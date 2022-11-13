Restaurant header imageView gallery

American Legion Post 475 117 Main St E

review star

No reviews yet

117 Main St E

Saint Clair, MN 56080

Order Again

Food

French Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Chicken Strips

$5.00

Chicken Drummies

$5.00

Cheese Nuggets

$5.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$10.00

Peperoni Pizza

$10.00

Deluxe Pizza

$10.00

Plain Chips

$1.00

Sour Cream and Onion Chips

$1.00

BBQ Chips

$1.00

Peanuts

$1.00

Burger Basket

Hamburger

$6.50

Hamburger Basket

$8.00

Bacon Hamburger

$7.50

Bacon Hamburger Basket

$9.00

DBL Hamburger

$8.75

DBL Hamburger Basket

$9.50

DBL Bacon Hamburger

$9.75

DBL Bacon Hamburger Basket

$10.75

Cheeseburger

$6.75

Cheeseburger Basket

$8.25

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.75

Bacon Cheeseburger Basket

$9.25

DBL Cheeseburger

$10.25

DBL Cheeseburger Basket

$12.00

DBL Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.25

DBL Bacon Cheeseburger Basket

$13.00

Event Rental

Venue Rental Fee

$125.00

Bartendar

$25.00

Member Fee

$100.00

Cleaning Fee

$50.00

Beer

Alaskan Amber

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Fat Tire

$3.00

Grain Belt Premium Light

$3.00

Michelob Golden Draft

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Light

$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00

Reds

$3.00

VooDoo Ranger

$3.00

Corona

$3.00

Busch N\A

$2.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon Coffee

$1.00

White Claw Lime

$3.00

White Claw Raspberry

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer Black Cherry

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer Mango

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer Lemon Lime

$3.00

Bud Light Seltzer Strawberry

$3.00

Bud Light Cherry Limeaid

$3.00

Nutr Watermelon

$3.00

Mixed Drinks

Cutwater Margharita

$6.00

Cutwater Moscow Mule

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$5.00

The Liz

$5.00

Purple Mother Fucker

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$3.50

Jerry Phillips

$3.00

Nutrl

$3.00

Liquor

Absolute Vodka

$3.50

Amaretto

$3.25

Bacardi

$3.50

Bacardi Limon

$3.50

Bacardi Razz

$3.50

Bench Mark (Bourbon)

$5.00

Black Berry Schnapps

$3.25

Bloody Mary Mix

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Christian Brothers Brandy

$3.25

Crown Royal (Bourbon)

$4.00

E&J Brandy

$3.25

Fireball

$4.00

Jack Daniels (Bourbon)

$4.00

Jameson (Bourbon)

$4.00

Jim Bean (Bourbon)

$4.00

Malibu

$3.75

McMasters (Bourbon)

$3.25

Patron

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$3.25

Pendleton (Bourbon)

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$3.50

Tan Gue Ray

$4.00

Titos Vodka

$3.50

Windsor

$3.25

Cherry, McGillicuddy's

$2.00

Menthol, McGillicuddy's

$2.00

Pop

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Draft Beer

Coors Light

$2.00

Michelob Golden Light

$2.00

Coors Light Pitcher

$8.00

Michelob Pitcher

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

117 Main St E, Saint Clair, MN 56080

