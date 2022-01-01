- Home
American Sardine Bar
1,170 Reviews
$$
1800 Federal St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Popular Items
SANDWICHES
Sardine Sandwich
Slider-style mini sandwich. Canned Spanish sardine in olive oil, pickled egg gribiche, shredded lettuce, & Zayda's hot pickle slice on thinly sliced seeded hoagie roll.
BBQ Tofu Banh Mi
Fried tofu tossed in pickled long hot BBQ sauce, pickled carrot and kohlrabi, fresno chiles, fresh cilantro, toasted seeded roll. Vegan.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Pimento cheese sauce, white cabbage slaw, Zayda's spicy pickle chips on brioche roll.
Swiss Sardine Melt
Galician sardine pâté on parmesan multigrain with melted swiss cheese, Aleppo pickled fennel, spinach, pickled green tomato.
Patty Melt
Seared beef patty with caramelized onions, Swiss & American cheese on parmesan butter marble rye served with a side of secret sauce.
Heavy Metal Sausage
Split, seared Heavy Metal Calabrian chile & red wine sausage, sauce Amatriciana, fresh herb and Parmesan gremolata, Liscio's seeded long roll.
SIDES & SWEETS
Turkish Spiced Carrot Soup
Carrot, sweet potato, white wine, coriander, cumin, Aleppo chili, crushed olives, pepitas, charred spinach vegan crema and mixed herbs. Vegan.
Middleneck Clams
Middleneck clams steamed in white wine garlic butter broth, 'nduja sausage, tarragon, fingerling potatoes, fennel, lemon, toast.
Roasted Sweet Potato
Roasted sweet potatoes, orange, thyme, Spanish olive, candied walnuts, red wine vinegar, craisins. Contains Tree nuts, Vegan.
Mushroom Mac & Cheese
Gigli pasta, three cheese béchamel, mushroom breadcrumb gratin, black truffle infused olive oil.
Grilled Broccoli Caesar
Grilled broccoli with Caesar dressing & shaved pecorino. Contains fish.
Pecorino Pistachio Brussels Sprouts
Flash fried Brussels sprouts, pecorino pistachio romesco, honey crisp apples, fennel, roasted Anaheim chiles, shaved pecorino.
Sardine Wedge Salad
Galician sardines, pickled beets, fried cauliflower, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onion, radish, pickled egg, fresh herbs & tomatillo ranch on iceberg lettuce. Can be made vegan.
Big Fall Salad
Mixed baby greens & radicchio, Three Springs honeycrisp apple, radish, candied walnuts, delicata squash, craisins, fennel, mixed herbs, cranberry mostarda dressing, shaved Cabot clothbound cheddar. Vegetarian, can be made vegan. Contains Tree Nuts.
Simple Salad
Mixed greens, shaved radish, fresh herbs. Tomatillo Ranch (vegan) or Oregano Vinaigrette.
Wings
Brined and fried chicken wings tossed in sauce. Choice of sauce: Buffalo with blue cheese & celery, or Salsa Macha with Tomatillo Ranch. 8 per order. Salsa Macha contains peanuts.
Salt & Pepper Fries
with pickle dip. Vegan with tomatillo ranch instead of pickle dip.
Beer-Battered Onion Rings
With onion dip. Vegetarian, can be made vegan.
Whole Pickle
Vegan.
Pickled Egg
Tahini Apple Cake
Spiced tahini apple cake with maple crema, crushed hazelnuts & powdered sugar. Contains tree nuts. Vegan.
Warm Dark Chocolate Brownie
Warm dark chocolate brownie, dulce de leche, candied walnuts. Contains tree nuts.
