American Provisions Southie-Southie-Southie

613 East Broadway

Boston, MA 02127

Popular Items

Italian
Farm House
Cold Brew

Daily Pastries

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.50Out of stock
Ham & Cheese croissant

Ham & Cheese croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Scone

Pumpkin Scone

$4.00Out of stock
Apple Danish

Apple Danish

$5.00
Chevre & Chive Scone W/ Red Pepper Jam

Chevre & Chive Scone W/ Red Pepper Jam

$3.00
Cheddar Jalapeno Biscuit

Cheddar Jalapeno Biscuit

$4.00Out of stock
Big Cookie

Big Cookie

$3.50

Chocolate Chunk, M&M, Rainbow Sprinkle, or White Chocolate Chunk.

Pepper And Onion Quiche

$6.00
Jelly Cronuts

Jelly Cronuts

$5.00

Pizza 🍕

$5.00Out of stock

Wednesday through Friday only, check out our rotating selection!

Mini Cider Donut 🍩

Mini Cider Donut 🍩

$1.50Out of stock

Friday/Saturday/Sunday only! Freshly fried apple cider donuts dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Mini Cider Donuts -- dozen

Mini Cider Donuts -- dozen

$15.00Out of stock

Friday/Saturday/Sunday only! Freshly fried apple cider donuts dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Drinks

Spindrift Lemon

Spindrift Lemon

$2.50

Spindrift

Spindrift Raspberry

Spindrift Raspberry

$2.50

Spindrift

Spindrift Grapefruit

$2.50Out of stock

Spindrift

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00
Topo Chico single

Topo Chico single

$1.99

Topo Chico

Dr Brown's Root Beer

Dr Brown's Root Beer

$2.50

Dr Brown's Ginger Ale

$2.50
Native Water

Native Water

$1.99

Chips

DC Sour Cream & Onion 2oz

$2.50

Dirty Chips are made with peanut oil.

DC Sea Salt Chips, 2oz

$2.50

Dirty Chips are made with peanut oil.

DC Salt & Vinegar Chips, 2oz

$2.50

Dirty Chips are made with peanut oil.

DC BBQ Chips, 2oz

$2.50

Dirty Chips are made with peanut oil.

Sides

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$6.99

Made with chia seeds, coconut milk, peanut butter, blueberries, and our housemade granola* *contains tree nuts

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.99
Mac Salad

Mac Salad

$5.99

Classic macaroni salad with chopped tomato, celery, onion, and olives.

BLT Pasta Salad

BLT Pasta Salad

$5.99

Shells with baby spinach, chopped tomato, and crispy bacon in a creamy dressing.

Caprese Pasta

Caprese Pasta

$5.99

Penne with basil pesto**, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella. **Allergy note: pesto contains tree nuts.

Spicy Thai Noodles

Spicy Thai Noodles

$5.99

Noodles with shredded cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, and scallions in a spicy peanut sauce.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.99

Classic potato salad with celery and onion in a creamy, mustard-y dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$6.99

Diced roasted beets with goat cheese, caramelized walnuts, and parsley.

Farro Salad

Farro Salad

$5.99Out of stock

whole grain farro with sweet potato, caramelized onions, kale, pecorino, and maple mustard dressing

Side Pickle

Side Pickle

$1.00

it's a pickle. a big pickle.

Coffee

all espresso drinks available hot or iced.
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Brewed with Flat Black coffee beans, roasted locally in Dorchester!

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Brewed with Flat Black coffee beans, roasted locally in Dorchester!

AP Espresso

AP Espresso

$1.50+

just the strong stuff.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.25

double shot of espresso with just a splash of steamed milk foam -- the espresso lover's drink. 3oz.

Cortado

Cortado

$3.50

a double shot of espresso with an equal amount of steamed milk - short and smooth.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75

a double shot of espresso with steamed milk and velvety smooth microfoam. 8oz.

Latte

Latte

$4.00

double shot of espresso topped with steamed milk and a touch of foam -- tall and easy-drinking. 12oz.

Flat White

Flat White

$5.25

three shots of espresso topped with steamed milk -- a latte that's heavy on the espresso and light on the foam. 12oz.

Americano

Americano

$3.25

double shot of espresso topped with hot water.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00

made with sweetened Tazo chai tea and steamed milk.

Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$3.50

Flatblack drip coffee topped with steamed milk

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.25

We proudly brew MEM teas from Watertown!

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Made with premium Japanese matcha from MEM Tea in Watertown, unsweetened, with steamed milk. 12oz.

Lunch

Farm House

Farm House

$12.00

Honey maple turkey, mild cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, sharp honey mustard, and arugula on a ciabatta. Allergen note: honey mustard contains egg.

La Campania

La Campania

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinaigrette on a ficelle

Italian

Italian

$12.00

Genoa salami, prosciutto, mortadella, provolone, arugula, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hots, olive oil, and balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta. *Our mortadella does not contain pistachios.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Our house chicken salad made with celery and dried cherries, served with tomatoes, pickles, cheddar and arugula on a ciabatta roll

The Roast Beef

The Roast Beef

$12.00

Roast beef with creamy horseradish sauce, watercress, black pepper, and crispy onions on a soft brioche roll.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

a blend of melty cheeses on Iggy's sliced French bread

Grilled Pig

Grilled Pig

$12.00

Smoked ham, brie, and cultured butter on a ficelle, pressed until hot and toasty. No substitutions, please.

Veggie Italian

Veggie Italian

$8.50

Lots of the fixings, none of the meat -- provolone, arugula, tomatoes, pickles, onions, hot pepper relish, olive oil, and balsamic vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll

Fall Bowler

Fall Bowler

$10.00

A hearty bowl of quinoa, fresh kale, roasted sweet potato, chopped apples, red onion chutney and cheese crisps, drizzled with maple mustard vinaigrette. Major allergens: dairy

Soup of the Day: Creamy Sweet Potato

Soup of the Day: Creamy Sweet Potato

$7.00

Made with coconut milk (dairy free).

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Creating and supporting community through good food.

613 East Broadway, Boston, MA 02127

