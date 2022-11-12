Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

American Pizza Manufacturing

92 Reviews

7402 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla, CA 92037

Popular Items

14" Flyer
14" Standard
14" Harley

Pizza

14" Standard

$17.00

homemade ruby red sauce, fresh grated mozzarella. down to brass tacks simple

14" Flyer

$19.00

bold & spicy pepperoni, homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh grated mozzarella. a reliable go-to

14" Hallmark

$23.00

a classic margherita. homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella moons, minced garlic, basil chiffonade - add speck $3.00

14" Harley

$23.00

Italian sausage, homemade ruby red sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, sweet caramelized onion, fresh cut sage, asiago sprinkle. brash and daring - add sopressata $3.00

14" Levi

$23.00

grilled chicken tossed in honey-based BBQ sauce, EVOO base, fresh grated mozzarella, sweet red onion, cilantro sprigs. a rugged original - add bacon $3.00

14" Edsel

$25.00

earthy mix of wild mushrooms, EVOO base, fresh grated mozzarella, truffle oil drizzle, Parmigiano dusting. one of a kind - add prosciutto $3.00

14" Shandy

$25.00

a taste of summer. evoo base, fresh-grated mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, burrata, organic lemon zest, minced garlic, parmesan, Maldon salt sprinkle - add pine nuts $3.00

14" Pendleton

$27.00

bourbon & maple infused butternut squash puree base, hand-grated mozzarella, Italian sausage, minced garlic, carmelized onions, roasted red peppers, ricotta dollops and fresh rosemary sprigs. a cool weather classic

14" Gibson

$25.00

hits all the important notes. evoo base, grated mozzarella, a bed of baby spinach, speck, caramelized onions, minced garlic, Calabrian peppers and Parmesan sprinkle

14" Jackie O'

$27.00

the First Lady of pizza - elegant and light. pesto base, house grated mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, heirloom grape tomatoes, minced garlic, Kalamata olives, chèvre and basil chiffonade

14" Deere

$19.00

a vegan delight. choice of base (ruby red sauce, EVOO or pesto), organic spinach, marinated artichoke hearts, earthy mix of wild mushrooms, organic grape tomatoes, nutritional yeast, garlic olive oil drizzle - add grated mozzarella $2.00

14" BYOP

$17.00

you like it how you like it. we get it! choose a sauce (ruby red sauce comes standard), a cheese (fresh-grated mozzarella comes standard), then begin building - *Cali-flour crust only available in 12" size

12" Standard

$13.00

homemade ruby red sauce, fresh grated mozzarella. down to brass tacks simple

12" Flyer

$15.00

bold & spicy pepperoni, homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh grated mozzarella. a reliable go-to

12" Hallmark

$19.00

a classic margherita. homemade ruby red tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella moons, minced garlic, basil chiffonade - add speck $3.00

12" Harley

$19.00

Italian sausage, homemade ruby red sauce, fresh grated mozzarella, sweet caramelized onion, fresh cut sage, asiago sprinkle. brash and daring - add sopressata $3.00

12" Levi

$19.00

grilled chicken tossed in honey-based BBQ sauce, EVOO base, fresh grated mozzarella, sweet red onion, cilantro sprigs. a rugged original - add bacon $3.00

12" Edsel

$21.00

earthy mix of wild mushrooms, EVOO base, fresh grated mozzarella, truffle oil drizzle, Parmigiano dusting. one of a kind - add prosciutto $3.00

12" Shandy

$21.00

a taste of summer. evoo base, fresh-grated mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto, burrata, organic lemon zest, minced garlic, parmesan, Maldon salt sprinkle - add pine nuts $2.00

12" Pendleton

$23.00

bourbon & maple infused butternut squash puree base, hand-grated mozzarella, Italian sausage, minced garlic, carmelized onions, roasted red peppers, ricotta dollops and fresh rosemary sprigs. a cool weather classic

12" Gibson

$21.00

hits all the important notes. evoo base, grated mozzarella, bed of baby spinach, speck, caramelized onions, minced garlic, Calabrian peppers and Parmesan sprinkle

12" Jackie O'

$23.00

the First Lady of pizza - elegant and light. pesto base, house grated mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, heirloom grape tomatoes, minced garlic, Kalamata olives, chèvre and basil chiffonade

12" Deere

$15.00

a vegan delight. choice of base (ruby red sauce, EVOO or pesto), organic spinach, marinated artichoke hearts, earthy mix of wild mushrooms, organic grape tomatoes, nutritional yeast, garlic olive oil drizzle - add grated mozzarella $2.00

12" BYOP

$13.00

you like it how you like it. we get it! choose a crust (regular or cali-flour), a sauce (ruby red sauce comes standard) and a cheese (grated mozzarella come standard), then begin building

Cutie Pie Cheese

$11.00

for the kids!

Cutie Pie Cheese + 1 Topping

$13.00

for the kids with discerning palates!

