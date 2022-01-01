Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

American Sardine Bar

1,170 Reviews

$$

1800 Federal St

Philadelphia, PA 19145

Order Again

Popular Items

Salt & Pepper Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Patty Melt

SARDINES

Tinned Fish Board

Tinned Fish Board

$16.00

Galician sardines in olive oil with grilled bread & accoutrements.

SANDWICHES

Sardine Sandwich

Sardine Sandwich

$3.00

Slider-style mini sandwich. Canned Spanish sardine in olive oil, pickled egg gribiche, shredded lettuce, & Zayda's hot pickle slice on thinly sliced seeded hoagie roll.

BBQ Tofu Banh Mi

BBQ Tofu Banh Mi

$14.00

Fried tofu tossed in pickled long hot BBQ sauce, pickled carrot and kohlrabi, fresno chiles, fresh cilantro, toasted seeded roll. Vegan.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Pimento cheese sauce, white cabbage slaw, Zayda's spicy pickle chips on brioche roll.

Swiss Sardine Melt

Swiss Sardine Melt

$15.00

Galician sardine pâté on parmesan multigrain with melted swiss cheese, Aleppo pickled fennel, spinach, pickled green tomato.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.00

Seared beef patty with caramelized onions, Swiss & American cheese on parmesan butter marble rye served with a side of secret sauce.

Heavy Metal Sausage

Heavy Metal Sausage

$18.00

Split, seared Heavy Metal Calabrian chile & red wine sausage, sauce Amatriciana, fresh herb and Parmesan gremolata, Liscio's seeded long roll.

SIDES & SWEETS

Turkish Spiced Carrot Soup

Turkish Spiced Carrot Soup

$11.00

Carrot, sweet potato, white wine, coriander, cumin, Aleppo chili, crushed olives, pepitas, charred spinach vegan crema and mixed herbs. Vegan.

Middleneck Clams

$12.00

Middleneck clams steamed in white wine garlic butter broth, 'nduja sausage, tarragon, fingerling potatoes, fennel, lemon, toast.

Roasted Sweet Potato

Roasted Sweet Potato

$9.00

Roasted sweet potatoes, orange, thyme, Spanish olive, candied walnuts, red wine vinegar, craisins. Contains Tree nuts, Vegan.

Mushroom Mac & Cheese

Mushroom Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Gigli pasta, three cheese béchamel, mushroom breadcrumb gratin, black truffle infused olive oil.

Grilled Broccoli Caesar

Grilled Broccoli Caesar

$10.00

Grilled broccoli with Caesar dressing & shaved pecorino. Contains fish.

Pecorino Pistachio Brussels Sprouts

Pecorino Pistachio Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Flash fried Brussels sprouts, pecorino pistachio romesco, honey crisp apples, fennel, roasted Anaheim chiles, shaved pecorino.

Sardine Wedge Salad

Sardine Wedge Salad

$14.00

Galician sardines, pickled beets, fried cauliflower, crispy chickpeas, pickled red onion, radish, pickled egg, fresh herbs & tomatillo ranch on iceberg lettuce. Can be made vegan.

Big Fall Salad

Big Fall Salad

$14.00

Mixed baby greens & radicchio, Three Springs honeycrisp apple, radish, candied walnuts, delicata squash, craisins, fennel, mixed herbs, cranberry mostarda dressing, shaved Cabot clothbound cheddar. Vegetarian, can be made vegan. Contains Tree Nuts.

Simple Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, shaved radish, fresh herbs. Tomatillo Ranch (vegan) or Oregano Vinaigrette.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Brined and fried chicken wings tossed in sauce. Choice of sauce: Buffalo with blue cheese & celery, or Salsa Macha with Tomatillo Ranch. 8 per order. Salsa Macha contains peanuts.

Salt & Pepper Fries

Salt & Pepper Fries

$8.00

with pickle dip. Vegan with tomatillo ranch instead of pickle dip.

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

With onion dip. Vegetarian, can be made vegan.

Whole Pickle

Whole Pickle

$2.00

Vegan.

Pickled Egg

Pickled Egg

$3.00
Tahini Apple Cake

Tahini Apple Cake

$8.00

Spiced tahini apple cake with maple crema, crushed hazelnuts & powdered sugar. Contains tree nuts. Vegan.

