- Home
- /
- West Dover
- /
- American Flatbread West Dover
American Flatbread West Dover
No reviews yet
183 Vermont Route 100
Dover, VT 05356
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Large Flatbreads
LG Medicine Wheel
Our take on classic cheese pizza, made with homemade organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs
LG Cheese & Herb
Premium whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs
LG Pepperoni & Mushroom
All-natural, uncured pepperoni with organic mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked on organic bread dough with homemade garlic oil and our blend of organic herbs
LG Revolution
Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, Organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs
LG Vegan
Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, Kalamata olives, homemade garlic oil with our own blend of organic herbs
LG Homemade Sausage
Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, organic sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix
LG Maui Kalua Pork Pie
Smoked free-range pork shoulder, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix
LG Maui Kalua Chicken Pie
Roasted Free Range chicken, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix
LG Punctuated Equilibrium
Imported Kalamata olives, fresh organic rosemary, organic red onions, artisan goat cheese and fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs
LG Jimmy's Free Range Chicken
LG Carne Special
Spicy creole chicken & North Country Smokehouse andouille sausage flatbread. Our tomato sauce, shallots, jalapenos, corn & poblano rings with mozzarella & parmesan cheese, finished with Maha sour cream
LG Veggie Special
Broccoli, sundried tomato & mushroom flatbread with a Maplebrook Farm ricotta base, Maplebrook feta, mozzarella & parmesan
LG 1/2 & 1/2
Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.
Small Flatbreads
SM Medicine Wheel
Our take on classic cheese pizza, made with homemade organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs
SM Cheese & Herb
Premium whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs
SM Pepperoni & Mushroom
All-natural, uncured pepperoni with organic mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked on organic bread dough with homemade garlic oil and our blend of organic herbs
SM Revolution
Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, Organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs
SM Vegan
Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, Kalamata olives, homemade garlic oil with our own blend of organic herbs
SM Homemade Sausage
Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, organic sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix
SM Maui Kalua Pork Pie
Smoked free-range pork shoulder, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix
SM Maui Kalua Chicken Pie
Roasted free range chicken, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix
SM Punctuated Equilibrium
Imported Kalamata olives, fresh organic rosemary, organic red onions, artisan goat cheese and fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs
SM Jimmy's Free Range Chicken
Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs and some jalapeño peppers
SM Buffalo Chicken
SM Carne Special
Spicy creole chicken & North Country Smokehouse andouille sausage flatbread. Our tomato sauce, shallots, jalapenos, corn & poblano rings with moazzarella & parmesan cheese, finished with Maha sour cream
SM Veggie Special
Broccoli, sundried tomato & mushroom flatbread with a Maplebrook Farm ricotta base, Maplebrook feta, mozzarella & parmesan
SM 1/2 & 1/2
Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.
Gluten Free Flatbreads
GF Medicine Wheel
Our take on classic cheese pizza, made with homemade organic tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan and organic herbs
GF Cheese & Herb
Premium whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs
GF Pepperoni & Mushroom
All-natural, uncured pepperoni with organic mushrooms, wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese baked on organic bread dough with homemade garlic oil and our blend of organic herbs
GF Revolution
Our wood-fired cauldron tomato sauce, Organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil, own blend of organic herbs
GF Vegan
Our organic wood-fired tomato sauce, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, Kalamata olives, homemade garlic oil with our own blend of organic herbs
GF Homemade Sausage
Our homemade nitrate-free maple-fennel sausage, organic sulfate-free sundried tomatoes, organic caramelized onions, organic mushrooms, whole milk mozzarella and parmesan cheese, homemade garlic oil and our organic herb mix
GF Maui Kalua Pie
Your choice - smoked free-range pork shoulder or roasted free-range chicken, our organic mango BBQ sauce, organic red onions, fresh pineapple, goat cheese, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan cheese, garlic oil, our organic herb mix
GF Punctuated Equilibrium
Imported Kalamata olives, fresh organic rosemary, organic red onions, artisan goat cheese and fire-roasted sweet red peppers, whole milk mozzarella, our homemade garlic oil and our own blend of organic herbs
GF Jimmy's Free Range Chicken
Oven roasted free-range chicken, black beans, organic cilantro tomatoes, roasted corn, whole milk mozzarella, parmesan, garlic oil, our own blend of organic herbs and some jalapeño peppers
GF Free Form Flatbread
This one starts with a Plain Canvass. Add your choice of sauce, cheese, veggies and meat. Remember, it starts as a plain dough!
GF 1/2 & 1/2
Want to mix it up? Choose two different halves.
GF Carne Special
Bacon, Spinach, artichoke, red onions, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, herb mix
GF Veggie Special
Pesto, heirloom tomatoes, red onions, goat cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, herb mix
Salads and Apps
Evolution Salad
Organic mesclun and organic sweet leaf lettuces tossed with organic celery and carrots, Toasted sesame seeds, Maine sea kelp and our homemade ginger-tamari vinaigrette
Free Form Salad
Start with our Evolution Salad and add your favorite meats., cheeses and veggies
Farmer's Market Salad
Mixed greens tossed in our house dressing with, cucumbers, heirloom tomatoes, sliced red onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese topped with dried Greek oregano
Sides
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
All Natural, Wood Fired, Clay Oven Pizza
183 Vermont Route 100, Dover, VT 05356