DRAFT BEER (NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)
Allagash White pint
Belgian Witbier, 5.1% Brewed with oats, wheat, orange peel & coriander (Portland, ME) 16 oz
Attic Love Bird Stout Pint
Oatmeal Stout, 4.6%. Brewed with Chocolate Malt and Flaked Oats. Roasty toasty with a smooth dry finish. Rich in chocolate and creamy coffee flavors. (Germantown, Philadelphia) 9oz
Brooklyn Bel Air Sour pint
Kettle Sour, 5.8%. Bright notes of tropical fruit- crisp and gently tart (Brooklyn, NYC)
Burley Oak Fruits of our Labor Strawberry 9oz
Fruited Sour, 4.4%. Berliner Weiss conditioned on copious amounts of strawberries (Berlin, MD)
Cape May IPA (Nitro) pint
West Coast IPA, 6.3%. Loaded with floral & citrus notes with a slightly bitter, zesty finish. (Cape May, NJ) 16oz
Drowned Lands Slow River Saison 9oz
Farmhouse Ale, 4.2%. Mixed Culture Foeder Saison brewed with 1886 New York Pilsner malt, oats, wheat and rye; hopped with Saaz and NY-grown Crystal. Fermented slowly with our house saison yeast blend and matured in one of our American Oak Foeders for several months before being transferred to stainless for another 4 weeks of conditioning. We’re tasting - cold blueberry skins sweating in the sun, peach-heavy fruit cups, the zest of one or two lemons, fresh hay funk and ritzy hotel lobby cucumber-lime water. (Warwick, NY) 9oz
Forest & Main Suspended Thoughts Pub Ale pint
Smokey Pub Ale, 4%. Brewed with Maris Otter, some crystal malt, and a touch of German smoked barley. It was gently hopped with Fuggles and Grungeist and fermented with London ale yeast. Notes of classic British pubs, mixed citrus marmalade on wheat toast, ethereal Whoppers, the tip of your marshmallow stick (Ambler, PA) 16oz
Grimm Double Negative Stout 9oz
Imperial Stout, 10%. Aromas of espresso, bitter chocolate, caramel, black currant & blueberry (Brooklyn, NYC) 9oz
Half Acre Lager Town pint
Festbier, 5.8%. Rich & malty goodness on a sturdy amber frame. (Chicago, IL) 16oz
Kenzinger Pint
American Lager, 4.5% 'Crisp & light bodied- w/pilsner malt & Noble hops' (Kensington, Philadelphia)
Love City Deep Cut Pils pint
Pilsner, 5%. Lightly bready, aromas of fresh herbs, black tea, & dried flowers (Callowhill, Philadelphia) 16oz
Shacksbury Yuzu Ginger Cider pint
Fruited Cider, 6%. Fresh and zesty with notes of wild honey. Made with organic apples (Vergennes, VT) 16oz
Singlecut 18 Watt IPA pint
Session IPA, 5%. Orange zest, tangerine, and tropical juice aroma with a substantially full, soft malt body (Queens, NYC) 16oz
Sterling Pig Baltimore Pike Porter pint
American Porter, 6.6%. Rich & chocolatey robust American style Porter (Media, PA) 16oz
Tonewood Fuego IPA pint
NE IPA, 6.2% Dank and juicy, this IPA was inspired by the New England IPAs of Vermont and Massachusetts. The beer is opaque and hazy. The hops shine, both in the aroma and bitterness. (Oakyln, NJ)
Tonewood Improv DIPA 12oz
Double NE IPA, 8%. Hazy & golden, with Citra, Simcoe, & Chinook (Barrington, NJ) 12oz
Captain Lawrence Classic Lager pint
American Lager, 4..2%. Easy drinking, light in color and body delicate flavour profile. Unhappy and smooth (Elmsford, NY) 16oz
Sierra Nevada Narwhal Imperial Stout 9oz
16oz can. Narwhal Imperial Stout is inspired by the mysterious creature that thrives in the deepest fathoms of the frigid Arctic Ocean. Rich with notes of espresso, baker’s cocoa, roasted grain and a light hint of smoke, Narwhal brims with malt complexity. Aggressive but refined with a velvety smooth body and decadent finish, Narwhal will age in the bottle for years to come. 10.2%
Love City Eraserhood IPA pint
Hazy IPA, 7.2% Low bitterness, mango & berry hop character (Callowhill, Philadelphia) 16oz
2SP Koruna Czech Pils pint
Czech Pilsner, 4.6%. Biscuity with hints of malt sweetness. (Aston, PA) 16oz
Une Anneé Blueberry Sour 9oz
Fruited Sour, 6.5%. American wild ale with blueberries (Niles, IL) 9oz
Tonewood Rift IPA 12oz
