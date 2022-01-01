- Home
American Icon Brewery Vero Beach
1,460 Reviews
$$
1133 19th Place
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Popular Items
Snacks
Buffalo Cauliflower
Tempura fried cauliflower tossed in our AIB buffalo sauce with scallions and blue cheese crumbles sprinkled throughout.
Coconut Shrimp
8 Coconut shrimp fried crispy and served with Thai chili sauce.
Icon Pretzel
Handcrafted Bavarian style pretzel served with AIB Factory Pilsner beer cheese and Icon IPA stone ground mustard
Mahi Tacos
Three blackened Mahi tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with spicy remoulade sauce, and pico de gallo
Pulled Pork Tacos
Three homemade Mojo marinated pork tacos filled with shredded lettuce, topped with Maui sauce, and grilled pineapple mango salsa.
Sriracha Deviled Eggs
A half dozen Sriracha and blue cheese dressing deviled eggs, with peppered candied bacon, cilantro, and chives.
Wings
10 Chicken Wings served "Dirt Style" with celery and ranch or blue cheese dressing.* Sauces: BBQ, Buffalo, Thai Chili, GarlicParmesan, or Atomic
Brussels Sprouts
Stone Pizza
Carnivore Pizza
Hand tossed and topped with house made AIB pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood smoked bacon, and mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Hand tossed and topped with house made AIB pizza sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, applewood smoked bacon, and mozzarella cheese
White Pizza
Hand tossed and topped with seasoned ricotta, roasted garlic, tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, and topped with balsamic reduction
Burgers and Handhelds
Black & Blue Burger
A black and blueberry Merlot reduction with a blackened Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Burger. Topped with crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a Brioche bun.
Cowboy Burger
Our chargrilled Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Burger with Avocado crema, Pepper Jack cheese, peppercorn candied bacon, fried Jalapenos, BBQ sauce, lettuce, and tomato on a Black & Blue Burger Brioche bun
Fun-Guy Burger
Our chargrilled Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Burger with Candied Mushrooms and Bourbon Bacon Aioli, covered with Smoked Gouda, topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun.
Hawaiian Chicken
Spinach wrap filled with grilled chicken, grilled pineapple mango salsa, homemade Maui sauce and crisp lettuce.
Icon Burger
Chargrilled Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib Burger with lettuce, tomato, smoked bacon, AIB sauce, and choice of cheese, served on a Brioche bun
Mahi Sandwich
A blackened Mahi filet cooked to perfection with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles, and topped with rémoulade sauce on a brioche bun. Choose either Grilled, Blackened, or Fired
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast tossed in spicy Nashville hot sauce and topped with lettuce and tomato, served on a Brioche bun. * Crispy or Grilled, your choice! Other sauce options are available.
Primo Cheese Steak
Shaved Certified Angus Beef Ribeye, drunk onions & peppers topped with melted Provolone on a fresh Hoagie.
Reuben Burger
Chargrilled chuck, brisket, and short rib burger topped with beer braised corned beef, sauerkraut, and three mustard dressing
Shrimp Po' Boy
Crunchy fried shrimp seasoned with Old Bay served on a toasted hoagie roll, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, and Old Bay aioli.
Vegan Italian Sausage
Beyond Sausage served on a hoagie topped with sauteed peppers
Greens
Americon Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with shredded Parmesan and croutons
Hawaiian Poke Bowl
Orzo, Edamame, Avocado, Mango, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple, Poke Sauce, Taro Chips, Spicy Mayo. Choice of Tuna, Grilled Tofu Choice of Tuna, Grilled Tofu
Icon Cobb
Icon salad mix with eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, tomato and scallions.
Tiny Humans
Sides
Dessert
Package
Americon Blonde Can
Our Blonde Ale is a crisp and light take on this classic American style with a golden hue, dry finish, and bright hop character from classic American hops.
Florida Heat Can
A little sweet, a little sour, and a little spicy, this perfectly sour ale is incredibly drinkable. The tart background is complimented with juicy blood orange and a unique chili pepper flavor with the slightest heat to keep you coming back for more.
Icon Haze Can
This Hazy-style IPA has a ton of juicy hop aroma and flavor and low bitterness. A medium body with flavors of tropical fruit and grapefruit combine for a smooth finish. Made with Amarillo, Citra, Sultana, and Mosaic hops.
Strawbry Shortcake Can
A summertime favorite is back! Fresh and juicy strawberries are blended with lactose and vanilla in this creamy sour ale for the perfect blend of sweet and tart.
1926 Hef Growler
Our Blonde Ale is a crisp take on this classic American style with a deep yellow hue, dry finish, and bright hop character from classic American hops.
American Hero Growler
Brewed with 6 different varieties of fresh, wet hops grown locally by Veterans, this special beer is very unique. Loaded with bright, citrusy aromas and juicy hop flavor; balanced by a lighter body and smooth finish.
Americon Blonde Growler
Our Blonde Ale is a crisp take on this classic American style with a deep yellow hue, dry finish, and bright hop character from classic American hops.
