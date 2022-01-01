American Icon Brewery imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Mediterranean

American Icon Brewery Vero Beach

1,460 Reviews

$$

1133 19th Place

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Popular Items

Icon Burger
Icon Cobb
Wings

Snacks

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00Out of stock

Tempura fried cauliflower tossed in our AIB buffalo sauce with scallions and blue cheese crumbles sprinkled throughout.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

8 Coconut shrimp fried crispy and served with Thai chili sauce.

Icon Pretzel

Icon Pretzel

$11.00

Handcrafted Bavarian style pretzel served with AIB Factory Pilsner beer cheese and Icon IPA stone ground mustard

Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.00

Three homemade Mojo marinated pork tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with Maui sauce, and grilled pineapple mango salsa.

Sriracha Deviled Eggs

Sriracha Deviled Eggs

$9.00

A half dozen Sriracha and blue cheese dressing deviled eggs, with peppered candied bacon, cilantro, and chives.

Wings

Wings

$16.00

10 Chicken Wings served "Dirt Style" with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.* Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Thai Chili, GarlicParmesan, or Atomic

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Stone Pizza

Carnivore Pizza

Carnivore Pizza

$17.00

Hand tossed and topped with house made AIB pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood smoked bacon, and mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Hand tossed and topped with house made AIB pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood smoked bacon, and mozzarella cheese

White Pizza

White Pizza

$16.00

Hand tossed and topped with seasoned ricotta, roasted garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, and topped with balsamic reduction

Burgers and Handhelds

Black & Blue Burger

Black & Blue Burger

$16.00

A black and blueberry Merlot reduction with a blackened Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Burger. Topped with crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Our chargrilled Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Burger with Avocado crema, Pepper Jack cheese, peppercorn candied bacon, fried Jalapenos, BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a Black & Blue Burger Brioche bun

Fun-Guy Burger

Fun-Guy Burger

$16.00

Our chargrilled Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Burger with Candied Mushrooms and Bourbon Bacon Aioli, covered with Smoked Gouda, topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.

Hawaiian Chicken

Hawaiian Chicken

$14.00

Spinach wrap filled with grilled chicken, grilled pineapple mango salsa, homemade Maui sauce and crisp lettuce.

Icon Burger

Icon Burger

$15.00

Chargrilled Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Burger with lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, AIB sauce, and choice of cheese, served on a Brioche bun

Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

A blackened Mahi filet cooked to perfection with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, and topped with rémoulade sauce on a brioche bun. Choose either Grilled, Blackened, or Fired

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy chicken breast tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce and topped with lettuce and tomato, served on a Brioche bun. * Crispy or Grilled, your choice! Other sauce options are available.

Primo Cheese Steak

Primo Cheese Steak

$16.00

Shaved Certified Angus Beef Ribeye, drunk onions & peppers topped with melted Provolone on a fresh Hoagie.

Reuben Burger

Reuben Burger

$17.00Out of stock

Chargrilled chuck, brisket, and short rib burger topped with beer braised corned beef, sauerkraut, and three mustard dressing

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Crunchy fried shrimp seasoned with Old Bay served on a toasted hoagie roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Old Bay aioli.

Vegan Italian Sausage

Vegan Italian Sausage

$14.00

Beyond Sausage served on a hoagie topped with sauteed peppers

Greens

Americon Caesar

Americon Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with shredded Parmesan and croutons

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

$18.00

Orzo, Edamame, Avocado, Mango, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Poke Sauce, Taro Chips, Spicy Mayo. Choice of Tuna, Grilled Tofu Choice of Tuna, Grilled Tofu

Icon Cobb

Icon Cobb

$12.00

Icon salad mix with eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato and scallions.

Tiny Humans

Kids Chicken

$6.00

Three crispy chicken strips served over fries.

Kids Mac

$5.00

Kraft® Mac and Cheese served with a side of fries.

Kids Pizza

$6.00

Hand tossed and topped with house made AIB pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Sides

Basket Fries

$5.00

Extra Beer Cheese

$0.50

Mustard Coleslaw

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Dessert

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$9.00

New York Cheesecake served with choice of Berry Jam or Salted Stout Caramel.

The Duke

The Duke

$8.00

A large Ghirardelli® double chocolate brownie served warm and topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Package

Americon Blonde Can

Americon Blonde Can

$4.00

Our Blonde Ale is a crisp and light take on this classic American style with a golden hue, dry finish, and bright hop character from classic American hops.