Warm Dark Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Warm dark chocolate brownie, dulce de leche, candied walnuts. Contains tree nuts.

DRAFT BEER (NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

Allagash White pint

$7.50

Belgian Witbier, 5.1% Brewed with oats, wheat, orange peel & coriander (Portland, ME) 16 oz

Attic Love Bird Stout Pint

$8.00

Oatmeal Stout, 4.6%. Brewed with Chocolate Malt and Flaked Oats. Roasty toasty with a smooth dry finish. Rich in chocolate and creamy coffee flavors. (Germantown, Philadelphia) 9oz

Brooklyn Bel Air Sour pint

$7.00

Kettle Sour, 5.8%. Bright notes of tropical fruit- crisp and gently tart (Brooklyn, NYC)

Burley Oak Fruits of our Labor Strawberry 9oz

$10.00

Fruited Sour, 4.4%. Berliner Weiss conditioned on copious amounts of strawberries (Berlin, MD)

Cape May IPA (Nitro) pint

$7.00

West Coast IPA, 6.3%. Loaded with floral & citrus notes with a slightly bitter, zesty finish. (Cape May, NJ) 16oz

Drowned Lands Slow River Saison 9oz

$8.00

Farmhouse Ale, 4.2%. Mixed Culture Foeder Saison brewed with 1886 New York Pilsner malt, oats, wheat and rye; hopped with Saaz and NY-grown Crystal. Fermented slowly with our house saison yeast blend and matured in one of our American Oak Foeders for several months before being transferred to stainless for another 4 weeks of conditioning. We’re tasting - cold blueberry skins sweating in the sun, peach-heavy fruit cups, the zest of one or two lemons, fresh hay funk and ritzy hotel lobby cucumber-lime water. (Warwick, NY) 9oz

Forest & Main Suspended Thoughts Pub Ale pint

$7.00

Smokey Pub Ale, 4%. Brewed with Maris Otter, some crystal malt, and a touch of German smoked barley. It was gently hopped with Fuggles and Grungeist and fermented with London ale yeast. Notes of classic British pubs, mixed citrus marmalade on wheat toast, ethereal Whoppers, the tip of your marshmallow stick (Ambler, PA) 16oz

Grimm Double Negative Stout 9oz

$10.00

Imperial Stout, 10%. Aromas of espresso, bitter chocolate, caramel, black currant & blueberry (Brooklyn, NYC) 9oz

Half Acre Lager Town pint

$8.00

Festbier, 5.8%. Rich & malty goodness on a sturdy amber frame. (Chicago, IL) 16oz

Kenzinger Pint

$5.00

American Lager, 4.5% 'Crisp & light bodied- w/pilsner malt & Noble hops' (Kensington, Philadelphia)

Love City Deep Cut Pils pint

$7.00

Pilsner, 5%. Lightly bready, aromas of fresh herbs, black tea, & dried flowers (Callowhill, Philadelphia) 16oz

Shacksbury Yuzu Ginger Cider pint

$8.00

Fruited Cider, 6%. Fresh and zesty with notes of wild honey. Made with organic apples (Vergennes, VT) 16oz

Singlecut 18 Watt IPA pint

$8.00

Session IPA, 5%. Orange zest, tangerine, and tropical juice aroma with a substantially full, soft malt body (Queens, NYC) 16oz

Sterling Pig Baltimore Pike Porter pint

$7.00

American Porter, 6.6%. Rich & chocolatey robust American style Porter (Media, PA) 16oz

Tonewood Fuego IPA pint

$8.00

NE IPA, 6.2% Dank and juicy, this IPA was inspired by the New England IPAs of Vermont and Massachusetts. The beer is opaque and hazy. The hops shine, both in the aroma and bitterness. (Oakyln, NJ)

Tonewood Improv DIPA 12oz

$8.00

Double NE IPA, 8%. Hazy & golden, with Citra, Simcoe, & Chinook (Barrington, NJ) 12oz

Captain Lawrence Classic Lager pint

$6.00Out of stock

American Lager, 4..2%. Easy drinking, light in color and body delicate flavour profile. Unhappy and smooth (Elmsford, NY) 16oz