Modern American IPA, 7%. With Citra, Mosaic, & Idaho 7 (Barrington, NJ) 12oz
Forest & Main Dwelling Place Pub Ale pint
Pub Ale with Honey, 5%. We started with a base of British Maris Otter, some Golden Naked Oats, and a bit of crystal Rye malt; then hopped it with a solid charge of Fuggles and Wolf. At the tail end of fermentation with our favorite British ale yeast, we added a good bit of summer honey from @MindYourHives. The finished product has notes of fresh milled flour, honey oatmeal toast, lemon marmalade, baked apples, an oak ghost, and a sassy little British bitterness (Ambler, PA) 16oz
Bald Birds Color Trails Pale pint
American Pale Ale, 5.5%. Bright, hoppy, and refreshing. Aromas of fresh, ripe mango and mandarin orange blaze the path with flavors of tangerine, lemon, papaya, and a hint of herbal, minty dankness following closely behind. Brewed with oats and wheat for low bitterness. Brewed with Lemondrop, Mosaic, and Citra hops (Audubon, PA) 16oz
SINGLE CANS (NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)
Athletic Free Wave NA (can)
Non Alcoholic IPA, 0.4% ‘Medium-bodied, hazy IPA aggressively hopped with Amarillo and Chinook. A softer and simpler wheat body to showcase the hops. Notes of orange blossom, orange, citrus rind and wheat. Hops are gripping, oily and aggressive - not subtle’ Stratford, CT
Athletic Lite (Can)
Non Alcoholic Lite Beer, 0.5%. Classically simple but expertly crafted with 25 calories, 5 carbs, and organic grains (Stratford, CT) 12oz can
Burlington Orbital Elevator (can)
Double NE IPA, 8.3%. Brewed with Barley, Oat Malt, Flaked Oats, and Vienna Malt. More than 20% of the grist bill is Oats creating a full body, fluffy mouth-feel. Hopped with Mosaic, Amarillo, and Simcoe for a tropical, fruity pebble paradise of hop flavors. Rounded out with flavors and aromas of Mandarin Orange Zest, Bubblegum, Boysenberry Sorbet, Key Limes, and Ripe Peaches (Burlington, VT) 16oz can
Burlington Vaulted Blue (can)
NE IPA, 5.7%. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Pacifica, and Cascade hops provide flavors and aromas of Candied Citrus Peel, Ripe Peaches, delicate Floral Aromas, and Pine Sap (Burlington, VT) 12oz can
Departed Soles GoodbIPA (can)
West Coast IPA, 6%. Floral and Citrus, with a balanced bitterness. Sorghum Based. Gluten Free (Jersey City, NJ) 12oz
Departed Soles Waverunnering (can)
Session Ale, 4.2%. Collaboration with Carton Brewing- a gluten free version of their famous Boat Beer. (Jersey City, NJ) 12oz can
Foley Brothers Love Notes Saison (can)
Fruited Saison, 6%. Love Notes is a melody of Pilsner, Vienna, Wheat malts and Strawberry puree. Aged to perfection in stainless steel (Brandon, VT) 16oz can
Forest & Main Prom King (can)
Hazy IPA 6.2%. Brewed with German and British barleys, malted wheat, and flaked and malted outs. We hopped it with Strata and Nelson in the whirly spinner, and put Nelson and lots of Chinook in the dry hopper. Peppy notes of freaky white grape juice, super thin candy orange slices, expensive citrus varieties, juicy mango, oatmeal that was never slimy, and some strawberry cannabis gummies. (Ambler, PA) 16oz can
Grimm Lambo Door (can)
Double IPA, 8%. Citra, Simcoe, El Dorado (Brooklyn, NYC) 16oz can
Gurutzeta Sagardo Cider (can)
Original Basque Cider. Sarasola Sagardoa is a traditional Basque cider from a cider house located in the apple growing hills of Astigarraga. 6% ABV.
Hail & True Hail To The Hop (can)
Cider, 6% Dry-hopped with Citra hops, bright grapefruit notes (Bella Vista, Philadelphia) 12oz can
Half Acre Daisy Cutter (can)
West Coast Pale Ale, 5.2%. "Chock full of dank, aromatic hops that bite up front, then ease into citrus" 12oz can
Interboro Bushberg Pilsner (can)
Hoppy Pilsner brewed with 100% Pilsner malt, German lager yeast and Noble hop varieties. Pours bright pale yellow. Noble aroma with herbal minty noble hop character. Taste is bright and slightly sweet, with a dry grassy finish.
Jacks Cider (can)
Farm cider, 5.5%. We produce a hard cider from the ground up. We grow, press, and ferment apples, then package the final product all from our facility located in one of the Apple Capitals of the World, Biglerville, PA. Our Cider was inspired by "Jack" Hauser, who led Musselman Foods in the 1950s, of the Hauser Family, makers of Jack's Hard Cider. 12oz
Love City Sylvie Stout (Can)
Oatmeal Stout, 5% 'Traditional English stout brewed with oats as well as chocolate and roasted malts. Rich coffee and dark chocolate notes and a smooth round mouthfeel' (Callowhill, Philadelphia) / $6 12oz
Miller High Life (can)
American-style lager, 4.6%. Brewed as a golden pilsner, utilizing light-stable galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and a select combination of malted barley. 12oz
Mortalis Chimera (can)
Fruited Sour, 6%. Pineapple, Pink Guava, Passionfruit, Sweet Cherries, Papaya, Peaches, and strawberries. This Fruited Sour blends milk sugar and all the flavors of a fruit salad together. (Avon, NY) 16oz can
Narragansett Lager (can)
Heritage American lager, 5% "Clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced." (Pawtucket, RI) 16oz
Ology Half 'n Half Lager (can)
Dark Lager, 6%. Polotmavy half dark Czech lager. Collaboration with King State Brewing. (Tallahassee, FL) 16oz can
Perennial Suburban Beverage (can)
Fruited Sour, 4.2%. Gose-style ale with Valencia Oranges, Key Lime and Meyer Lemon (St. Louis, MO) 16oz
Ploughman Birdwatcher Cider (Can)
Farm Cider, 6.9%. Dry cider combined w/wild fermented peach juice (Aspers, PA) 12oz
Ramona Blood Orange Wine Spritz
Lightly sparkling organic Sicilian wine made with Zibibbo grapes and mixed with organic blood orange juice. Made with the highest quality organic ingredients, sustainable production methods, no refined sugar, no gluten and only 90 calories, RAMONA is the best of the fine wine world, in a go-anywhere, do-anything can. Notes of citrus zest, raspberries, blood orange and hibiscus. 5% ABV, Origin -Italy / Sicily
Ramona Dry Grapefruit Wine Spritz (can)
Lightly sparkling organic Sicilian wine made with Zibibbo grapes and mixed with organic ruby grapefruit juice. Made with the highest quality organic ingredients, sustainable production methods, no refined sugar, no gluten and only 90 calories, RAMONA is the best of the fine wine world, in a go-anywhere, do-anything can. Notes of bright ruby grapefruit zest, tart lime blossom, light stone fruit. 5% ABV, Origin -Italy / Sicily
Sagamore Lemon Tea Fizz (can)
Sagamore Rye, meyer lemon, green tea, yuzu. 8% 12 oz can.
Shacksbury Arlo Cider (can)
Basque-style cider, 6.0% We partner with our friends at Petritegi Sagardoa, located just outside of San Sebastian in Spain, to source European apple varieties unavailable in commercial quantities in the United States. Petritegi presses and ferments their apples in enormous, decades-old chestnut barrels; we then ship this fermented cider to Vermont where we blend it with fruit we source from New England. This unusual blend of European and New England fruit creates a one-of-a-kind dry, complex cider without any additional flavorings or sweeteners.
Shacksbury Deer Snacks VI Cider (can)
6% The gnarled fruit that we find while foraging has, for decades, been chalked up as food for wildlife, ill suited for human consumption “deer snacks”. We know better: we spend the fall searching for wild apple trees producing remarkable fruit that cries out to be turned into cider which we harvest by hand and take home to the cidery. A blend of wild foraged apples & cultivated Vermont apples, Native yeast fermented, notes of forect floor, dried leather, and herbs. 0g Sugar, bone dry. 12oz can.
Shacksbury Easy Wine Pink (can)
Light Wine, 5.8%. Rosé with mellow bubbles and half the alcohol of other wines. Light, refreshing, made with all California grapes (Vergennes, VT) 12oz
Stateside Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka (can)
Don't get it twisted, there are a lot of other iced teas out there. Most of them are loaded with sugar and made with malt liquor. Surfside Iced Tea is proudly made with Stateside Vodka, has 100 calories per can and is non-carbonated. Because iced tea shouldn't have bubbles. Sunshine in a can. 4.5% 12oz can
Sterling Pig Snuffler IPA (can)
American IPA, 6.5%. Easy drinking with hoppy notes of citrus & tropical fruit. Hopped with Columbus, Simcoe, Centennial, Crystal & Citra hops. 12oz
Tonewood Freshies Pale Ale (can)
"Our soft and sweet pale ale, brewed with wheat and dry-hopped for citrus aromas of lemon, lime, and subtle orange, with honeysuckle and a touch of floral bitterness." 12oz Can
Tonewood Revolution Porter (can)
Porter, 6.5% "Brewed in collaboration with Revolution Coffee Roasters, this English Porter has been dosed with a blend of coffee beans from Malawi and Ethiopia. The result is a coffee-forward brew that finishes malty and dry." (Oaklyn, NJ) 12oz
Triple Bottom Sunny (can)
Kellerbier, 5%. A bubbly and lighthearted lager with a sweet finish. This version is hopped with Nelson, Crystal, Hersbrucker and Saaz (Poplar, Philadelphia) 16oz
Two Roads Road Jam (Can)
A wheat ale fermented with real red and black raspberries and accented with fresh lemongrass. It has a stunning red color and mouth-watering berry aroma. Fruity and refreshingly dry. 5%, 12oz
Twin Elephant Nosh: Citra & Hallertau (can)
NE IPA, 6.8%. Smooth body with soft German pilsner malt, oat flakes, raw wheat and chit malt. Smells like orange creamsicle, grass, mango spritz & lilac. Tastes like Orange Julius with a splash of passionfruit and grapefruit juice cocktail, a little pine and some grippy orange pith (Chatham, NJ) 16oz can
Von Trapp Pilsner (can)
Pilsner, 5.2% 'Our award winning interpretation of a Bohemian Style Pilsner. Spicy, citrus peel botanicals combine with a dry, peppery finish to create a truly thirst quenching lager. A beer that demands you take more than one sip.' (Stowe, VT) 12oz
Forest & Main Mortar and Pestle (can)
Biere de Garde, 6%. We brewed this with a solid base of fine pale barleys from @DeerCreekMalt, performed multiple decoctions, boiled it for an extended time with aged and fresh hops, fermented it with our lager yeast at rustic temperatures, captured natural carbonation, and aged it cold. It’s a fairly complex process for a beer that drinks fairly subtle and simple, but that process lends a romantic depth you really can’t find otherwise (or so we tell ourselves). We find notes of dry Twizzlers, marble rye bread, anise and holy basil in the garden, orange cream, damp straw, and maybe an Oktoberfest party (Ambler, PA) 16oz can
Burley Oak Fruits of Our Labor Strawberry (can)
Fruited Sour, 4.4%. Berliner Weiss conditioned on copious amounts of strawberries (Berlin, MD) 16oz can
COCKTAILS (NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)
Maple Spiced Toddy
Old Grand Dad Bonded Bourbon, Pennsylvania maple syrup, lemon, warm turmeric spiced tea. Served warm.
Tahini Hot Chocolate
El Dorado 5 year rum, Meletti amaro, & house made tahini hot chocolate served warm in a 12 oz cup. Vegan!
Hot Pink Lemonade
Stateside vodka, LoFi Gentian Amaro, & lemonade. Topped with club soda. Served over ice in 11oz cup.
Rosemary Vodka Greyhound
Rosemary infused Stateside vodka, Giffard Pamplemousse Rose grapefruit liqueur, grapefruit juice, lime over ice in 11oz glass.
Lavender Lemon G&T
Beefeater gin, lavender syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice and tonic over ice in a 11oz glass.
Sherry Margarita
Barbadillo Manzanilla sherry, Casco Viejo blanco tequila, fresh lime. The session margarita of your dreams!
Passion Fruit Margarita
El Jimador Blanco, passion fruit puree, Giffard Fruit de la Passion liqueur, fresh lime.
Tamarind Mezcal Margarita
Banhez Joven mezcal, organic tamarind, fresh lime.
Tamale Old Fashioned
Banhez joven mezcal, Giffard Banane du Bresil liqueur, Bittermen's Mole Xocolatl bitters, orange peel.
Sagamore Lemon Tea Fizz (can)
Sagamore Rye, meyer lemon, green tea, yuzu. 8% 12 oz can.
Italian Iced Coffee
El Dorado 3yr rum, Averna amaro & iced coffee in a 12oz cup over ice.
TiramisuTini
Ultimo coffee, raw cacao, tahini, amaro, El Dorado 5 year.
WINE (NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT/DELIVERY)
Petite Sirah/Syrah Rose, Where's Linus
65% Petite Sirah, 35% Syrah. Fruity, alive, savory, lip-smackingly zesty, easy drinking Rose. (Sebastopol, California)
Toso Brut Sparkling, Mendoza, Argentina
100% sparkling chardonnay. Fresh, crisp, and easy to drink. Mendoza, Argentina
Malvasia Frizzante, Quarticello Despina, Emilia, Italy
100% Malvasia di Candia from Montecchio Emilia in Emilia Romagna. Fermented in tank, then bottled with a little bit of must to trigger second fermentation in bottle. Unfiltered, organic and biodynamic. 11.5%
Cortese, Matthiasson Tendu, California
Flavors of crisp apple and asian pear combine with a touch of almond to make the palate mouthwatering and complex. Fresh and bright. (California)
Gruner Veltliner, Meinklang Osterreich Burgenland, Austria
White wine blend: Grüner Veltliner and Muscat; the wines are aged in concrete eggs and have little to no sulfur added. An interesting blend of Grüner Veltliner and Muscat that creates the aromas of floral white blossoms and orange peel. Drink young to enjoy the powerful fruit notes and earthy aromas. 2020
Cantalapiedra "Lirondo" Verdejo, Castilla y Leon, Spain
Verdejo is usually a simple, easy-drinking, fresh, fruity orange wine. From the Rueda region just north of Spain, it's made in a style that gives it funky, floral, spicy flavors. It is made without any sulfur and with some grape skin contact to the juice, which makes the wine cloudy and a bit dark in color. Although the Cantalapiedra’s work is outside of the Rueda D.O., one could say that they are the “Torchbearers for Real Rueda.”
Negroamaro, Calcarius Rosa Puglia, Italy
Rosé. 100% Negroamaro, 10.5%. Spontaneous fermentation in open vats and direct press. Not Filtered. No temperature control. Aging for 6 months in steel tanks. Elegant Negroamaro rose that smells of cranberries and pomegranate. On the palate, the fruity fluidity and salinity enhance the floral notes. In the end it is energetic and decisive.
Red Blend, Tendu, California
Juicy and vibrant, cranberry and dark cherry fruit, bitter dark chocolate on the finish. Blend: 44% Barbera, 26% Aglianico, 24% Montepulciano, and 6% mixed Rhône varieties. Fermented with native yeasts at cool temperatures in stainless steel then aged in neutral barrels for five months with no sulfur added. Unfltered/unfined.
Negroamaro, Calcaruius Rosso Puglia, Italy
100% Negroamaro, 11.5%. Spontaneous fermentation in open steel tanks, with 5 days of skin contact. Aged 6 months in stainless steel. Wild and genuine, dense and spicy. Elegant, with clean tannins that leave a clear memory of the sea in your mouth. A wine that amazes with every sip, thanks to its disarming richness and unique taste.
BOTTLES (NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT/DELIVERY)
Toso Brut Sparkling (bottle)
100% Sparkling Chardonnay. This sparkling wine is bright and clear with a touch of pale yellow. The aroma displays a bouquet of perfectly balanced yeasts with the Chardonnay grapes. The base wine is blended in the Charmat method with selected French yeasts, in big stainless steel containers. Optimum development of its bouquet is achieved after three months, under strict control, at low temperature and adequate pressure. Prior to bottling, the wine is filtered and this process allows the wine to have its bright finish. It will take at least three months in bottle to obtain its characteristic flavors. 100% Estate grown Chardonnay. 11.5%
Negroamaro Rosa, Progetto Calcarius, Puglia, Italy (bottle)
100% Negroamaro. 10.5%. Rosé. Spontaneous fermentation in open vats and direct press. Not Filtered. No temperature control. Aging for 6 months in steel tanks. Elegant Negroamaro rose that smells of cranberries and pomegranate. On the palate, the fruity fluidity and salinaty enhance the floral notes. In the end it is energetic and decisive. 1 Liter
Cantalapiedra "Lirondo" Verdejo, Castilla y Leon, Spain (Bottle)
Verdejo is usually a simple, easy-drinking, fresh, fruity orange wine. From the Rueda region just north of Spain, it's made in a style that gives it funky, floral, spicy flavors. It is made without any sulfur and with some grape skin contact to the juice, which makes the wine cloudy and a bit dark in color. Although the Cantalapiedra’s work is outside of the Rueda D.O., one could say that they are the “Torchbearers for Real Rueda.” 750ml bottle
Cortese, Matthiasson Tendu, California (Bottle)
Flavors of crisp apple and asian pear combine with a touch of almond to make the palate mouthwatering and complex. The freshness and brightness make this a fun wine to drink! 750ml
Gruner Veltliner, Meinklang Osterreich Burgenland, Austria (Bottle)
White wine blend: Grüner Veltliner and Muscat; the wines are aged in concrete eggs and have little to no sulfur added. An interesting blend of Grüner Veltliner and Muscat that creates the aromas of floral white blossoms and orange peel. Drink young to enjoy the powerful fruit notes and earthy aromas. 2020, 750ml
Red Blend, Tendu, California (Bottle)
Juicy and vibrant, cranberry and dark cherry fruit, bitter dark chocolate on the finish. Blend: 44% Barbera, 26% Aglianico, 24% Montepulciano, and 6% mixed Rhône varieties. Fermented with native yeasts at cool temperatures in stainless steel then aged in neutral barrels for five months with no sulfur added. Unfltered/unfined.
Negroamaro, Progetto Calcarius Rosso Puglia, Italy (Bottle)
100% Negroamaro, 11.5%. Spontaneous fermentation in open steel tanks, with 5 days of skin contact. Aged 6 months in stainless steel. Wild and genuine, dense and spicy. Elegant, with clean tannins that leave a clear memory of the sea in your mouth. A wine that amazes with every sip, thanks to its disarming richness and unique taste. 1 Liter
Shacksbury Rosa (bottle)
Cider, 7.6%. Local Vermont apples mingle joyfully with Nero d’Avola grape skins from Martha Stoumen in California. Lively, with fresh fruit flavors and soft spontaneous bubbles (Vergennes, VT) 750ml bottle
Shacksbury Wes Cider (bottle)
Apple Cider. Wild Vermont apples pressed in 2018. Collaboration with Oxalis. (Vergennes, VT) 750ml bottle
SIX & FOUR PACKS (NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)
Jacks Cider [6 Pack]
We produce a hard cider from the ground up. We grow, press, and ferment apples, then package the final product all from our facility located in one of the Apple Capitals of the World, Biglerville, PA. Jack's Hard Cider was inspired by "Jack" Hauser, who led Musselman Foods in the 1950s, and was the patriarch of the Hauser Family, makers of Jack's Hard Cider. Gluten free, 5.5% abv, 12oz cans
Half Acre Daisy Cutter [6 Pack]
West Coast Pale Ale, 5.2%. "Chock full of dank, aromatic hops that bite up front, then ease into citrus" 12oz cans
Miller High Life [6 Pack]
American-style lager. Brewed as a golden pilsner, utilizing light-stable galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and a select combination of malted barley. 4.6%, 12oz
Narragansett Lager [6 Pack]
Heritage American lager- clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced. 5%, 16oz
Sterling Pig Snuffler IPA [6 Pack]
American IPA, 6.5%. Easy drinking with hoppy notes of citrus & tropical fruit. Hopped with Columbus, Simcoe, Centennial, Crystal & Citra hops. 12oz
Von Trapp Pilsner [6 Pack]
Pilsner, 5.4% "Our award winning interpretation of a Bohemian Style Pilsner. Spicy, citrus peel botanicals combine with a dry, peppery finish to create a truly thirst quenching lager. A beer that demands you take more than one sip." (Stowe, VT) 12oz cans
Burlington Vaulted Blue (6 Pack)
NE IPA, 5.7%. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Pacifica, and Cascade hops provide flavors and aromas of Candied Citrus Peel, Ripe Peaches, delicate Floral Aromas, and Pine Sap (Burlington, VT) 12oz can
HOODIES & T-SHIRTS
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 2:00 am
1800 Federal St, Philadelphia, PA 19145