Florida Heat Can

Florida Heat Can

$5.00

A little sweet, a little sour, and a little spicy, this perfectly sour ale is incredibly drinkable. The tart background is complimented with juicy blood orange and a unique chili pepper flavor with the slightest heat to keep you coming back for more.

Icon Haze Can

Icon Haze Can

$5.00

This Hazy-style IPA has a ton of juicy hop aroma and flavor and low bitterness. A medium body with flavors of tropical fruit and grapefruit combine for a smooth finish. Made with Amarillo, Citra, Sultana, and Mosaic hops.

Strawbry Shortcake Can

Strawbry Shortcake Can

$5.00

A summertime favorite is back! Fresh and juicy strawberries are blended with lactose and vanilla in this creamy sour ale for the perfect blend of sweet and tart.

American Blonde 4pk

American Blonde 4pk

$14.00

Our Blonde Ale is a crisp and light take on this classic American style with a golden hue, dry finish, and bright hop character from classic American hops.

Florida Heat 4pk

Florida Heat 4pk

$16.00

A little sweet, a little sour, and a little spicy, this perfectly sour ale is incredibly drinkable. The tart background is complimented with juicy blood orange and a unique chili pepper flavor with the slightest heat to keep you coming back for more.

Icon Haze 4pk

Icon Haze 4pk

$16.00

This Hazy-style IPA has a ton of juicy hop aroma and flavor and low bitterness. A medium body with flavors of tropical fruit and grapefruit combine for a smooth finish. Made with Amarillo, Citra, Sultana, and Mosaic hops.

Strawbry Shortcake 4pk

Strawbry Shortcake 4pk

$16.00

A summertime favorite is back! Fresh and juicy strawberries are blended with lactose and vanilla in this creamy sour ale for the perfect blend of sweet and tart.

Florida Heat 24pk

Florida Heat 24pk

$80.00

A little sweet, a little sour, and a little spicy, this perfectly sour ale is incredibly drinkable. The tart background is complimented with juicy blood orange and a unique chili pepper flavor with the slightest heat to keep you coming back for more.

Icon Haze 24pk

Icon Haze 24pk

$80.00

This Hazy-style IPA has a ton of juicy hop aroma and flavor and low bitterness. A medium body with flavors of tropical fruit and grapefruit combine for a smooth finish. Made with Amarillo, Citra, Sultana, and Mosaic hops.

1926 Hef Growler

1926 Hef Growler

Our Blonde Ale is a crisp take on this classic American style with a deep yellow hue, dry finish, and bright hop character from classic American hops.

American Hero Growler

American Hero Growler

Brewed with 6 different varieties of fresh, wet hops grown locally by Veterans, this special beer is very unique. Loaded with bright, citrusy aromas and juicy hop flavor; balanced by a lighter body and smooth finish.

Americon Blonde Growler

Americon Blonde Growler

Our Blonde Ale is a crisp take on this classic American style with a deep yellow hue, dry finish, and bright hop character from classic American hops.

Cherry Berry Blast

Cherry Berry Blast

A lighter sour bursting with fresh vibrant aroma and juicy flavors of tart cherry and sweet raspberry. Brewed with a touch of lactose and vanilla for a smooth but clean finish.

Coco Loco Cider Growler

Coco Loco Cider Growler

Local love for Coco Loco

Factory Pilsner Growler

Factory Pilsner Growler

Our Blonde Ale is a crisp take on this classic American style with a deep yellow hue, dry finish, and bright hop character from classic American hops.

FlaDna HW Mango Guava Growler

FlaDna HW Mango Guava Growler

Finally, a true craft seltzer! Brewed with pure reverse osmosis water, cane sugar and the finest all-natural ingredients. Refreshingly bright and crisp with vibrant aroma and delicious fruit flavors. Unfiltered to leave a subtle sweetness and made with real-fruit ingredients; haziness and fruit particles may be naturally present.

Florida Heat Growler

Florida Heat Growler

A little sweet, a little sour, and a little spicy, this perfectly sour ale is incredibly drinkable. The tart background is complimented with juicy blood orange and a unique chili pepper flavor with the slightest heat to keep you coming back for more.

Freedom Torch Growler

Freedom Torch Growler

A full-flavored dark ale with rich aromas and flavors of milk chocolate and lightly roasted coffee. Brewed with real milk sugar to create a creamy and smooth finish.

Freedom Torch Nitro Growler

Freedom Torch Nitro Growler

A nitro version of our favorite stout creates even more creaminess and a fuller body than the original.

Hotshot Rye Growler

Hotshot Rye Growler

This Imperial Stout is an approachable version of a huge ale that is inky black and loaded with complex flavors. Aged in Rye Whiskey barrels for three months.

