet leaf lettuces with celery, carrots, toasted sesame seeds, Maine sea kelp and our house made ginger-tamari vinaigrette
Goat Salad
Evolution salad with Valley View Farms goat cheese
Grilled Chicken Salad
Mesclun and sweet leaf lettuces, celery, carrots, pickled red onions, feta, wood-grilled chicken with our ginger tamari vinaigrette.
Moroccan Meatball Salad
Mesclun and sweet leaf lettuces, topped with our mediterranean slaw, toasted almonds, sunset acres farm goat cheese, Moroccan Meatballs made with grass-fed Aldermere Farm beef with our ginger tamari vinaigrette.
No Boundaries
Take our evolution salad and add any combo of... Veggies ($1.25 each or 2 or more for $2.75), Cheeses ($2.50 each), Meats ($3.50 each)
Salmon Salad
Mesclun and sweet leaf lettuces, cucumbers, carrots, pickled red onions, sunset acres farm goat cheese, oven roasted Faroe Island Atlantic Salmon with our ginger tamari vinaigrette.
Farmers Market Salad
Changes Frequently: Please call for updated description!
SM Flatbreads
Sm 1/2 & 1/2
choose a first half and a second half
Sm Buffalo Cauliflower
House made buffalo sauce, oven-roasted cauliflower, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, blue cheese drizzle.
Sm Buffalo Chicken
House made buffalo sauce, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, house made blue cheese drizzle.
Sm Carne Special
Changes Weekly!
Sm Cheese & Herb
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Sm Hawaiian
tomato sauce, bacon, pineapple, , mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Sm Medicine Wheel
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Sm Pepperoni & Peppers
tomato sauce, all-natural uncured pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Sm Potato & Chive
oven-roasted potatoes, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, topped with fresh chives & sour cream drizzle
Sm Puncuated Equilibrium
Kalamata olives, Valley View Farms goat cheese, red onion, rosemary, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Sm Vegan
tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushroom, spinach, Kalamata olives, garlic oil, herb blend. add Vegan cheese $2.50
Sm Veggie Special
Changes Weekly!
Sm Vermont Homemade Sausage
maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Sm Plain Medicine Wheel
just our tomato sauce, garlic oil & herbs (no cheese) add your own toppings
LG Flatbreads
LG 1/2 & 1/2
choose a first half and a second half
LG Buffalo Cauliflower
Craic's Mill City Red local hot sauce, oven-roasted cauliflower, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, arugula, buttermilk ranch dressing
LG Buffalo Chicken
House made buffalo sauce, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, house made blue cheese drizzle
LG Carne Special
Changes Weekly!
LG Cheese & Herb
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
LG Hawaiian
tomato sauce, bacon, pineapple,mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
LG Medicine Wheel
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
LG Pepperoni & Peppers
tomato sauce, all-natural uncured pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
LG Potato & Chive
oven-roasted potatoes, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, topped with fresh chives & sour cream drizzle
LG Punctuated Equilibrium
Kalamata olives, Valley View Farms goat cheese, red onion, rosemary, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
LG Vegan
tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushroom, spinach, Kalamata olives, garlic oil, herb blend. add Vegan cheese $3.50
LG Veggie Special
Changes Weekly!
LG Vermont Homemade Sausage
maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
Lg Plain Medicine Wheel
just our tomato sauce, garlic oil & herbs (no cheese) add your own toppings
GF Flatbreads
GF 1/2 & 1/2
choose a first half and a second half
GF Buffalo Cauliflower
house made buffalo sauce, oven-roasted cauliflower, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, house made blue cheese drizzle
GF Buffalo Chicken
housemade buffalo sauce, bacon, pineapple mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, blue cheese drizzle
GF Carne Special
Changes Weekly!
GF Cheese & Herb
mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
GF Hawaiian
Tomato sauce, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
GF Medicine Wheel
tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
GF Pepperoni & Peppers
tomato sauce, all-natural uncured pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
GF Potato & Chive
oven-roasted potatoes, spinach, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, topped with fresh chives & sour cream drizzle
GF Puncuated Equillibrium
Kalamata olives, Valley View Farms goat cheese, red onion, rosemary, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
GF Vegan
tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushroom, spinach, Kalamata olives, garlic oil, herb blend. add Vegan cheese $2.50
GF Veggie Special
Changes Weekly!
GF Vermont Homemade Sausage
maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend
GF Plain Medicine Wheel
just our tomato sauce, garlic oil & herbs (no cheese) add your own toppings
Desserts
1/2 Brownie Sundae
warmed 1/2 brownie served with one scoop of Shaw Farm ice cream, warm homemade Taza chocolate sauce and our maple whipped cream.
Brownie Plain
Brownie Sundae
warmed brownie served with 2 scoops of Shaw Farm ice cream, warm homemade Taza chocolate sauce and our maple whipped cream
GF Brownie Plain
GF Brownie Sundae
warmed gluten free brownie served with two scoops of Shaw Farm ice cream, warm homemade Taza chocolate sauce and our maple whipped cream
Ice Cream Sandwich
Two ginerbread molasses cookies with 1 scoop of Shaw Farm ice cream in the middle
Ice Cream- 1 Scoop
Shaw Farm ice cream
Ice Cream- 2 Scoops
Shaw Farm ice cream
Maine Root Float
Maine Root's root beer served with Shaw Farm ice cream
Maine Root Orange Soda Float
Maine Root's mandarin orange soda with Shaw Farm ice cream
Sides
N/A Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Coffee
Choc Milk
Coca Cola
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Hot Lemonade
Lemonade
MEM Hot Tea
Milk
MR Ginger Beer
MR Orange Soda
MR Root Beer
San Pelligrino
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tea Unsweetened
MR Blueberry Soda
MR Sarsparilla
Apple juice
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
399 Commercial Street, Rockport, ME 04856