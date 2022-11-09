Pizza
American Flatbread Somerville
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Classic candlepin bowling, organic pizza, full bar. Very active in fundraising for our local community. Located in Historic Davis Square in Somerville MA.
Location
45 Day St, Somerville, MA 02144
