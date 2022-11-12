Pizza
American Pizza Manufacturing
92 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Scratch-made, made-to-order, take-n-bake pizzas, pastas, salads and desserts. Be home for dinner!
Location
7402 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in La Jolla
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
More near La Jolla