Cutie Pie Kit

$55.00

a pack of epic proportions. five cutie pie dough rounds, sauce, cheese, choice of 3 regular toppings, chef bibs & hats. all the fixings for an assemble at home pizza party. great for birthdays & special events

Pasta

Lasagna 101

$33.00

homemade bolognese smothered in ricotta and mozzarella, layered between sheets of hand crafted pasta and topped with shaved parmesan, basil and organic grape tomatoes. 25-30 min @ 425F - serves 4 add garlic bones - $8

Frank's Chicken Pasta

$27.00

a dish ol' blue eyes would get a kick out of. scratch-made bucatini, gruyere garlic cream sauce, organic roasted chicken, basil, Calabria peppers, topped with baby heirloom tomatoes & light bread crumbs - serves 2-3 add garlic bones - $8

Mack'n Cheese

$13.00

great for the long haul. oversized house made elbow pasta, gruyere, sharp cheddar, parmesan mix, smoked paprika, topped with zesty bread crumbs. 20-25 min @ 425F - add truffle oil $3.00 - serves 2 add garlic bones - $8

Salad

Garden Salad

$11.00

mixed organic greens, organic grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, chèvre, variegated garden peppers, sweet red onion, zesty Italian dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Mr. Cardini would approve. organic romaine hearts, sweet red onions, house baked croutons, parmigiana-reggiana shaving, out-of-this-world lemon & boquerones infused dressing - add chicken $3.00

Palm Desert Salad

$15.00

organic greens mix, house candied walnuts, gorgonzola, seasonal citrus slivers, micro arugula, orange poppy seed vinaigrette

Popeye Salad

$11.00

organic spinach, sun-dried cranberries, sweet red onions, feta, pine nuts, rainbow micro greens, aged-balsamic emulsion

Dessert

Giant Cookie

$9.00

handmade in-house, bigger-than-your-face chocolate chip cookie. semi-sweet & Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips, browned butter. cut it like your pizza - serves up to 6

Pumpkin Butter Cookie

$9.00

Hey, pumpkin! browned butter, pumpkin, fall spices and a whole lotta love. topped with turbinado sugar and ready for cooler days ahead. serves up to 6

Ice Cream

$12.00

select flavors of hand-dipped splendor, made for APM by JoJo's Creamery, Encinitas, CA

Sides

Side - Garlic Bones

$8.00

time to break bones! (4) garlic-butter basted dough bones, dipped in Asiago cheese, topped with, Parmesan, Maldon salt and mixed seasoning, and served with Ruby Red sauce. pairs perfectly with our pastas or salads - serves 2 - 4

Side - 12" Dough Ball

$5.00

Side - Ruby Red Sauce 4oz

$3.00

Side - Pesto 3oz

$4.00

Side - Grated Parmesan 2oz

$2.00

Side - Shaved Parmigiano 3oz

$2.00

Side - Ranch Dressing 3oz

$2.00

Side - Caesar Dressing 4oz

$3.00

Side - Italian Dressing 3oz

$3.00

Side - Orange Poppy Seed Dressing 3oz

$3.00

Side - Balsamic 3oz

$3.00

Side - BBQ Sauce 3oz

$3.00

Side - EVOO 2oz

$2.00

Side - Truffle Oil 1oz

$3.00

Side - Garlic Oil 2oz

$2.00

Side - Calabria Chilis 3oz

$3.00

Side - Crushed Red Pepper

Side - Burrata Ball

$4.00

Side - Arugula 8oz

$3.00

Beer

Harland Hazy IPA 16oz

$4.00+

everything you love in an IPA... smooth and creamy mouthfeel from oats, but without the overwhelming bitterness

Harland Sunken Isles IPA 16oz

$4.00+

brewed with a firm bitterness, approachable body and dry finish. aggressively dry-hopped with Waimea, Citra, and Motueka hops. unfiltered and exploding with tropical fruit and citrus aromas.

Harland Japanese Lager 16oz

$4.00+

a crisp, bright Japanese style lager in the spirit of Sapporo/Asahi that sits light on the palette and finishes super smooth

Societe Light Beer 12oz

$4.00+

a classic, American lager with great taste and a light finish. Imagine the iconic American made brews from the 70's or 80's with a little extra horsepower in the can

Wine

Murphy Goode Red Wine 750 ml

$12.00

Murphy Goode Rose 750 ml

$14.00

Murphy Goode Sauvignon Blanc 750 ml

$12.00

Frico Lambrusco Sparkling Red 250 ml

$4.00+

Benvolio Prosecco Split 187 ml

$5.00

Wearables

APM Tee

$25.00

APM Hamilton Hat

$25.00

APM Monogram Hat

$25.00

APM Beanie

$20.00

Perishables

Burrata Ball

$5.00Out of stock

Caesar Dressing 16oz

$10.00

Crystal Hot Sauce

$3.00

Calabrian Peppers 8oz

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch-made, made-to-order, take-n-bake pizzas, pastas, salads and desserts. Be home for dinner!

Location

7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
American Pizza Manufacturing image
American Pizza Manufacturing image