Sierra Nevada Narwhal Imperial Stout 9oz

Sierra Nevada Narwhal Imperial Stout 9oz

$8.00Out of stock

16oz can. Narwhal Imperial Stout is inspired by the mysterious creature that thrives in the deepest fathoms of the frigid Arctic Ocean. Rich with notes of espresso, baker’s cocoa, roasted grain and a light hint of smoke, Narwhal brims with malt complexity. Aggressive but refined with a velvety smooth body and decadent finish, Narwhal will age in the bottle for years to come. 10.2%

Love City Eraserhood IPA pint

$8.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA, 7.2% Low bitterness, mango & berry hop character (Callowhill, Philadelphia) 16oz

2SP Koruna Czech Pils pint

$7.00Out of stock

Czech Pilsner, 4.6%. Biscuity with hints of malt sweetness. (Aston, PA) 16oz

Une Anneé Blueberry Sour 9oz

$8.00Out of stock

Fruited Sour, 6.5%. American wild ale with blueberries (Niles, IL) 9oz

Tonewood Rift IPA 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

Modern American IPA, 7%. With Citra, Mosaic, & Idaho 7 (Barrington, NJ) 12oz

Forest & Main Dwelling Place Pub Ale pint

$7.00Out of stock

Pub Ale with Honey, 5%. We started with a base of British Maris Otter, some Golden Naked Oats, and a bit of crystal Rye malt; then hopped it with a solid charge of Fuggles and Wolf. At the tail end of fermentation with our favorite British ale yeast, we added a good bit of summer honey from @MindYourHives. The finished product has notes of fresh milled flour, honey oatmeal toast, lemon marmalade, baked apples, an oak ghost, and a sassy little British bitterness (Ambler, PA) 16oz

Bald Birds Color Trails Pale pint

$7.00Out of stock

American Pale Ale, 5.5%. Bright, hoppy, and refreshing. Aromas of fresh, ripe mango and mandarin orange blaze the path with flavors of tangerine, lemon, papaya, and a hint of herbal, minty dankness following closely behind. Brewed with oats and wheat for low bitterness. Brewed with Lemondrop, Mosaic, and Citra hops (Audubon, PA) 16oz

SINGLE CANS (NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

Athletic Free Wave NA (can)

$6.00

Non Alcoholic IPA, 0.4% ‘Medium-bodied, hazy IPA aggressively hopped with Amarillo and Chinook. A softer and simpler wheat body to showcase the hops. Notes of orange blossom, orange, citrus rind and wheat. Hops are gripping, oily and aggressive - not subtle’ Stratford, CT

Athletic Lite (Can)

$6.00

Non Alcoholic Lite Beer, 0.5%. Classically simple but expertly crafted with 25 calories, 5 carbs, and organic grains (Stratford, CT) 12oz can

Burlington Orbital Elevator (can)

$10.00

Double NE IPA, 8.3%. Brewed with Barley, Oat Malt, Flaked Oats, and Vienna Malt. More than 20% of the grist bill is Oats creating a full body, fluffy mouth-feel. Hopped with Mosaic, Amarillo, and Simcoe for a tropical, fruity pebble paradise of hop flavors. Rounded out with flavors and aromas of Mandarin Orange Zest, Bubblegum, Boysenberry Sorbet, Key Limes, and Ripe Peaches (Burlington, VT) 16oz can

Burlington Vaulted Blue (can)

$6.00

NE IPA, 5.7%. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Pacifica, and Cascade hops provide flavors and aromas of Candied Citrus Peel, Ripe Peaches, delicate Floral Aromas, and Pine Sap (Burlington, VT) 12oz can

Departed Soles GoodbIPA (can)

$8.00

West Coast IPA, 6%. Floral and Citrus, with a balanced bitterness. Sorghum Based. Gluten Free (Jersey City, NJ) 12oz

Departed Soles Waverunnering (can)

$9.00

Session Ale, 4.2%. Collaboration with Carton Brewing- a gluten free version of their famous Boat Beer. (Jersey City, NJ) 12oz can

Foley Brothers Love Notes Saison (can)

