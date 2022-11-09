Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

American Flatbread Somerville

review star

No reviews yet

45 Day St

Somerville, MA 02144

LG Medicine Wheel
Salad
LG 1/2 & 1/2

Salads

Salad

Salad

$8.75

local sustainably harvested, sweet leaf lettuces with celery, carrots, toasted sesame seeds, Maine sea kelp and our house made ginger-tamari vinaigrette

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$40.00

Want to share? A family bowl feeds 6 people

Farmers Market Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Changes Frequently! Caprese Fresh mozzarella ovolini and cherry tomatoes topped with a basil pesto and balsamic reduction drizzle

SM Flatbreads

SM 1/2 & 1/2

choose a first half and a second half

Sm Buffalo Cauliflower

Sm Buffalo Cauliflower

$16.25

Craic's Mill City Red local hot sauce, oven-roasted cauliflower, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, arugula, homemade ranch dressing

Sm Buffalo Chicken

Sm Buffalo Chicken

$16.25

Craic's Mill City Red local hot sauce, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, arugula, homemade ranch dressing

Sm Carne Special

$16.50

Changes Every Friday! This week of 11/4 - Jimmy’s Free-Range Chicken All-natural Free-range chicken with oven roasted corn, organic black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, organic herb mix. Topped with a lime infused sour cream drizzle (try it with fresh sliced Jalapenos!)

Sm Cheese & Herb

Sm Cheese & Herb

$12.75

mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Flyin' Hawaiian with Chicken

Sm Flyin' Hawaiian with Chicken

$16.00

chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, pineapple, Valley View Farms goat cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Flyin' Hawaiian with Pork

Sm Flyin' Hawaiian with Pork

$16.00

pulled pork, BBQ sauce, red onion, pineapple, Valley View Farms goat cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Free Form

$10.25

Just garlic oil and our organic herb blend. Nothing else. Add your toppings!

Sm Greener Life

Sm Greener Life

$16.00

Green Origin vegan steak, tomato sauce, green pepper, red onion, vegan cheese, organic herb mix

Sm Medicine Wheel

Sm Medicine Wheel

$13.75

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Pepperoni & Peppers

Sm Pepperoni & Peppers

$15.75

tomato sauce, all-natural uncured pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Potato & Chive

Sm Potato & Chive

$15.00

oven-roasted potatoes, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, topped with fresh chives

Sm Puncuated Equilibrium

Sm Puncuated Equilibrium

$15.00

Kalamata olives, Valley View Farms goat cheese, red onion, rosemary, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Sm Vegan

Sm Vegan

$13.50

tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushroom, spinach, Kalamata olives, garlic oil, herb blend. add Vegan cheese $2.50

Sm Vegan Special

$15.50

Our weekly veggie special but made vegan with our vegan cheese!

Sm Veggie Special

$15.50

Changes every Friday! Week of 11/4 Buffalo sauce with artichoke hearts, gorgonzola crumbles, organic red onion, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, organic herb mix.

Sm Vermont Homemade Sausage

Sm Vermont Homemade Sausage

$15.75

maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Flatbreads

Changes weekly! Week of 10/29-11/5 ALL NATURAL PULLED PORK SHOULDER WITH SLICED APPLES FROM KIMBALLS FARM, CABOT CHEDDAR CHEESE, ORGANIC CARMELIZED ONIONS, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN ORGANIC HERB MIX. FINISHED WITH A CRANBERRY DRIZZLE

LG 1/2 & 1/2

choose a first half and a second half

LG Buffalo Cauliflower

LG Buffalo Cauliflower

$25.00

Craic's Mill City Red local hot sauce, oven-roasted cauliflower, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, arugula, homemade ranch dressing

LG Buffalo Chicken

LG Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Craic's Mill City Red local hot sauce, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, arugula, homemade ranch dressing

LG Carne Special

$25.00

Changes Every Friday! This week of 11/4 - Jimmy’s Free-Range Chicken All-natural Free-range chicken with oven roasted corn, organic black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, organic herb mix. Topped with a lime infused sour cream drizzle (try it with fresh sliced Jalapenos!)

LG Cheese & Herb

LG Cheese & Herb

$17.25

mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Flyin' Hawaiian with Chicken

LG Flyin' Hawaiian with Chicken

$24.50

chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, pineapple, Valley View Farms goat cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Flyin' Hawaiian with Pork

LG Flyin' Hawaiian with Pork

$24.50

pulled pork, BBQ sauce, red onion, pineapple, Valley View Farms goat cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Free Form

$13.75

Just garlic oil and our organic herb blend. Nothing else. Add your toppings!

LG Greener Life

LG Greener Life

$24.50

Green Origin vegan steak, tomato sauce, green peppers, red onion, vegan cheese, organic herb mix

LG Medicine Wheel

LG Medicine Wheel

$18.50

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Pepperoni & Peppers

LG Pepperoni & Peppers

$22.75

tomato sauce, all-natural uncured pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Potato & Chive

LG Potato & Chive

$23.50

oven-roasted potatoes, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, topped with fresh chives

LG Punctuated Equilibrium

LG Punctuated Equilibrium

$23.50

Kalamata olives, Valley View Farms goat cheese, red onion, rosemary, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

LG Vegan

LG Vegan

$19.75

tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushroom, spinach, Kalamata olives, garlic oil, herb blend. add Vegan cheese $3.50

LG Vegan Special

$24.00

Our weekly veggie special but made vegan with our vegan cheese

LG Veggie Special

$24.00

Changes Every Friday! This week of 11/04 Buffalo sauce with artichoke hearts, gorgonzola crumbles, organic red onion, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, organic herb mix.