Cherry Berry Blast
A lighter sour bursting with fresh vibrant aroma and juicy flavors of tart cherry and sweet raspberry. Brewed with a touch of lactose and vanilla for a smooth but clean finish.
Coco Loco Cider Growler
Local love for Coco Loco
Factory Pilsner Growler
Our Blonde Ale is a crisp take on this classic American style with a deep yellow hue, dry finish, and bright hop character from classic American hops.
FlaDna HW Mango Guava Growler
Finally, a true craft seltzer! Brewed with pure reverse osmosis water, cane sugar and the finest all-natural ingredients. Refreshingly bright and crisp with vibrant aroma and delicious fruit flavors. Unfiltered to leave a subtle sweetness and made with real-fruit ingredients; haziness and fruit particles may be naturally present.
Florida Heat Growler
A little sweet, a little sour, and a little spicy, this perfectly sour ale is incredibly drinkable. The tart background is complimented with juicy blood orange and a unique chili pepper flavor with the slightest heat to keep you coming back for more.
Freedom Torch Growler
A full-flavored dark ale with rich aromas and flavors of milk chocolate and lightly roasted coffee. Brewed with real milk sugar to create a creamy and smooth finish.
Freedom Torch Nitro Growler
A nitro version of our favorite stout creates even more creaminess and a fuller body than the original.
Hotshot Rye Growler
This Imperial Stout is an approachable version of a huge ale that is inky black and loaded with complex flavors. Aged in Rye Whiskey barrels for three months.
Icon Haze Growler
This New England-style IPA has a ton of juicy hop aroma and flavor without bitterness. Boasts a frothy, haze-like appearance with a medium body and smooth finish. Made with Amarillo, Ekuanot, and Bravo hops.
Icon IPA Growler
This copper-colored IPA combines the juicy aroma and flavor of East Coast ales with the resinous smooth bitterness of West Coast Styles to create a unique IPA in one of our best-sellers.
Icon Oktoberfest Growler
Full bodied, rich, caramel, toast, clean mouthfeel, slightly herbal hop notes.
Liberties of Funk Growler
Merica Cider Growler
Power Plant Growler
A traditional American-style Amber Lager that exhibits a clean balance of caramel malts and American hops with the complex character of German Lager yeast.
Rainbow Sherbet Sour Growler
A dessert-style sour ale brewed with all the flavors of the rainbow. Orange, pineapple, raspberry, and key lime blended with vanilla and lactose for a fruity and creamy blend that finishes clean and is not too tart.
Sailfish Growler
Strawberry Shortcake Growler
A summertime favorite is back! Fresh and juicy strawberries are blended with lactose and vanilla in this creamy sour ale for the perfect blend of sweet and tart.
Ticker Tape Growler
A golden-hued Belgian strong ale with notes of fruit candy and bubblegum balanced by a slight spice and dry crisp finish.
Van Espresso Nitro Stout
A rich sweet stout aged on whole, fresh-roasted Guatemalan dark roast coffee beans. Full bodied and creamy with the addition of lactose and vanilla to compliment the pronounced coffee and cocoa notes. Served on Nitro for an immensely smooth and velvety finish.
Walking Tree Growler
Specialty Cocktails
Ali Punch
Cruzan Rum, Peach Schnapps, simple syrup, lemon, strawberry puree, and topped with 1926 Hef
Betty's White Sangria
Fruity, refreshing sangria made with Mezzacorona, lemon, lime, orange, and mint
Bloody Mary
Bootlegger
Dean Martini
Made with Ketel One, a splash of dry vermouth and two bleu cheese stuffed olives
Frankie Old Fashioned
Makers 46, muddled orange, and a filthy cherry with a dash of bitters
Freedom Torch Chocolate Martini
Just Another Teq/Sunrise
Lauderdale Beach Iced Tea
Made with Stoli Orange, Malibu, Bombay Sapphire, and Avion. Juiced with pineapple and cranberry
Nicholson's Afternoon Tea
Made with Jack Daniel's, peach schnapps, lemonade, and fresh lemon
Purple Rain
Made with Costa tequila, grapefruit juice, and raspberry liquor.
Sequoia's Big Red Sangria
A sweet red sangria made with Velvet Devil, lemon, lime, orange, and hints of clove and cinnamon
Spritz With A Kick
Stoli Orange, Aperol, passion fruit puree, simple syrup, and Prosecco. Topped with our rotating fruited Berliner-Weisse.
Strawberry Diablo
A spicy strawberry margarita made with Tanteo Haberno tequila
The Real McCoy
Made with The Real McCoy 5 year rum, coconut puree, pineapple juice, and orange juice
The Thunder Rolls
Tony Montana Margarita
Crisp margarita made with Costa Blanco and fresh lime juice
Vero Beach Lemon Fresca
Made with Hope Town vodka, fresh lemon juice, and Blue Curacao
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1133 19th Place, Vero Beach, FL 32960