$10.00

Fruited Saison, 6%. Love Notes is a melody of Pilsner, Vienna, Wheat malts and Strawberry puree. Aged to perfection in stainless steel (Brandon, VT) 16oz can

Forest & Main Prom King (can)

$10.00

Hazy IPA 6.2%. Brewed with German and British barleys, malted wheat, and flaked and malted outs. We hopped it with Strata and Nelson in the whirly spinner, and put Nelson and lots of Chinook in the dry hopper. Peppy notes of freaky white grape juice, super thin candy orange slices, expensive citrus varieties, juicy mango, oatmeal that was never slimy, and some strawberry cannabis gummies. (Ambler, PA) 16oz can

Grimm Lambo Door (can)

$11.00

Double IPA, 8%. Citra, Simcoe, El Dorado (Brooklyn, NYC) 16oz can

Gurutzeta Sagardo Cider (can)

Gurutzeta Sagardo Cider (can)

$11.00

Original Basque Cider. Sarasola Sagardoa is a traditional Basque cider from a cider house located in the apple growing hills of Astigarraga. 6% ABV.

Hail & True Hail To The Hop (can)

$8.00

Cider, 6% Dry-hopped with Citra hops, bright grapefruit notes (Bella Vista, Philadelphia) 12oz can

Half Acre Daisy Cutter (can)

$6.00

West Coast Pale Ale, 5.2%. "Chock full of dank, aromatic hops that bite up front, then ease into citrus" 12oz can

Interboro Bushberg Pilsner (can)

$8.00

Hoppy Pilsner brewed with 100% Pilsner malt, German lager yeast and Noble hop varieties. Pours bright pale yellow. Noble aroma with herbal minty noble hop character. Taste is bright and slightly sweet, with a dry grassy finish.

Jacks Cider (can)

Jacks Cider (can)

$6.00

Farm cider, 5.5%. We produce a hard cider from the ground up. We grow, press, and ferment apples, then package the final product all from our facility located in one of the Apple Capitals of the World, Biglerville, PA. Our Cider was inspired by "Jack" Hauser, who led Musselman Foods in the 1950s, of the Hauser Family, makers of Jack's Hard Cider. 12oz

Love City Sylvie Stout (Can)

$6.00

Oatmeal Stout, 5% 'Traditional English stout brewed with oats as well as chocolate and roasted malts. Rich coffee and dark chocolate notes and a smooth round mouthfeel' (Callowhill, Philadelphia) / $6 12oz

Miller High Life (can)

$3.00

American-style lager, 4.6%. Brewed as a golden pilsner, utilizing light-stable galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and a select combination of malted barley. 12oz

Mortalis Chimera (can)

$14.00

Fruited Sour, 6%. Pineapple, Pink Guava, Passionfruit, Sweet Cherries, Papaya, Peaches, and strawberries. This Fruited Sour blends milk sugar and all the flavors of a fruit salad together. (Avon, NY) 16oz can

Narragansett Lager (can)

Narragansett Lager (can)

$4.00

Heritage American lager, 5% "Clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced." (Pawtucket, RI) 16oz

Ology Half 'n Half Lager (can)

$10.00

Dark Lager, 6%. Polotmavy half dark Czech lager. Collaboration with King State Brewing. (Tallahassee, FL) 16oz can

Perennial Suburban Beverage (can)

$8.00

Fruited Sour, 4.2%. Gose-style ale with Valencia Oranges, Key Lime and Meyer Lemon (St. Louis, MO) 16oz

Ploughman Birdwatcher Cider (Can)

$9.00

Farm Cider, 6.9%. Dry cider combined w/wild fermented peach juice (Aspers, PA) 12oz

Ramona Blood Orange Wine Spritz

$13.00

Lightly sparkling organic Sicilian wine made with Zibibbo grapes and mixed with organic blood orange juice. Made with the highest quality organic ingredients, sustainable production methods, no refined sugar, no gluten and only 90 calories, RAMONA is the best of the fine wine world, in a go-anywhere, do-anything can. Notes of citrus zest, raspberries, blood orange and hibiscus. 5% ABV, Origin -Italy / Sicily

Ramona Dry Grapefruit Wine Spritz (can)

$13.00

Lightly sparkling organic Sicilian wine made with Zibibbo grapes and mixed with organic ruby grapefruit juice. Made with the highest quality organic ingredients, sustainable production methods, no refined sugar, no gluten and only 90 calories, RAMONA is the best of the fine wine world, in a go-anywhere, do-anything can. Notes of bright ruby grapefruit zest, tart lime blossom, light stone fruit. 5% ABV, Origin -Italy / Sicily

Sagamore Lemon Tea Fizz (can)

$13.00

Sagamore Rye, meyer lemon, green tea, yuzu. 8% 12 oz can.

