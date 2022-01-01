American Sardine Bar

Cantalapiedra "Lirondo" Verdejo, Castilla y Leon, Spain (Bottle)

$60.00

Verdejo is usually a simple, easy-drinking, fresh, fruity orange wine. From the Rueda region just north of Spain, it's made in a style that gives it funky, floral, spicy flavors. It is made without any sulfur and with some grape skin contact to the juice, which makes the wine cloudy and a bit dark in color. Although the Cantalapiedra’s work is outside of the Rueda D.O., one could say that they are the “Torchbearers for Real Rueda.” 750ml bottle