Icon Haze Growler

Icon Haze Growler

This New England-style IPA has a ton of juicy hop aroma and flavor without bitterness. Boasts a frothy, haze-like appearance with a medium body and smooth finish. Made with Amarillo, Ekuanot, and Bravo hops.

Icon IPA Growler

Icon IPA Growler

This copper-colored IPA combines the juicy aroma and flavor of East Coast ales with the resinous smooth bitterness of West Coast Styles to create a unique IPA in one of our best-sellers.

Icon Oktoberfest Growler

Icon Oktoberfest Growler

Full bodied, rich, caramel, toast, clean mouthfeel, slightly herbal hop notes.

Liberties of Funk Growler

Liberties of Funk Growler

Merica Cider Growler

Merica Cider Growler

Power Plant Growler

Power Plant Growler

A traditional American-style Amber Lager that exhibits a clean balance of caramel malts and American hops with the complex character of German Lager yeast.

Rainbow Sherbet Sour Growler

Rainbow Sherbet Sour Growler

A dessert-style sour ale brewed with all the flavors of the rainbow. Orange, pineapple, raspberry, and key lime blended with vanilla and lactose for a fruity and creamy blend that finishes clean and is not too tart.

Sailfish Growler

Strawberry Shortcake Growler

Strawberry Shortcake Growler

A summertime favorite is back! Fresh and juicy strawberries are blended with lactose and vanilla in this creamy sour ale for the perfect blend of sweet and tart.

Ticker Tape Growler

Ticker Tape Growler

A golden-hued Belgian strong ale with notes of fruit candy and bubblegum balanced by a slight spice and dry crisp finish.

Van Espresso Nitro Stout

A rich sweet stout aged on whole, fresh-roasted Guatemalan dark roast coffee beans. Full bodied and creamy with the addition of lactose and vanilla to compliment the pronounced coffee and cocoa notes. Served on Nitro for an immensely smooth and velvety finish.

Walking Tree Growler

Walking Tree Growler

Specialty Cocktails

Ali Punch

Ali Punch

$11.00

Cruzan Rum, Peach Schnapps, simple syrup, lemon, strawberry puree, and topped with 1926 Hef

Betty's White Sangria

Betty's White Sangria

$12.00

Fruity, refreshing sangria made with Mezzacorona, lemon, lime, orange, and mint

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$11.00
Bootlegger

Bootlegger

$11.00Out of stock
Dean Martini

Dean Martini

$12.00

Made with Ketel One, a splash of dry vermouth and two bleu cheese stuffed olives

Frankie Old Fashioned

Frankie Old Fashioned

$12.00

Makers 46, muddled orange, and a filthy cherry with a dash of bitters

Freedom Torch Chocolate Martini

Freedom Torch Chocolate Martini

$11.00
Just Another Teq/Sunrise

Just Another Teq/Sunrise

$12.00Out of stock
Lauderdale Beach Iced Tea

Lauderdale Beach Iced Tea

$11.00

Made with Stoli Orange, Malibu, Bombay Sapphire, and Avion. Juiced with pineapple and cranberry

Nicholson's Afternoon Tea

Nicholson's Afternoon Tea

$11.00

Made with Jack Daniel's, peach schnapps, lemonade, and fresh lemon

Purple Rain

Purple Rain

$13.00

Made with Costa tequila, grapefruit juice, and raspberry liquor.

Sequoia's Big Red Sangria

Sequoia's Big Red Sangria

$12.00

A sweet red sangria made with Velvet Devil, lemon, lime, orange, and hints of clove and cinnamon

Spritz With A Kick

Spritz With A Kick

$10.00

Stoli Orange, Aperol, passion fruit puree, simple syrup, and Prosecco. Topped with our rotating fruited Berliner-Weisse.

Strawberry Diablo

Strawberry Diablo

$13.00

A spicy strawberry margarita made with Tanteo Haberno tequila

The Real McCoy

The Real McCoy

$11.00

Made with The Real McCoy 5 year rum, coconut puree, pineapple juice, and orange juice

The Thunder Rolls

The Thunder Rolls

$11.00Out of stock
Tony Montana Margarita

Tony Montana Margarita

$12.00

Crisp margarita made with Costa Blanco and fresh lime juice

Vero Beach Lemon Fresca

Vero Beach Lemon Fresca

$10.00

Made with Hope Town vodka, fresh lemon juice, and Blue Curacao

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1133 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Directions

Gallery
American Icon Brewery image
American Icon Brewery image