Shacksbury Arlo Cider (can)

$7.50

Basque-style cider, 6.0% We partner with our friends at Petritegi Sagardoa, located just outside of San Sebastian in Spain, to source European apple varieties unavailable in commercial quantities in the United States. Petritegi presses and ferments their apples in enormous, decades-old chestnut barrels; we then ship this fermented cider to Vermont where we blend it with fruit we source from New England. This unusual blend of European and New England fruit creates a one-of-a-kind dry, complex cider without any additional flavorings or sweeteners.

Shacksbury Deer Snacks VI Cider (can)

$9.00

6% The gnarled fruit that we find while foraging has, for decades, been chalked up as food for wildlife, ill suited for human consumption “deer snacks”. We know better: we spend the fall searching for wild apple trees producing remarkable fruit that cries out to be turned into cider which we harvest by hand and take home to the cidery. A blend of wild foraged apples & cultivated Vermont apples, Native yeast fermented, notes of forect floor, dried leather, and herbs. 0g Sugar, bone dry. 12oz can.

Shacksbury Easy Wine Pink (can)

$8.00

Light Wine, 5.8%. Rosé with mellow bubbles and half the alcohol of other wines. Light, refreshing, made with all California grapes (Vergennes, VT) 12oz

Stateside Surfside Iced Tea + Vodka (can)

$9.00

Don't get it twisted, there are a lot of other iced teas out there. Most of them are loaded with sugar and made with malt liquor. Surfside Iced Tea is proudly made with Stateside Vodka, has 100 calories per can and is non-carbonated. Because iced tea shouldn't have bubbles. Sunshine in a can. 4.5% 12oz can

Sterling Pig Snuffler IPA (can)

Sterling Pig Snuffler IPA (can)

$6.00

American IPA, 6.5%. Easy drinking with hoppy notes of citrus & tropical fruit. Hopped with Columbus, Simcoe, Centennial, Crystal & Citra hops. 12oz

Tonewood Freshies Pale Ale (can)

Tonewood Freshies Pale Ale (can)

$6.50

"Our soft and sweet pale ale, brewed with wheat and dry-hopped for citrus aromas of lemon, lime, and subtle orange, with honeysuckle and a touch of floral bitterness." 12oz Can

Tonewood Revolution Porter (can)

Tonewood Revolution Porter (can)

$6.50

Porter, 6.5% "Brewed in collaboration with Revolution Coffee Roasters, this English Porter has been dosed with a blend of coffee beans from Malawi and Ethiopia. The result is a coffee-forward brew that finishes malty and dry." (Oaklyn, NJ) 12oz

Triple Bottom Sunny (can)

$8.00

Kellerbier, 5%. A bubbly and lighthearted lager with a sweet finish. This version is hopped with Nelson, Crystal, Hersbrucker and Saaz (Poplar, Philadelphia) 16oz

Two Roads Road Jam (Can)

$7.00

A wheat ale fermented with real red and black raspberries and accented with fresh lemongrass. It has a stunning red color and mouth-watering berry aroma. Fruity and refreshingly dry. 5%, 12oz

Twin Elephant Nosh: Citra & Hallertau (can)

$10.00

NE IPA, 6.8%. Smooth body with soft German pilsner malt, oat flakes, raw wheat and chit malt. Smells like orange creamsicle, grass, mango spritz & lilac. Tastes like Orange Julius with a splash of passionfruit and grapefruit juice cocktail, a little pine and some grippy orange pith (Chatham, NJ) 16oz can

Von Trapp Pilsner (can)

Von Trapp Pilsner (can)

