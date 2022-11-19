Main picView gallery

American Flatbread West Dover

review star

No reviews yet

183 Vermont Route 100

Dover, VT 05356

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Medicine Wheel
Evolution Salad
LG Homemade Sausage

Large Flatbreads

Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs and some jalapeño peppers
LG Medicine Wheel

LG Medicine Wheel

$18.00

Our take on classic cheese pizza, made with homemade organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs

LG Cheese & Herb

LG Cheese & Herb

$17.25

Premium whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

LG Pepperoni & Mushroom

LG Pepperoni & Mushroom

$21.75

All-natural, uncured pepperoni with organic mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked on organic bread dough with homemade garlic oil and our blend of organic herbs

LG Revolution

LG Revolution

$21.00

Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, Organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs

LG Vegan

LG Vegan

$18.75

Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, Kalamata olives, homemade garlic oil with our own blend of organic herbs

LG Homemade Sausage

LG Homemade Sausage

$22.75

Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, organic sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix

LG Maui Kalua Pork Pie

LG Maui Kalua Pork Pie

$23.50

Smoked free-range pork shoulder, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

LG Maui Kalua Chicken Pie

LG Maui Kalua Chicken Pie

$23.50

Roasted Free Range chicken, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

LG Punctuated Equilibrium

LG Punctuated Equilibrium

$22.50

Imported Kalamata olives, fresh organic rosemary, organic red onions, artisan goat cheese and fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

LG Jimmy's Free Range Chicken

LG Jimmy's Free Range Chicken

$23.50

LG Carne Special

$25.00

Spicy creole chicken & North Country Smokehouse andouille sausage flatbread. Our tomato sauce, shallots, jalapenos, corn & poblano rings with mozzarella & parmesan cheese, finished with Maha sour cream

LG Veggie Special

$25.00

Broccoli, sundried tomato & mushroom flatbread with a Maplebrook Farm ricotta base, Maplebrook feta, mozzarella & parmesan

LG 1/2 & 1/2

$16.75

Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.

Small Flatbreads

SM Medicine Wheel

SM Medicine Wheel

$13.75

Our take on classic cheese pizza, made with homemade organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs

SM Cheese & Herb

SM Cheese & Herb

$12.50

Premium whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

SM Pepperoni & Mushroom

SM Pepperoni & Mushroom

$15.75

All-natural, uncured pepperoni with organic mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked on organic bread dough with homemade garlic oil and our blend of organic herbs

SM Revolution

SM Revolution

$13.75

Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, Organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs

SM Vegan

SM Vegan

$13.50

Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, Kalamata olives, homemade garlic oil with our own blend of organic herbs

SM Homemade Sausage

SM Homemade Sausage

$15.25

Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, organic sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix

SM Maui Kalua Pork Pie

SM Maui Kalua Pork Pie

$16.00

Smoked free-range pork shoulder, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

SM Maui Kalua Chicken Pie

SM Maui Kalua Chicken Pie

$16.00

Roasted free range chicken, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

SM Punctuated Equilibrium

SM Punctuated Equilibrium

$15.00

Imported Kalamata olives, fresh organic rosemary, organic red onions, artisan goat cheese and fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

SM Jimmy's Free Range Chicken

SM Jimmy's Free Range Chicken

$16.00

Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs and some jalapeño peppers

SM Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

SM Carne Special

$16.50

Spicy creole chicken & North Country Smokehouse andouille sausage flatbread. Our tomato sauce, shallots, jalapenos, corn & poblano rings with moazzarella & parmesan cheese, finished with Maha sour cream

SM Veggie Special

$15.50

Broccoli, sundried tomato & mushroom flatbread with a Maplebrook Farm ricotta base, Maplebrook feta, mozzarella & parmesan

SM 1/2 & 1/2

$10.75

Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.

Gluten Free Flatbreads

GF Medicine Wheel

$18.75

Our take on classic cheese pizza, made with homemade organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs

GF Cheese & Herb

$17.50

Premium whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

GF Pepperoni & Mushroom

$20.75

All-natural, uncured pepperoni with organic mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked on organic bread dough with homemade garlic oil and our blend of organic herbs

GF Revolution

$19.25

Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, Organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs

GF Vegan

$18.50

Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, Kalamata olives, homemade garlic oil with our own blend of organic herbs

GF Homemade Sausage

$20.25

Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, organic sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix

GF Maui Kalua Pie

$21.00

Your choice - smoked free-range pork shoulder or roasted free-range chicken, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix

GF Punctuated Equilibrium

$20.00

Imported Kalamata olives, fresh organic rosemary, organic red onions, artisan goat cheese and fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs

GF Jimmy's Free Range Chicken

$21.00

Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs and some jalapeño peppers

GF Free Form Flatbread

$12.50

This one starts with a Plain Canvass. Add your choice of sauce, cheese, veggies and meat. Remember, it starts as a plain dough!

GF 1/2 & 1/2

$16.00

Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.

GF Carne Special

$20.50

Bacon, Spinach, artichoke, red onions, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, herb mix

GF Veggie Special

$20.50

Pesto, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, herb mix

Salads and Apps

Our Evolution Salad topped with Vermont Creamery goat cheese
Evolution Salad

Evolution Salad

$8.25

Organic mesclun and organic sweet leaf lettuces tossed with organic celery and carrots, Toasted sesame seeds, Maine sea kelp and our homemade ginger-tamari vinaigrette

Free Form Salad

$8.25

Start with our Evolution Salad and add your favorite meats., cheeses and veggies

Farmer's Market Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Mixed greens tossed in our house dressing with, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese topped with dried Greek oregano

Sides

Side of Blue Cheese

$2.00

Side of Goat Cheese

$2.00

Side of Parmesan

$2.00

Side of Mozzarella

$2.00

Side of Roasted Chicken

$3.00

Side of Kalua Pulled Pork

$3.00

Desserts

Homemade Brownie Sundae

Homemade Brownie Sundae

$8.25
Homemade Apple Crisp

Homemade Apple Crisp

$8.00

Brownie Plain

$4.75

Dish of Ice Cream

$3.00

Pine Hill Orchard Apple Cider Donut Sundae

$8.00

N/A Drinks

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Kid Apple Juice

$2.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Kid Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Kid OJ

$3.00

Tap Water 16oz

RedBull Sugar Free Can

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

All Natural, Wood Fired, Clay Oven Pizza

Location

183 Vermont Route 100, Dover, VT 05356

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The 1846 Tavern at the Historic West Dover Inn.
orange starNo Reviews
108 Route 100 West Dover, VT 05356
View restaurantnext
Trail 87
orange starNo Reviews
271 Rt 100 West Dover, VT 05356
View restaurantnext
WAHOOS EATERY
orange starNo Reviews
2 Whites Rd Wilmington, VT 05363
View restaurantnext
La Casita - 14 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 South Main Street Wilmington, VT 05363
View restaurantnext
The Maple Leaf Tavern
orange star4.3 • 353
3 N Main St Wilmington, VT 05363
View restaurantnext
Artisan Restaurant, Tavern & Garden - Four Columns Inn
orange star4.9 • 506
21 West St Newfane, VT 05345
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Dover
Manchester Center
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Greenfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Keene
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Schuylerville
review star
No reviews yet
Pittsfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston