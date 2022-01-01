Restaurant header imageView gallery

American Glory Restaurant Tannersville

review star

No reviews yet

6033 Main Street

Tannersville, NY 12485

Popular Items

BBQ Plate & Sides
Baked Cornbread
Chicken Wings

SMALL BITES

Mac & Cheese Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Pork Belly Skewers

$14.00Out of stock

2 BBQ Sliders

$14.00

BBQ Spring Rolls

$13.00

Pretzel Bites

$13.00

Calamari

$13.00Out of stock

Bacon Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00

SOUPS & SALADS

Firehouse Red Chili

$9.50+

French Onion Soup

$13.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00+Out of stock

Mixed Greens Salad

$9.00

HVBeet Salad

$15.00

Classic Wedge Salad

$13.00

Astoria Greek

$13.00

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Sliced Texas Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

$15.00

House Reuben

$17.00

Nashville Style Hot Chicken

$15.00

Chopped BBQ Beef & Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Catfish Po-Boy

$16.00

NC Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Cold Smoked Roast Beef

$15.00

The "Half Pounder"

$16.00

Shrimp BLT

$16.00

House Made Veggie Burger

$15.00Out of stock

SMOKED MEATS BBQ

BBQ Plate & Sides

Build your own combo plate featuring our famous smoked meats and savory side dishes!

Creamy Coleslaw

$4.00

Baked Beans & Bacon

$4.00

Red Beans and Rice

$4.00

Pickled Red Cabbage

$4.00

Baked Cornbread

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Collard Greens & Ham

$4.00

Sautèed Kale & Garlic

$4.00

Pickles

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

COMFORT PLATES

Chicken & Waffles

$22.00

Blackened Catfish

$23.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Steak Frites

$26.00Out of stock

Mom's Meatloaf

$21.00

Macaroni & Sunday Gravy

$20.00Out of stock

Honey Garlic Pork Chops

$22.00

VEGETARIAN

Veggie Quesadilla

$16.00

Loaded Sweet Potato

$16.00

KIDS MEAL

(K) Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.00

(K) BBQ Beef Sliders

$9.00

(K) Mac & Cheese

$9.00

(K) Chicken Fingers

$9.00

(K) Grilled Cheese

$9.00

(K) PB&J Sandwich

$9.00Out of stock

(K) Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

SWEETS & SUCH

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$9.00

Kentucky Derby Pie

$10.00

Apple Crisp

$9.00Out of stock

Mason Jar Sundae

$9.00

DAILY FAMILY STYLE MEALS | PORTIONS FEED 4

Monday - Southern Fried Chicken Family Style

Monday - Southern Fried Chicken Family Style

$32.00

Buttermilk Brined Southern Fried Chicken | Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (serves 4 | Takeout only | Mon only)

Tuesday - Taco Tuesday Family Style

Tuesday - Taco Tuesday Family Style

$32.00Out of stock

12 Soft Shell Tacos (Beef, Chicken, Pork), Pico de Gallo, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Red Onion - Rice & Beans (serves 4 | takeout only | Tues only)

Wednesday - Chicken Pot Fettuccine Family Style

Wednesday - Chicken Pot Fettuccine Family Style

$32.00Out of stock

Tender pieces of free range chicken simmered w/ the ingredients in Mom's chicken pot pie - served over fat ribbon Fettuccine (serves 4 | takeout only | Wed only)

Thursday - Steak Night Family Style

Thursday - Steak Night Family Style

$32.00

Black Angus, Sliced Sirloin, simply seasoned with black pepper and garlic. Served withBbroccoli and Chef's hand cut French Fries (serves 4 | takeout only | Thurs only)

Friday - Beef Stroganoff Family Style

Friday - Beef Stroganoff Family Style

$32.00Out of stock

Sautéed Black Angus Beef, simmered in brown Mushroom, Onion and Smetana. Served with Sautéed Broccoli (serves 4 | takeout only | Fri only)

ENTER 11/25 AS PICK UP DATE! | PICK UP AVAILABLE ON WEDNESDAY 11/25 ONLY

Thanksgiving Special To-Go | Pickup Wednesday 11/25 ONLY!

$32.50+Out of stock
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

American Glory Restaurant voted 2019 Top Restaurant in the Hudson Valley and the Number One in Columbia County, by Hudson Valley Magazine readers ! With two locations; Hudson (Columbia Co.) and Tannersville (Green Co.). Both restaurant’s ambiance is redbrick, dark-reclaimed wood, Edison lights, black & white photos of American icons, and our custom music playlists, and live music contribute to our industrial, steampunk, Americana Vibe. Our culinary team uses the freshest, meats, poultry, fish, and produce from the Hudson Valley. With those ingredients they produce incredibly flavorful food, not only delicious to the mouth, but also to the eye. Our specialty is Americanized Ethnic Cuisine & Wood Smoked BBQ. Our beverage program is the outstanding serving| Local NYS Craft Beers, Cider, Artisan libations, and Fine Spirts. We offer the largest brown whiskey selection in the area and our staff specializes in Craft/Classic Cocktails.

Website

Location

6033 Main Street, Tannersville, NY 12485

Directions

Gallery
American Glory Restaurant image
American Glory Restaurant image
American Glory Restaurant image