$6.00

Pilsner, 5.2% 'Our award winning interpretation of a Bohemian Style Pilsner. Spicy, citrus peel botanicals combine with a dry, peppery finish to create a truly thirst quenching lager. A beer that demands you take more than one sip.' (Stowe, VT) 12oz

Forest & Main Mortar and Pestle (can)

$9.00Out of stock

Biere de Garde, 6%. We brewed this with a solid base of fine pale barleys from @DeerCreekMalt, performed multiple decoctions, boiled it for an extended time with aged and fresh hops, fermented it with our lager yeast at rustic temperatures, captured natural carbonation, and aged it cold. It’s a fairly complex process for a beer that drinks fairly subtle and simple, but that process lends a romantic depth you really can’t find otherwise (or so we tell ourselves). We find notes of dry Twizzlers, marble rye bread, anise and holy basil in the garden, orange cream, damp straw, and maybe an Oktoberfest party (Ambler, PA) 16oz can

Burley Oak Fruits of Our Labor Strawberry (can)

$12.00Out of stock

Fruited Sour, 4.4%. Berliner Weiss conditioned on copious amounts of strawberries (Berlin, MD) 16oz can

COCKTAILS (NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

Maple Spiced Toddy

$13.00

Old Grand Dad Bonded Bourbon, Pennsylvania maple syrup, lemon, warm turmeric spiced tea. Served warm.

Tahini Hot Chocolate

Tahini Hot Chocolate

$14.00

El Dorado 5 year rum, Meletti amaro, & house made tahini hot chocolate served warm in a 12 oz cup. Vegan!

Hot Pink Lemonade

$14.00

Stateside vodka, LoFi Gentian Amaro, & lemonade. Topped with club soda. Served over ice in 11oz cup.

Rosemary Vodka Greyhound

Rosemary Vodka Greyhound

$13.00

Rosemary infused Stateside vodka, Giffard Pamplemousse Rose grapefruit liqueur, grapefruit juice, lime over ice in 11oz glass.

Lavender Lemon G&T

Lavender Lemon G&T

$13.00

Beefeater gin, lavender syrup, fresh squeezed lemon juice and tonic over ice in a 11oz glass.

Sherry Margarita

$13.00

Barbadillo Manzanilla sherry, Casco Viejo blanco tequila, fresh lime. The session margarita of your dreams!

Passion Fruit Margarita

$15.00

El Jimador Blanco, passion fruit puree, Giffard Fruit de la Passion liqueur, fresh lime.

Tamarind Mezcal Margarita

$16.00

Banhez Joven mezcal, organic tamarind, fresh lime.

Tamale Old Fashioned

Tamale Old Fashioned

$16.00

Banhez joven mezcal, Giffard Banane du Bresil liqueur, Bittermen's Mole Xocolatl bitters, orange peel.

Sagamore Lemon Tea Fizz (can)

$13.00

Sagamore Rye, meyer lemon, green tea, yuzu. 8% 12 oz can.

Italian Iced Coffee

Italian Iced Coffee

$13.00

El Dorado 3yr rum, Averna amaro & iced coffee in a 12oz cup over ice.

TiramisuTini

$15.00

Ultimo coffee, raw cacao, tahini, amaro, El Dorado 5 year.

WINE (NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT/DELIVERY)

Petite Sirah/Syrah Rose, Where's Linus

$14.00

65% Petite Sirah, 35% Syrah. Fruity, alive, savory, lip-smackingly zesty, easy drinking Rose. (Sebastopol, California)

Toso Brut Sparkling, Mendoza, Argentina

Toso Brut Sparkling, Mendoza, Argentina

$10.00

100% sparkling chardonnay. Fresh, crisp, and easy to drink. Mendoza, Argentina

Malvasia Frizzante, Quarticello Despina, Emilia, Italy

$15.00

100% Malvasia di Candia from Montecchio Emilia in Emilia Romagna. Fermented in tank, then bottled with a little bit of must to trigger second fermentation in bottle. Unfiltered, organic and biodynamic. 11.5%

Cortese, Matthiasson Tendu, California

$12.00

Flavors of crisp apple and asian pear combine with a touch of almond to make the palate mouthwatering and complex. Fresh and bright. (California)

Gruner Veltliner, Meinklang Osterreich Burgenland, Austria

$13.00

White wine blend: Grüner Veltliner and Muscat; the wines are aged in concrete eggs and have little to no sulfur added. An interesting blend of Grüner Veltliner and Muscat that creates the aromas of floral white blossoms and orange peel. Drink young to enjoy the powerful fruit notes and earthy aromas. 2020

Cantalapiedra "Lirondo" Verdejo, Castilla y Leon, Spain

$13.00

Verdejo is usually a simple, easy-drinking, fresh, fruity orange wine. From the Rueda region just north of Spain, it's made in a style that gives it funky, floral, spicy flavors. It is made without any sulfur and with some grape skin contact to the juice, which makes the wine cloudy and a bit dark in color. Although the Cantalapiedra’s work is outside of the Rueda D.O., one could say that they are the “Torchbearers for Real Rueda.”

Negroamaro, Calcarius Rosa Puglia, Italy

$13.00

Rosé. 100% Negroamaro, 10.5%. Spontaneous fermentation in open vats and direct press. Not Filtered. No temperature control. Aging for 6 months in steel tanks. Elegant Negroamaro rose that smells of cranberries and pomegranate. On the palate, the fruity fluidity and salinity enhance the floral notes. In the end it is energetic and decisive.

Red Blend, Tendu, California

$12.00

Juicy and vibrant, cranberry and dark cherry fruit, bitter dark chocolate on the finish. Blend: 44% Barbera, 26% Aglianico, 24% Montepulciano, and 6% mixed Rhône varieties. Fermented with native yeasts at cool temperatures in stainless steel then aged in neutral barrels for five months with no sulfur added. Unfltered/unfined.

Negroamaro, Calcaruius Rosso Puglia, Italy

$13.00

100% Negroamaro, 11.5%. Spontaneous fermentation in open steel tanks, with 5 days of skin contact. Aged 6 months in stainless steel. Wild and genuine, dense and spicy. Elegant, with clean tannins that leave a clear memory of the sea in your mouth. A wine that amazes with every sip, thanks to its disarming richness and unique taste.

BOTTLES (NOT AVAILABLE FOR TAKEOUT/DELIVERY)

Toso Brut Sparkling (bottle)

Toso Brut Sparkling (bottle)

$40.00

100% Sparkling Chardonnay. This sparkling wine is bright and clear with a touch of pale yellow. The aroma displays a bouquet of perfectly balanced yeasts with the Chardonnay grapes. The base wine is blended in the Charmat method with selected French yeasts, in big stainless steel containers. Optimum development of its bouquet is achieved after three months, under strict control, at low temperature and adequate pressure. Prior to bottling, the wine is filtered and this process allows the wine to have its bright finish. It will take at least three months in bottle to obtain its characteristic flavors. 100% Estate grown Chardonnay. 11.5%

Negroamaro Rosa, Progetto Calcarius, Puglia, Italy (bottle)

$70.00

100% Negroamaro. 10.5%. Rosé. Spontaneous fermentation in open vats and direct press. Not Filtered. No temperature control. Aging for 6 months in steel tanks. Elegant Negroamaro rose that smells of cranberries and pomegranate. On the palate, the fruity fluidity and salinaty enhance the floral notes. In the end it is energetic and decisive. 1 Liter

Cantalapiedra "Lirondo" Verdejo, Castilla y Leon, Spain (Bottle)

$60.00

Verdejo is usually a simple, easy-drinking, fresh, fruity orange wine. From the Rueda region just north of Spain, it's made in a style that gives it funky, floral, spicy flavors. It is made without any sulfur and with some grape skin contact to the juice, which makes the wine cloudy and a bit dark in color. Although the Cantalapiedra’s work is outside of the Rueda D.O., one could say that they are the “Torchbearers for Real Rueda.” 750ml bottle

Cortese, Matthiasson Tendu, California (Bottle)

$50.00

Flavors of crisp apple and asian pear combine with a touch of almond to make the palate mouthwatering and complex. The freshness and brightness make this a fun wine to drink! 750ml

Gruner Veltliner, Meinklang Osterreich Burgenland, Austria (Bottle)