LG Vermont Homemade Sausage

LG Vermont Homemade Sausage

$24.25

maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Flatbreads

Beyond Meat Meatballs, tomato sauce, white onion, green pepper, vegan cheese and herb blend

GF 1/2 & 1/2

$6.00

choose a first half and a second half

GF Buffalo Cauliflower

GF Buffalo Cauliflower

$24.25

Craic's Mill City Red local hot sauce, oven-roasted cauliflower, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, arugula, homemade ranch dressing

GF Buffalo Chicken

GF Buffalo Chicken

$24.25

Craic's Mill City Red local hot sauce, free-range chicken, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, arugula, homemade ranch dressing

GF Carne Special

$23.00

Changes Every Friday! This week of 11/4 - Jimmy’s Free-Range Chicken All-natural Free-range chicken with oven roasted corn, organic black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, organic herb mix. Topped with a lime infused sour cream drizzle (try it with fresh sliced Jalapenos!)

GF Cheese & Herb

GF Cheese & Herb

$18.75

mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Flyin' Hawaiian with Chicken

GF Flyin' Hawaiian with Chicken

$24.00

chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, pineapple, Valley View Farms goat cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Flyin' Hawaiian with Pork

GF Flyin' Hawaiian with Pork

$24.00

pulled pork, BBQ sauce, red onion, pineapple, Valley View Farms goat cheese, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Free Form

$16.50

Just garlic oil and our organic herb blend. Nothing else. Add your toppings!

GF Greener Life

GF Greener Life

$24.00

Green Origin vegan steak, tomato sauce, green pepper, red onion, vegan cheese, organic herb mix

GF Medicine Wheel

GF Medicine Wheel

$19.75

tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Pepperoni & Peppers

GF Pepperoni & Peppers

$21.75

tomato sauce, all-natural uncured pepperoni, red onion, green pepper, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Potato & Chive

GF Potato & Chive

$21.00

oven-roasted potatoes, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend, topped with fresh chives

GF Puncuated Equillibrium

GF Puncuated Equillibrium

$21.00

Kalamata olives, Valley View Farms goat cheese, red onion, rosemary, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

GF Vegan

GF Vegan

$19.50

tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushroom, spinach, Kalamata olives, garlic oil, herb blend. add Vegan cheese $2.50

GF Vegan Special

$21.75

Our weekly veggie special but made vegan with our vegan cheese

GF Veggie Special

$21.75

Changes Every Friday! This week of 11/04 Buffalo sauce with artichoke hearts, gorgonzola crumbles, organic red onion, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, organic herb mix.

GF Vermont Homemade Sausage

GF Vermont Homemade Sausage

$21.75

maple fennel sausage, sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, caramelized onions, mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, herb blend

Desserts

Brownie

Brownie

$4.00+

Brownie served plain, or as a full sundae with 2 scoops of Shaw Farm's ice cream, our maple whipped cream, and our homemade taza chocolate fudge

Chocolate Whoopie

Chocolate Whoopie

$5.00

Vegan and gluten free! Chocolate whoopie served plain, or as a sundae with 2 scoops of Shaw Farm's ice cream, our maple whipped cream, and our homemade taza chocolate fudge

Cider Donuts

$6.60

2 warmed local apple cider doughnuts with 1 scoop of Shaw Farm’s ice cream, warm homemade caramel sauce, and our maple whipped cream

Gluten Free Brownie

Gluten Free Brownie

$6.00

GF brownie served plain, or as a full sundae with 2 scoops of Shaw Farm's ice cream, our maple whipped cream, and our homemade taza chocolate fudge

Ice Cream Bowl

Ice Cream Bowl

Shaw Farm ice cream

Maine Root Float

Maine Root Float

$6.00

Maine Root's soda served with Shaw Farm ice cream

Seasonal Whoopie

Seasonal Whoopie

$6.00Out of stock

warmed pumpkin spice whoopie pie served with 2 scoops of Shaw Farm’s ice cream, our maple whipped cream, and a local maple syrup Plain whoopie is vegan and gluten free!

Sides

Half Salad

$4.75

Side Blue Cheese

$3.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Goat Cheese

$3.00

Side Parmesan

$3.00

Side Pepperoni

$4.00

Side Pork

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Shredded Mozzarella

$3.00

Side Vegan Cheese

$3.00

N/A Beverages

MR Ginger Beer

$3.60

MR Orange Soda

$3.60

MR Root Beer

$3.60

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$3.75

Spindrift

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Classic candlepin bowling, organic pizza, full bar. Very active in fundraising for our local community. Located in Historic Davis Square in Somerville MA.

45 Day St, Somerville, MA 02144

American Flatbread image
0ac3e57d-e4ae-4f22-b656-6bd3973ef2ee image
American Flatbread image