$60.00

White wine blend: Grüner Veltliner and Muscat; the wines are aged in concrete eggs and have little to no sulfur added. An interesting blend of Grüner Veltliner and Muscat that creates the aromas of floral white blossoms and orange peel. Drink young to enjoy the powerful fruit notes and earthy aromas. 2020, 750ml

Red Blend, Tendu, California (Bottle)

$50.00

Juicy and vibrant, cranberry and dark cherry fruit, bitter dark chocolate on the finish. Blend: 44% Barbera, 26% Aglianico, 24% Montepulciano, and 6% mixed Rhône varieties. Fermented with native yeasts at cool temperatures in stainless steel then aged in neutral barrels for five months with no sulfur added. Unfltered/unfined.

Negroamaro, Progetto Calcarius Rosso Puglia, Italy (Bottle)

$70.00

100% Negroamaro, 11.5%. Spontaneous fermentation in open steel tanks, with 5 days of skin contact. Aged 6 months in stainless steel. Wild and genuine, dense and spicy. Elegant, with clean tannins that leave a clear memory of the sea in your mouth. A wine that amazes with every sip, thanks to its disarming richness and unique taste. 1 Liter

Shacksbury Rosa (bottle)

$32.00

Cider, 7.6%. Local Vermont apples mingle joyfully with Nero d’Avola grape skins from Martha Stoumen in California. Lively, with fresh fruit flavors and soft spontaneous bubbles (Vergennes, VT) 750ml bottle

Shacksbury Wes Cider (bottle)

$32.00

Apple Cider. Wild Vermont apples pressed in 2018. Collaboration with Oxalis. (Vergennes, VT) 750ml bottle

SIX & FOUR PACKS (NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY)

Jacks Cider [6 Pack]

Jacks Cider [6 Pack]

$16.00

We produce a hard cider from the ground up. We grow, press, and ferment apples, then package the final product all from our facility located in one of the Apple Capitals of the World, Biglerville, PA. Jack's Hard Cider was inspired by "Jack" Hauser, who led Musselman Foods in the 1950s, and was the patriarch of the Hauser Family, makers of Jack's Hard Cider. Gluten free, 5.5% abv, 12oz cans

Half Acre Daisy Cutter [6 Pack]

Half Acre Daisy Cutter [6 Pack]

$16.00

West Coast Pale Ale, 5.2%. "Chock full of dank, aromatic hops that bite up front, then ease into citrus" 12oz cans

Miller High Life [6 Pack]

Miller High Life [6 Pack]

$12.00

American-style lager. Brewed as a golden pilsner, utilizing light-stable galena hops from the Pacific Northwest and a select combination of malted barley. 4.6%, 12oz

Narragansett Lager [6 Pack]

Narragansett Lager [6 Pack]

$12.00

Heritage American lager- clean, crisp, refreshing and perfectly balanced. 5%, 16oz

Sterling Pig Snuffler IPA [6 Pack]

Sterling Pig Snuffler IPA [6 Pack]

$16.00

American IPA, 6.5%. Easy drinking with hoppy notes of citrus & tropical fruit. Hopped with Columbus, Simcoe, Centennial, Crystal & Citra hops. 12oz

Von Trapp Pilsner [6 Pack]

Von Trapp Pilsner [6 Pack]

$15.00

Pilsner, 5.4% "Our award winning interpretation of a Bohemian Style Pilsner. Spicy, citrus peel botanicals combine with a dry, peppery finish to create a truly thirst quenching lager. A beer that demands you take more than one sip." (Stowe, VT) 12oz cans

Burlington Vaulted Blue (6 Pack)

Burlington Vaulted Blue (6 Pack)

$14.00

NE IPA, 5.7%. Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Pacifica, and Cascade hops provide flavors and aromas of Candied Citrus Peel, Ripe Peaches, delicate Floral Aromas, and Pine Sap (Burlington, VT) 12oz can

HOODIES & T-SHIRTS

ASB Embroidered Hoodie

ASB Embroidered Hoodie

$50.00
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:45 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Open Mon-Sun Mon- Sun 12pm-12amm info@americansardinebar.com

Website

Location

1800 Federal St, Philadelphia, PA 19145

Directions

American Sardine Bar image
American Sardine Bar image
American Sardine Bar image

